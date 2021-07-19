shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Nowadays, it seems everyone wants to buy Kansas City Southern (KSU): Blackstone & GIP, Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (“CP”) and more recently Canadian National Railway (CNI) (“CNR”). The smallest U.S. Class 1 railroad appears to be, in all likelihood, the last remaining target within the industry especially given the current focus on antitrust issues. A Canadian duel for an American prize is thus unfolding before our eyes.

Current situation

As of today (Sep. 12th 2021), 2 proposals stand: A $320 offer from Canadian National versus a $300 offer from Canadian Pacific. It’s easy to see that KSU shareholders would rather pick the CNR offer which provides for more money. There’s a twist however: the CNR offer is less likely to be accepted by the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) given that regulatory standards to be applied in the case of CNR are higher. On the other hand, the CP offer does not suffer from the same potential impediments and provides higher regulatory certainty. Fate met CNR and what had to happen happened: the STB rejected CNR’s proposed use of a voting trust. The KSU board is thus at a crossroad: pick CNR’s higher offer regardless of the STB’s decision or revert back to CP’s proposal. For shareholders, the situation looks like this:

Figure 1:

Source: Yahoo Finance, Definitive Proxy Statement

CP’s offer provides superior regulatory compared to CNR’s. However, from a valuation standpoint, there is no definitive guarantee that the $300 offer maximizes KSU shareholders’ long-term value. Indeed, a deep dive into the definitive proxy statement reveals the following value estimates from Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Securities:

Table 1

Source: Definitive Proxy Statement

Table 2

Source: Definitive Proxy Statement

Graphically, we have the following:

Figure 2:

Source: Yahoo Finance, Definitive Proxy Statement

Figure 3:

Source: Yahoo Finance, Definitive Proxy Statement

From the two figures above, one will easily observe that CNR’s offer (which is higher than CP’s) is the superior offer providing shareholders with “full value” for their shares. On the other hand, CP’s proposal “costs” KSU shareholders $20 per share.

The poker move for KSU shareholders would be to turn down CP and try to execute the merger with CNR despite the STB’s refusal to approve a voting trust for the transaction. If successful, they would receive the superior offer ($200 + 1.129*CNR ≈ $320). If not, they may engage again Canadian Pacific later (in 2022 or even later) and may eventually receive the other offer ($90 + 2.884*CP ≈ $300). Despite the words of Mr. Creel, it is not very difficult to see that CP really wants the deal with KSU. Thus, despite its statement, CP would likely re-engage in merger talks with KSU in the future. Although unlikely at this stage, it would be nice to see KSU shareholders roll the dice in favor of CNR to reveal CP’s true interest toward the company (KSU).

Investment positioning

For shareholders of KSU, there is a potential extra $20 to be made (at minimum): CP offer price – current stock price = 300 – 280 = $20 with the CP offer. The CNR offer presents an even more compelling proposition: CNR offer price – current stock price = 320 – 280 = $40 though less likely to occur. For arbitragers/traders: there is a potential $20 to be made simply by purchasing KSU common stock and waiting for a successful acquisition by Canadian Pacific (reasonable likelihood). Those seeking to reduce risk may do so by simultaneously shorting Canadian Pacific’s common stock thus entering into the classic merger arbitrage position “long common stock target – short common stock acquiror”. Finally, for speculators seeking a home run on the back of the KSU acquisition saga, one may enter into a levered position in KSU (via margin borrowing or synthetic exposure). In such situation, financing terms and margin requirements will have to be carefully monitored.

Other factors

Finally, when reading proxy statements, I often unearth some quirky facts and surprises. In this case, while reviewing the Precedent Transactions and Premia Paid Analysis section of CNR’s definitive proxy statement, I was left with the impression that the Oracle of Omaha got a bargain when purchasing Burlington Northern Santa Fe:

Figure 4:

Source: Definitive Proxy Statement

Berkshire Hathaway paid one of the lowest prices (relative to other transactions) for a prize asset: the second-largest American railroad company with the most profits in the industry. “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price” as he says…