Local Bounti CEO Craig Hurlbert - Controlled Environment Agriculture Will Have Multiple Winners (Video)

Summary

  • Indoor agriculture startup Local Bounti is set to go public through a merger with SPAC Leo Holdings III Corp.
  • CEO Craig Hurlbert talks to us about controlled environment agriculture and smart greenhouses.
  • Having a maniacal focus on unit economics.

Indoor agriculture startup Local Bounti is set to go public through a merger with SPAC Leo Holdings III Corp. (LIII) in a transaction valued at $1.1 billion. It's the first - and only - company in the space to receive investment from food giant Cargill, for its proprietary Stack & Flow technology. CEO Craig Hurlbert, formerly of GE, talks to us about controlled environment agriculture, its smart greenhouse and the importance of having a maniacal focus on unit economics. Non-GMO, pesticide free, sustainably grown.

