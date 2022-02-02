JamesBrey/iStock via Getty Images

This week, I'm at the Money Show in Las Vegas where I just finished my keynote discussion on the importance of owning REITs in a diversified investment portfolio.

After my speech, one investor (also a Seeking Alpha member) asked me about other income-oriented alternatives.

I told him that I was in the process of writing on that topic and he should continue to follow me on Seeking Alpha. As I pointed out to him,

"...this pandemic has been dramatic, to say the least for income investors in general, and midstream investors in particular."

We've seen the shortest depression in history, and oil hit -$38 per barrel.

We've witnessed the fastest bear market in history, followed by the fastest doubling off bear market lows.

Today, I wanted to highlight three important macro concepts that midstream investors in particular, but all high-yield investors, want to know about.

When will the pandemic finally end?

What does the economic growth outlook look like after the Delta surge?

And when will value/high-yield finally have its day in the sun?

The US Pandemic Is Likely To End In Early 2022

At least in the short-term, it appears we've seen the peak in America's delta surge.

Deaths are expected to peak this week, but America's COVID pandemic isn't expected to end this year.

(Source: IHME)

The Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation at the University of Washington's model says that most likely new infections will gradually decrease through December 1st.

The 280,000 estimated actual infections equate to about 80,000 daily confirmed cases, or 50% of the recent peak.

The worst-case scenario involves

labor day superspreader events

the final reopening of schools

colder weather driving people indoors where the virus spreads dozens of times more effectively

up to 900,000 daily cases around early to mid-November

(Source: IHME)

US daily deaths are expected to peak this week and then start gradually declining to about 1,000 per day by December 1st.

In the worst-case scenario, by mid-November, we could see just over 5,200 daily deaths, slightly worse than the January 2021 peak during America's 3rd wave.

(Source: IHME)

By December 1st, IHME's base case is 750,000 confirmed dead in the US, with a worst-case of 920,500.

The December 1st actual amount of excess deaths is estimated to be 1.17 million with a worst-case of 1.44 million.

According to Dr. Fauci, Pfizer's (PFE) vaccine should be approved under emergency use authorization for 5 to 11 year-olds in October.

Moderna's (MRNA) mRNA vaccine is expected to get full approval in October as well.

Approval for 6-month to 5-year-olds is expected in early 2022, and full approval for all age groups for all vaccines by the end of next year.

(Source: NYT)

54% of Americans are fully vaccinated with 82% of 65+, the most at-risk group.

Due to the Delta variants R^0 (how many other people each infected person passes the virus to) of 5 to 9, the latest herd immunity estimates are 80% to 90%.

In other words, if 90% of Americans can become immune via vaccines or natural immunity from getting infected and recovering, we might be able to eliminate the virus from our shores.

In reality, that's not expected to ever happen, so the US pandemic is expected to be declared over when new cases have fallen to a level that no longer represents significant social risk.

Denmark, for example, just became the first country on earth to declare the pandemic over, lifting all restrictions having achieved an 80% vaccination rate (for 12+).

The government now expects COVID to permanently circulate among Danes at low and manageable levels, with relatively few deaths, because the most at-risk populations are most protected.

When will the pandemic be over in the US? Or globally?

The WHO has said that it plans to consider declaring the pandemic over when 70% of the world is fully vaccinated.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Globally we're at 37% vaccination and on track to hit 70% within 5 months.

The US pandemic is expected to be declared over using similar criteria as Denmark's. Primarily when the government is confident that the threat of healthcare systems becoming overwhelmed is very low and excess deaths are expected to be manageable.

Dr. Fauci considers less than 10,000 US daily cases as a reasonable threshold for declaring the US pandemic to be a mere epidemic and allow for the lifting of all restriction recommendations.

Local governments and states will, of course, be free to declare their own end of the pandemic when conditions warrant.

The Economic Recovery Is Still On Track, But You Have To Have Realistic Expectations

Moody's blue-chip economists had earlier crunched the numbers and concluded that the full passage of the $4 trillion infrastructure packages could boost US economic growth by 1% over through 2031.

According to Bank of America, that could have increased corporate earnings growth from 8.5% to 11.5% to 12.5%.

However, the full passage of these giant bills was always a long shot and now comes word from Senator Joe Manchin (D, WV) that the largest reconciliation bill he might vote for is $1 to $1.5 trillion in size.

Majority leader Pelosi had struck a compromise with moderates in the Senate promising to vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill by September 27th and was aiming for both packages to be passed in the House by October 1st.

With a razor-thin majority in both chambers, the Democrats can afford to lose three votes in the House and none in the Senate. That's why Senators Manchin and Sinema are the kingmakers for infrastructure negotiations.

Because of Democratic divisions over President Biden's Build Back Better agenda, we reduced the price tag of an assumed reconciliation package that funds a range of social investments from $3 trillion in the August forecast to $2.5 trillion in the September vintage. Specifically, we nixed $500 billion in federal support of private industry, which included funding for manufacturing supply chains, R&D investments, and small-business support, among others." - Moody's

Moody's is now estimating a $2.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which is still significantly higher than what Senator Manchin is talking about.

The new baseline forecast assumes that all but $500 billion of the reconciliation package will be paid for by higher taxes on corporations and high-income individuals." - Moody's

What do the higher corporate taxes mean for corporate earnings?

According to BlackRock and Goldman, a 7% one-year headwind next year, which they believe is not priced into the market.

The September baseline incorporates the August employment report. We anticipate some payback in subsequent months and average monthly job growth this year is forecast to average 543,000, compared with the 532,000 in the August baseline forecast.

Odds are that August’s job growth is revised higher. The unemployment rate is forecast to average 4.5% in the fourth quarter, compared with the 4.6% in the prior baseline. The unemployment rate was revised lower for next year and is now expected to average 3.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022... We expect the economy to hit full employment by the end of 2022 or early 2023. " - Moody's

Moody's base-case economic model is for 3.4% unemployment, falling below the 3.5% pre-pandemic levels, by the end of next year and 4.5% by the end of this year.

What about inflation and the Fed Taper?

Moody's now expects

3.9% core PCE inflation in 2021

2.2% in 2022

Moody's expects the Fed taper to be announced in November and begin in December set on autopilot of $15 billion per month in fewer bond buys until they hit zero in July 2022.

The Fed will then reinvest the proceeds from its maturing assets to ensure the balance sheet doesn’t decline. We still assume the first rate hike in early 2023. The fed funds rate reaches its equilibrium rate, a touch above 2.5%, in the second half of 2025." - Moody's

The Fed's long-term target for short-term interest rates is 2% to 3% and Moody's expects the Fed Funds Rate to end up at 2.75% in about three years.

What does this mean for value investors, especially midstream?

JPMorgan Thinks Value Starts To Outperform In 2022 or 2023

JPMorgan's chief economist just reported that JPMorgan's new baseline economic model calls for about 4.4% inflation this year, and 2.7% next year, slightly higher than Moody's forecast.

Most interesting to value/high-yield investors is that JPMorgan believes that gradually rising interest rates, with 10-year yields of about 2.5% to 3% could cause value to significantly outperform growth for several years to come.

But aren't rising long-term interest rates bad for dividend stocks?

Actually no. Historically, meaning up through the Great Recession, as long as 10-year yields were below 5%, rising interest rates were correlated with stocks going up.

That's due to the fact that rising rates tend to mean a stronger economy and thus stronger earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth.

In the modern low rate era, as long as 10-year yields are under 3.6%, stocks tend to rise as rates do.

But what about high-yield stocks, such as REITs and midstream?

Won't they get crushed if 10-year yields more than double?

No, they likely won't.

In virtually, all inflation and interest rate environments since 1988 REITs and high-yield blue-chips do well.

The reason that JPMorgan and many economists now believe that rising rates are good for value/high-yield blue-chips is that low rates tend to help justify (at least in the minds of investors) higher valuations on growth stocks.

If 10-year yields return to the 2.5% median blue-chip consensus by the end of 2023, it could spell trouble for high-flyers like Tesla (TSLA).

But value has actually performed best when rates are rising, due to economic optimism. And that's not just since November 2020, but since early 2014.

In other words, the catalyst for value finally outperforming growth could be a strong economy that brings back long-term rates to the 2% to 3% average range economists expect for the 2020s and the foreseeable future.

Now I know it might be hard to believe, that after underperforming growth since 2007, that value could ever do well again.

High-yield, value, and safe midstream are expected to eventually outperform the S&P 500 and dividend aristocrats.

The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you're beating the market but by whether you've put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.”- Ben Graham, The Intelligent Investor

Paying the bills in retirement from dividends alone is not something most people can do by investing too aggressively in growth stocks.

That's where REITs, safe midstream, and high-yield blue-chips, in general, come in.

Combining REITs and midstream with growth at a reasonable price is how you can achieve relatively generous and safe income today, as well as market and aristocrats beating long-term returns in the years and decades to come.

I'm currently recommending REITs such as Physicians Realty (DOC), Realty Income (O), VICI Properties (VICI), National Retail Properties (NNN), and Medical Properties (MPW).

I also own a number of midstream players like Enterprise Products (EPD), Plains All American (PAA), and Enbridge (ENB).

Combining growth, value, and yield together in whatever proportion works best for your needs, is how you can stop praying for luck on Wall Street, and start making your own.

Here are the long-term consensus total return forecasts for the most popular investing styles and a 50/50 mix of growth/high-yield/value/REITs/aristocrats.

Investment Style Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential High-Yield 2.8% 11.2% 14.0% Value 2.1% 11.9% 14.0% Dividend Aristocrats + Growth 1.4% 12.3% 13.7% Value + Growth 1.3% 11.4% 12.7% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.5% 10.8% 11.3% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.9% 11.2% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% REITs 3.0% 6.90% 9.9%

(Source: Morningstar)

The point is that you optimizing your portfolio's fundamentals for your personal needs is the best way to achieve your long-term goals, long after this pandemic is over.