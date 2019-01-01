tolgart/E+ via Getty Images

As we detailed in our recent piece The Best Investment Opportunity Might Not Be On Sale For Long, while income investing is harder than ever today thanks to historically low interest rates, we believe that not all hope is lost. There remains one very attractive income investment vehicle trading at historically cheap valuations, is inflation resistant, and boasts historically strong fundamentals: Energy Midstream Infrastructure.

With the sector as a whole on sale, we like to keep risks reasonable by sticking with investment-grade midstream businesses. In this article, we discuss three reasons why Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) may be the best option in the space right now.

#1. ET Has Got Significant Upside Potential

As we stated in our recent piece 5 Reasons Why Energy Transfer Will Likely Double From Here:

When we added ET as the largest position in our real-money equity portfolio at High Yield Investor back in early December 2020, it offered the best combination of yield and coverage in the entire stock market at the time, boasting a near 9% yield that was covered over 3x by distributable cash flow ("DCF"). Since then, it has been a big success for us, crushing the broader midstream sector (AMLP) as well as the stock market (SPY). That said, we remain bullish on the stock and believe that it could potentially double from here to over $20 per unit within the next few years.

The case for massive upside is quite clear:

First, interest rates are historically low even as ET's DCF and EBITDA yields are historically high. At the same time as interest rates are down by 35% over the past decade, ET's EBITDA yield on its EV has more than doubled:

Data by YCharts

Second, ET is a compelling bargain relative to investment-grade midstream peers based on EV/EBITDA and P/DCF (based on 2022 estimates to account for winter storm Uri impacts which artificially increased ET's DCF in 2021):

Midstream Business EV/EBITDA P/DCF ET 7.59 3.97 MPLX (MPLX) 9.28 6.57 EPD 10.11 7.37 Kinder Morgan (KMI) 10.00 7.75 Magellan Midstream (MMP) 11.10 9.62 Enbridge (ENB) 12.19 9.33 Plains All American (PAA) 8.94 4.71

#2. Two Major Potential Catalysts For Energy Transfer

While its dirt-cheap valuation certainly positions the business for massive upside, ET also has two major catalysts waiting in the wings that could potentially launch the stock higher.

First and foremost, if regulatory/judicial proceedings work out in ET's favor and the Dakota Access Pipeline ends up being kept operational, not only will it help ET's leverage and cash flow profile a little bit, but more importantly, it will remove significant market overhang on the equity and we expect that the unit price will shoot higher.

Second, the massive amounts of distributable cash flow that ET is retaining as its CapEx budget continues to decline are enabling it to improve its balance sheet significantly and are also positioning the company to unlock additional value for investors either through buybacks, increased distributions, acquisitions, or a combination of some or all of those. We discuss these considerations in detail in our recent piece 3 Reasons Why Energy Transfer Should Forego Buybacks And Increase The Distribution Instead. While Mr. Market remains pessimistic that ET will go back on a buying spree instead of increasing unitholder capital returns, if management were to restore the pre-COVID-19 distribution levels and/or begin repurchasing meaningful numbers of units, it is likely that the unit price would soar.

Once DAPL is resolved, ET's deleveraging is complete (which it is getting close to accomplishing), and unitholders begin seeing distributions rise and/or a meaningful buyback program in place, we expect ET units to trade closer to investment-grade peers. From current levels, that implies massive upside. Best of all, we see these catalysts taking place within 12-18 months, so investors should not have to wait too long to see the unit price shoot higher.

#3. ET Stock Positioned For Longevity

Last, but not least, between their freshly fortified investment-grade balance sheet and high-quality diversified asset base, ET is well-positioned for longevity despite the ongoing energy transition away from fossil fuels towards renewables.

For example, ~95% of ET's cash flow is under fixed-fee contracts and most of its contracts are volume-committed, which combine to keep cash flows quite stable during commodity price and demand volatility. This was especially valuable last year when energy pricing and demand fell off a cliff in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

In addition to a strong balance sheet and conservative cash flow profile, ET is well diversified with five core business segments which prevent ET from being overly reliant on any single midstream sector. ET's asset base is also very geographically diversified with locations all across the U.S. serving every point of the energy midstream value chain, giving it a fully-integrated platform. In fact, ET is one of only three operators servicing all 15 major US oil & gas producing regions of the country.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

ET is also positioned as a rapidly-growing exporter of NGLs which gives it an exciting avenue of growth for decades to come: Source: Company Investor Presentation

In fact, in June 2021, ET accounted for nearly 40% of all U.S. NGL exports and more than 20% of NGL exports worldwide.

Investor Takeaway

Between its dirt-cheap valuation, potential near-term catalysts, recently fortified investment-grade balance sheet, well-diversified and stable business model, and exciting NGL export growth momentum, ET is arguably the best buy in midstream infrastructure today. It could reward investors with a double within a few years as well as a lucrative, sustainable, and growing stream of tax-advantaged income.

With interest rates at historic lows and a lack of exciting income opportunities in the broader equity and fixed income markets, it seems like it is hard to go wrong with ET here. We rate units a Strong Buy and have Large allocation in our Equity Income Portfolio. That said, investors should keep in mind that if DAPL ends up being shut down and/or management becomes acquisition happy again instead of returning additional capital to unitholders, unitholders will likely be disappointed, at least in the short term.