VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference September 13, 2021

Company Participants

Raghu Raghuram - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fatima Boolani - Co Head US Software Equity Research, Citi

Fatima Boolani

Good morning and good afternoon to those of you who are just joining us at day one of Citi's Global Tech Conference. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Fatima Boolani; I helped run the US Software Equity Research effort, here at Citi. And I am -- to be hosting a very first keynote of the conference end of the day, the CEO of VMware, Raghu Raghuram. Thank you very much for joining us today, Raghu.

Raghu Raghuram

Thank you, Fatima, great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

FatimaBoolani

Fatima Boolani

So with that, Raghu, thank you, again, for joining us, I want to kick start our discussion around your now 100 days as CEO, 100 days of tenure as CEO, I'm very curious to hear about your top observations from listening to with your customers. And really, how are these conversations and these conversations that you've had shaping your top priorities as a CEO of VMware for 2022 and beyond?

RaghuRaghuram

Sure, yes. So I've been meeting along with my new President Smith, the one, we've been meeting, each of us separately, probably about a couple of customers a day. So from my point of view, from my perspective, and I'm told, I've met with over 200 customers. And the observations and the trends that I hear from our customers are remarkably similar. The first one is the set of priorities that we're all working on. All of them, I got the taste of most many of them got their taste of initial success with digital transformation. Now there are looking at it and say, okay, how do I look at my entire application portfolio, and modernize it so that I become truly a digital company, right? So that's a big part of what they're thinking is. When they started their digital journey, they were all using a single cloud. I call it the mono-cloud era of the cloud, right? And they built their applications that they served out to their mobile users or customers, if you will.

Now, when they're looking at their entire portfolio, they're saying, look, how do I make sure that I'm taking the right application and putting it in the right place? And the right place may not all be in one cloud. It's a multiple different clouds. It is in their private data center, which has been turned into a private cloud, it is also becoming the edge is also becoming a place where they're doing that next stage of digital innovation. So what we are seeing across the board is customers adopting a very distributed approach. So enterprise architectures are becoming distributed. Customers, 75% of our customers are using two clouds, two public clouds, in addition to their private cloud, more than 40% are using three public clouds or more, right. So we have fast going from a world of mono-cloud to multi-cloud. And there's enterprise architecture is getting very distributed. And as customers become cloud smart, right, so they're not just cloud first, but their cloud smart. Their applications are becoming very distributed as well.

So we live in a world of distributed infrastructure, distributed clouds, and sorry, distributed applications. And as a consequence of the pandemic, the employees are being distributed as well. So it's a world of distributed work. So those are the themes that we are seeing from our customers and our strategy if you think about it was fairly heavily private cloud focus. We are very rapidly expanding our product strategy to serve our customers in this world of distributed multi cloud. So one of our key initiatives around taking our cloud native application Cloud Platform making it even more cloud native, delivering it across any cloud regardless of whether vSphere is underneath it or not. The second is, of course, continuing our strategic partnership to the cloud vendors, and enable the full VMware private cloud stack to run everywhere. And the third is enabling remote work and creating a platform for remote work. That's what we're trying to do as of course the result of these parities.

FatimaBoolani

And, Raghu, you've framed via Moore's evolution in three chapters, and there's no one better to do that than you Raghu because you've been at VMware for nearly two decades, with very VMware specific experience to draw on. So maybe can you share some perspectives on why VMware has been so successful in evolving from a single solution category creating company to what you characterize as a world moving from a mono-cloud to a multi-cloud, multi-vendor distributed IT environment? How does some of your experience sort of take you on to sort of the future of VMware, from here?

RaghuRaghuram

Yes, so I always describe VMware evolution in three chapters. And when I say chapters, it's not like, you forget about what happened in one chapter, one chapter builds upon the other. So the first chapter for us was server virtualization. And that's still going strong for us. And we continue to innovate pretty strongly in that and we've got tremendous innovations coming higher than server virtualization in the next year or two. That was probably the first decade of VMware when that came into prominence. The second decade of VMware was we took the same ideas of server virtualization, and same technology principles that is and applied it to networking and storage, and virtualized the entire data center, turned it into software. And once we were able to turn it into software, we were able to automate the data center much better and operated much better, right. And it led to principles like infrastructure as code, and so on, and so forth. And that is what we called as a software defined data center. That is pretty much what we have done in the last eight to nine years. And today, a good chunk of the Fortune 2000 is using building their private cloud using the software defined data center principles using our technology. And so that's continuous, again, to be a significant area of innovation for us.

The third chapter really is started, I would say a couple of years ago, but we're really putting more fuel into that chapter, if you will. And that is this idea of multi-cloud and modern application modernization. And that was bought about by two factors. One is, even as we started working closely with the AWS, the other cloud started becoming more prominent in our customers eyes. Number one, at the same time, as we just talked about, customers are looking at their entire application portfolio, and saying, there is not a one size fits all here, we really got to be able to deploy, become cloud smarter and deploy our applications across all of these locations. And so that's what I call the multi-cloud and modernized chapter of VMware. So that's the three chapters, each one builds upon another, right? And some of the common elements of that and what may have allowed us to transition from one to another and the common thread in that we have always been a company that's had three pillars of what -- how of the value proposition that we deliver, right? One is we look at the world from the customer end. The second is we've got a strong innovation mindset. I mean, the company was founded out of innovation from Stanford. And that still continues to be a strong part of what we get excited about.

The third is we really focused on the enterprise and winning the enterprise trust in not just delivering the product, but how we work with enterprises, right? And those three key pillars continue to be very strong. And the last point I would say is, if you look at server virtualization or private cloud or multi cloud, one of the key value propositions is we simplify the complexity for the customers with respect to heterogeneity. With server virtualization, you could choose any hardware; any compute any storage environment, right. With the private cloud, similarly, right. And with multi-cloud again, similarly, right. So this idea of being able to simplify from what customers have to deal with, and allow customers to have choice at the same time, while enabling control is some of the key tenets of what we have done. And that's become even more important than the multi-cloud era.

FatimaBoolani

Raghu and you have half a million organizations that trust you to run their entire IT backbone. So needless to say, there were a lot of organizations that run really mission critical. The IT plumbing on VMware on a VMware stack. And so as you think about where we are on the adoption or maturity curve, for very specific flagship parts of your portfolio. Can you talk to us a little bit about how that solution adoption, product penetration is going to trend, both from some of your flagship solutions that you've built the entire company on, as well as some of your newer offerings in the multi cloud era, where you think they're really going to move the needle for you, as you think about the next three to five years in chapter three?

RaghuRaghuram

Yes, I mean what would say and this is in fact, a segue from the previous question as well, our value proposition and this value propositions got to be especially resonant in a multi cloud era, right? There are three things. It's firstly; we help customers grow faster, right. Earlier around it was about getting infrastructure teams grow faster. Now, it's about developers and application, modernization efforts going faster, helping businesses grow faster, right. And that is true in the multi cloud era; we enable customers to grow faster. The second day is spent less, right? We enable customers to spend less; it has been through since the server virtualization days. It's true today as a private cloud; it will be true with the multi cloud. And the third is to be free right? Freedom from any particular -- getting locked into any particular underlying platform while having control over your applications and data. That is really the pillars of what we do, right. And if you look at our traditional businesses, that are why our traditional businesses are very durable, right? Some of our virtualization computes had a very good quarter in the recent earnings call that we talked about SDDC, which is the foundation for private cloud had a good quarter. And some of it, of course, is as enterprise spending comes back a little bit from last year.

But fundamentally, the foundations of those businesses continue to be strong. And then if you look at our newer businesses, if you think about the application modernization, our offering for that is Tanzu, Tanzu was present in most of our large deals. The Tanzu business continues to grow while we talked about large businesses standardizing on Tanzu across their multi cloud estate, we talked about a global tire manufacturer, for example, using Tanzu across the public cloud, private cloud, and they're all of their supply chain. Sorry, logistics depot's around the globe, right? So that's the value proposition of Tanzu. VMware cloud, which is our offering on AWS, continues to be strong as well. We said it grew by about 80% in the last quarter, and we've done -- doing the same thing with our other hyperscalers. Those things continue to be strong. Carbon Black Cloud, which is how we secure end users and applications in this multi cloud era that also had a strong quarter. So our established businesses continue to be durable, right? While the newer businesses continue to have deliver significant double digit growth for us. There are smaller numbers, of course, but they are indicative of strength across the portfolio.

FatimaBoolani

And Raghu if I am sticking to the multi-cloud theme that necessarily pits you up against some of the biggest hyperscalars in the market, whether it's Azure, whether it's AWS, and even Google and GCP. So maybe just to take a step back how does your core competence in designing organization's data center translate into the competitive or cooperative or maybe even friendly dynamic with some of the hyper scalars that's certainly something we hear from investors a lot in terms of how to really separate some of the nuances between your engagement with some of these infrastructure providers in the cloud?

RaghuRaghuram

Yes. So all of the hyperscalers, so just to step back, so we have very strong partnerships with obviously, AWS, who is our preferred partner, and long standing partner, Azure, Google, IBM was even more longstanding than AWS, Oracle, and Ali Cloud, right? So between all six, we've pretty much covered the choices that any enterprise would want, in fact, multiple choices that any enterprise would want. And that's one of the things that make us very unique. So if you said, look, why are -- why is this partnership durable, right? It's pretty straightforward. All of these cloud providers are innovating very hard to get not only the next generation of workloads on their platform, but also the current generation of workloads on their platform. Okay. And we are, if you look at it, from the enterprise point of view, we are probably one of the most unique and long standing platform providers that customers trust to run their most mission critical workloads, right, as you said earlier in the call.

So it is only natural that customers would want our platform across all of these clouds. And therefore, if our cloud partners want to be truly the center of gravity for their customers, right, this becomes one of the most important partners -- they can have. And this is again, not just for traditional workloads, but also for the new workloads that they're all building using Tanzu, et cetera, right. So when enterprises, digitalization efforts were primarily about, hey, let me put up my application that I can sell to my mobile consumers, right. It was one thing. But when enterprises today are saying, let me take the core of what I do, and move it to the cloud. That means they got to do it with VMware. There is no other way, right? So that is why this is a durable partnership. It's a win, win, win partnership, right? It helps customers grow faster; it helps customers spend less, right. And it helps customers to be free. From a VMware perspective, we are able to truly be a strategic partner for our customers, because we are truly agnostic, right. And then from a cloud providers' partners' point of view helps our cloud providers to be more strategic to their partners, and sorry to their customers, and bring those workloads to the cloud.

And help them take advantage of all the tremendous innovation, they're doing AI and data analytics, and so on and so forth, that we have no player. So that's why this partnership works.

FatimaBoolani

And specifically with AWS, and we'll get to Azure in a second, because that's a relatively newer relationship for you. Can you refresh us on the contours of both the technology and go-to-market arrangement that you have with someone like an AWS? And just the depth of this relationship, maybe preclude you from having the same dynamic with an Ali Cloud with an IBM Cloud or and even with Azure?

RaghuRaghuram

Yes, so AWS, like I said a few minutes ago is our preferred partner. We started working with them for the R&D basis in late 2016; I think we were able to deliver the first offering in late 2017, it taken us two, three years to get it right. The AWS offering is unique in the sense we operate the VMware stack on the AWS Cloud around the globe. That's point number one. And then point number two is we resell that stack or AWS sorry resells that stack, as well as other things that are built on top of it like our management offering, and so on and so forth, disaster recovery offering on top of it. So it's a very unique partnership. It's a broad partnership from a technology as well as go-to-market point of view. And we, so last year, it's coming up a year and a half, we struck another strategic partnership with Azure and that's newer. And it's, in the case of Azure we work closely with them, but they operate the technology stack, as opposed to VMware. So that's the big difference. But we engage with customers jointly, right. But the services in AWS, it's a first party Azure service. So the great thing is it looks and feels no different than any other Azure service.

And clearly, a lot of our workloads are customers run on VMware today are Microsoft Windows based workloads, right, databases and so on and so forth. And all of that are naturally customers say, look, I want to run many of those workloads on Azure. So that partnership is just getting underway, even though it's, as you well know, even though it's been announced, and we've had a number of customer wins, we are still in the early days there. Similarly, we are in early days with Google, our IBM partnership is going very well, it was in fact, it predates AWS, and we have over 2,000 customers there. And Ali Cloud is the last, the latest, but certainly not the least of our partnerships. And so all of them --sorry, I've left out another important one, which is Oracle, all of them; they operate the stack, as opposed to us operating the stack. So that's the big difference.

FatimaBoolani

So we talked about the behemoth from a competitive standpoint, but again, as you solve the very complex needs of organizations that are increasingly distributed, employees that are increasingly dispersed, who are some of the other contenders or competitors, that you're now seeing more consistently that you maybe didn't see before sort of coming into your competitive territory? In terms of bake-offs and sales cycles?

RaghuRaghuram

Yes, I mean, what I would say is this, one of the things that's really unique about VMware is the breadth of the portfolio, right? If you think about it, we are an application modernization and building cloud native application platforms, we are the full Software Defined data center infrastructure, we are in networking, security, end user computing and management, et cetera, right. So there is no single supplier that our customers can go to for full breadth of solutions, right? Having said that, the thing that's top of mind for customers today is, of course, building out their modern applications. So in that context, we run into OpenShift and Red Hat, more than anybody else. And then, but if you look at the breadth of the portfolio, it's literally nobody else that can go to a customer and say, we can do all of these sorts of things. So that's where the competitive landscape is.

FatimaBoolani

Raghu, we talked about the competitive landscape from a vendor standpoint, I want to talk about the competitive landscape from form factor delivery standpoint. And so what I want to ask you is certainly in the last earnings call that, in earnings you just reported, there was a theme of resiliency in the on-premise side of things, and on your license form factor. So I'm curious, and this might be a little bit of an unorthodox view. But even as we've seen cloud adoption, and cloud migration accelerate, especially through the pandemic, your business and specifically your on-premise business has remained pretty resilient. And so just as a barometer of sort of spending health within large organizations how would you sort of explain some of the counterintuitive nature of how your on-premise business is doing so well, even though the broader secular trends around application modernization and cloud migration and cloud adoption are really on the up and up?

RaghuRaghuram

Yes, so I would say, from a macro point of view, going back to the very start of our conversation, when customers think multi cloud, they suddenly think of private cloud as one of the places where their applications will run. And the percentages start to vary as they become more -- as they become cloud smart, as I call it, right? What they run were changes. And there is a healthy mix that's in the private cloud. So that's point number one. Point number two is, and that mix depending upon which vertical you looks at, in regulated industries, it tends to be larger, right. And we are very strong in those places. So that's point number one. And then point number two is the customer steady state is like I said, it's a mix of all of the above, as opposed to any one destination, right? Therefore, having a consistent platform that works across everywhere is really meaningful to the customers from getting simplicity in their environment, right. And a consistent set of operations, not having to train people on lots of different things, et cetera, et cetera. And that helps our private cloud business as well, right. And then the third, I would say is certainly as this customers get back into their data centers, and so on, there is plenty of data center rationalization going on, there is still plenty of data center modernization going on, there's plenty of private cloud build out going on. And we benefit from all of those things. Probably and last but not the least, I mean you didn't, I mean you said on-prem, you're primarily referring to the data center. But also we are seeing the healthy growth in the edge as well. I mean, much smaller numbers, but a healthy growth on the edge.

FatimaBoolani

And so as you think about these dynamics how durable is this trend or this observation that you're seeing in the business? And how are you thinking about the mix of business that's coming from subscription and/ or software as a service form factors versus traditional and conventional, perpetual license oriented support flavors?

RaghuRaghuram

Yes, I mean, let me just disambiguate the two things, right. The mix of on plan on- prem cloud, et cetera, right? That is workloads coming into both places. Certainly the amount of workloads that are coming into the on-prem data center is lesser in growth rates to the workloads in the public cloud. But the install base of workloads is much higher. So that's one trend, right. And we just talked about that. The second trend is how VMware software is being consumed by customers, VMware software can be consumed by customers, either in the form of perpetual licenses, or term licenses, right. Or it can be consumed as a subscription, and SaaS form factor, right. And as we talked about in our earnings call, we are putting a lot more emphasis on our subscription in SaaS form factor offerings, and those are growing much faster than our perpetual offerings, right. And those offerings can be on-premise; those offerings can be in the cloud. And today, we think about those in three categories.

One is offerings that are 100% subscription and SaaS, for example, the cloud offerings that you asked about earlier, our Tanzu offerings; they're all subscription and our cloud security offerings. They are all 100% subscription from the get go SaaS or cloud controller for most part. We then have a set of offerings that today are available both as license and a subscription, our end user computing offerings both Workspace One and Horizon, and our management offerings fall into that category. And then the third is our core SDDC stack compute storage network, which is largely available, consumed as licensed today. We are in the process of making them available as subscription offerings control from the cloud, even though the customer might use it on-premise. That development work is underway, right. And we previously said we intend to make all of them subscription. So that's how we think about it. And so then the customers will have a full choice across any of these things.

FatimaBoolani

So as you think about having the broadest spectrum of capabilities delivered in the most diverse manners, pinning that down into the cadence of the subscription business, you are anticipating a reacceleration over the next 12 months as a lot of these initiatives kick into gear. And so what solutions are you most optimistic about in driving that reacceleration? And then my second part of that question is a lot of the core solutions that you are innovating to deliver in a subscription or SaaS format. What do you see some of the dynamics vis-à-vis cannibalization or conversion?

RaghuRaghuram

Yes. So if you again think about the three categories, right, as we talked about plenty on this call, we are seeing a secular demand for application modernization and cloud native application platforms and Kubernetes, and so on. And we are benefiting from that for Tanzu business. So I expect that to grow well. Similarly, security is a top three priority, and I expect that to grow well. Cloud is a top three priority; I expect that to grow well. So, that's in the first category.

And then in the second category of that there is a customer choice of end user -- for our end user of computing and management. For end user computing, we had a pretty good ACV growth in the last quarter. And end user computing is further along in terms of the number of customers that have choosing to go with our subscription products. But our management products are earlier in that cycle. So I do expect them, we had in our earnings call, we said, in the first half; we had a pretty good growth of our management offerings that are available as subscription and SaaS. And we expect that to continue to the second half. The core SDDC offerings are not available today. And over the next 12 months, they will progressively start to be also available as subscription. Now, it's a big, big base, right? If you think about vSphere, like you said, half a million customers. So it'll take some time to be material. But I expect over time, I expect that those to be significant contributors.

FatimaBoolani

Fair enough. And as you think about the broader objectives on --

RaghuRaghuram

Sorry. So the second part of your question was the conversion, right?

FatimaBoolani

That's right.

RaghuRaghuram

Is that where you are going, I'll let you finish your question.

FatimaBoolani

Exactly. Yes, it's a good segue into my next question just around your ability to balance, being flexible with your customers, but at the same time, having predictability in your financials and predictability in your pipeline, which is something I'm interest in, keep staying up at night. And so as you think about those two dynamics, how do you think about customers? Who or SDDC customers today who might be very intrigued by a subscription offering down the path? How do you balance those objectives with financial predictability as the portfolio moves more and more towards multimodal pricing?

RaghuRaghuram

Yes, I mean, our first concern, always and the priority always is keeping and growing our customers, right. And the whole idea of flexibility was born out of the fact that customers are in various stages of their journey over a period of time. For example, if you think about our Cloud Universal, one of the reasons customers find it very attractive, is because they can start on-premise. And as they start to adopt more and more cloud, they can go to the cloud all under the umbrella of a single universal contract, right. And the revenue treatment might change depending upon if they're on-premise, it is on license if they're in the cloud, it's subscription. But we've been prioritizing, keeping and growing our customers and providing them the best options. And effectively try to manage the predictability as a consequence of how they behave as opposed to putting predictability first and foremost, right.

And that is why you saw the variation a little bit in the term license versus subscription makes in the Q2 call that we explained. And so that's the way we look at it, right. But the other thing we also want to do is the reason we are excited about subscription and SaaS is not because of the business model, but because it allows us to do more things for the customer. We can innovate faster, right? And over the lifetime of the customer we can bring, make, and help the customer adopt more of our innovation faster, through up-sells and cross-sells and so on and so forth. So that is why we are excited by SaaS and subscription. Not because it's just a business model shift for us, right. So that's always what we think about first. There is no question about that.

FatimaBoolani

Have you sort of navigated towards more of a subscription and SaaS selling motions first, I wanted to ask you, how does that influence the way your go-to-market organization executes on the opportunity? Because I think on the one hand, it's great that a VMware sales person has a variety of different form factors and a substantial breadth of solutions to sell. But then the hard part is they have so many solutions to sell and so many variations of those solutions. And so how do a lot of these products and product development objectives impact the way you incent your salesforce and compensate your salesforce?

RaghuRaghuram

Yes. So historically, I mean the mix of what our salesforce sells has grown, right, like you just pointed out. And one of the key things we are doing is to simplify things, and focus it on the solution those customers, the major solution categories that customers want, right? So we are asking the salesforce to lead with three big initiatives that are top of mind for customers. One is the application modernization effort. And the second is having a cloud agnostic infrastructure that works equally well for the customer, whether they're modernizing the data center, or turning it into a private cloud, or running enterprise applications on any public cloud, right. And then the third is delivering a remote workforce platform for them right in the form anywhere workforce solution that we've had. So these are the three lead solutions for the sales teams. And that's what they are incented on. Now, of course, when we go and sell to a network, or talk to a network admin, besides the three big pictures, we also say, hey, how are you solving East West Firewall or East West Security or something like that, right? And then we sell them what we've gotten from a networking solution point of view. So we've got a tactical solution, selling motion to the practitioners, to the network admins or server admins or storage admins. But the strategic selling is around these three big solution areas.

FatimaBoolani

And just to kind of round out the thoughts around where you're investing and why you're investing, you're looking at margins comprising about 300 basis points sub 30% this year. And so in the context of all the opportunities, we've talked about some of the changing competitive dynamics, and then certainly the go-to-market motion that's being refined. How are you envisioning the investment envelop? And how are you prioritizing your investment envelop, certainly this year, and coming out of the pandemic, from last year, where there was probably a ton of T&E relief that you saw that you've been able to put back into the business?

RaghuRaghuram

Yes. So the 300 basis points have two contributors to it, right? One of them is unwinding of the pandemic spend that is slowly progressing. And hopefully the second half, we will see the lessening of the pandemic, and therefore, people are able to do more business in normal fashion. So that's one. And then the second is the actual investments in either the product or the sales areas that we have talked about today. That also I think will progressively increase for us in second half, which is as per plan. So that's how we see it. So in the investments, all these areas that we talked about are secular, multi year, decade long trends. And that's where we'll be investing

FatimaBoolani

Raghu and before we cap off the discussion, I'd be remiss if we didn't touch on another milestone that you've been able to hit under your tenure, which is the spin-off from Dell, where are you relative to the finish line on closing this chapter and putting the transaction behind you? And maybe if you can give us a very high level framing of the growth and cost efficiency opportunities that you see on the horizon once the spin-off is entirely complete and consummated.

RaghuRaghuram

Yes, so we have not quite completed it. It's targeted for early November. And I think so the spin there's three things to know about the spin, right? One obviously is the capital structure changes it gives us from VMware operations perspective, it gives us a little bit more of strategic flexibility especially with respect to down the road M&A and so on and so forth. Secondly, from a partnering point of view, while we've always been operated independently, there are lot a partners that traditionally have been a little wary about our corporate structure that now feel like okay, hey, we can do a lot more things with VMware that previously we would have hesitated to do. So I expect that to be a benefit down the road.

And then thirdly, we've got a fantastic relationship with Dell. And we have put in place strong mechanisms to continue strengthen that relationship, and evolve a commercial framework agreement. So what we are looking to get out of this spin is the best of both worlds scenario. And we are well on our track to achieve the best of both worlds scenario that's going to help us in the growth. With respect to the cost efficiency, we were operating largely independently of Dell; there was not a large amount of shared services, et cetera, et cetera. So I don't expect any significant impact there positive or negative so.

Fatima Boolani

Understand. While I know we're at time here, but I want to thank you for a very comprehensive and very engaging discussion, Raghu. Thank you so much for the time today, and I look forward to seeing you in person sometime very soon.

Raghu Raghuram

Yes, thank you. It's a very exciting time with our customers today, and we are positioned amazingly well in these multi clouds, start of this multi cloud journey. And we look forward to talking to you and lot more about it. Thank you.

Fatima Boolani

Excellent. I'm eager too and that does it for our keynote. Thank you, everyone.