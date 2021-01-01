Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Semiconductor stocks are some of my favorites to trade because they often have very high growth rates, and they are volatile. That opens up opportunities on both sides of the trade depending upon your views, and given shortages industry-wide, they’ve had plenty of upside catalysts in recent months.

One of the largest players is Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), a $200+ billion behemoth in the space that has been an outstanding long-term winner. I said Broadcom was breaking out back in April, but that setup never materialized. That’s why it’s important to have risk parameters in place so that when a setup moves against you, you get out. However, as we’ll see below, it looks like Broadcom is back, and I’m bullish again.

Source: StockCharts

On the price chart, I see two things that make me bullish. First, I noted resistance just under $500 that held the stock back on five separate occasions in 2021. However, in the past couple of weeks, Broadcom has cleared that level and sustained it, which is key.

Second, the stock had two very successful 100-day exponential moving average tests, both of which resulted in strong bounces. When buyers show up like that, it’s bullish, and the most recent test resulted in the rally that produced the breakout.

In addition, the accumulation/distribution line has never wavered, another bullish sign. That essentially means the dip-buyers remain, which you need to see, especially during periods of consolidation.

On a momentum basis, Broadcom looks good as well. The PPO had a centerline test recently, which coincided with a near-term bottom and resulting bounce in the stock. While momentum has a long way to go to confirm a new rally, it also means the stock is breaking out when it is nowhere near overbought. That provides a long runway for Broadcom to potentially run before reaching overbought.

If we look at relative strength, we can see Broadcom has some work to do. The top panel is Broadcom’s performance against its peer group, while the bottom panel is semiconductors against the S&P 500.

Source: StockCharts

Broadcom has been underperforming for much of the year, but keep in mind this underperformance occurred during the consolidation that took months to work its way through. You’re going to see some underperformance during consolidations, and particularly after really big rallies, like what Broadcom saw. That’s okay so long as the stock takes up a leadership position again now that it has cleared prior resistance.

The semiconductors as a group struggled earlier this year but since May, have been off to the races against the broader market. So you have a stock that was a former leader that has broken out, in a group that has regained its relative strength; what’s not to like?

Results just keep coming for Broadcom

I went through a full write-up of why I like Broadcom in the linked article and nothing on that front has changed long-term, so I won’t rehash it. What has happened since that article is the company’s Q3 earnings, which to my eye looked quite good.

The company posted record revenue in Q3 and provided upside guidance for Q4. Revenue was up 16% year-over-year to $6.8 billion, as the company cited strong results in infrastructure software. The management team also noted growth in cloud, 5G infrastructure, broadband, and wireless, which are all areas that have been growing for years, and will continue to grow for years. Broadcom is exposed to so many long-term growth trends that it makes it difficult not to like the stock.

Earnings were $1.9 billion, nearly triple the $688 million from the same period a year ago. Guidance for Q4 is for $7.4 billion in revenue, which would be a 14% gain year over year, and 61% EBITDA margin for the quarter.

In other words, Broadcom continues to deliver quarter after quarter, year after year, and more upside guidance for Q4 means the good times are continuing to roll.

However, if we look at the company’s revenue estimate revisions, it isn’t overly bullish.

Source: Seeking Alpha

There is certainly an upward slope to these lines, and that’s fine, but we’ve seen others in the group with very steeply sloped upward revisions; Broadcom’s revenue gains are steadier. That’s almost certainly part of the reason why Broadcom trades at a lower multiple than much of the rest of the semiconductor stocks.

In addition, margins have been very unpredictable, as we can see below with trailing-twelve-months revenue and operating margins for the past several years.

Source: TIKR.com

Revenue growth has accelerated in the past few quarters and I expect we’ll see more of that, particularly in light of Q3 results and Q4 guidance. That has brought operating margins up in a big way, and that’s the key with Broadcom; can it continue to boost revenue and margins with it? If it can, big EPS gains are coming.

Speaking of EPS, the revision schedule looks much more bullish.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even just since I last wrote about Broadcom in April, revisions have been significantly higher, continuing a trend that began in the early stages of the pandemic. There was a bottom in place in the summer of 2020 that proved to be a massive buying chance. While those days of easy upward revisions have passed, there is no sign of slowing in upward moves. And with guidance for Q4 quite bullish as well, there’s no reason to think Broadcom is done.

AVGO Stock - A reasonable, but not cheap valuation

Of course, one thing you sometimes get with semiconductor stocks is nosebleed valuations. In Broadcom’s case, however, that simply isn’t true.

Source: TIKR.com

The stock goes for 16x forward earnings today, which is above its long-term average, but quite reasonable given its scale, its history of excellence, and continuously raised growth targets. With much of the group trading in the 30s or 40s in terms of forward PE multiples, Broadcom is a relative bargain. However, investors have made it clear Broadcom will never receive that sort of valuation, so keep in mind we’re potentially near the top on that front. That simply means share price appreciation needs to come from revenue and earnings growth rather than multiple expansion.

Broadcom received a bunch of analyst upgrades after Q3 results and with good cause; the company is crushing it and raising guidance after record numbers. While I obviously agree with these upgrades, keep in mind that Broadcom is as close to a sleep-well-at-night stock as you’ll find in the semiconductors, so we’re not talking about a stock that is going to double in the space of a few months. But for someone that wants exposure to Broadcom without the inherent semiconductor volatility, I like it quite a bit, and remain bullish.

Finally, I'm very excited to announce that I have a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service coming in September, so if you liked this idea, you may be interested in my new service. I'll sift through the market's sectors to find the best stocks in the best sectors, and those that should be avoided, to maximize your return on capital, such as this idea on Broadcom. More details are coming very soon!