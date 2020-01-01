Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment

The story of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in the stock markets over the past year is a good cautionary tale that in the tech sector, you can be on top of the world in one moment and then get thrust into the penalty box in the next. Fastly, an edge cloud computing platform that operates as the middle layer helping companies serve their web content in an efficient, high-performance manner to their end users, was one of the most popular tech stocks during the pandemic. Owing to the fact that Fastly's services are priced on a usage basis, rising internet usage last year led to a huge spike in Fastly's revenue.

But since then, traffic has cooled off, and Fastly's own mistakes have cut into the company's growth trajectory. In June, the company suffered a temporary blackout that put customers offline. This spooked investors entirely, leading to further downside momentum in the stock that now has Fastly down ~50% year to date:

Yes - I will acknowledge that this incident, and the fallout from it (which is still playing out, as Fastly reported delays of new customer onboarding because of this outage) has dramatically heightened the risk in Fastly's stock. However, at the same time, Fastly's dramatically diminished stock price also means the potential reward, were Fastly even to re-rate close to its prior multiples, is also very appealing.

We'll cover the blackout and impacts shortly, but first as a reminder of what I view to be the key bullish drivers for Fastly:

Fastly's business is aligned to the internet. In short, a bet on Fastly is a bet on the continued growth of the Internet. Websites can't exist without CDNs, and so in my view, Fastly is a safe macro bet that our reliance on the web will continue to grow and that internet access will expand to more parts of the developing world.

Fastly's usage-based business model opens the door to tremendous growth. Fastly, alongside other software/technology peers like Twilio (TWLO), were among the companies that could fully take advantage of the pandemic and the increase in internet traffic that came with it. Because Fastly's pricing is based on volumes of content delivered (see pricing table below), as the underlying customers continue to grow their websites and traffic, Fastly's revenue will also grow proportionally.

Greater customer diversification. Fastly continued to add customers at a fast pace throughout 2020, and though investors were disappointed by TikTok's gradual pull away from Fastly, the company's continued ~40% revenue growth (pre-outage impacts) shows that Fastly can grow without depending too much on a single large client.

Best of breed. Though CDN is not a new technology category, with companies like Cloudflare and Akamai preceding Fastly by several years (and in Akamai's case, decades), Fastly is one of the most highly regarded CDN vendors. Fastly's addition of Signal Sciences and its web application firewall (WAF) tools also flesh out Fastly's offering.

Scalability. Fastly's mid-60s pro forma gross margin profile and the fact that the typical customer spends tremendously more in the years following initial deployment justifies the initial outlays that Fastly may spend to acquire customers. Fastly is already near-breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis, and once it has a more established customer base with consistent expansion deals in place, it can generate substantial profitability.

At current share prices near $44, Fastly now trades at a market cap of $5.12 billion. After we net off the $1.10 billion of cash and $931.4 million of debt on Fastly's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $4.95 billion.

For FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting Fastly to generate $412.1 million in revenue (+19% y/y). This expectation may be shaded a bit too pessimistically given Fastly's most recent (and hopefully relatively temporary) blackout. Still, at face value, Fastly trades at 12x EV/FY22 revenue, despite during the pandemic trading at multiples well north of >20x forward revenue. For a growth stock with such a large market plus usage-based expansion potential, I think there's plenty of room for Fastly to rebound once investors move on past the outage.

To me, this is a well-timed, buy-the-dip opportunity.

The blackout and impacts

Let's now get into the elephant in the room: what exactly happened? On June 8, at approximate 6am eastern time, Fastly got hit with a bug that originated from one of its customers changing their web configurations. As a result, 85% of Fastly's network immediately went under.

To the company's credit, it reacted very quickly. The company found the issue within 2 minutes, and it reported that within 49 minutes, 95% of its network was back online.

Still, that wasn't the end of it for Fastly. When the company reported Q2 results in early August, the magnitude of the hit came as a bit of surprise, which triggered a fresh wave of selling for investors. Here's a rundown of the immediate impacts:

1) Sharp growth deceleration and decay in customer metrics.

Fastly's Q2 revenue of $85.0 million grew at only a 14% y/y pace, and actually missed Wall Street's expectations of $86.0 million (+15% y/y), a rare miss for a company that is usually a growth superstar. This also represented sharp deceleration from 35% y/y growth in Q1, and ~40% y/y growth in the quarters before that. Within Q2 itself, to make up for the outage time, Fastly issued fee credits and waivers to its customers which triggered the sharp deceleration in revenue.

Additionally, however: some closely-watched customer metrics also soured. In particular, note that dollar-based net expansion rates dropped to 126% in Q2, down from 141% in Q1. Net retention rates also dropped below 93%, indicating that some churn happened in the fallout of the outage.

Figure 1. Fastly customer metrics

Source: Fastly Q2 shareholder letter

2) Weak guidance.

Fastly offered some dim commentary around some prospective customers delaying their onboarding due to the outage. My expectation is that some deals will slip and existing customers will be wary to diversify their infrastructure beyond Fastly.

Guidance was equally uninspiring. The company guided to $82-$85 million in revenue for Q3, representing only slight improvement 16-20% y/y growth (note that Fastly's acquisition of Signal Sciences closed in October of 2020, so we'll start seeing further deceleration once that deal is baked into the comps in Q4). Wall Street had hoped to see $97.9 million in Q3 guidance (much stronger +38% y/y growth). Additionally, the full-year outlook of $340-$350 million represented a $40 million cut to the prior range of $380-$390 million.

Figure 2. Fastly guidance

Source: Fastly Q2 shareholder letter

Again here, however, before moving any further - we should note that Fastly's loss in market value has far outpaced the revenue losses. Fastly has lost ~25% of its value since the June outage; or just about ~$1.5 billion in market cap. If we apply a ~15x valuation multiple on the $40 million of revenue Fastly lost for this year, that "loss" would be worth $600 million.

Of course, there are lingering effects here and brand impact that can't really be quantified simply by the amount of Fastly's FY21 guidance cut. But in my view, the massive loss in market cap since then already captures that open-ended risk.

Here's the good news now. First, Fastly continues to make tremendous investments into building out its platform and adding capacity. As shown in the chart below, Fastly's global network capacity has now reached 145 Tbps, up 45% from the prior year. Fastly's global presence, represented by blue dots in the chart below, has expanded significantly to all continents, broadening its availability to internet users across the globe. This perception of continued growth and investment in the Fastly platform should help to dispel the notion that Fastly is broken. After all, internet outages are hardly limited to just one vendor. Many major internet platforms, even the likes of Google (GOOG), have suffered severe outages. Has that eroded consumer trust in Google and Gmail? Hardly - we struggle to even remember these episodes.

Figure 3. Fastly platform expansion

Source: Fastly Q2 shareholder letter

Second, Fastly seems to be getting customer traction back. As reported by Seeking Alpha earlier this month, there have been signals that Amazon (AMZN) is moving traffic back onto Fastly.

Key takeaways

There continues to be a lot of negative sentiment against Fastly right now, but don't let that prevent you from buying into a solid growth name at a substantially reduced price. If all else, remember this: Fastly is a critical vendor that supports global internet infrastructure, and the majority of its competitors like Akamai (AKAM) are legacy vendors that don't necessarily have golden reputations either. Yes, the June outage may sting current results, but be patient and Fastly will move past this.