In a matter of weeks, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) has nearly doubled on a couple of positive headlines. The buy now, pay later (BNPL) concept has gotten far too much hype creating major gaps in the chart that will ultimately get closed. My investment thesis remains very Bearish on the fintech following an irrational rally leading to a crazy valuation again.

Another Big Quarter

Last week, Affirm reported a big revenue beat as the company launched BNPL services with Shopify (SHOP). The odd part is that the fintech didn't guide up for FY22 despite the big quarterly beat and the Amazon (AMZN) deal.

My negative thesis on the stock factored in the likelihood Affirm would beat FQ4'21 revenue estimates after providing conservative guidance of $220.0 million when reporting the March quarterly number. For the June quarter, the fintech reported revenues of $261.8 million compared to analyst estimates of $224.4 million.

The big beat occurred because Affirm grew active merchants by 412% to 29,000. The company claimed several thousand newly integrated Shopify merchants inflating the customer count as one could probably argue the e-commerce site should only count as one site.

One of the big reasons for the revenue beat was the $43 million gain on loan sales in comparison to only $12 million last year and $16 million in the prior quarter. Affirm reported an adjusted operating income of just $14.2 million in the June quarter despite this big gain on the sales of loans that isn't likely to repeat in future quarters.

The great quarterly numbers didn't exactly lead to strong guidance for FQ1'22 or FY22 guidance. Affirm only guided September quarterly revenues to a maximum of $250.0 million after reporting June quarterly revenues of $261.8 million.

A company in major growth mode doesn't typically guide to a sequential decline in revenues. In addition, the FY22 guidance for revenues of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion was just in line with prior analyst estimates at $1.16 billion.

Clearly, Affirm has a history of providing conservative guidance. The question is why did the fintech only match analyst estimates with the Shopify deal ramping up and the Amazon deal on the horizon.

Investors have to question the value in the Amazon deal. The company is not known to be a great partner squeezing margins while the Debit+ card soon to be launched by Affirm would bypass the need to even partner with e-commerce sites. CFO Michael Linford made it clear on the FQ4'21 earnings call that revenues from Amazon were still a future opportunity:

Additionally, we have not included any GMV or revenue from the Amazon partnership we have recently announced. We are currently in the early stages of integration. We will update you on the progress and the incremental impact to our outlook each quarter.

BNPL Concerns

The biggest problem with the BNPL concept is that these services must perform what they call "soft credit checks". According to research by Qualtrics published by Credit Karma, consumers using BNPL services saw their credit scores fall while a third of users quickly fall behind on payments.

While the market is obsessed with the credit option as a way to bypass the use of credit cards, consumers don't get their credit scores dinged when making routine purchases on e-commerce sites. Apparently, Affirm, via the deal with Amazon, will charge customers interest ranging from 0% to 30%.

One has to wonder if users will try out BNPL services and ultimately return to using their credit cards which don't ding credit scores when making routine purchases. After all, one of the big pushes for the BNPL concept was for consumers to avoid the interest charges of credit cards via these installment payment plans. The Amazon product clearly comes with interest rates in some cases and Affirm collected $74.9 million in interest expenses from consumers last quarter alone.

Crazy Value

Affirm has now rallied to a market valuation topping $36 billion despite just guiding to a revenue total of just $1.16 billion. Investors are now willing to pay nearly 31x sales for this fintech just based on the listed share count of 290 million, yet the company has millions of stock options outstanding as well.

With net revenue at only $555 million to $570 million, some investors would view the stock as trading at 64x revenues. Either way, Affirm is a very expensive stock for the current business.

While the finch is adding a lot of top e-commerce sites to offer BNPL, the contract dynamics don't appear appealing. The FY22 guidance is for a $140 million operating loss.

In the June quarter, Affirm reported a $14 million profit while benefitting from a big gain on loan sales. The new contracts with Shopify and Amazon apparently come at some tough margins for the fintech to report just a large loss now. Though, Affirm didn't provide a lot of detail on the metrics for the sequential revenue decline and the large adjusted operating loss.

Square (SQ) only paid $29 billion for the bigger AfterPay (OTCPK:AFTPF). The company is estimated to reach 2021 revenues of nearly $700 million and sits between Affirm and Klarna (KLAR) in the BNPL space.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Affirm soared on the Amazon deal and quarterly earnings, yet the stock is now priced for a partnership that might not deliver the expected results. The stock is now valued far in excess of what Square paid for a bigger competitor in another indication of a crazy valuation.

Investors should look to ride the momentum higher in the next week and quickly exit any positions. The market has a way of hyping the positives of a new product and ignoring some of the negatives.