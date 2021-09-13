AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX) First Wave Bio, Inc. Acquisition Conference Call September 13, 2021 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Rando - EVP & COO, Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc., IR

James Sapirstein - Chairman, CEO and President

James Pennington - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Aschoff - ROTH Capital Partners

Naz Rahman - Maxim Group

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AzurRx BioPharma webcast and conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentations, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Jason Rando with Tiberend Strategic Advisors. Thank you, and please go ahead.

Jason Rando

Good morning, and thank you everyone for joining today's call to discuss AzurRx BioPharma's acquisition of First Wave Bio and the renaming of the company as First Wave BioPharma.

Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that remarks made during this call may contain forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change at any time, including but not limited to statements about as AzurRx's expectations regarding future operating results. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Federal Securities Laws and represent management's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially.

AzurRx disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements except as required by law. More complete information regarding forward-looking statements, risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports AzurRx files with the SEC, which are available on both www.azurrx.com and now www.firstwavebio.com under the investors section. We encourage you to review these documents carefully.

Speaking on today's call will be James Sapirstein, Chairman, CEO and President of AzurRx, now First Wave BioPharma and Dr. James Pennington, Chief Medical Officer. Following their remarks, we'll open the call to questions.

With that, it is my pleasure to introduce James Sapirstein.

James Sapirstein

Good morning, as I address the First Wave BioPharma shareholders for the first time. There's great excitement and enthusiasm that we announced this morning our merger of AzurRx BioPharma and First Wave Bio and we are now called First Wave BioPharma.

We are a clinical stage biotechnology company developing gut, novel gut targeted small molecules for inflammatory bowel disease and serious gastrointestinal conditions. The company will now be trading under a new ticker symbol, FWBI, which will be effective approximately on or about September 23. This series of events represents a transformative moment for our company as well as weeks of hard work and dedication of many talented people.

I am proud to take this opportunity to discuss the company's mission and what we believe we can achieve in the future. We've been looking at this opportunity for a very long time. So despite the new name, the mission of First Wave BioPharma has not changed. We remain committed to developing a new wave of targeted non-systemic therapies in the GI space, which will improve treatment options and restore the quality of life for millions of patients, and by doing so generate further value for our shareholders.

We now have several shots on goal we are pursuing to have literally double the number. We're advancing a pipeline built around two gut-restricted GI technologies; niclosamide, which is a small molecule, with antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties and adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme, designed to help with the digestion of fats and other nutrients. As you may recall, adrulipase was formerly known as MS1819.

In total, we have developed several clinical stage programs that will span six gastrointestinal indications, including Crohn's Disease, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, also with proctitis COVID-19 related GI infections, immune checkpoint inhibitor colitis, and several other digestive disorders including exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. At its core, the merger with First Wave Bio is driven by the immense opportunity that we see for niclosamide in inflammatory bowel disease, which is a multi-billion dollar commercial market.

We now wholly own all the rights to First Wave Bio's proprietary formulations on niclosamide, a technology whose potential we have valued for quite some time. Back in 2021, we in-licensed The First Wave Bio assets of niclosamide FW-1022 treatment for COVID-19 related GI infections and SW-420, a treatment for checkpoint inhibitor colitis, a condition that affects cancer patients that are receiving treatment with specific types of immunotherapy.

We've seen some impressive data for First Wave Bio's ongoing clinical trial for niclosamide in ulcerative proctitis. And that really convinced us of the drug's broader potential in multiple IBD indications, which includes Crohn's Disease and ulcerative colitis, all with very large and growing patient populations. Based on this potential, we started our negotiations to acquire the company, and we are pleased to reach a cash attractive transaction valued at over $200 million. We will be disclosing in an 8-K the specifics of this transaction.

With the completion of this merger acquisition our internal pipeline now includes three niclosamide formulations, which we will rename as FW-UP, FW-UC, and FW-CD. I can't overestimate or overstate the potential opportunities with these new assets and indications, which could afford First Wave Biopharma. Last year alone, there were estimated 825,000, UC diagnoses and 625,000 Crohn's Disease diagnoses. These numbers are expected to increase to 850,000 and 810,000 by 2026, respectively.

Yet, despite the growing patient populations, there has been very little recent innovation to address the growing need, especially treatments for patients with these mild to moderate diseases. We hope to be able to provide an oral formulation for these folks which will lead them to a much more productive life.

We believe our new niclosamide formulations provide a new paradigm with significant advantages over other currently available treatments, many of them are anti-inflammatories or injectable anti-inflammatories or injectable products which could be expensive and also administered with needles. So we expect that the oral formulations that we're designing, where these patients need some care in the mouth area [ph] will significantly meet patients' unmet needs.

The months to come will be busy for First Wave Bio as we advance towards several clinical and regulatory milestones. By the end of 2021 we expect to have three clinical programs for niclosamide in Phase 2 trials. The RESERVOIR trial which is our Phase 2 study, evaluating the utility of FW-COV in patients with COVID-19. We recently had an announcement on that, that our DMC is allowing us to go into the second part of the protocol.

We just filed an IND for our checkpoint inhibitor colitis product. And then through this acquisition, we're acquiring a Phase 2 study for FW-UP in ulcerative proctitis. So that along with our programs with adrulipase, we have several programs already in Phase 2. As you may recall, we reported top line data in two Phase 2 studies earlier this year, ADRULIPASE-1 in our monotherapy trial, and the second recently in August in our combination trial.

The combination trial clearly was a success for us. We showed data that had clinical meaningful improvement of the coefficient of fat absorption, the CFA. We are continuing to work on a new formulation for adrulipase, which we hope will bring even better results forward. We hope to be able to evaluate this formulation by midyear or earlier in 2022. The key to our adrulipase program is our belief that the drug offers key advantages over PERT and has the potential to replace it as standard of care.

EPI is an enzyme deficiency that makes it difficult for patients to digest fat and nutrients needed to maintain healthy weight, healthy growth and in the case of cystic fibrosis patients, good lung function. In the U.S. alone the EPI market's worth well over $1.4 billion and is populated by more than 30,000 cystic fibrosis patients as well as 90,000 chronic pancreatitis patients.

As we've stated several times the PERT medications that are on the market are made from crushed pig pancreases from pigs, which represents manufacturing challenges. There's been shortages throughout the years. We are not. We're made from yeast cells and we will not have that kind of problem specific to animal antigenicity as well.

We continue to believe that adrulipase has strong potential with the ability to attract partnership opportunities and licensing interests from Big Pharma. So as we look forward, our outlook for First Wave BioPharma is extremely exciting for all of us. As a team, we're excited to take on new compounds and move the company forward.

At this point in time, I will stop to see if there are any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

At this time, we would like to take any questions you might have for us today. [Operator Instructions]. We'll pause for a moment to compile the Q&A list. This will only take a few moments.

We have our first question, comes from the line of Jonathan Aschoff from ROTH Capital Partners. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Aschoff

Thank you. James, congrats on the acquisition. And my first question is, given that the proprietary value of First Wave is in the formulation rather than the API, can you give us a little more detail about what gives you confidence in the uniqueness and strength of First Wave's formulation IP portfolio? And I asked just because a few institutions and a couple other companies are also doing trials with oral niclosamide.

James Sapirstein

Thanks, Jonathan. That's an important question. Well, our proprietary version, by the way that we have some terrific pan coverage with, is a micronized version of niclosamide. So a little different than what's out there. For instance, in the other formulations in order to get an effect, because it's a non-systemic product, you have to dose it, so that you get about 60 plus micrograms of drug across the gut.

Our micronized version is a little less than seven micrograms, but it allows for a larger distribution through the GI tract. So you can give far, far less of our drug in order to get the same effect. Therefore, by giving a normal dosage, we can actually maximize our effect in this area. So when tested for instance, against remdesivir, we showed an 80-fold increase in activity, versus COVID, for example. And we believe that micronization, while giving stronger opportunity for efficacy also does not increase any problems in safety at all.

So I can tell you, even in our COVID trial, while we were able to go to face the second part of the protocol, is because the DNC found no safety issues and allowed us to move forward. So even at a -- this micronization allows us to go in with a higher dose of niclosamide. We're seeing a strong effect with no impact on safety. Jim Pennington's on the phone, so I'm not sure if he wants to add to that.

James Pennington

That's a perfect description. Thank you. Okay, so my last question is, what role did the TSS PTO with union play in determining the value of this transaction?

James Sapirstein

Yeah, well. So interestingly enough, it had a big role. Just to give you some backroom play. We had been talking to First Wave for a very long time, even before the COVID pandemic. And then the Institut of Pasteur in Korea started looking at drugs I repurposed during the pandemic. And they discovered that the person I had the most activity versus COVID. So it generate a lot of activity around the globe and union and TFF while I was negotiating a deal with First Wave Bio last year, they announced their deal of well north, I think it was $240 million.

So that unfortunately for us put out a higher price tag on the deal that we wanted to get for niclosamide. Now I will say that we're really happy with our deal. And I've known Gary Glick, who was the Founder of First Wave Bio since my days in college, they secured a lot of terrific IP around the GI area, which is really what our strength is. So the COVID was kind of something was a problem for us. But last year the price tag was pretty high.

So we decided to in-license two indications instead with the option to come back and we -- once we had our study started this summer, we started talking to them again, about a potential merger. But I think the differences for the price tag we were able to get several indications where we could use niclosamide, not just COVID.

Jonathan Aschoff

Okay, thanks a lot, James. Congrats.

James Sapirstein

Thank you. Any other questions?

Operator

We have our next question comes from the line of Yi Chen from HC Wainwright. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, sorry. Sorry about that. I was on mute. Congratulations on the acquisition and just I'm Tay [ph] on behalf of Yi Chen from HC Wainwright. Just a couple of quick questions. I know you mentioned about the catalysts. Any changes in them any -- are you able to accelerate some of the readouts or -- and you spoke about a potential Phase 2 in UP. Maybe could you provide some additional color on the upcoming milestones, or any additional milestones following this acquisition?

And the second question is, I know you spoke about the fact that you're evaluating a new formulation for adrulipase. Maybe provide some color on that as well. Thank you.

James Sapirstein

Sure. Let me start. Thanks to you for the question. Let me start with adrulipase first. We are confident that the drug works. I just want to make that statement. The issue that we saw in our clinical trials this year was that some of the patients did really well. And some of the patients didn't. The drug kind of processed itself right through the gut. And because of the pH imbalance, or the way the drug is metabolized -- the enzyme is metabolized, some patients just didn't process the enzyme at all.

And unfortunately, the way the protocol is set up is we take an average of CFA increases across the board. You just can't take half the patients where it worked and half of the patients where it didn't work. So what we need to do is -- and we've made that decision is we need to find a formulation where we have some consistency across the gut. So what we've done is we actually went to look at our competitors, which are very private in terms of who they use for manufacturing.

But we found the right contract manufacturing organization that literally has done AbbVie and Nestle [ph]. They've done the major perks with these micro beadlets, enteric coated micro beadlets. So it's the same company, and they are working right now on our manufacturing process. Those microbeadlets should release the enzyme at a certain pH. And it's basically going to provide what we hope is consistency for every patient, not just half or a third of the patients that go through the trial.

So these kind of manufacturing programs take some time. You have to find the right enzyme that works, you got to find the right coating that works. And you have to do a certain spray drying, we hope hopefully we -- because these people, these patients have to take the drug with food. So you have to test the mixtures with food. So there's a lot of scientific, what we call in vitro testing that has to happen, and then in vivo, in animals before we can get back into humans.

So once we establish consistency across all these models, we will start what we're calling a small bridging study to get that into human beings, the new formulation, but we don't expect that until the first half of next year. With that said, we're moving pretty quickly. I tell you, I worked at Big Pharma for many, many years. And usually when you have a change in formulation, it'll take you a couple years, two or three years to get that done. We're working pretty quickly, because we found the right chief -- and found the right contract manufacturing organization.

So that's the expectations we have with adrulipase. Bad news is the formulation that we had, which is proprietary didn't work. The good news is the drug works, which is half the battle is -- in Big Pharma, in a lot of -- every biotech, you go away to Phase 3, sometimes you're not really sure that the drugs are going to do exactly what you want it to do. So we're pretty confident there.

In terms of the milestones coming up for niclosamide, our other compound let's start with the trial that's currently in progress, which is COVID. We announced this last week that we will open up more sites in the Ukraine and India. We've got new sites in the United States as well. For good or for bad, the misfortune that we have with the Delta virus around the world, the United States has opened us up to new opportunities.

So I really can't comment in terms of how quickly we can get this trial done. If the outbreak of the breakthrough infections happens faster, we might be able to enroll patients faster, we might be able to get the trial done sooner. But the guidance I've given and I'm going to stick to it is first half, and the first quarter next year to have top line data on COVID. Hopefully, we can move that faster. And in fact, if the data looks good, we would be applying for emergency use authorization.

So major milestones are available on the COVID indication, checkpoint inhibitor colitis, which would just filed the IND. We have a steering committee that Jim Pennington runs, made up of our investigators at Memorial Sloan Kettering and the Anderson just to name a few. We are in the midst of protocol review with them. So we want to make sure we have the right protocol in place before we announce starting a trial. The trial will be a 1b/2 trial. So why is it not a full Phase 2, because the dosing is going to be a little different?

These patients are pretty sick. We want to make sure we have the right dose in place. So the first half of the protocol or the first part of it will be not only efficacy, but safety. We want to make sure we have the right safety dosage for these patients before we go into full blown Phase 2. We hope that we can get this started by the end of the year. But we'll see how quickly we can get moving that.

The UT, which is the proctitis study of First Wave Bio, which is a company we're merging with. They are in the midst of that study right now. We are going to take it over, starting today really. And obviously some paperwork needs to be completed. Some of you know that we're now the sponsor. So we need to file paperwork with the FDA and all the regulatory bodies. And that obviously takes some time. We'll have to, again touch with the investigators. But we plan on getting the study enrolled as quickly as possible.

The guidance that was given to us from a Gary Glick was that the study was going to take about 18 months. So we -- they are about four months in so we expect within the next 14, 15 months, that we should we should be pretty far along with the study. The rest of the indications that we acquired, stay tuned. We will prioritize what we need to do. We're a small company. We obviously can't do everything at one time. But we will prioritize. What's great about this space, is that there are not -- it's been bad. But there's not a lot of partners that are full time gastrointestinal companies.

There's about seven or eight large ones and a bunch of smaller ones. We will be in touch with them. And let's face it, if they have an indication that they want to see move forward that gives us an opportunity to partner with somebody and get one of those indications moving forward. Sorry, long winded answer to you but I hope I answered your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Absolutely. Thank you so much and congrats again.

James Sapirstein

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Naz Rahman from Maxim Group. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Naz Rahman

Hey, guys, congrats on the transaction. Just a couple of questions. Our first one is on niclosamide. Do you guys have to do any additional manufacturing work for additional indications? Or is everything CGMP compliant and there's no additional work to do there?

James Sapirstein

Also very important question. So all the manufacturing is GMP. At this point we don't have to do any additional formulation work. The work that we need to do is to find the right dose based on the indication. Because not all indications are created the same. And that obviously you'll have to -- we have to do some small dose ranging studies to make sure that we're in the right ballpark.

What's beautiful about this merger and acquisition is that the cost of goods on this product is pretty low. And it's pretty easy to produce. Gary, our partner in this is an exceptional organic chemists. He's done a great job of putting this formulation together.

Naz Rahman

Thank you. My next question is on the COVID-19 trial. I know it's a Phase 2 trial reading out in 1Q '22. But is there a potential for that to serve as a parallel trial for EUA? Or would you guys need to potentially run another trial? Have you had discussions with the FDA about this?

James Sapirstein

We have not had any discussions with the FDA. Once the data -- we have a data readout, we've got a lot of patients in the trial. So it's going to be a very heavy Phase 2. And Jim thanks for standing by, because you're going to give him more complete answer than I possibly can. But I think that if the data is good, I don't see why the FDA would ask us to do a Phase 3 trial. Niclosamide has been around for a very, very long time, with a huge safety profile. And we need answers on therapeutics despite everyone's excitement around the vaccines, we see clearly that the vaccines don't provide all the answers.

As you all know, the vaccines work on the strands of the messenger RNA strands outside the virus. Our product is going to be variant agnostic. Because we don't work on the mRNA we work basically, as an autophagy to destroy the cell. So doesn't matter which variant. We're not -- we don't need an immune response, like the vaccines do. We will just kill the virus. So that would be a potentially great answer for everybody. Jim, I'll send it to you.

James Pennington

Yeah, I'll just follow on to that, in the emergency use authorization and our trial has the potential. As a Phase 2 study, this is pretty robust. We've got -- we're going to be doing up to 150 patients here. That's point 1, and point 2 is placebo controlled. That's a couple of things the FDA appreciates, to take the BIOS out of this thing. And when you're dealing with a very serious unmet medical need, such as GI infection and COVID, you've got 150 patients, placebo controlled trial.

If that data is significant, yes we'll certainly be in very intense discussions with the FDA regarding an EUA. If the data is significant, my guess is that we will receive this, that we may be asked for some sort of a post-marketing, follow on study, that's possible, but cross that bridge when we come to it. As far as predictions go, who knows? I'm optimistic about this. The drug has excellent in vitro activity against the SARS virus. Not only that, but it's micronized. So it has a much better solubility, reaches, drug levels in the gut that are considerably higher than that needed to kill the virus, because its solubility is so good. So I'm optimistic but time will tell.

Naz Rahman

Just a quick follow up on were your [ph] priorities based around the idea that you might not have to run another trail or are you prepared to another run another trial if necessary?

James Sapirstein

Well, we're prepared to deal with the FDA as our customer. We have to please them. Without knowing how robust the data turns out to be, it's hard to say. If they came and said you can market this drug under EUA but you need more data. Of course we'll do that. I mean, what's your alternative? They may not. They may say we're convinced of it, except they did not do that with the vaccines. The vaccine people have had to provide quite a bit more data and are still providing it. So I just wish I had a crystal ball and I could tell you but I don't.

Naz Rahman

All right, thanks for the help.

Operator

There are no phone questions at this time. James, you may continue.

James Sapirstein

Okay, before I sign off, I just want to add something to the last response. Our COVID trial is called RESERVOIR. And the reason we named it that way is I firmly believe, as do many others that the SARS virus hides in the gut. Like several other viruses that are transmissible even after you test people, and you don't see any detectability of that virus, somehow people transmit the virus. That's because we believe the virus hides. It's not that easy.

This particular virus as you know, everyone's being tested through the nose. Right the nasal pharynx is where people trying to take a swab and find out what the virus is there. The reason is, for people getting such infection around the world, I personally have been in infectious diseases, most of my career. I don't really believe it's just in the nasal pharynx, I believe it's elsewhere. If you see a lot of people who have long COVID, or the long haulers as they're called, experienced as these brain issues called brain fog. They still don't have the clinical data to show why.

We know there's been a lot of testing out there that over -- across the 48% of all COVID positive patients have COVID RNA in their stools. So it's in the guts, not just in the nasal pharynx. This is a interesting virus. And it's not one that we're going to get away from very, very easily. And we -- I personally believe it's not going to be too dissimilar to HIV, where you're going to need a combination of modalities to beat this.

So we're happy that niclosamide has great activity. And I truly believe no matter what the outcomes will be, our product will be part of the solution moving forward. And that's why we aim to prove this in the reservoir trial. So sorry, I wanted to give a little bit more of a complete answer to my earlier response. And I guess I'll stop there. I guess there are no more questions. I want to thank everyone for joining the conference call.

We're extremely excited by this. It's a whole new day for people who were AzurRx shareholders and now First Wave BioPharma shareholders, we're going in a completely new direction, but also taking our old product MS1819 adrulipase with us. Our focus on that product has not changed. We hope to find a partner for that product and bring it forward. But in essence, we believe in a very short amount of time, we've been able to provide a lot of new value to all the shareholders out there. So thank you in advance. Thank you for sticking with us and I look forward to speaking to you again in the near future.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect. Have a good day.