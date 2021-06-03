PARETO/E+ via Getty Images

We consider Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) a buy at current prices for a number of reasons. This go from the exponential increase in wind energy capacity that will be needed to meet the Paris agreement to mitigate climate change, to the leadership position Orsted has as the world's largest offshore wind developer. This position gives Orsted difficult-to-replicate know-how that results in more efficient development of these energy assets, so it can be more aggressive in its contract bidding without compromising too much on project returns.

Despite the competitive nature of most contract bidding in the offshore sector, Orsted has managed to produce very attractive returns on equity (ROE) and returns on invested capital (ROIC). These are the reflection of a company with at least a narrow business moat. During its capital markets day Orsted shared an objective of maintaining an average return on capital employed of 11% to 12% between 2020 and 2027.

While high returns reflect a solid business with competitive advantages, we also like the fact that it is growing the business at a fast pace. It is planning on spending $57 billion to become the world's leading green energy major by 2030. In preparation for this planned growth Orsted has made some strategic purchases including the onshore Brookfield Renewable's Irish and UK wind business, and Deepwater Wind which specializes in offshore wind in the US.

Its closest peer is probably Spain's Iberdrola, which is focusing considerably in renewable energy generation at a large scale. Both companies have similar operating margins at a quite healthy high-teens levels.

Hydrogen Projects

Orsted is well positioned to become a global leader in green hydrogen and green fuels. Towards 2030 Orsted will have executed on +3 GW of green hydrogen projects in the pipeline together with key off-take partners. These will enable sectors that have difficulty transitioning to electrification to reduce their impact by switching from fossil fuels to green hydrogen. Examples include planes, boats, and steel production. The +3 GW are concrete projects with industry-leading off-take partners that have additional opportunities for global expansion.

In the slide below we share one example of this hydrogen projects called SeaH2Land. Energy is produced with offshore wind turbines and brought inland where an electrolyzer converts it into hydrogen, where it is then distributed to Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

New Markets & Diversification

Orsted is diversifying into new markets beyond offshore wind. This includes onshore wind, specially in Europe with the acquisition of Brookfield Renewable Ireland & UK, and solar. The company is also diversifying into new markets including Denmark, the Baltic Sea region, South Korean, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

It is also diversifying in terms of technology, where current solar onshore energy production is close to 30% and the company expects solar to grow to ~50% of onshore energy produced by 2030. Orsted also has ambitions to build floating offshore wind projects.

Competitive Advantages

Orsted derives strong competitive advantages thanks to its scale that produces cost synergies from developing, constructing, and operating in clusters. It can procure materials at scale, leveraging vast supplier relationships. It also has massive data used to optimize bidding and operating performance. In some cases it can also combine power generation technologies to better serve customers, below we share an example the company gives where onshore wind and solar were combined.

Valuation

Valuing Orsted is not easy given the fact that its earnings can be quite lumpy, especially when it does farm-downs of projects to raise capital for new ones. Right now shares are trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of ~13x, which we consider reasonable given the competitive advantages the company has and the pipeline of projects that are already won and will be added in the next few years. In fact around 85% of its estimated 2027 EBITDA is expected to come from projects either already in operation, under construction, or in the awarded pipeline. Orsted is guiding to an EBITDA CAGR increase of ~12% per year from 2020 to 2027. Which translates to a more than doubling of the EBITDA in 7 years, with high degree of visibility.

One thing to like about Orsted is that it develops the majority of its projects, and that is where a lot of the value creation takes place. It also takes actions to protect revenue from inflation erosion, with inflation adjustments in the contracts and using hedging techniques in the roughly 35% of its inflation-exposed revenue. We therefore expect Orsted earnings to be resilient should a high inflationary period arrive.

Sustainability

Orsted is considered one of the most sustainable companies in the world, coming in second in the Corporate Knights Global 100.

It has an 'A' CDP score, an 'AAA' MSCI sustainability score, and is rated 4.4 on Glassdoor by its employees for its work culture. Orsted is also working on finding ways to reuse or recycle the wind turbine blades after their useful life.

Conclusion

Orsted is a high quality business that can deliver returns on capital in the low-teens range, with significant growth ahead, and a still reasonable valuation. It is expecting to double its EBITDA in the six years and has a year 2030 ambition of reaching installed GW capacity of 50 GW. It is likely to become the first green energy major, and its scale is awarding it with multiple competitive advantages.