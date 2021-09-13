Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference September 13, 2021 1:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Olivier Pomel - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Radke - Citi

Tyler Radke

Okay. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us. My name is Tyler Radke. I co-head the U.S. software research sector here at Citi. And welcome to day one of our technology conference. We have the CEO of Datadog, Olivier Pomel, if I pronounced that right. And thank you for joining us today.

And I thought we could just start off with a high level discussion, just talk about the strong Q2 results that you saw. It’s a big reacceleration in the business. Maybe just at a high level like, was this driven by something that you think is happening in the industry, or was this Datadog specific?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So first thank you for having me. So there's a couple of things that that we can tie to what's been a - really a few very good quarters and especially the reacceleration you noted in the last quarter. The first thing to note there is that, we do see overall the cloud migration and the digital transformation picking up where they were before the pandemic pretty much. And in many ways the rhythm at which companies are moving workflows to the cloud, starting to work with the cloud, and expanding their footprint in the cloud is coming back to what it was before the pandemic. And that's definitely one of the big drivers for our business. So that's a driver of growth. And you see it also in the growth of the cloud platform.

Another aspect that is, I would say, more specific to us and what we've been investing in is that we see that some of our new products are coming to - are getting to critical mass and are contributing significantly to the business while growing extremely fast. So we said on our earnings call that our APM suite combined with our log management product add up to more than $400 million in ARR and are also seeing hyper growth mode, so just about doubling or more.

So this is what gets us really to solving of bigger and bigger problem for our customers and increase the wallet share we get. And that explains why we're growing significantly faster than the different providers, each write up to numbers.

But overall, I would say we're still largely classic constrained, not demand constrained. So our focus is on really increasing the size of the engineering teams and our - the go-to-market market teams so we can build more products, solve the bigger problem for our customers and also be on more conversations that more customers basically start all of the different geographies and customer segments.

Tyler Radke

Got you. Got you. I'm curious from a customer demand perspective, I think a lot of investors were - remember the second quarter of last year, we did see some kind of unusual customer behavior just around rationalization of spending. But how would you say that the customer demand is evolved since then? I mean, to your point we have seen kind of some acceleration in both AWS and Azure numbers. What are you seeing out there from just a customer spending perspective?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So what we saw in that Q2 last year, so that's one - a year ago now. What we saw was that customers that were scaling cloud that consumed a lot of cloud trying to save as much as they could on - would they hadn't spent yet, which is our next cloud target as a group.

And so they’re trying to sell as much as they could and they’re ready they could would they hadn't spent yet, you know, which is the next cloud basically. And so they, they try to save as much as accrued on there, Azure deal and then that float down to us because the way our customers increase that consumption of their abilities by increasing the consumption of cloud services. So, we saw that happen.

More recently though, we've seen that trend revert, so we've seen customers revert back to growing into cloud moving more workloads. Throughout the pandemic actually, we saw a lot of new customers that started to started to cut migration. So, we've seeing hotel chains and amusement parks and airlines like companies that were really under severe stress during the pandemic that felt the urgency of signing their data transformation and cloud migration. So, we saw them come in. They didn't have any volume go because by definition, when you start eating environments., you start small but you have to start the workloads and then you have to go an all the time.

We see to that after more than a year of that, is that some of those customers that started the transition during a pandemic are reaching some scale, and this isn't just time to drive some real numbers. So, overall the demand situation is very similar to what we saw before the pandemic with the added benefit of having a lot more companies, having started their transition during the pandemic.

Tyler Radke

I see. Okay. So, Oli one question that we often get asked, let's say for Datadog, Elastic, Dynatrace, Splunk, right? There's a number of players in the space around observability. And so, I guess just competitively what is Datadog’s biggest source of differentiation versus kind of the traditional observability players as well as the hyperscale cloud vendors that have their own monitoring solutions.

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So the first thing I’d say, to start, is that I always talk about competition a lot in investor conversations and almost never in between. And for us, the situation is the same as it's always been, and like it’s a space where there's a ton of opportunity and there's lots of players at different levels.

But when it comes to what defines our own success, what drives our own success, it has very all to do with what happens competitively. In fact, we don't even have the competition sliding on board decks. This is not what we think about. What drives our success is how much of the problem can we solve for our customers, and how much can we get capacity to get in front of them? Competition comes second to that.

In terms of the differentiation, what we do that’s different is that we get deployed everywhere, our customers that we get. We cover the environment end-to-end. We’re used by every single engineer there, which is also very [indiscernible], and that’s what you find as the typical observability players.

So we get maximum surface of contact with those customers which lets us, over time, solve then bigger and bigger slice of the problem and expand upon our footprint which we've proven with the growth of our new products and the way we're able to attach those to add on initially.

So what we started to do in the end is solve the end-to-end problem and connect everything together for our customers, which is not what the rest of the industry has been able to do. It hasn't been the case of the point solutions that were there before in the legacy world, and it hasn’t so - it hasn't been the case and likely won't be the case of the cloud providers and also bit more at the level of the building blocks.

Tyler Radke

Got you. Got you. Okay. And I guess just in terms of the market, right, I mean, I think it's wise not to overly focus on competition because clearly the execution has been really strong. But just how do you think this plays out? I mean, on one hand, it is a very large market opportunity. I mean, most - tens of billions of dollars clearly is kind of what we've seen from a TAM perspective. But how do you think this plays out with the number of vendors out there? Do you think there will be consolidation? Do you hear that from a customer perspective that there's a desire to consolidate the number of observability tools that they have under management?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So from a customer perspective, what's very clear is customers don't want to be integrators. They won't - they don’t want to be - to manage that 127 different tools that have to connect to each other and that have to be - so that’s definitely not something they want.

And we are the beneficiaries of that because we do see that as our customers want more mobile products, they want to rationalize it and basically fold more of what they were using before into what we can do for them. That's part of the vision we sell to them, that’s part of what they’re already buying to. So we definitely see that playing out to the market from a customer perspective.

From a competitive perspective, we do think that it's a very large opportunity. There's room for many companies being successful but there's also room for a, I would say a sales force style winner for the for the broader category and that's what we were after. And we think that's getting there depends on us executing on a road map to basically deliver as much as possible so as much of the current space as possible for our customers and make sure that we scale the organization in time to get in front of it.

Tyler Radke

Got you, got you. I wanted to ask you about how you think about pricing longer time in the market and I think one thing that has been pretty apparent from the beginning of Datadog is you have been - had a very transparent pricing that I think a lot of other industry players have kind of had to respond to.

At the same time I think pricing to some extent is tied towards a measure of infrastructure consumption which clearly with the pricing declines that we see at for kind of core infrastructure services at AWS and Azure over the years I think some investors do have a concern that maybe there's pricing pressure longer term in this market. I’d be curious how you think about that? And how you kind of are thinking about going to customers and proving that that value longer term?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So there's a few things in terms of pricing philosophy first of all so we want to be - we're not here to do a price disruption. We like to do a cycle where we charge for products and customers saves a lot of money and they have the demand value. And in return we have to deliver the value and they give us clarity on that and it's a virtuous cycle because it gets to develop better and better products for them as better than the opposite which is try figure out what you can take out of your products. They were even cheaper so we like that.

Philosophically also we think it's very important for our pricing to put the customer in charge and give them, put them in control of and give them the tools they need to align with their pay, with the value they get. And that's why you see we've had a number of different SKUs that we actually unbundle the product as much as possible. So customers can pick and choose for which part of their data and which part of their infrastructure they use which part of our products and make sure that they get their core value for that.

Now in terms of the broader question for what happened to prices over time. What's pretty clear is that the footprint and the impact of applications and infrastructure is only growing over time. It's becoming a bigger and bigger part of every single company. I mean it's obvious that for cloud native companies and digital business units to be a part of it, but for every single other business is becoming a digital business all the time. So it's becoming a bigger and bigger part of what they do.

At the same time, data volumes can explode in a way that way outstrips the top line growth of any of our customers, right? So what we believe in is that we’ll be getting a larger and larger wallet share from our customers while at the same time the pricing of the data points to the gigabytes that we get are going to decrease over time. So the way we like to think about is maybe in five years we charge 10 times less per gigabyte but customers will [indiscernible] 100 times more. And that's the way it would play out. That's pretty much the way it’s played out in software in general. Yes. So we'll see.

Tyler Radke

Great. Great. So going to kind of talking about the products a little bit deeper. So obviously the observability is a big buzz word and encompasses a big part of what Datadog does. I thought it would be helpful just to kind of frame for investors the - where your various products SKUs across monitoring, APM, logs, kind of where they are in terms of the state of maturity today and how they fit together? And specifically just trying to understand if you see customers still kind of buying point products in this market, if they're looking to you to kind of deliver that full end-to-end suite.

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So the very quick overview is that the bulk of our revenue today is observability. And there we started with the infrastructure monitoring, which was our infrastructure monitoring, which was a first product obviously still - was still - still think it's early in its lifecycle with still ongoing heavy investments and going very quickly in being with most of our customers now with when they started using Datadog which are the center of what they do. It's a great basis to start because by definition, it has to connect to everything our customers use, it’s there to tell you that it's working well, so it needs to see it.

On top of that where our APM suites and our log management products, so these are the ones that said earlier over $4 million in ARR and growing very quickly. So these products are way too much ready now. They’re I would say at initial scale but growing very quickly as you know we still have a very large opportunity for them that’s still we end up penetrated even among our existing infrastructure customers. So we are still going on that product.

We have a number of smaller products. We have these that fits in between APM logs and infrastructure, I would say that roundup the observability experience. So things around US monitoring with release on monitoring for example, synthetic testing, things around network performance monitoring. Our new product we just announced and database monitoring. So those tend to be very smaller SKUs, but it really round up the platform and that in aggregate actually have quite a bit of work for us.

And then if we set aside observability, we started also entering another very large category we see as being a potential TAM multiplier, which is security, a much bigger cloud security. And what we target with that is security for applications in the cloud as opposed to corporate IT. And what we'll have to bring there and we can talk about it some more if you’re interested, but we'll have to bring - to bring there is that that it will bring together DevOps and security in a way that we think is the most apt for the future.

So security is still small for us and we think it’s going to be a long build, but it's part of our story moving forward. So when you add up all of these, you basically have a whole collection of products that range from very mature and drive the bulk of our revenue while growing fast to a number of products that don't really have a ton of impact on the top line yet and are going extremely fast and our, you know, which you confirmed our initial case.

Tyler Radke

Right. Right. Okay. Yes. I would love to talk to you a little bit more on security. I think you recently acquired a company called Sqreen that was kind of focused on application security. But just given how obviously how important that market is but it is a market that's hard to get right and I'm sure you’re super thoughtful about investing there.

I mean, how should we think about the ability for, on one hand, whether that’s a huge market but on the other, it is kind of a newer market for you. Like how should we think about the ability for security to scale in terms of ramping into a meaningful portion of revenue?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So, as I was saying, I think it's going to be a long build for us because there's a lot to do. It's also a market that I would say is more nascent than the cloud or the basic market. If I were to drive parallels, the market for cloud security bringing together developers, operations, and security folks today is very similar to the market for observability bringing together developers and operations 10 years ago, which is when we started Datadog.

We see all the same trends. We see those teams fighting and then working well together. We see the greenfield and the multiplicity of point solutions and open source projects and things that try to solve only part of the problem for part of the team. So we see all that. The situation is very similar.

With specific security is that there's a lot of functionality to build for these products to be minimally useful and broadly applicable across a few customers. And in the case of security, there's also a number of point solutions that we’d compete with as we start selling into these markets specifically.

Tyler Radke

Got you. Got you. Okay. Curious, one theme in the industry is just around the idea of AIOps or AI driven operation. I guess what does this mean for Datadog? And how - what are some of the things you're doing from a product investment perspective to put more intelligence and better intelligence in your product?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. The way we see AIOps is we don't see it as a category so much as we see it as a capability of a platform as our own. So we don't actually have a SKU of product that we call AIOps.

Tyler Radke

Right.

Olivier Pomel

We also are very wary of leading with AI and disappointing. It has been the MO for every single software company in the history of the world. You promise something fantastic with AI. And then everybody realizes that what Alexa does best is being a kitchen timer, which is a at least whoever using it.

So we - the way we do it is we actually - we are consistent in a way that is completely multi-tenant and completely SaaS-based in such a way that gives us anonymized access to all of our customer’s data point infrastructure, application, and things like that. We use that to train algorithms, train our models. And with the position since we don’t sell position since we don’t sell SKUs specifically that sales we're going to automate it with AI, we have positioned to actually pick and choose the used cases for which order all data is going to allow us to give excellent high accuracy, insights and answers.

And over time, basically we keep delivering more and more of those costumes. So that's something that we're investigating on like the product took the name we put on that was Watchdog. You know that's what we collect feature in all of our products. And you see something that we're investing heavily on like the product and something that we, we see also investing in for the years to come.

Tyler Radke

Right, right. Yes. I guess related to that, I mean that, I think the pie in the sky dream of observability is to be able to automatically detect and kind of instantly remediate outages. I guess from your perspective and what seems to be taking like a very practical approach to this market, I mean how far away are we from that vision? I mean, do you think it's ever going to be achievable. Would just be curious to kind of get your perspective on it.

Olivier Pomel

Well, it's a race against complexity. I think that as we, as we keep adding more and automating more, developers keep building faster and with, and with more abstraction layers and more modules and more things to drive the complexity up basically I and I think the problem harder to solve. And so, we don't think that we're, we’ll get shot anytime soon because that, that, that complexity train is running so fast and is only accelerating at this point.

But what it means is if you don't actually rely on some of that's insight and automation of some of the some of those smarts, you’re absolutely - you’re going to be enable as a human to keep up with all that complexity. And so you have to keep getting faster. So, we think that raise will keep ongoing. We think that’s why we’ll have to keep on investing for very long time and building those marks and would you see that complexity for our business.

Tyler Radke

Right. Right. So kind of back to the discussion earlier around the TAM, I mean, I think one thing that is unique about Datadog is the range of companies you sell to from Fortune 500 to kind of digital native start up. So, I guess how do you think longer term about the potential size of your customer base? I mean, I think today you're around 30,000 logos. I mean, do you see potential for that to be 100,000 logos, 500,000 logos? I mean, what's kind of the upper limit in terms of the type of customer that you could serve?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So in unique paying customers we are in the mid-teens I think and we have the exact number in the last communication in tens of thousands. And we − the way we see it is, so right now we have a very broad user base because we have a number of companies using us and are paying, a number of individuals that [indiscernible]. So, I would say even the lower end of our − I think customers doesn't pay us a lot and represents a very small fraction of the revenue.

The reason why we're serving that broad customer base today is not for the revenue it's for the network, in fact it gives us when it comes to integrating with everything under the sun and keeping the product very simple and that's why organizationally we invest in that and we have all those customers.

Moving forward though as we keep adding more products, the lower end of our customers becomes more and more investible and can actually become a very significant growth driver, so that's something we keep in mind for the future.

In the short term though of priorities to we’re investing as much as we can in the midmarket and the enterprise to make sure that fully solve that problem and we are going to every single conversation in that part of - in those segments.

Tyler Radke

Right.

Olivier Pomel

As we grow, look, we think we're nowhere near done in acquiring customers we need to acquire. We definitely think we would be in the hundreds of thousands if not more of customers.

Tyler Radke

Okay. Okay. And in terms of the focus it sounds like midmarket and enterprise is where you deploy the most resources. Would you kind of size that as maybe the global 15,000, the global 10,000? I’m just kind of curious where you see the biggest opportunity yet?

Olivier Pomel

So for us to the way we do align this midmarket is about above a dozen employees and enterprises is above 5,000 employees.

Tyler Radke

Right.

Olivier Pomel

And for now this is the part of our business is the most investable because of the ASPs and the revenues we generate from that. But as I said earlier as we keep adding more products and as the ASPs go up across the segments it becomes easier and easier to invest into the lower segments and go to market perspective.

Tyler Radke

Right. Right. And I guess what are you seeing on the enterprise side? I think it's been certainly slower to move to the public cloud. And yes, I think historically Datadog kind of captured some of the momentum at the midmarket and maybe commercial segment in the market. But what are you seeing among enterprise customers? Do you find it - is that kind of what's been driving this inflection in growth that we’ve seen or just help us understand how that - how those conversations with the enterprise customers may have changed.

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So the bulk of the opportunities we see today are our enterprise or main market or because there is many more traditional enterprises than there are brand new cloud native companies.

Tyler Radke

Right.

Olivier Pomel

And so that's where we see the bulk of the growth and the bulk of the activity or I would just say the bulk of the new demand. Though - because all of our segments are growing fast like the mix actually remains pretty similar for the [indiscernible]. We see great growth in SMB. We have growth in midmarket enterprise. So even though we're scaling to tend the team as fast as we can and [indiscernible] on the enterprise, the mix remains more or less similar for us.

Tyler Radke

Right.

Olivier Pomel

I should say that the conversation with the enterprise are going well. Initially, when we started the company none of the enterprise were a native public cloud. So the only companies we're setting to where basically the cloud natives. Then the mean market came in. Then the alarm enterprise started coming in. Today, it’s very clear for every single enterprise that they need to transform digitally and that they need to be in the clouds. And the past being in the clouds go through being a public cloud first. And we see that conversation repeat again and again and again and again. I think the main difference between enterprises is that not everybody is as far along in that transformation.

Tyler Radke

Yes.

Olivier Pomel

So when companies are new, when enterprise are new in there, they're going to expend a lot of effort but they're not going to have a lot of workloads. As they get further into the - where the workloads go which is when this time significant customers with the [indiscernible].

Tyler Radke

Right. Right. So on the enterprise side, and I guess this is a question more broadly. But how should investors think about kind of the mix of Datadog workloads, if you will, that are on-premise versus the public cloud. I mean, I think Datadog kind of gets the reputation for being mainly still to that public cloud side but obviously for the enterprise, it’s a much more kind of complicated hybrid on-prem world. So how should we think about kind of your relative exposure to on-prem, hybrid, or public cloud?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. It's interesting because for the first few years of the company that comes with respect as a company. We were about 50/50 between public clouds and cloud in workloads but running on product infrastructure. I would say more recently we've seen the public clouds go faster mostly because many of the accounts are private cloud and private cloud doesn't work so well.

Tyler Radke

Yes.

Olivier Pomel

And so you’re still looking at enterprises. We focus on public clouds instead. I think we might see a little bit of a backing of that trend now where we actually see also some private workloads come back. We also see something that is new for us. And we've seen that in the past, the past year or two where customers stopped asking us to monitor their legacy on-prem infrastructure which is not cloud. Like you know, when I talked about private infrastructure before, it was cloud developments, quite cloudy deployments, but on-prem infrastructure.

In this case, we're talking about legacy infrastructure and on-prem which is something that is not a major part of our business today, but might be in a few two years as we get far along in the cloud transformation that a number of enterprises are getting to the point where they want to unify everything into one. Again, not something that's happening much today, but we start seeing the first signs of it.

Tyler Radke

Yes. That's interesting. So I guess just to follow-up on that, I mean, what do you think is driving the need for more either private cloud monitoring or even legacy monitoring?

Is it tied to some these unit broader digitization initiatives just around putting more instruments on applications maybe even like homegrown legacy applications. Just help us understand kind of that catalyst to do it now?

Olivier Pomel

I think it's a question of rationalization and I would say internal user experience.

Tyler Radke

Okay.

Olivier Pomel

When those customers had started their cloud migration like three, four, five years ago are getting to the point where you have 30%, 40%, 50% of their workloads in the cloud. They have 80% or 90% percent of their mindshare into clouds. And so the question is okay, so who do I avoid completely context switching to something else just so I can keep an eye on what was going on before or how can I minimize the chance of failure as I migrate or we build this application from legacy into new environments in the cloud and so that's when there’s interest in actually cutting across and bring everything under one roof.

So that's not something which figure like we actually don't go and call up our customers and say hey why don't you bring all that stuff in and based on the conversations we’re having with them as they try to simplify their lives and bring everything in to one.

Tyler Radke

Right. Right. In terms of one question I wanted to ask was just around the public sector and I think obviously a lot of focus from investors this time of year with the federal fiscal year end. But just going to talk to us where Datadog is here, I think we're still kind of awaiting fed ramp certification but maybe just help us understand kind of the opportunity and kind of progress you’re seeing in that market?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So right now we're still - we’re just building for this. So we have - we're working for [indiscernible]. The good news is there is nothing for us to do that. Bad news, they’re looking for us too yet there, so waiting for it come true.

The - on the go-to-market, we've been building the team and it's been new for us, so we don't know yet exactly what to expect from it. For us, it's upside. When you look at our forecast and everything else. But when we look at some of our peers in the market for some of them, it's a very bulked up a bit for a big part of their business. So, we think we can make a very successful business there too. So, we're going towards that. We're still early.

Tyler Radke

Right. And we've got a couple investor questions come in the first one was just on your sales buildup and I know you've talked for several quarters now about being kind of capacity constrained versus demand constraint. But just curious as you kind of made the sales investments I guess number one, how are you expecting them to kind of ramp and the follow-up question that was asked also is how to think about that combined with kind of reopening the economy kind of the intersection of those two things being a positive tailwind for the business.

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So, I mean obviously, we'd like to transit moving back to the way the visual transformation or kind of migration work before the pandemic. I’d said today, from the go-to-market perspective, we're still - there’s still a few things we're doing very well before the pandemic that we're not doing. So, getting in front of customers at events for example, like in-person events is not something that we're doing at this point.

We've run to the different things online. But still that these are more avenues for us to generate growth. So, we expect that when that comes back, this can be a positive to us.

In terms of getting the teams, I mean, look, we've been hiring quite at a fast clip basically during the pandemic. We haven't slowed down at all, which I think serves us well to-date because we’ve been able to bring a lot of capacity online. And we're very pleased with the productivity of the teams. I mean if you look at the cap payback for example on our members, it's extremely low right now. It's actually a little bit too low. We don't want to be prisoners to these very, very high levels of productivity as we need to - as a focus for digital business.

Tyler Radke

Got you. Got you. Okay. Another question that came in, I think, kind of back to the earlier conversation around enterprise and what they're doing in terms of legacy infrastructure monitoring. Who were you winning against and/or replacing in monitoring in on-prem legacy infrastructure?

Olivier Pomel

I mean legacy can be anything. It can be sometimes - the customers are going to retire their old AVNs. In many situations, they're going to have infrastructure monitors for their legacy environment like the VMCs of the world and things like that. So in many cases, it can be open source like - it can be really a collection of anything. And it doesn't really matter to us so much because in those situations what determines the - whether we're going to go after those specific workloads isn't so much what we're replacing. It's what pieces of technology we need to integrate. We have to get that data and all these things that we want to integrate with right now. Or do we want to wait until the end up.

Tyler Radke

Right. Right. Okay. Okay. Makes sense. One question just on the go-to-market. I think you had some changes in you added some changes in terms of go-to market leadership earlier this year and a new COO, Adam Blitzer, joining a few months ago. Do you feel like they go to market, management team has kind of settled any potential changes in terms of structure or focus that you anticipate throughout the rest of the year.

Olivier Pomel

Well, the management is still growing, so we’re very happy with the way the teams are working today. [indiscernible] but productivity is extremely high. We’ve been burned the team quite a bit. But what we need to do is we need to go with a lot more and we need to develop new segments. We talked about government, for example. So there’s plenty of work to start building new things, but the things we have today that are working very, very well.

Tyler Radke

Okay. And then a question came in just around the Microsoft partnership. So you have a strategic partnership last - about a year ago. I think Datadog being able to be kind of access directly natively through Azure. Just an update here, you’re seeing kind of benefits of this partnership come through.

Olivier Pomel

We’ll see something if it’s not - not everything is there yet. We still…

Tyler Radke

Right.

Olivier Pomel

We still have some things, some partial things that are online.

Tyler Radke

Right.

Olivier Pomel

Technical parts of it online and assuring with promises to us. So it’s a very good way for customers to staging our product on efficient. So it’s a very good way while engaging for - on Microsoft-centric customers that we are first class season in the Azure ecosystem and it allows them to invest in us without any afterthoughts. So that’s why we [indiscernible].

Tyler Radke

And then, it’s kind of a financial question, I promise not too deep in the weeds. But just as you think about the drivers of growth going forward, I think the drivers of growth going forward. I think you’ve largely got a pretty consistent balance between new customers versus expansions. I think this quarter if I’m not mistaken it ticked up a little bit more in terms of percentage on the expansion side. Like how do you think about that mix going forward? Do you think it should stay relatively stable or perhaps more on the expansion side?

Olivier Pomel

Well, I think we're still very early so there's many more customers we need to get. On the other hand, the part of our business that's the - that can drive a more quarter to quarter is how quickly or you’re seeing customers are expanding because they obviously drive more volume than the brand new customers. So it's harder to predict in a quarter to quarter basis basically.

Tyler Radke

Right. Right. And I guess going back to your question - or your comment earlier on just being kind of capacity constrained. I mean how would you just kind of characterize the hiring environment and kind of what are you doing competitively to make sure that you're staying ahead of - it seems like a pretty challenging hiring environment across the board.

Olivier Pomel

Yes. The job market I think for both got to market and engineering [indiscernible] seen it. So it's definitely a lot to work with. I would say it doesn't change your outlook. It doesn't change at all our plans, or anything else but it does change always the amount of effort we have to extend to grow and hire. And so what we're doing is investing in that and we're growing more recruiting teams and we're adapting to basically what candidates are looking for in positions.

Tyler Radke

Yes. Great. So I know we have about a minute left but just kind of wanted to open ended if there was anything you wanted to cover that we didn't hit and maybe just leave us with kind of what you're focused on for the next few months.

Olivier Pomel

I mean, for us, it’s really for business and scaling, scaling the product team and scaling the go-to market team. There is - the equation is simple for us. We’re early in a very, very big market. We need to be in all the conversations, which means we need sales capacity and marketing capacity. And then we also need to make sure that we solve a bigger and bigger problem for our customers, which means there is maximum product team. So, if we can get those two things right, we should be fine. So that's what I spend my time on.

Tyler Radke

Okay. Well, with that, thank you so much, Olivier, for joining us today. And thanks, everyone, for the great questions and for participating in the session.

Olivier Pomel

All right. Thank you very much.

