So thanks again for coming out and listening to our story. And everyone else's stories here at the Denver Gold Forum. So there will be some forward-looking statements in here. The risks are buried in the fine print and in the appendices to everyone to understand those forward-looking risks.

Wheaton Precious Metals, it's a company that created back in 2004, built around the streaming business model. And our vision is to become the best way to invest into precious metals, that is to deliver value through our streaming business model to all of our stakeholders, our shareholders of course, that's who I work for, that's who I directly report to, principal stakeholder in the whole process. But in the end, we are a service company that supplies financing and capital capacity to our partners. And so our focus is, of course, the upfront payments, but also to find other ways to add strength and value and help our partners. We have an overlying mantra in our company that the stronger our partners are, the stronger we are. And so we constantly have a focus on how can we continue to deliver value to our partners as our relationships mature and go forward.

And one of the ways of course we do that is also to focus on our neighbors. And that's the neighbors around us in our own communities where our employees are. But more importantly, strengthening our partners on social license around the operations. And so we've long had programs in place to provide support and to strengthen our partners in maintaining and strengthening their own social license and it's a very important aspect of Wheaton Precious Metals.

The streaming advantage, one of the beauties of this business model is just the strengths on so many aspects compared to other types of exposure into the precious metal space. First off, a company like Wheaton, we really focus on quality, it's the number one criteria. We have a never ending commitment towards focusing on high margin opportunities. And of course, the upside that comes with that is the fact that those high margin assets are also going to be the first place that our partners explore and expand and also keep focused on.

Make sure that if there is a hiccup in production, or some delays, that they actually put the effort back into making sure that those challenges or those problems get resolved and move forward. And so they're the two go hand in hand. Of course, the predictable costs that the streaming model has compared to the rest of the precious metals, especially the producers out there. But the other hidden advantage that comes with that predictable cost is the fact that we actually do in a stream have better leverage then either just the raw material buying gold itself, or royalties where there is no production payment at the bottom end of that. It does give us better leverage to increasing commodity prices.

And of course, a good strong dividend policy helps. We are tied. Our dividend is a very unique policy that directly links our shareholders to not only our ever growing production, but also commodity prices on a go forward basis. And then a huge collection of projects that aren't even part of our own production profile going forward currently, but are advancing towards becoming a part of that profile going forward. All of this sort of adds up to a good strong, sustainable foundation.

We have been busy in this, I guess call it, a hybrid world right now. Closed a number of precious metal streams transactions and announced the Fenix, which is still waiting to be closed. So good success on that front. We have started receiving inaugural cobalt production from the Voisey's Bay operation and looks very promising in terms of that moving forward. Sustainability, of course, a very, very strong focus in our company for a long time and our performance has been recognized lots of recognition on all the different rating agencies.

Reiterating our 2021 guidance, things look very strong in the portfolio, looks like we're going to be in the upper end of that guidance over the course of the year. Good strong dividend growth, again, tied to that cash flow and tied to commodity prices. And then, of course, I'm having all sorts of fun on the World Gold Council moving forward, especially some of the things that we're advancing, the gold industry is also, so well put earlier on. Really stepping up how the gold industry reports to the rest of the world.

Our portfolio, 24 different operating streams that are delivering metal to us right now, another 8 development projects. You can see we're very focused on stable political jurisdictions, real heavy focus into the Americas with a few assets in Europe. It's not that we haven't looked elsewhere, it's just that we haven't found the right asset for the right price in those jurisdictions, and there are other jurisdictions that we're happy to be invested into, but definitely a very strong focus in the Americas.

I always like highlighting the fact that the streaming model works for the entire industry. And you can see the list of our partners here. And it goes all the way from the scale of Newmont, Vale, Barrick, all the way down to Gran Colombia, Panoro, Kutcho Copper, single-asset development company. Streaming works for the entire mining industry.

If there's one thing that I think differentiates Wheaton from the other streaming companies, it is our portfolio, the quality of the portfolio and the reserve and resource life in this portfolio. 90% of our production comes from the bottom half of the respective cost curve. To have 24 different mines delivering metal to us, and 90% of that production, I would hazard a guess that this is probably the strongest precious metals portfolio in the entire industry, not just the streaming industry. And of course, with a 33-year life, as Paul mentioned in the previous presentation, the nice thing about these large base metal operations is that they're so capital intensive that they require extensive reserve definition before companies will take the plunge in terms of building them.

We get the benefit of that byproduct precious metals coming from those base metal assets going forward. So 33 years of reserves, another 10 of the M&I resources and 18 of inferred resources, good, high margin, long life assets.

Our production profile, our expectations this year is somewhere between 720,000 to 780,000 gold equivalent ounces, we're well on track to finish in the upper end of that range. It is a bit of a broad range, because when we came up with this guidance, at the start of the year, we weren't sure how the pandemic was going to play out on a go forward basis. But it looks like our partners have done a good job in terms of managing that risk. And so we should be in the upper end of that guidance. Five year average of 810,000 and we've just recently come out of course with a 10-year guidance of 830,000 gold equivalent ounces. So good, strong organic growth still coming over the next few years. And of course lots of optionality that, if that optionality comes into play would get us up over that 1 million gold equivalent ounces per year, be the first of the streaming royalty companies to get into that space.

A lot of that growth is going to come over the next while from obviously Salobo our flagship asset, where the Salobo 3 project expects to -- the expansion should be coming in sometime in the latter half of 2022. But we also got good growth at a number of other assets through the portfolio.

I always like this graph. We don't have a cost curve, we have a cost line, so it's a straight and predictable line. And it just shows the high margins that we operate at. But it also highlights the fact that we do have some leverage to that commodity price and so we will outperform versus as I said anything that has a zero cost base, any gold holdings themselves, or royalties that have a zero cost base.

Strong balance sheet, obviously, we have a $2 billion revolver that has an incredibly low interest rate, somewhere close to just over 1% interest rate. But we haven't been able to use that. We've actually paid that off start of this year, and we're now building up cash. We're probably generating close to $1 billion in free cash flow this year. So lots of capacity, we could easily pull over $2 billion in capacity. We are busy on the corporate development front, but I will say there's not a lot of big opportunities out there, most of the assets that we're looking at -- there's a large number of assets, but they're mostly in the smaller scale, $300 million to $400 million, or maybe even less than that. But plenty of cash flow.

And you can see the sensitivity to the increase in commodity prices, and some of the leverage that you get in terms of that. If you increase commodity prices by 50%, our cash flow climbs by 65%. It's a good strong business and a very strong balance sheet. This is really what we're setting ourselves up for. And I love the way this graph looks like we're starting into, back in the period 2010 through to 2013, when we did have a nice bump in precious metal prices around the global financial crisis. It's not much different from what we're looking at right now. And it's really about building up a good solid foundation so that we can deliver that optionality to our shareholders and back then with less than half the production we have now we generated over $2 billion in excess cash flow for building this company on a go forward basis. And I think we're setting ourselves up very nicely to do the same over the next while.

Dividend policy linked to our cash flows, which means it's directly linked to both our increasing production and to commodity prices, that has allowed us to now a 50% increase over the last year but regular increases on a quarterly basis going forward. And as we see more and more production coming in and as we see a good outlook for commodity prices going forward, this will push forward. It is at 30% right now, I will say that if we continue to build up more cash on the balance sheet, this is probably the first number that's going to change, I can see it easily climbing to 35%, 40%, even as high as 50% of our cash flow going back to shareholders.

So that's the valve that we have that relieves the pressure of building up too much cash on the balance sheet, we're not really interested in building up a huge cash stockpile. We'd much rather be working somewhere close to zero, right at the neutral point on that balance sheet.

Benefits to partner mining companies, I think if you look at in terms of sourcing capital and the benefits that come from it, probably the two most important benefits or the second and the third one, the initial value creation and the improvement to the return on invested capital for these projects on a go forward basis. The slide here sort of highlights that. There's always an arbitrage and value in terms of plucking precious metals out especially from a base metal asset, it's just worth more in our company. So as long as we're willing to share that arbitrage with that operator, streaming is a win-win business transaction. It truly creates value.

And then on the bottom half talks about the improvement in rate of return and slow but there's no better example than Salobo where we supplied 78% of the capital to build the first two phases of that Salobo mine. We only took away about 20% of the revenue and the Vale shareholders, they get their capital payback every year in terms of their 100% share of the copper and the 25% of gold they get plus our production payment and going forward. So the return on that invested capital from a Vale shareholder perspective, phenomenal. I’d say streaming is a way to take a good mine and make it a great mine.

Benefits to the community, this is something that's long been important to us. It comes from my own operating background back in, as Dan said, one of the other river companies Wheaton river, recognize that social license is incredibly important. It's something that successful businesses have had to focus on for centuries, for decades, for centuries.

And, it's now the industry as a whole is doing a much better job about reporting how we do this, but it's always been a real core focus of ours. And it's reflected in terms of our own due diligence process, our community investment programs, our own governance, policies and procedures, and the stuff that we do over and above outside to try and just make sure that we do leave a benefit to that broader community that we all live and work in.

And so community investment program, we have 1.5% of our average net income gets spread out between four different pillars, health, education, environment and community. One third of that stays within the communities around us and our employees live and work but two-thirds of that money actually goes towards the partner communities to try and help them strengthen -- again, strengthen our partners social license. In fact, last year, we came up with an additional $5 million that went towards providing support at the front lines in terms of dealing with the pandemic, because what we found was a lot of rural communities weren't getting the same level of attention as some of the urban communities and just there was a real need for that additional support to help improve risk management protocols and activities around these things.

So, a very, very strong program that we're very proud of. I think it's definitely brought a lot of other companies into this whole concept of making sure that we are doing our bit to deliver value back to all the stakeholders, including these communities.

We, of course, just came out with our second sustainability report. The 2020 report released earlier this year. Again, a leader in this space and top rated and in fact, I think, one of the ones that I'm particularly proud of is the Global Top 50, 12,000 different companies around the world. Not just resource companies, financial services, companies, et cetera. Out of 12,000 companies, we were one of the -- I think the only resource company actually ranked in the Global Top 50 by Sustainalytics. And so that's something that we're proud of, but we're not going to sit on. We're going to continue to work towards moving forward this thing.

We've been carbon neutral since 2015. Of course, very active within the World Gold Council in terms of the gold mining industry and all the commitments that come with being responsible gold miners and making sure that we do deliver good value back to these communities around us so.

So why invest into Wheaton Precious Metals? I think if you compare us to the other options out there in terms of getting precious metals exposure, of course, there's the producers, you can just go out and buy the bullion if you want really low risk, or the other streamers itself. Over 95% of our revenue now is precious metals, we do have a bit of cobalt coming in, I think it's about 2% or 3% of our revenue and everything else is precious metals focused. And so very, very strong, precious metal focus within Wheaton Precious Metals, thus the name implies. And of course, all the other benefits that do come along the cost, the fact that our costs are fixed, both on the capital in the operating side. The expiration upside, the diverse asset base, it’s a good strong sustainable dividend and good strong leverage to that commodity -- to commodity prices.

Sector leading revenue generation, you can see how much -- this year revenue mix in 2020, up over $1 billion in revenue and so good strong revenue in 2020. Of course, this year, we finally started receiving some cobalt and so we'll have a little bit of a -- but last year, our entire revenue was from precious metals.

So what we've done to date? Our company has invested over $9 billion into streams. We've generated from that $9 billion over $8 billion in cash flow, $1.3 billion paid in dividends to date. Good, strong, annual cash flows at the current commodity prices. We've mentioned [Audio Gap] such rural locations. We have such an incredible opportunity as an industry to dramatically increase the standard of living in places. And so good, heavy, strong commitment to making sure that we deliver whatever benefits we can on that front.

All of that has, of course, added up to about a 20% average, annualized after tax return on this portfolio since we started the company in 2004.

In fact, if you look at how we compare versus the other options in the precious metal space, we've dramatically outperformed. And it really highlights the strength of the streaming business model.

So my last slide. So prepare for questions. Cost predictable. This is all been summarized. If you like precious metals, we check all the boxes, you should like Wheaton. Thanks, Dan.

