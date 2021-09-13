Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Call September 13, 2021 1:15 PM ET

And so with that very pleased to have Doug Ingram, the CEO and Ian Estepan, the CFO from Sarepta. Doug, I am going to turn it over to you to make some opening comments and then we can get into Q&A.

Ian Estepan

Thank you.

Doug Ingram

Thank you very much, Matthew and thanks for having us today. I think I made a promise in advance of the call that I will have filibuster. So I will be short. 2021 has been a very interesting year for us. While I will not lie and see I remain somewhat frustrated as many do at what I see as an extremely undervalued stock price right now. I am, at the same time, very proud of the execution that this company has had this year. Things are going, from an execution perspective, very well right. So, let’s start. We had an approval for our third therapy, which is AMONDYS in February. And we have been performing and serving the market and the community very well over the course of this year, with all three of our therapies, EXONDYS, AMONDYS and VYONDYS, as a result of which, most recently in our earnings call, we had to increase the guidance for the year. So we will do somewhere between $560 million and $570 million. That means that our CAGR, I think I have always talked about our CAGR before in the past. From full year 2017, our CAGR in revenue has been over 40%. So, this company is really performing well. We have never taken a price increase. So, that is all directly relating not only to the sale of units, but to the service of the community, the patients that have Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As well, we had some great results earlier this year with respect to our next-generation RNA, the PPMO, 5051 in this case. And our goal is to have that next study, which will be a pivotal study started before the end of this year and we are on track to do that.

In gene therapy, with respect to SRP-9001, we have announced very recently that we had a very positive discussion with the agency and our goal is to initiate that study in the very, very near term. What we will do with respect to that, one of the things we want to do is provide some detail about the study design, timelines and the like. We also want to package that with a broader discussion of 9001. We are going to hopefully do a good job of explaining with some additional functional data why we are so excited about where we are and where we are going with 9001 and why we are very confident in it. So they will not only be with our next discussion of 9001 an update on the initiation of the trial and the study design itself and some of the whys behind the study design, but we’re also going to provide some additional functional data at the same time to have a more broad and thorough discussion of 9001. And when we do that, it won’t simply be a press release we will call a meeting and have that main discussion.

And then finally, with respect to our limb-girdles, we had some signals from the agency in writing, both from the FDA and EMA, about the possibility of using protein expression as a biomarker to get an accelerated approval as a pathway, we have more work to do there before we can discuss that in more depth, but that is a very positive signal in the right direction. We’ll get that work done and have another discussion probably early next year about the development time lines, regulatory pathway for not only 2E but the rest of our limb-girdles.

And maybe with that, we can open up to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. No, great. Thank you for that, Doug. I think that was a good overview of most of the topics people want to talk about. So I guess let’s start with Phase 3. And just – I mean, I know there’s sort of a limit on how much you can tell us, but just for everybody’s, I guess, benefit, let’s talk about what needs to happen to start that study. And what, if any, sort of remaining things that you need to check with regulators on to get that study started?

Doug Ingram

There are – let me just say this, the broadest stroke to then frustrate you by probably not giving you enough specificity. I mean there’s just a lot of logistics left. So that’s one of the reasons that if I go through things that we need to do on miss things that we have to do that I haven’t thought of I will tell you that we remain on track to initiate that trial. I think we said we’d like to get it done aspirationally by September. It’s still our goal to have the trial initiated in September. So we’re on track to do that. And then we’ll come back with everybody and have a discussion about the trial, the trial design, what we’ve learned from the data that we’ve had today. And then additionally, importantly, we’ll provide some additional functional information that kind of frames out where we are from a 9001 perspective we do all of that in the near term.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. And then, I guess, second question, we’re all – and I’m sure once you have a better idea of enrollment curve and things like that, you’ll be able to give people a better sense for the time lines for that. But just if we look across – we’ve seen other people – we see new enrolled studies. We’ve seen other people enrolled studies. Like is there anything out there to suggest that COVID or other impacts are going to have any impact on your ability to enroll people or changed the enrollment time frame versus what we’ve seen previously?

Doug Ingram

So, I don’t think COVID is going to have an impact, surprisingly, actually. It has – we were very cautious early days with respect to COVID, not only both commercially and with respective trials. And particularly with these – with one-time therapies, we just have not had an enormously difficult time of it. I think one – interestingly enough, with respect to Study 103, I mean, that was right, we executed 103 right in the middle of the raging pandemic and we were going to do an 11-patient study. We ended up doing 32 patients in Study 103 before we stopped enrollment of 103. So, I am confident about not only the fact that I don’t think COVID is going to stand in the way of enrollment, but that we are going to robustly enroll this study. I think there is a great demand for this study both with investigators and of course probably even more passionately from the families that have to deal with Duchenne. And so I think we are going to robustly enroll this. And we will talk a bit about enrollment, enrollment curves and it will play into like what’s the size of the study at the end of the study and we will deal all of that when we all come together after we have the functional data.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, okay. And then last thing and then I will stop the torture on things you can’t say about Phase 3. Just when you talk about extra-functional data, this is additional data that has been collected internally that hasn’t been shared yet from patients from the existing study from the prior Phase 2. Is that – like where is this coming from, I guess, is the question?

Doug Ingram

We have three studies, right. So we have Study 101. We have provided data on the first 2 years with those kids. Those kids now have gone out for 3 years and that’s getting to be pretty important. These kids now are – couple of these kids are now 9 years old. And I think. well, we all who have been around Duchenne muscular dystrophy know what’s supposed to happen in sort of the 7, 8, 9-year timeframe. These kids start just going off a cliff. Many of them in wheelchairs by the time they are not, so updating the data on the 3-year data is we have it available. And I am going to be clear, I am not promising any particular piece of data, because we have to get it, get it internally and then we have to QC it. And then if it’s ready in time, we will present it, but there is that data, we can do potentially additional analytics on 102. I think people have asked for additional, some additional analytics on 102. And then we have got the 103 data. And we have dosed a number of kids. The original 11 kid cohort is right now passing the 6-month mark. And so there is an opportunity to provide some additional insight on the therapy out of that as well. So, some combination of those will help us really – what I really want to do is when we are initiating the next study, we are talking about the study design, we need to really put in context why we are so excited about 9001, why we are so confident, not only in the trial design itself, but in the potentially transformative nature of this therapy to kids. And I think some of this additional functional data probably would if we are able to present it, provide additional context in that regard.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, okay. Good. Thank you. I guess sort of second thing on people’s minds after this is going to be Phase 2 crossover data, which obviously won’t come for a little bit of time, but maybe just first, if I start by saying what is your goal to learn from that crossover cohort?

Doug Ingram

So, the crossover – just to remind everybody, there is going to be a lot of data that comes out of that crossover. Readout, they are more out of than I think anyone has ever had in a well-controlled trial like this in Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Half of those kids will have been on therapy for 2 full years. The other half of those kids will have been tracked off of therapy for a year and then track a year on therapy, really interesting. One of the things we’ve got to do is build in advance of unblinding, build rigorous potential historical controls that we can use to begin to frame out what we’re seeing. But there is going to be a lot of insight that comes out of the trial. And hopefully very positive insight that comes out of the trial. I would say on the crossover kids, remember, all of those kids were properly titered. So the original kids, as we know, there was a titering issue Nationwide Children’s Hospital used a clinical titering process, supercoiled that when we went back and used our titer, a linear process was – had under-dosed about 60% of the case. That didn’t occur on the crossover, but the crossover kits all were tighter using our new methods. So it will be very insightful, I think, when we get that data.

Matthew Harrison

And I mean, I guess the question is, given the change – let’s just assume that the dose was a key component of what happened with the prior results. Would you expect that we might see not – or we may not see some of the diversity that you had across age groups and other things that led to the result because of dosing arm I’m just trying to make sure I understand what you think that could have an impact on?

Doug Ingram

So there were two things that happened. So let’s remind ourselves two things that happened in Part 1 that were frustrated to all of us, right? One of the two things was that we had this titering issue. So 60% of the kids had a lower-than-expected dose. And I want to be clear. When I say lower than expected does. I don’t mean 3% or 4% or 5%. They had a really significantly lower expected dose. And that was obviously frustrated and likely played some role in the results. Although I will note – And that alone couldn’t have explained the mic because the 4 to 5-year-olds had that same issue. But when their baselines were properly matched even in 16 kits, pretty small study, we had very robust statistical significance in this 0.017, so really nice stats on a big functional improvement. But then that goes through the second issue. The other thing is, of course, the 6 to 7-year-olds were just wildly off from baseline characteristic. I mean just shockingly different. I think, when we have seen the graph on those two groups, I mean, I think that’s almost 5 points different, the treated kids being the severe kids and the placebo kids being the much more moderate kit. So now we can track over to Part 2. A couple of things are going to be – are going to help us, right, that at least help us to correct some of those issues. One is all the crossover kids properly tighter. So that will be an issue. You’re not going to have any issue with the crossover kids. All the kids on crossover, we’re going to have the right titers. The second issue that hopefully will help us on this issue is that there are – we’re not going to be using it. The problem was the control. Well, we have a different control for the next group. We’re going to age match baseline match, the historical control that we’ll use before we unblind, and that should go a long way and correcting some of the problems that occurred with respect to the – particularly the 6 and 7-year old in Part 1. And that’s why we’re pretty excited about what we might see Part 2 of Study 102, even as we are obviously going to be executing Study 301 at the same time.

Matthew Harrison

Yes. Okay, okay, good. And then I guess last question here is anything from those results that you think would inform or change anything you’re doing in Phase 3 because obviously, you’re going to start Phase 3 before you have that data. And have you – are you building in any mechanisms to adjust for things. If you see something there that might cause you to want to make some modifications either on baseline criteria or other factors?

Doug Ingram

They really – I don’t think there will be anything that would be dramatic in that regard for us. I have to tell – say – and that’s again, I don’t know if esteem not giving you the details of the trial design, but I will tell you that we are being conservative in our approach with respect to that trial. I mean, that trial is – 301 is built to succeed from a powering perspective, from a thoughtful approach on baselines and ages, We’re going into 301 with a lot of confidence about this trial design and frankly from our perspective with a lot of wind in our sales about how 301 is going to perform. So I think we’re in good shape. Something weird came out of 102 that made us thinking about it. We will have not – obviously, we will not have unblinded 301 yet. We’ll still be executing 301. We could probably make changes if we needed to. But we feel really good about where Study 301 is right now.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, good. Good. Why don’t we sort of shift focus a little bit and move on to PPMO. And I guess sort of the top of mind question I have there is I think internally, you guys feel pretty strongly about that you’ve got activity, you’ve got a molecule you can move ahead, etcetera. And yet, I would just say from the kinds of questions I get about the company and the investor focus. There’s – I don’t know if you want to call it skepticism, but there’s not a high degree of focus there. And so what do you think people are missing in terms of the data set that you have, the path forward that you maybe have there and just basically the outlook for that program?

Doug Ingram

Well, let me say this, a little stark. Firstly, I think people seem to be missing everything at times. That’s my frustrating statement. We’re a company – We’re a company that’s tracking to $600 million in sales with a consistent CAGR of over 40%, and I can’t even get people to ask me about sales. So I’m always a little surprised. I don’t know how people do their sum of the parts. On the PPMO, I’m not sure what people are missing them, why they’re not as excited about it. I think, in part, it may just be that the 9001 plays such an outsized role in people’s world view that it’s hard to see past to the PPMOs. I believe there will be a world in which both the RNA technology, the gene therapy will actually coexist. I think at a minimum, there are going to be a ton of kids who, for instance, about 15% to 17% of our kids that are excluded for antiform preexisting neutralizing antibodies. So they’ll have an opportunity. There will be places around the world that will have one of the two therapies available from a regulatory and approval perspective, but not both at the same time and there will be opportunities. And I think there is obviously, if we get the pharmacoeconomic models done, get some additional science behind it, I think there’s a real opportunity potentially for a combination therapy which we see at least anecdotally already in Zolgensma and SPINRAZA and the live. And then, of course, on top of all of that, there’s this enormous de-risking aspect to the RNA franchise generally and for the next-generation PMO as well. And I don’t think people in their models consider that, right? So I don’t know. I mean, look, we don’t want to oversell the PPMO, but we’re excited about what we’re seeing. I mean your very good point at the 30 mg per kg dose, we’re seeing – we saw it 12 weeks over 6%. And we’re saying we’re going to see 10% in the year. That’s a pretty modest prediction, given that we already saw 6% at 12 weeks. We saw 18x better exon skipping versus EXONDYS. Versus EXONDYS is the 24 weeks versus this therapy at 12 weeks and that 20% of the drug exposure, we’re seeing 18x more exon skipping and almost an order of magnitude more dystrophin. So long as – there’s a chronic therapy, so you got to think about the safety issues and the safety has to bear out. But so long as this therapy is safe we feel very, very confident that it could play an enormous role in the lives of kids with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Matthew Harrison

And I guess two questions. First one on when do we get more follow-up there? Like how long are you going to wait? Are you going to – are we going to wait for a year for everybody and then see more data? Are we going to hear more data before that? And then I have a follow-up.

Doug Ingram

We’re probably not going to hear. We’re not going to get any more data before we initiate the next study. And then the next study will probably – we haven’t disclosed the length of time on that study. We got additional work to go. But our goal is to have that study up and running in those kids before the end of this year. And then, of course, our goal as well is that, that’s a pivotal trial. And then our other goal is that, that trial is the basis of an approval on an accelerated approval basis, which is not an enormous stretch on its face given that we already have a guidance on dystrophinopathies that would suggest that we were right in that regard. So this should move very quickly.

Matthew Harrison

Yes, which I guess leads to the second question which is, is it theoretically possible that you could have dystrophin data from PPMO available to support an accelerated strategy before 9001 is approved?

Doug Ingram

It’s possible. Yes.

Matthew Harrison

And I guess the last question is, do you have any idea on the size of the safety database that you need there? I mean should we look to what you did with Eteplirsen as reasonable in terms of size of safety database?

Doug Ingram

Well, we don’t know that yet. We need to talk to the agency. That requires additional dialogue with the agency. Historically, 25 patients would be sufficient. I would like to believe 25 patients might be sufficient here. But this is a very new modality. So, the agency may say, no, I want double that as an example. So, we will know that in the next month or so.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. But things like that is what we should expect to learn by the time you start that study before the end of the year?

Doug Ingram

Yes, exactly.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, good. Since you brought up base business, why don’t we spend a couple of minutes on that? Look, I mean, I guess the sort of straightforward question here is we have seen the dynamics for Eteplirsen, right? I mean, I think that product is still growing a few – multiple years after launch. We have seen what’s happening with the other products. So, how do you think about underlying growth for these products still? And maybe because we are also focused on pipeline generating so much value for the company, but – can you just maybe talk about some of the financial implications of the base business in terms of cash generation, just how you think about that as sort of funding and driving operations for your pipeline?

Doug Ingram

That’s great. So yes, a couple of things. So, we have grown with EXONDYS longer than I think most people would have anticipated, which has been fantastic. And again, I am just going to keep reiterating. We grow through growing the market. We don’t grow through price increases. So, that’s all real performance. And it’s all real patients benefiting it. That will certainly slowdown and already – well, already would be slowing down. We wouldn’t be growing at this clip on EXONDYS alone. We are still in basically launch mode with VYONDYS will continue to grow for some time. And AMONDYS is doing just brilliantly states just in brilliantly. And it benefits from a number of things, including but not limited to the fact that our commercial organization is very execution-oriented. We know how to serve this market. We know how to deal with payers. They know – we understand access reimbursement, we understand authorizations and reauthorizations in ways that others do not. We have a competitor and as pharma. I think we have not seen an impact so far. And I think it has to do with the ability to execute and serve the community exceptionally well. And we will continue – that means we will continue to get growth from these two or three therapies alone for some number of continuing years. And to your very good point about what the value of this is, those therapies are like a non-dilutive raise every year. We are not profitable yet. So, we take every dollar from that revenue, and we put it into our development programs and our research and it’s like we are raising in a non-dilutive fashion, this year, another $560 million to $570 million, all of which is going to go into driving the long-term value of the company into benefiting patients. So to me, it’s extremely valuable. It’s extremely valuable to the patients that are being served with that therapy right now. It’s extremely valuable to help fund the robust maybe even some would say our audacious pipeline that we have right now. And then the one qualitative thing that I don’t feel people see well enough out of that is that it is a marker for what we can do with our therapies. To those who may say, “Well, okay, fine, they are going to have 9001 approved.” It will be, without a doubt, the largest gene therapy launch thus far in history. Can they make a go up, who but us. I mean, honestly, at the risk of seeming arrogant, who but Sarepta can serve that community with 9001. No one can do it better than us. This team knows how to execute. So, I think as a sort of a predictor of what we are going to do with 9001 is approved, the ability to serve this community right now with these PMOs is a great marker for the future.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Good. And I guess last question here, but – Just broadly, we don’t talk about a lot of this about because of various reasons, I guess, but geographic expansion for those therapies, I know it’s – requires different trials, etcetera. But just how are you thinking about geographic expansion there, if at all?

Doug Ingram

Yes. I think for the RNA, I think, look, we went over when – we went over to Europe and attempted to get an approval in Europe for EXONDYS. And given the particular way in which EXONDYS was approved, we were unable to get that done. And so I think we could go back and try it again based on additional data that’s been developed. But I think that, that is an uphill battle at least and probably more than an uphill battle until in the last ESSENCE or mission readout positively. I think the more exciting potential ex-U.S. beyond our Managed Access program, but from an approval perspective, ex-U.S. as our PPMOs. So, I presented that was at the CHMP meeting with respect to EXONDYS and had a debrief. And it was closed. Like this is not – we didn’t go down at plan, and this is very close, very close to getting that approved. We didn’t get it approved, but when we talked and debriefed with EMA and the rapid tours, it was clear that they were hung up on the amount of dystrophin may. And there was a suggestion and it’s not binding, but there was definitely a suggestion that if you were making something like 5% dystrophin, the idea of getting a conditional approval with a confirmatory trial afterwards would have been far more palatable to them. So, I think when you look at the PPMO, and we see something that 6% at 12 weeks, probably tracking pretty easily over 10% over the course of the 12-month period. The idea of being able to not only serve the high-stakes market brilliantly with that, but maybe rapidly expand ex-U.S., I think, is far more feasible. And that’s, I think, a real big opportunity ex-U.S. with our RNA franchise.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Okay. Good. In the last few minutes, we touched on limb-girdle. At the top, you spoke a little bit about 2E and the potential there for accelerated approval based on biomarkers. What steps need to be taken for you to have an answer on that? And then maybe we could talk about beyond 2E?

Doug Ingram

Yes. There are two big things that we need to – two areas that we need to work on with that, right. They are both pretty straightforward. One is just a technical one, which is what is the quantification method you are using for the protein, accuracy of the quantification method in those issues. And that’s fine. We can work on that, and that will be fine. The second, of course, is, okay, you can use expression as a biomarker reasonably likely to lead to clinical benefit, what level of expression is necessary before you can confidently say that it’s reasonably likely to lead the clinical benefit, functional benefit. That’s an area that we need to frame out, work on and work with the agency on. I remain very sanguine on that issue given that this is not 0.4%, 1%, 2%, 3% at our higher dose, we are making over 50% the native process. This is not – it’s not even ones with the truncated profit. This is the native unaltered protein. So, while we have more work to do with them on that, I think that’s we are going to be in a very good place with that. The other thing we need to do internally is just come up with our own view on the development plan because we need to think broader than should we. When you think about 2E and then we need to think about the others – how are we going to develop them? We are going to develop one at a time. Are we going to develop them as a basket. We have got some additional work on that, that we are doing. And we will have an answer to that, but probably by the first quarter of next year, we can give everybody an update on where we are.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Okay, well, great. Well, Doug, Ian, thanks for being here. Thanks for your time. We very much appreciate it.

Doug Ingram

Thank you very much. Thanks for having us.