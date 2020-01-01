Juan Jose Napuri/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a rough year thus far for investors in the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), but the (-) 24% year-to-date return for the GDXJ has paled relative to the ~61% decline Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) investors have had to endure. The most recent leg down for Pure Gold can be attributed to yet another capital raise announced last week, with this one including a half-share warrant and being announced at 52-week lows. After a 68% decline from the stock's highs, Pure Gold would normally be dirt-cheap, but this has been partially offset by heading into the correction at an exorbitant valuation and continued share dilution. So, while the reward/risk has improved at US$0.79, I continue to remain Neutral given that there are much more attractive valuations elsewhere in the sector.

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Pure Gold Mining just came off a better quarter in Q2, with its production up 49% sequentially to ~6,300 ounces, and Q3 production set to increase by more than 90% sequentially to ~12,000 plus ounces of gold. This is due to increased mining rates and higher grades, with grades expected to increase further in FY2022, with projected head grades of 8.5 grams per tonne gold (July: 5.6 grams per tonne gold). Unfortunately, the progress ramping up the mine to full capacity has been overshadowed by yet another capital raise, with the recent ~$16 million raise being done at US$0.76, more than 65% below the highs reached just over nine months ago. Let's take a closer look below:

Pure Gold Mining ("Pure Gold") announced a bought deal to raise ~$16 million last week, with the company selling ~19 million shares at a price of US$0.76, diluting shareholders for the third time in less than 18 months (May 2020, April 2021, September 2021). If the deal wasn't already ugly enough with funds raised at prices 65% below its December 2020 highs, the deal is even worse when we factor in that it included one-half common share purchase warrants. This allows those subscribing to the deal to purchase one common share at a price of US$1.09 for 18 months following the closing of the deal, which will likely contribute to even further share dilution.

Unfortunately, this continued share dilution is preventing Pure Gold from becoming undervalued, as most stocks would be after a 65% decline, given that the share count continues to increase as the stock falls. Since March 31st, Pure Gold's shares outstanding has soared from ~400 million shares to ~433 million shares, while the fully diluted share count now stands at closer to 490 million shares, up from ~462 million shares last quarter. If it weren't for the share dilution, Pure Gold would be trading at closer to 1.0x P/NAV, based on ~435 million fully diluted shares (May 2020), and a market cap of ~$344 million at a share price of US$0.79. However, with the fully diluted share count now near ~490 million shares, the same share price translates to a market cap of ~$387 million.

So, what's the good news?

As shown in the chart above, Pure Gold is operating at nowhere near its full potential currently, and the ~40,000 ounces of gold production in FY2021 will be dwarfed by production of ~70,000 ounces in FY2022. This is because the mine should be ramped up to full production by year-end and will benefit from much higher grades in Year 2 (~8.0+ grams per tonne gold). Looking ahead to Year 3 (Q2 2023 - Q2 2024) production will increase even further to more than 10 grams per tonne gold, pushing annual gold production closer to 95,000 ounces per annum. With production set to increase materially due to higher grades and increased throughput, we should see costs dip below $1,000/oz, allowing Pure Gold to generate significant free cash flow at current gold prices. I remain skeptical that the mine will produce at anywhere near ~$790/oz over its mine life given that the Feasibility Study is quite dated (2019), and we have seen material inflation in the past two years. However, even at $900/oz to $1,000/oz, this will be a very profitable mine (assuming gold prices stay above $1,600/oz).

So, is the stock a Buy?

Generally, after a 65% decline in a stock's share price, I would be anxious to jump in for an investment, especially in a miner that benefits from some of the highest grades in the sector in a Tier-1 jurisdiction like Pure Gold. However, as shared previously, the continued share dilution has offset what should be meaningful undervaluation currently, with three capital raises and more than 20% share dilution in the past 18 months. Due to this share dilution, Pure Gold still trades at a premium to its After-Tax NPV (5%), as discussed in more detail below. I have used a gold price of $1,600/oz to calculate NPV (5%) at the Madsen Mine to be conservative, given that this is the same price I use for the majority of other producers in the sector.

As shown in the table above, the projected After-Tax NPV (5%) at Madsen is C$453 million at a $1,600/oz gold price, translating to US$362 million. If we compare this figure with Pure Gold's fully diluted market cap of ~$387 million at US$0.79 per share, or ~$432 million after including ~$45 million in net debt, Pure Gold trades at 1.2x its NPV (5%). If we add in another $63 million for ounces outside of reserves at a valuation of $60.00/oz (1.05 million ounces at $60.00/oz), the conservative fair value jumps to $450 million. This translates to a fair value of US$0.92 per share, offering barely 15% upside from current levels. Elsewhere in the sector, there are more diversified producers (multiple assets) trading at less than 1.0x NPV (5%) and offering more than 40% upside to fair value.

If we look at Pure Gold from an enterprise value per reserve ounce basis of ~$437.00/oz, this corroborates the view that Pure Gold's valuation has improved, but there's far better value elsewhere in the sector. This is because more established producers like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) are trading at closer to $300.00/oz based on 2023 reserve estimates with better margins than Pure Gold ($800/oz all-in sustaining costs) and added diversification with three operations. This makes Kirkland Lake Gold a much more attractive bet, given that you get the benefit of diversification and higher margins at a 30% better price on a valuation per ounce basis and a 15% better price on a forward P/NAV basis.

Meanwhile, if we look among junior producers, we can see that Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) has a much more attractive organic growth profile (75% production growth over the next 4 years), is a larger producer than Pure Gold (115,000 ounces vs. 75,000 ounces), and is expected to have a similar cost profile near $900/oz. Karora trades at less than $240.00 per reserve ounce despite this more attractive investment case, a 40% lower valuation than Pure Gold. Notably, Karora has not diluted its shareholders three times in the past 18 months either, so it wins on its recent track record. In fact, Karora has been buying back shares, working to reduce its share count. So, with both Kirkland Lake and Karora offering more than 50% upside to fair value, it's hard to argue for owning Pure Gold at current levels, especially when we can't rule out another capital raise in the next 12 months.

While we are seeing some improvements at the Pure Gold Mine, and production is expected to increase materially over the next year, I still don't see enough justification for investing in the stock at US$0.79. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, and an oversold bounce is entirely possible after a more than 60% decline from last year's highs. However, with the conservative fair value below US$1.00, I would view any rallies above US$1.09 before year-end as an opportunity to book some profits. Given the bright outlook as grades increase but less attractive valuation on a neutral basis, I continue to remain Neutral on Pure Gold Mining.