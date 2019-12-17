Maridav/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) gave investors good news as its guidance points towards a year of solid growth at mid-30% CAGR. What's more, despite the tough comparisons with the previous year, total members grew 90% y/y in Q4.

On the one hand, its hardware business gross margins were overly compressed due to product recalls, freighting, and logistics costs, which meant that Peloton's gross profits compressed to 11% of total revenues from 36% of total revenues in Q3 2021.

On the other hand, Peloton's subscription business remains incredibly sticky, as its churn rates remain around 0.7% in Q4 2021, as members simply do not churn out to any meaningful extent.

In sum, there are positive and negative aspects at play here, but paying 6x forward sales doesn't seem strikingly cheap.

Guidance Reassures Investors

Source: author's calculations, **company guidance

Peloton put out a solid fiscal Q4 2021 performance where its top-line grew by 54% y/y. But the real icing on the cake is that Q1 2022 is guided for single-digit top-line growth.

Given all the different dynamics at play, this is impressive. For instance, in the same period a year ago, Peloton had grown its top line by more than 230% y/y, and despite that very tough comparison, Peloton is still guiding for some growth off of that base.

But even more interesting is that there are now so many alternative options for households, not only with gyms reopened but cheaper alternative home fitness manufacturers, such as Nautilus (NLS), providing similar equipment for a fraction of the price.

On the other hand, for investors to get particularly excited right now, Peloton's growth rates would have to start to smooth out, for investors to start pricing its business slightly higher, and to put to rest any mention of Peloton as a "stay-at-home trade".

Now, let's dissect the potential upside here.

Digging Into Peloton's Near-Term Prospects

The crown jewel when it comes to Peloton's investment thesis is its subscription business. Throughout fiscal 2021 this revenue stream has typically been roughly 20% of total revenues, but for Q4 2021, this jumped to 30% of total revenues.

This was driven by a combination of strong growth rates, as customer adoption drove this revenue stream to increase by 132% y/y, as well as a remarkably low churn rate of 0.7%. Also, to a lesser extent however, pricing increases played a role here.

Conversely, investors may make the case that in the past Peloton's churn rate had been approximately 0.6%, so this is now a nudge higher. Although, I would counter this by declaring that this is probably just a noisy quarter.

Nevertheless, all considered, Peloton's extremely low churn rate is made all the more noticeable given that nearly all customers are on a month-to-month plan.

Thus, when it boils down to it, the really attractive insight is that Peloton's Subscription gross profits made up 70% of Peloton's total gross profits as of Q4 2021.

(Source)

On the other hand, keep in mind that Peloton's Connected Fitness (the hardware side of the business) was unduly compressed due to the Tread product recalls, increased supply chain costs, and logistics expenses.

However, this gave investors a taste of the attractiveness of the underlying bullish thesis here, as Peloton's whole investment thesis is focused on its sticky subscription business.

So what investors are trying to come to terms with is whether Peloton's subscription business can continue to grow beyond 70% of its gross profits going for and how long will this take.

Another insight worthwhile knowing is that Peloton's total members grew by 90% y/y from 3.1 million in Q4 2020 to 5.9 million in Q4 2021. This reinforces the overall bullish thesis by demonstrating to investors that despite the tough macro headwinds that Peloton has navigated during the quarter, household members continue to rapidly adopt its platform.

Next, let's discuss its profitability.

What's Peloton's Path to Profitability?

(Source)

Above we can see that during fiscal 2020 and 2021 Peloton's adjusted EBITDA margin reached 6%. However, during Q4 2021 Peloton's adjusted EBITDA margin was negative 5%.

Furthermore, for the year ahead adjusted EBITDA margin is pointed towards negative 6%. There's obviously has some conservatism baked into the negative 6% EBITDA margin figure, but for all intents and purposes, in the year ahead investors will have to put up with mid-30s% CAGR but with negative profitability.

Valuation -- Fairly Priced

Peloton has a lot of positive aspects going for it, but its valuation isn't one of the main ones. The stock is priced at 6x forward sales, while its growth rates point towards mid-30s% CAGR. Yes, Peloton has rapidly grown its subscription business model and this now makes up approximately 70% of its gross profit. However, even with that consideration in mind, Peloton's EBITDA margins are going to remain negative for some time.

From another point of view, if we take Peloton's $5.3 billion guidance, and assume a 35% gross profit margin on the business, this implies that for fiscal 2022 Peloton's gross profits will reach $1.9 billion. Given that its market cap is priced at approximately $34 billion, this implies that the stock is priced at roughly 18x forward gross profits.

From yet another point of view, Nautilus is priced at approximately 4x this year's operating profits. Not sales or gross profits, but actual operating profits. Admittedly, Nautilus' subscription business model is only about 8% of its total business. Also, Nautilus is essentially selling hardware and making its business much more of a commodity than Peloton's brand. But it's still able to turn a profit, despite elevated freighting and supply costs weighing on its profitability too. (Disclosure: I'm long NLS).

The Bottom Line

Peloton's year ahead is expected to grow at mid-30% CAGR. This is a step back from the year just finished, but considering the overall backdrop, investors have a lot to be content with.

On the other hand, Peloton's bottom line is expected to be negative for the year as a whole. Hence, it's difficult for one to be highly bullish while having to pay 6x forward sales for a stock of a company with gross profits no higher than 35%, which is made even less appealing as it asks investors to embrace a year of unprofitability ahead.

In short, I'm finding more attractive investment opportunities where I'm looking to deploy my own capital right now. Happy investing!