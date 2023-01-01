maki_shmaki/iStock via Getty Images

With supply still down relative to pre-pandemic levels and a strong demand recovery underway, North and South American steelmakers continue to enjoy exceptional price strength. The good times won't last for Ternium (NYSE:TX), but stronger demand across its Latin American markets can offset some of the oncoming price weakness, and weaker volumes out of China could perhaps support prices at a higher-for-longer level than bears believe.

I've liked Ternium for a while (it's been my preferred steel pick), and with a 45% total return since my last update for Seeking Alpha - matching Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and Nucor (NUE) and outperforming ArcelorMittal (MT), Gerdau (GGB), Steel Dynamics (STLD), I don't regret that call at all.

At this point, I do still see some upside in the shares, and I think 2022 will still be a strong year for pricing and volume, but Gerdau is maybe more interesting on a risk/reward basis. Still, I think holding steel stocks into a down-cycle isn't the best idea, and while I can see growth drivers for Ternium beyond 2022 and I believe it's both well-run and undervalued, that cycle sentiment risk is a growing concern for me.

Billions Of Net Cash Means Options… And Uncertainty

Ternium almost finished Q2'21 in a net cash position and almost certainly will finish the year with $1B-plus in net cash. With no major capex plans on the docket and above-average cash flow generation potential out through 2024 (2022 on still-strong operations, 2023-2024 on slowing, but still very profitable, ops and working capital adjustments), Ternium is going to have an abundance of cash.

What management will do with that cash is a key unknown today.

The Pesqueria facility is already up and running, and gives Ternium attractive share-growth opportunities in higher-grade steels within the Mexican market (autos in particularly), primarily from import substitution, as well as some margin uplift opportunities - when steel demand declines, management can shutter less-profitable capacity.

I do believe management will look at some additional value-added steel capacity opportunities in Mexico, with management already previously saying that they'd considering adding more electric arc furnaces in the country, but wouldn't look to expand beyond its existing end-markets.

While I do think adding higher-value auto steel capacity could make some sense, I wonder if adding some long capacity is also under consideration. Ternium is an overwhelmingly flat-oriented steel producer, but adding long capacity for Mexico and/or South America could make some sense from a longer-term perspective. I'd also expect to see at least some consideration of additional capacity in value-added areas like galvanization and/or hot-dip.

I believe management would do well to offer as much clarity on its capital allocation plans as possible. One of the constant worries in this sector is companies adding too much capacity at the wrong point in the cycle, and I think Ternium could mitigate some of that concern by highlighting growth opportunities in underserved markets while also reassuring the Street that capital returns to shareholders (dividends, including potential share dividends) remains a priority.

Longer-Term Growth Opportunities Help The Story

Pricing is undeniably the strongest driver for Ternium right now; pricing rose 82% yoy and 22% qoq in Q2'21, driving revenue up 125% yoy and 21% qoq, and likewise in the first quarter when pricing realization improvement of 39% yoy and 24% qoq drove 43% yoy and 26% qoq revenue growth.

Pricing has been strong across the board - not just in the core Mexico operating region (around 60% of revenue), but also in Brazil, Argentina, and other South American countries. Construction-driven recoveries are picking up across Ternium's markets outside of Mexico, with improving industrial demand pulled by heavy machinery markets like agriculture and consumer industrial markets like autos and appliances.

I expect this recovery will last well into 2022, and while there are political uncertainties in some of Ternium's markets (Argentina most notably), I expect a generally constructive environment. Ternium is still the only player with in-country flat roll capacity in Argentina, and that gives it leverage to a range of markets that should be stronger for the next 12 months, including construction and autos.

In Mexico, industrial demand is recovering nicely, with strong demand in end-markets like autos. Construction demand is weak, and this is a tougher market for me to figure out. There are a lot of infrastructure projects that should be moving forward, but commercial construction remains soft with some hesitancy in the market to move forward on big projects due to political/macro uncertainties.

The bigger story in Mexico remains one I've talked about many times - Ternium's opportunity to replace imports in the flat steel market, and especially in higher value-added steels for the auto industry. Steel Dynamics' (STLD) new Texas plant (which STLD management has stated is expected to ship into Mexico's market) is a manageable threat, and one that has been visible for quite some time.

The bigger unknown is what will happen with Chinese steel. China's government has been pushing steel capacity closures as part of its plan to improve environmental metrics, and that has helped support pricing to some extent. Were the government to reverse course, unlikely in my view but possible, or were steelmakers to prioritize flat products over long products even more than they have, there could be some incremental risk to Ternium.

The Outlook

Ternium remains an exceptionally well-run steel company, with a per-ton steel operating profit of $405 that is practically equal to that of Steel Dynamics - widely regarded as one of the best (if not the best) operators in the steel industry. Management has shown strong execution capabilities through all phases of the cycle, and I'm not concerned about this as steel prices peak and eventually decline.

Although I do think pricing will decline in 2022, I still believe it will be a good year for Ternium, with around $13.8B in revenue, as more auto production gets pushed into 2022 on semiconductor shortages, and as Latin American markets like Brazil and Argentina continue to recover. I expect a sharper drop-off in 2023 and some weakness in 2024 before another cyclical upturn in 2025.

Management has given a long-term estimated EBITDA margin range of 15% to 20%, and given past performance, I think 17% to 18% is definitely attainable, with possibly some upside as the company continues to push for market share gains in higher value-added categories, as well as increased efficiencies from digitalization and other cost actions.

I value stocks like Ternium on the basis of discounted cash flow, an EV/EBITDA approach that blends next-12-month EBITDA and my full-cycle estimate, and a ROE-P/BV approach. All three results produce roughly similar results today.

For DCF, my model works out to long-term revenue growth of 4% to 5% relative to pre-pandemic levels and a long-term FCF margin of almost 9%. For the EBITDA approach, I use a 2.65x multiple on my 12-month EBITDA estimate ($4.75B) and a 4x multiple on my full-cycle estimate ($2.6B), and for ROE/BV I use my 2023 ROE estimate of 11.25%; I'm using the 2023 number because it's the nearest estimate that is close to what I believe will be normalized levels.

The Bottom Line

These approaches give me a near-term fair value of $55 to $57, which is admittedly not so compelling any more relative to the share price. I do believe that investors could reasonably expect a long-term annualized total return in the high single-digits to low double-digits, but stocks like Ternium aren't great candidates to hold through the downturns.

A "better for longer" outcome is still on the table, and that could drive some additional upside for Ternium shares, but I think the majority of the move is in-hand now. While I still really like the management here and the opportunity to gain share in its markets, I'm not eager to overstay my welcome and risk derating during a steel down-cycle.