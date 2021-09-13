DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Citi's 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference September 13, 2021 1:00 PM ET

Dan Springer - CEO

Tyler Radke - Citigroup

Tyler Radke

Okay. Good afternoon, good morning. My name is Tyler Radke. I co-head the U.S. software sector here at Citi, and welcome to day one of our Global Tech Conference. We are happy to have the CEO of DocuSign, Dan Springer, with us this afternoon.

Dan, thanks for joining us for another virtual conference.

Dan Springer

Happy to be here, Tyler.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tyler Radke

And so Dan, I thought we could just start off at a high level. I think the common investor debate as to whether DocuSign is a true work-from-home company or true work-from-home stock. You clearly did see some benefits during the pandemic, but obviously, there's a lot of positive things in the business that are sustainable. So maybe just help us contrast and understand the demand trends you saw over the past year that were kind of COVID-related versus the stuff that is sustainable.

Dan Springer

Absolutely. So a huge topic for us, obviously, of import. So first off, just a little bit of language. We'd like to talk about the concept of being the anywhere economy now. And while work-from-home is, I think, a term that a lot of people were using at the beginning of the pandemic, we don't think it really reflects the way a lot of our customers and our users -- now we have over 1 million customers. We have over 1 billion users who have been signing agreements with DocuSign, and they want to be anywhere. So home is part of it.

We think as we go back to whatever the new normal is, Tyler, we think we're going to see some people working more from home than they used to but be in the sort of hybrid model. So kind of our view is it's less about this we're pre-COVID and everyone goes -- work-from-home and everyone comes back and more like we're pre-COVID and we went to a big spike of a lot of work from places other than the office and now into more of a hybrid model.

And so in terms of the implications for DocuSign, there's no question, last year, we saw a spike in demand. And a bunch of that, we've sort of characterized into the bucket of people had a digital transformation journey. They might have been not even at step one or they might have been at step three, but they move faster for those next couple of steps. They move faster. And it's because they have vertical business needs to do when they did have that remote work environment.

And the simplest example I always talk about is a company that used to FedEx sales contracts to someone's -- a customer's office to have it routed around and have five people sign it and FedEx-ed back. There wasn't anyone to FedEx it to anymore. The model didn't work. And so they quickly realized they needed to get to a solution like DocuSign to manage those sales contracts.

So we think we got a boost there. We also got a boost from COVID that's not really related to the anywhere economy. It's just that there were new use cases. So the PPP loans was a great example where massive amounts of transactions have to get done and most of the financial institutions that did that used DocuSign. So we saw a real boost. COVID testing centers, drive-up testing centers, those are use cases that did not exist before the pandemic.

And so when we come out of that now, to answer kind of the core question of people trying to get their heads around, so what happens to the DocuSign post that. There's no question we will see a reduction in that type of demand, right? There was some onetime boost phenomenon that we described around people getting started or moving faster, which is great because it means we added a bunch of customers, we got a lot bigger. And then we think we kind of revert to the more traditional growth rates we had before.

Some use cases will disappear, the example of the loans I just described. It's not that other loans won't go through our system, but those particular loans will go away. And pretty soon, there won't really be drive-up tests. I mean there's still a little bit of that, but people are moving back into sort of a normalcy on that front. So definitely, there'll be some reduction. But the thing that's, I think, really important that we believe this fundamental is if someone added core use cases and move further down their digital transformation, they're not going back.

People are not going back to paper and manual processes. So, we think it's more of we have this onetime boost, and then we continue to grow at the rates more or less we are growing before. That's kind of our view on that macro question of what the pandemic sort of means for DocuSign.

Tyler Radke

Right, right. That's a helpful intro. So I thought we could turn to the most recent results, which were really strong across the board. You kind of saw growth levels kind of sustain almost the record pace that you've seen over the last few quarters. I guess, number one, what are just kind of some key highlights that stood out to you? And then, secondly, now that we have seen some of these economies begin to reopen, albeit at different paces, like what have you seen from a demand perspective in those economies that have?

Dan Springer

Well, thank you. Q2 was a good quarter, a 50% revenue growth and 52% on the subscription line. Growth rate with a five in front of it, five handles is not something to be excited about for sure. As you guys understand, the revenue growth is probably the most important indicator, I think, of our success of the business but, to some extent, has a little bit of a lagging indicator of what's happening today with the momentum. That's why a lot of people are instead looking at billings.

Now, billings is imperfect and this is much more volatile than we always say, please look at the floor quarter moving average for billings. Are you going to get yourself super hyped up or super concerned in a way that I think you will find out you were mistaken if you go either direction there? And it is better to look at the fourth quarter moving. But that's more forward-looking. So people are excited about that metric.

Again, I'm a revenue guy. I think that's the most important thing to look at revenue. And then when Cynthia provides the revenue guidance that is what I think is even more important than the historical billings number is the vantage point she has to share with you how revenue is going to play out over time.

And I think it was a strong guide. I mean I think we have a second half after a seasonally incredibly strong first half to have a strong guide but albeit at a lower growth rate than we had last year. And there was never, I think, any question in our minds that we were going to come back and say, post pandemic, with that extra surge, we won't grow as fast.

Other things I would point to that I was really excited about was the net retention. I think looking at the dollar net retention is 124%. We've talked about the fact that, historically, in our business, it was in that kind of low teens, I mean 112% up to the high teens kind of 119% of that range. In the last few quarters, we've bumped up above that.

Now we're into the mid 120s, which is fantastic, and it's a huge propeller for our business. But it's really -- the reason it's important to us, it's an indication that our customer success is working. And when we get customers to adopt and consume DocuSign, they get a really high ROI and they tend to come back and want to buy more.

And so that is like a really key metric, I think, about the health of our business, and it's something we would guide to but we have this perspective that says we think we're going to stay at these high levels at or above the top of our historic range. That, I think, should be another sign that I think people should look at as indicative of the strength of the business as we see the strength of the demand characteristics.

And I'd say that, from a financial standpoint, the other thing worth just briefly mentioning is the profitability. So I'll be really straightforward about we're a little more profitable than I thought we would be. And there's a side of that, which is good, obviously, that we're having some -- a big portion of it as we're beating on revenues. So if you get more revenue, high gross margins in the software business, a portion of that is going to obviously -- significant portion falls to the bottom line.

And the second piece is we're probably a little bit behind some of the spending. That's a really aggressive war for talent out there. I think we're doing very well. Our attrition rate is half of the industry average. So I think the DocuSign brand is very strong. Our Glassdoor scores are high. But like everybody, we're competing for the best talent out there. And so that's going to be a place where we need to do a better job of deploying those resources to ensure we're making all those investments in the growth so we can hit that apex of that growth opportunity.

And what we're hearing, you guys can voice differently in the feedback, but what we're hearing from the market, it's like an 80-20. It's like 80 on growth, maximize the revenue growth and 20 on, hey let's be responsible. We don't want a bunch of drunk on sailors out there spending like its 1999. Clearly, DocuSign hasn't had that prior behavior.

And so seeing this, we're kind of hitting the low end already of our target model of where we said we'd go. So that 20% to 25% operating income, I think it will be -- hopefully, it will be a number of years before we get to the top of that because we're just going to have so many great growth investment opportunities. But those are kind of the factors, I think, from the last quarters that were most important.

Tyler Radke

Great. Great. Yes. And I'd love to kind of shift gears towards thinking about the market opportunity, which is one that I think continues to grow every year after year, right? I mean I think relative to the sizing that was put out by industry analysts, when you first went public to where your revenue is today, I mean it's certainly been impressive. So I think earlier this year, you talked about market penetration still kind of in the single digits in the U.S. and certainly even smaller than that internationally. I think the question investors are trying to figure out is like what types of projects make up that single digits that is penetrated? And like what would be some use cases and projects in that long tail of that 90% that's still penetrated?

Dan Springer

So I think when you look at the TAM conversation, Tyler, I don't want to make too complicated. But I do think there are some factors that you need to understand to be thoughtful about it. First is you got to separate the signature TAM from the rest of the Agreement Cloud TAM, and we've been sort of consistent since we went public in saying that the -- we thought there was a really good path to about a $25 billion e-signature TAM, which is, again, the vast majority of our revenue today comes from e-signature. And this is what brought us to the dance and what I think will be the biggest driver of our success for years and years to come.

So I think if you look at that piece, that's the TAM that we actually feel really good about. We've come at two levels. One, we did hire one of the big consulting firms to help us do a TAM analysis in sort of a traditional way there, which I thought was good and it ended up coming up very close to what I thought was a much more important one, which is a bottoms-up model. For the bottoms-up model, because we have such a large number of customers, we were able to take a look and say, hey, let's look at by geographies, like the different countries we're in, in some of the regions of countries, by the industry, so whether it's financial services, whether it's health care, life sciences, whatever industry the customers are in.

And then we took a look at size of the Company, is that an SMB, mid-sized business or an enterprise size customer. And then we looked at the fact that we actually have, in each of those sort of cells a fair number of customers for most of them. And we looked at which are the customers that we think we have good deployment. We think we have like a rich and fulsome set of penetration. And we said, okay, that's what the TAM is for that customer. And then we just extrapolate by the number of customers in those industries by those geographies and verticals and came up with the TAM, and that's how we got to $25 billion.

So, it feels like it's a very addressable TAM. A lot of times with these top-down things, in the technology industry or spending on storage or spending on big themes, and we're saying, no, this is very specific to how we see customers using DocuSign. So the reason I think that story is important is I think it makes us feel like we have a very strong handle on what the TAM is and then, to your question, where are we penetrated across that. So, for that signature piece in the $25 billion, the answer is, it's not a simple answer of everyone is doing these six use cases and no one is doing any of these other things. It's actually quite disparate.

So, we have a land-and-expand model. And oftentimes, a company comes to us and said, I have one use case I want to get done. I want to do my sales contracts. I want to send out sales contracts on DocuSign. And then they start and then we tend to work with their sales and marketing team and customer-facing or what we call front-office use cases and grow and expand with them. And at some point in time, an enterprise and DocuSign AE says, can you introduce me to someone in your finance organization or your legal or your IT and let's look at sort of back-office use cases.

That might be their POs or their HR hiring letters that you send out to candidates you're trying to bring on board your company. And we sort of moved through the various different departments of the different use cases, but there's lots of companies that start on one end, lots of not on the other. I mean if there is no sort of like strong pattern that says, this is how people develop with us. And because of that, when you asked the question and say, well, which use cases are being used today and which ones aren't in e-signature, the answer is they're all being used at some level today, some more than others but it depends on which company you're in and what industry you're in and what geography you're in, which are really those growth pieces.

But we don't -- there's not sort of a sense of like, here's the obvious path. In fact, we started a joke about it. People start in the front office. We have some penetration efforts. And then at some point, there's the hop-over to the back office, slight oversimplification because there's multiple buckets. And vice versa, some start the other way. I will tell you that the use cases, there are more back-office use cases. There's just hundreds and thousands of different ways you can use us in your back office. And there's more like hundreds of possible front office use cases, but the volumes tend to be bigger on the front office.

So, there's more use cases in the back office but there's more total volume we have in the front office. And the simple way I always describe that is, you think about for most companies, the number of customers they have is higher than the number of employees they have. It's not a perfect correlation but just to give you a sense of why that would make sense. So you could have millions and millions of customers that you're sending agreements to, you don't have millions and millions of employees that you're routing around offer letters.

So that's kind of how we try to think about that penetration. And then the last thought for you specifically on the geographies, yes, I think we're probably approaching 10% penetration in the U.S. in that sort of ballpark, but it's probably much lower outside of the U.S., probably a couple-ish percent penetration.

Tyler Radke

Got you. Got you. Okay. That's helpful. Obviously, DocuSign has been around for a number of years. And I think certainly, your brand has been elevated by the pandemic. I'm curious now that you have seen such strong momentum and the name has gotten out, like what are you seeing in terms of just average ACV for new customers? Have you been kind of able to start with a broader set of use cases initially? Or do you find that the new customers you are landing still kind of land with that kind of small initial use case?

Dan Springer

Yes. It's been amazingly consistent. And I'm not sure the hypothesis question almost suggests, right, that it might be that one would think that as the brand got bigger or any number of other reasons, maybe we get better at bigger lands, if that were a goal, if that would happen, but it hasn't. And I think that core buying motion, when someone's either seeking us out, like finding us on the web or they're responding to an outbound call is we're finding a need.

Interestingly, before I joined -- I've been about five years, before I joined, there had been some motion around enterprise deals. We're trying to do larger lands and trying to say before we sign this contract, let's try to get all the possible use cases and line up sort of a three- to five-year path and how they're all going to get done and come in with a bigger demand. The reality is we weren't as successful that way. We didn't get adoption as effectively.

And I think sort of we -- sort of joke about the back of my consulting days at McKinsey, this idea, do you want to get early wins. And then when you get a win, you build momentum. We feel that's how it works here. You show up, put up a couple of use cases in place. People get a high ROI. They say that was great. People got to use the product. And they're like, oh my god, the user experience is fantastic.

That's why we have its really high Net Promoter Score. And people say, we should do more of that. I think that's a better and more natural motion for us than trying to line up a giant land. So, it hasn't changed in any meaningful way. And I have to tell you that I don't think it should. I think this is the natural motion for our company, and that's -- I think our focus is going to continue to be that way.

Tyler Radke

Got you. Got you. Okay. I wanted to kind of look at the inverse that question. And like what are some of the friction points that you hear from customers that may prevent them from adopting DocuSign either by use case or just in terms of wins that you were expecting? Like is it regulatory in nature? Is it just the challenge of implementing a new process into a company? Like what are you hearing from customers?

Dan Springer

Yes. I think there has been virtually no change in my observation in talking to customers, and we're talking about customers who purchased DocuSign and now we're trying to drive them on that adoption cycle, both of those first use cases and then expand in others. It's almost always around change management. It's almost always around just people are doing something today and they're used to doing something.

And the reason people -- you see sort of see that friction, sometimes its people are nervous that if I change this to an automated piece, I'm going to -- my job is being impacted, maybe potentially could go away, which can happen, although it's not the bulk of what happens. Usually, you start to focus those people on higher-value work but there's sometimes there's that fear. There's also just the fact that people are busy and they say changing something takes some incremental effort. So that's a piece.

We don't have a lot of complexity on implementations – signature side we're talking about here. Ease of use is pretty good. I mean almost 1 million people have gone online on to docusign.com, signed up without talking to anybody and effectively sent someone a document to sign. So, I don't think we have an adoption problem because of complexity of the software. At the enterprise level, we do have more advanced functionality.

But at the core of it, Tyler, I think it's just changing people's behavior. And when I talk to sort of a CIO and a bigger company, and if they're not where they want to be on adoption or they're not where we want them to be on their adoption, almost exclusively, it comes down to -- it's hard for us to get our people to just change their processes and do things differently. And I don't think that's going to change. I think in the years to come that will still be our same peak.

Now, it doesn't mean there's nothing we can do about it. In fact, that's on us, and we started about four years ago, a big investment in customer success so that our support team is more helpful and able with people, our customer success managers, our CSMs, which we don't charge for provide them to our customers to help them drive adoption.

And then the things we do to help people see additional consumption opportunities like, hey, you're not utilizing us in all the ways you might, that's on us to help customers do that. But it's very rare that I hear someone say, I got a new insight that's changing what's happening. This is the core technology adoption phenomenon that we've been aware of for 30 years. And that's part of our job, and our job is to help our customers get there.

Tyler Radke

Right, right. So, I guess in terms of international, right, I think international what we've seen in most software markets can sometimes lag the U.S. in terms of adoption. And certainly, I imagine there's a lot of other countries where just the prevalence of e-signature is nowhere near the U.S. Can you just talk about the state of demand generally across international markets? What kind of areas stand out is weaker or stronger? And when do you think it kind of hits that inflection point?

Dan Springer

Yes. So first off, if you start with the numbers, right? We just reported a big improvement over the last few years, last quarter getting to 22% of our revenue coming internationally. Now the good news of that is, it's a significant improvement from where it was before. The bad news is it's 22%. And for a company that's going to do over $2 billion of revenue, I don't know there's some magic rule of thumb. But if you just ask me off the top of my head.

I'd probably have -- prefer that start with a three handle than a two handle, I guess. And the reasons why DocuSign are a couple, I'll just go briefly through them historically. One is, we're doing really well in the U.S., and we just never put the focus we probably should have. We didn't go after that opportunity kind of because we didn't need to probably. I mean I wasn't here at that time, but I think we just -- we're growing well in the U.S. and taken off, and we just -- we probably should have been a little more aggressive getting out there.

Second thing, there are some differences, as you sort of alluded to this in your question between civil law and common law countries. And so, our model was really set up around common law countries, so that's the U.S., U.K. Ireland, Canada, Australia, all the countries that we're a member of, the Commonwealth. And it took a little more work to figure out some certain aspects around identity, particularly for civil law countries, which are basically all the other countries in the world. So, we are much slower to get to those countries.

So if you think about France and Germany and Japan and Brazil and keep going, those are countries that we got a slower start at, and that's why we're behind on them. I don't think there's anything fundamentally different around consumption or customer demand. We just were slower to get there with our product. So, that's why we're in the situation we're in, which is really good growth. We had 72% growth in international last quarter. It was 84% in the first quarter, well above our growth rates, and that's why they're taking some share, but off smaller numbers.

If you think about where the relative strengths are, Brazil over the last few years has been fantastic, super small, and it's been -- it's grown to the point that it's really becoming important and meaningful, which is fantastic. Europe, by far is our largest next market outside of the U.S. And I think we're seeing strength across the big countries there where we've been strong, like U.K., France and Germany. We're starting to do more in Southern Europe now.

I think you can see a lot more investments generally in Europe for us, where I think there's a lot of demand that's -- basically it's going to be very similar to what we saw in the U.S. We're just starting behind that point. Asia and Australia, Asia Pac, I think, is more complex. It's a little different in each market. We've been traditionally strong in Australia and New Zealand. ANZ has been a good market for us. It's not a gigantic market. So, the penetration is good, but the total size is somewhat limited, and we were less good in Asia proper, both Japan and Southeast Asia. But I think we see a lot of investments. We see a lot of opportunity there.

So, my macro view is, international should continue to take significant share. It's earlier in the development. Our brand is not as well known there. E-signature overall adoption, it's not just us. It's not just lots of other companies that have been driving great growth there. DocuSign is a leader in the space, and we're not developing a market. It's probably not going to be as well developed as it could be. So that's sort of on us. And that's where I think the state of international right now.

Tyler Radke

Awesome. Okay. That's helpful. So, I wanted to just turn the focus a little bit on just given the timing of the year with the fiscal year-end for the federal business, just kind of what opportunities you see there in the federal vertical, new administration and just kind of what your takeaways are from kind of your recent conversations with the government customers?

Dan Springer

Yes. I mean I think when we talk about government, we were split between federal and state and local. State and local is a place where we originally had a lot of traction and continue to have a lot of traction. It's been a really good market for us. In federal, we were definitely slower out of the gate. Some was there certain sort of qualifying things you need to do with qualifications you need to have to serve the federal market well, things like being FedRAMP-certified, but we did get that a couple of years ago.

We got FedRAMP-certified. It turns out like a lot of things when you enter into a new, you, from the outside, get a view of what you need to do. You make that first step and then you find out, oh, there's more steps. And it turns out there's higher levels of certification for FedRAMP. And then for some of the agencies, it's important that you actually have dedicated infrastructure or we call IL4 sort of data center, which we've now made that investment and taken that live.

So we've made a significant number of investments as well as on the team that we've been building to serve federal. And we've now had success in what I call penetration. We've got a bunch of agreements and contracts in place with federal agencies, the bulk of the 15 cabinet agencies, as we announced on the last earnings call, but our volumes are still small. And so -- and we just -- now that we have the work to do and so we sort of again, like our land and expand model, we've landed in a lot of places, and now we have to drive adoption success and expansion.

And I mean I've gotten -- I think I've sort of become increased patience by not being as quickly successful. So I think it didn't happen as fast as I thought you think you might get more frustrated each peeling back of the union, I sort of understood why there's more complexity here, why it's an important vertical that I think will be really strong for us and have a lot of positive characteristics but it takes a long time. And so I think we're in a position now, I think to your question, when September's roll around, people say, is this the time when the giant spend happens.

And I think we'll have a fine quarter for federal. I don't think there's anything on any year. I don't think we're going to get this giant boom. I think we're just going to see this continued growth over time with the agencies, and I think it will be broad-based. I think you will see DocuSign in a lot of places in the federal government. There's huge demand. Every time I talk to the end customers, they're like, there's just so many things we could use with DocuSign to make the federal government better.

Tyler Radke

Got you. Got you. So I wanted to touch on the competitive landscape. And we've had a couple of questions come in as well on this. But I guess just to start off, from your product and platform lens, like how do you -- so how do you think your view of the market is different than others? And I guess, just broadly, what are you seeing competitively in the space?

Dan Springer

Well, so at the core for us, when we actually started competition two years ago, if you asked me that question, that would be sort of saying, here's the other e-signature providers. We're obviously much bigger than all of them. And here's what they do and here's what we do. Today, we really are coming at it more from the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, and we're saying we believe we have a broader solution than other folks. And now we talk about the individual components sort of within that.

Signature, of course, is still the largest component of our business and the most important one. But from a competitive standpoint, we talked a lot more talking about CLM companies because those are the ones we really feel like we're in a lot of competition. We're maybe more sales side and they're more buy side and what functionality do we need to add to going to close those kinds of gaps. So we have a lot of sort of conversation there.

On the core signature side, not a whole lot has changed. There have been acquisitions. I mean all the players of any note, even pretty small ones, are owned by somebody. There's not really another sort of independent player of any scale in the space. So Adobe bought a company called EchoSign. Dropbox bought a company called HelloSign. So that's kind of where the play is.

And I think generally, if I had to articulate the state of play, other folks have not decided to make e-signature the core thing or a core thing that they do but rather try to have it as an add-on to something else that they do. The good news for us about that is that we're focused. And I think focus -- the reason we got to the place we've gotten and our incredible market share leadership is because we've been focused. The bad news is, economically, people bundle and dramatically reduce the price of our corpus because it's not their core.

And so when we compete with other people, generally, they're coming in saying, we're trying to buy a simpler solution, dummy down the functionality, capability and give it away for a very low price or at least significantly lower than DocuSign's price. And that's sort of still, I think, the core way we see competition playing out on that side. Whereas like on the CLM side, as an example, or advanced analytics, we see other companies who are saying, DocuSign is at their thing, that's great. But we're going to try to build our things and how do we compete on either a functionality or differentiation in that.

Tyler Radke

Right, right. We had a question come in just around trying to understand the growth trajectory. I think based on your guidance; clearly, you're on track for another year of 40%-plus growth, maybe high 40s. Just as we're thinking about the normalization of growth rates now that you are kind of lapping some of the COVID comps, can you just kind of comment on what you're seeing in the pipeline and top of funnel that could impact next year and any new products or things that could move the needle to maybe offset some of the deceleration in e-signature?

Dan Springer

Yes, and I don't necessarily think there'll be deceleration in the signature other than the COVID phenomenon, right? So we haven't seen anything that says we think it's still early innings, and we think this is going to be a high-growth software company, an e-signature for years and years to come. We don't have sort of guidance for next year yet and since we'll be doing that actually -- not the next earnings call, but the one after.

But I think the construct and the direction I give people to think about it is we used to grow at a rate, we had a little bit of boost we think it will probably look more like the post -- the post COVID will look more like pre-COVID at a high level because I don't think there's anything else that's fundamentally changed. It's still very early innings in the game, and there hasn't been any other structural shift other than this real nice sort of boost that we got.

And in terms of the mix question, clearly, signature will become a smaller and smaller percentage of our revenue every year, I think, forever. I think that might be something I'm missing, but it will be dramatically the leader for many years to come, right? So it will come down as reducing new stuff, but it's going to take a while for the new stuff. It's growing faster but off small numbers, phenomenon.

It's a little bit like the international thing where it took us -- even once we sort of kicked international into gear, it took some years for international started taking shape. It's just compounding off such a small number and the core U.S. business is going fast is the same thing with signature. So signature is still growing at a very impressive clip. So the other products kind of start to take meaningful share and that it's going to take some time.

But I think CLM, to answer your specific question about products, CLM will be the biggest next growth market for us. We see a lot of traction with our customers saying, this is what we want now. And increasingly what happens to the people say now that I'm using DocuSign for e-signature, I have all of these digital agreements. And the reason I didn't have a CLM solution that was important for me before was because I had all these agreements in paper and then file cabinets and it is just very difficult to benefit from that software.

But with signature, it now makes CLM sort of the time is right. And so I think that's probably the next biggest one that you'll see in the coming years.

Tyler Radke

Right, right. Okay. That's great. So I wanted to talk a little bit about product. I know we only have or so minutes left. But what are the biggest areas that you see in terms of an investment perspective, either organically through R&D or through M&A?

Dan Springer

So no question it's always some surprise people, but if you think about it, it makes total sense, the biggest investment we make in product is in e-signature. It's still very early in the game. And while sometimes people say, haven't you guys already built everything possible, the answer is we have a very aggressive road map for new things that we want to do based on customers telling us here's opportunities.

Most of them are in the core horizontal capability but some of -- increasingly, we're seeing vertical things, right? We've done some things in real estate. We've done some things in health care, life sciences. CFR Part 11 is a good example. Our mortgage investment for banks and financial services lenders, that's another area where we're doing more and more of the space. But I'm more excited.

I mean I love those things. But when I actually think about the big signature opportunities, things like notary, to me, that's horizontal that's going to cut across so many opportunities for us that I think it's a bigger opportunity than any one of those all the vertical opportunities together can start to be as big, but that's a lot of work to equal something like notary, which is horizontal, and so that's probably where the core of the investment.

One area that a lot of people don't realize is we spend a lot on is usability. And there's this whole phenomenon. When you do a good job of making something look easy and be easy for users, it's usually really hard to do that. And people take it for granted and say DocuSign is so easy to use and people can adopt it without using systems integrators. It must be easy to do.

And the answer is no. It's actually really hard to make it seamless and easy to use. And that's an area we continue to make a huge investment because each time we add new functionality and capability, you have to figure out how do you get that into the workflows in a way that people can actually adopt it and not take away from the core simple one. So that's an area that we continue to make a lot of investment in.

And then outside of signature, I mentioned CLM, which is big, the other thing I would say is advanced analytics. So quite -- we did acquire a small company that sells software, which we've been partnering with prior. And we realized that, that is -- the good news is it's really important. The challenging news is there's so much more to be done to really integrate that AI capability into all the things that we do.

And so we're constantly thinking how we structure that internally to make sure we're getting the value of that across the whole set of our products. So those are probably the areas from a product standpoint, I'd say e-signature CLM and then advanced analytics would be the -- in that order in the investment.

Tyler Radke

Okay. Okay. And this is kind of a longer-term question, but kind of curious how do you think about the kind of intersection of blockchain technology with e-signature that you have today and just kind of your broader vision for smart contracts and just making everything more automated in the role that DocuSign plays there.

Dan Springer

Yes. Two, as I said, longer-term and complex topics, let me try to give you to relatively brief perspective. So blockchain is something we've been talking about a lot since we're public, and we did an Ethereum partnership several years ago so that we could give people the option to sort of store in the blockchain their agreements forever. And we, of course, store them in our internal secure system, encrypted system forever for customers that want us to do that, which is most but we had to give this other option if you want to.

And the challenge -- and we talked about some of the IPO roadshow, the challenge was if the economics of blockchain today aren't very attractive. And so it's like an order of magnitude more expensive to use a blockchain solution as it is the one we built. But it's because it at. I mean it's understandable. If all of our volumes was on blockchain, you'd probably get to a place that we can start to make that more attractive but most people don't want other stuff stored today in that type of a platform.

So I think it will become increasingly important. I think we'll integrate more blockchain into what we do as opposed to being a "blockchain solution." Most of the times when our customers have said, I want to do something with DocuSign in the blockchain solution, they're doing it for the PR of it, quite frankly. They're doing it to test or they're doing it to put it in their annual report that they -- I mean, I don't mean to be overly cynical, but like they're not doing it as a commercial solution. They're doing it as R&D and testing, which then -- which is great. It's not yet viable.

I would say that the big difference between smart contracts, I think some I think it's core like smart contracts and blockchain go together. They could. But one of the reasons that we're making such a big investment with doc clause.io, we told you about was to say, how would we use this technology to have a platform for people to have smart contracts. And for us, that means it doesn't have to be set in terms of words.

It could be code such that we have an agreement, something happens and that automatically determines the payment system we have or some other outcome of our contract, and it's automatically transacted. We don't need to engage on that, and you don't need to have blockchain to do that. You can do that on the DocuSign platform. And so that's a big part of our future vision where people will automate a lot of those agreements. But I don't know that necessarily would be that correlated with the blockchain.

Tyler Radke

Got it. Got it. All right. Well, I know that topic took us a couple of minutes over, but this was a great discussion, Dan. I really appreciate you joining us.

And thanks, everyone, for listening in.

Dan Springer

Thanks for having us.

Tyler Radke

All right. Take care, everyone.