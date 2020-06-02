Kyea Mofire/iStock via Getty Images

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) oversees four fully owned subsidiaries who use the company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine to conduct genetic research with the view of bringing innovative agricultural and human health products to market. Canonic, one of their companies, has completed the development phase of their high THC cannabis genetics and is now releasing a new dried flower brand in the Israeli medical market.

The company has developments with all subsidiaries, including Lavie Bio’s plans of a commercial release of their summer wheat bio-stimulate in 2022. Another subsidiary, Biomica, plans to begin GMP production of their cancer treatment drug candidate for human clinical trials. The company’s Q2-2021 quarterly report shows a net loss and low revenues, but there is plenty of operating cash for them to fulfill their current business strategy and research agenda.

I have covered the company on Seeking Alpha on two previous occasions (here and here). Although I have previously rated the stock as bullish, I now rate it as neutral because the stock price has not moved out of the $3-4 price channel. Larger market conditions may be the culprit and not the company’s performance. I still recommend maintaining a long-hold position and expect more momentum with better earnings reports and new developments with their different subsidiaries. I believe that the company’s two commercial product launches planned for 2022 will produce increased revenues and stock price uptrend.

Evogene’s Canonic releases its proprietary high THC dried flower brand

Canonic began a pre-launch of its first-generation medical cannabis products. The company’s first product line is called G-nnovation and it consists of dried flower from their proprietary cannabis strains. They are marketing the new products to a limited number of licensed patients through a distribution partnership with Telepharma in Israel. They plan a full commercial release for the brand in 2022.

The launch completes a milestone for Canonic. They have developed their first set of proprietary cannabis strains and brands. They have received approval to sell it under the Israel Medical Cannabis Authority (IMCA). They have established commercial distribution agreements for the product.

These new strains come from their MetaYield banner. The unique genetics produce dense trichomes with high levels of THC, as well as large yields. The company aims for THC potency between 16% and 24%. MetaYield will continue developing new and improved strains. Under their Precise banner, they will introduce unique strains in 2022 which are more effective in reducing pain and inflammation. The strains from the Precise banner will be at market in 2023.

Evogene reports developments with its other subsidiaries

Each of Evogene’s subsidiaries uses the company’s AI engine, a CPB platform (computational predictive biology) to innovate plant genetics and agricultural products. Biomica uses it for finding microbiome- based drug candidates to shrink tumor growth from cancer and treat other ailments, for instance GI disorders.

Biomica has reported positive pre-clinical results with their drug candidate BMC128 in shrinking cancerous tumors. The first study concerned tumors from breast cancer and the second study covered melanoma. The company is seeking approval for a human clinical trial and they are preparing for GMP production of the drug candidate for the trials.

Lavie Bio is preparing for commercial launch of its LAV211 bio stimulant for spring wheat. The product is a seed and soil treatment to produce higher yields in wheat. The company plans commercial sales and distribution to begin in 2022. They are also developing a fruit rot bio-fungicide, LAV311/312, which they have been testing on grapes. This product is a leaf application. During 2022, the company will finish its development and consider what crops it may benefit.

AgPlenus has announced that it has found its lead herbicide candidate, APH1, and resistance trait against the candidate. The herbicide allows for the killing of unwanted plants in commercial grows, while the resistance trait allows the commercial plants to withstand the herbicide. The company plans to advance its commercialization efforts of the herbicide and the resistant trait.

For Q2-2021, Evogene reports a net loss of $6.2M with a firm cash position of $65.4M

In $US Millions* Q2 Jun 2021 Q1 Mar 2021 Q4 Dec 2020 Q3 Sep 2020 Q2 Jun 2020 Revenues 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.3 Cost Of Revenues 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.1 Gross Profit 0 0.1 0 0.2 0.2 R&D Expenses 5 4.3 4.8 4 3.9 Total Operating Expenses 7.5 6.3 7.2 5.8 5.4 Operating Income (7.4) (6.3) (7.2) (5.6) (5.2) Earnings From Continuing Operations (6.9) (7.1) (8.8) (5.4) (4.8) Net Income (6.2) (6.6) (8.1) (4.8) (4.2) Total Cash & ST Investments 65.4 70.1 48.2 43.5 38.1 Total Receivables 2.5 2.8 2.2 1.9 1.8 Total Current Assets 67.9 72.9 51.8 45.4 39.8 Total Assets 87.5 92.8 71.9 66 61.1 Accounts Payable 1.2 1 0.9 0.7 0.7 Total Liabilities 10.9 10.7 15 9.9 10.1 Current Price ** 3.11 3.42 5.04 4.70 3.96 1.00 Total Enterprise Value (mm) 238.80 264.35 508.05 446.97 387.86 (9.81) Market Cap (mm) 410.68 455.36 620.42 549.28 471.73 85.50

The company reported $0.1M in revenues for the quarter. It marks a record low over the last five quarters. In a recent filing with the SEC, the company reports consistent revenues from two of their segments: agriculture and human. Most revenue comes from their agricultural segment and the source is from collaboration agreements and product licensing. In 2022, the company should see revenues from their commercial sales from Canonic and Lavie Bio. According to the company’s current presentation, they predict significant catalysts in the next twelve months towards 2022 with product commercialization and new strategic collaborations. Their revenue estimate for Q3-2021 is $0.12M.

The company operates at a net loss of $6.2M. A large portion of their operating expenses consists of research and development. They have usable cash of $65.4M and have raised proceeds from ATMs (At the Market Offerings). The company’s assets of $87.5M far outweigh their liabilities of $10.9M. The company reports zero debt for Q2-2021. The company has enough resources to continue their research and development as well as their commercialization efforts. Their Price to Books ratio is between 1.93 (trailing) and 2.25 (forward). The company is undervalued for the time being.

Evogene’s stock price has been up 39.50% over the last twelve months, but is currently experiencing downtrend

The stock price had hit a 52-week high of $10.24 per share back in February. The stock has been on a downtrend since then, but has recently been bullish, finding lower resistance at the $3 mark and upward resistance at $3.50. The stock has low trading momentum with a 50-day average of 389K shares. 17% of the shares are owned by large institutions.

The street target for the stock is $4 per share. The stock price can go higher and a more serious buy-signal emerges when the stock begins a new uptrend. The larger stock market has been bearish on cannabis over the summer. New valuations and investor sentiments are causing price destabilization across the sector. The fall season may bring different sentiments for the stock, especially if revenues improve.

Risk: Moderate to Low

The company is at low risk of liquidity and will continue to fulfill its current business strategy and research agenda with its current assets. The biggest risk concerns their human drug candidates for cancer and GI disorders. If a drug candidate does not ultimately go to market, then time and resources are wasted. Otherwise, the company’s various research agenda shows great promise and potential for commercialization. They have many novel product candidates within all of their subsidiaries. The company has already predicted great synergies in 2022 from their efforts.

Conclusion

Evogene’s Canonic has developed novel high THC cannabis strains and entered the Israeli medical market. The full commercial release of the branded dried cannabis flower will occur in 2022. The company’s other subsidiaries also report developments. Biomica’s drug candidate for treating cancer will be tried in human trials. Lavie Bio's novel bio-stimulant for spring wheat will also see commercialization in 2022. The company operates at a net loss and has enough assets to continue its research and to bring more products to market. I rate the company as a neutral, but still recommend maintenance of a long-hold strategy and to watch the company for further developments.