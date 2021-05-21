izusek/E+ via Getty Images

I continue to have a Neutral rating for South32 Limited (OTCPK:SOUHY) [S32:AU].

This article provides an update of my earlier May 21, 2021 write-up on the company. In the four months following my initiation article on South32, its shares rose by +20% from A$2.84 as of May 20, 2021 to A$3.42 as of September 10, 2021. South32's FY 2021 financial results were good, but lackluster production volume growth expectations for fiscal 2022 is expected to lead to slower growth for the company going forward.

It is noteworthy that although South32 is the most expensive stock among its diversified mining company peers based on the forward P/E valuation metric, its consensus current fiscal year ROA (Return on Asset) is lower than that for two of the company's peers. On the other hand, South32 could potentially warrant a further re-rating in the future, if and when its capital return and commodity mix optimization catalysts are realized. As it stands now, a Neutral rating is more appropriate for South32 considering the various factors highlighted in the article.

Excellent Fiscal 2021 Financial Performance

South32's top line expanded by +4% YoY from $6,075 million in FY 2020 to $6,337 million in FY 2021. In the past one year, the company's core EBITDA and core net profit rose by +32% and +153% to $1,564 million and $489 million, respectively. South32 typically hosts two post-results investor calls after its financials are released, which it refers to as the Australia and UK/South Africa investor briefings, respectively. At its UK/South Africa FY 2021 earnings call, South32 attributed the company's robust earnings growth in the recent fiscal year to "strong operating performance combined with improved commodity prices."

Apart from commodity price tailwinds as highlighted above, South32's decent operating performance, more specifically slightly higher-than-expected production output, helped to drive the solid profit growth for the company. South32's total production for FY 2021 came in +1% higher than what it guided for earlier. Specifically, actual production volume for South32's South African Manganese and Cannington projects were above the company's initial guidance as per the chart below; while its Australia Manganese, Brazil Alumina, and Worsley Alumina projects achieved new historical highs in terms of production volume.

However, positives associated with South32's FY 2021 financial performance have largely been factored into the company's stock price and valuations. As I highlighted earlier in this article, South32's share price increased by +20% in the last four months. In the final section of the current article, I also go into detail about the valuation premium that South32 enjoys over its peers.

As per the chart above, South32 expects flattish or a slight decrease in the production volume for most of the company's projects in FY 2022. This is likely to translate into muted growth for South32, with market consensus pointing to a +2% increase in EBITDA and a -3% decrease in its normalized earnings for FY 2023 (the effects of lackluster production volume growth in the prior fiscal year 2022).

A More Favorable Mix And High Capital Return Are Key Catalysts

South32's share price has done reasonably well (+20%) in the past few months since my initiation article, and there are two key catalysts that need to be realized for a further re-rating of the company's shares.

Firstly, South32 has to achieve a more favorable mix of commodities within its portfolio.

In my May 21, 2021 initiation article on the company, I highlighted that "South32 is likely to score higher on ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) metrics with its disposal of the South Africa Energy Coal business and its new 2035 carbon emissions targets." Looking ahead, South32 has guided in the company's FY 2021 annual report that it is "actively repositioning our portfolio to increase our exposure to the base metals critical in a low-carbon world." Specifically, South32 is well-positioned to grow its earnings contribution from base metals like zinc, lead and silver with its Hermosa project. This will help to raise South32's ESG profile and improve its profitability (zinc/lead/silver projects have higher profit margins as per the chart below) going forward. South32 is making good progress with its Hermosa project; the results of a scoping study for the Clark deposit are expected to be released in 1H FY 2022 or the second half of calendar year 2021.

Secondly, there could be potential for greater capital returned to shareholders. At its Australia FY 2021 results briefing, South32 emphasized that "we will continue to look to return that excess cash to shareholders in the most efficient and timely manner possible." As of end-FY 2021, South32 boasted net cash of $406 million on its books, and the company generated $639 million in operating free cash flow in the last fiscal year.

There are expectations of increased dividends and share buybacks for South32 in the future. Based on S&P Capital IQ's market consensus data, the sell-side analysts expect South32 to increase its dividend per share by +117% and +15% to $0.106 and $0.122 in FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively. This translates to decent dividend yields of 4.2% and 4.9% for South32 in this fiscal year and next fiscal year, respectively. Separately, South32 increased its remaining share repurchase authorization by $120 million to $252 million in August 2021.

To drive the company's share price going forward, South32 has to execute well on the Hermosa project, and allocate more excess capital to buybacks and dividends beyond the market's current expectations.

Valuation And Risk Factors

South32's consensus forward FY 2022 (YE June 30) and FY 2023 normalized P/E multiples were 10.6 times and 10.3 times, respectively according to the company's last traded share price of A$3.42 as of September 10, 2021. The stock is also valued by the market at consensus forward EV/EBITDA multiples of 4.9 times and 4.6 times, respectively.

South32's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Consensus Current Fiscal Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROA Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROA Glencore plc (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) [GLEN:LN] 8.5 9.9 4.8 4.7 6.9% 7.2% Teck Resources Limited (TECK) [B:CN] 8.7 8.2 4.9 4.5 5.3% 6.1% Anglo American plc (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) [AAL:LN] 5.4 7.4 2.4 3.2 14.3% 9.8%

South32's forward P/E valuations are the highest in the peer group presented above, despite the fact that its consensus forward FY 2022 ROA of 6.7% is inferior to two of its peers, as per S&P Capital IQ data. As such, I deem South32's current valuations to be unappealing, which supports my case for the stock's Neutral rating.

The key risks for South32 are a sharp drop in key commodities prices, lower-than-expected production volume growth, a lower-than-expected amount of excess capital returned to shareholders, and a failure to optimize the company's commodity mix in its portfolio.