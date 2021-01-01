LdF/E+ via Getty Images

In the last 8 weeks, Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI), a private equity investment vehicle, has been especially active, issuing a series of positive announcements. Notable updates include:

the sale of Liberty Safe;

robust 2Q results ;

tax reclassification to a corporation (versus a partnership); and

the acquisition of a new platform, Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry.

The stock increased ~24% to $30.01 per share over the period.

We are maintaining our price target range of $31-33 per share based on a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) methodology. Our approach accounts for the sales proceeds of the Liberty sale, as well as, the capital deployment required for the Lugano acquisition.

Overview

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, CODI is a holding company which owns controlling stakes in ten North American-based, middle market businesses.

Historically, the investment team has focused on identifying targets in the consumer and industrial market segments. However, over the last 3 years, the consumer space has become a greater focus.

CODI's strategy is to acquire, grow, and eventually divest companies which:

maintain leadership positions in attractive market niches;

generate stable cash flows;

face limited technology and/or competitive obsolescence; and

employ strong management teams.

The current CODI portfolio includes entities engaged in the following lines of business:

Branded Consumer Subsidiaries (“Consumer”)

The development and marketing of purpose-built technical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11);

The design and manufacturing of a unique lacing system, which is integrated onto specialty footwear products (BOA Technology);

The development and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers, and related products (Ergobaby);

The designer, manufacturer, and marketer of high-end jewelry (Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry);

The innovation and manufacture of baseball/softball equipment and associated apparel (Marucci Sports); and

The design, fabrication, and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics, and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).

Niche Industrial Subsidiaries (“Industrial”)

The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run, and production-rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits);

The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies);

The design and production of custom-molded protective foam solutions and OE components (Altor Solutions); and

The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming systems, creative indoor and outdoor lighting, and home fragrance solutions for the food service industry and consumer markets (Sterno).

CODI utilizes the cash flow generated by its subsidiaries, as well as, the proceeds associated with divestments to invest in organic/inorganic growth initiatives and to make cash distributions to shareholders.

Shares of CODI tend to be quite popular with retail investors as it provides unique access to private equity investments, as well as, an attractive dividend yield. Exposure to private equity is viewed, by many, as highly desirable due to the expectation of long-term value creation, as well as, limited correlation with the public equity markets.

Regarding the dividend, at this writing, CODI trades at $30.01, offering a reliable 3.3% yield based on management's guidance of a go-forward quarterly payout of $0.25 per share.

2Q Results: Record Performance

CODI announced a strong 2Q21 including revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $487 million and $94 million, respectively, versus expectations of $430 million and $80 million.

Relative to the Street’s consensus, actuals exceeded revenue by 13% and adjusted EBITDA by 17%.

As noted in the second quarter report:

We are pleased to have delivered our second consecutive quarter of record operating results and have once again raised our 2021 annual guidance,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “Our performance is a testament to the ongoing strength in our branded consumer businesses, the incredible execution of our subsidiary management teams and our team’s success identifying, acquiring and investing in a diverse portfolio of high-quality companies."

For the second time this year, management materially raised guidance for 2021 after just issuing an initial target range in late February. The new goal for adjusted EBITDA is $350-370 million versus the April guidance of $325-345 million.

Recall, the original 2021 adjusted EBITDA target was $305-325 million, when first issued in February.

Valuation

As it relates to valuation, our approach remains consistent. We utilize a sum-of-the-parts methodology to calculate CODI’s fair value.

For each operating subsidiary, our analysis forecasts a 2021E adjusted EBITDA and applies an appropriate enterprise-to-EBITDA multiple based on comparable public peers and previous M&A transactions.

Subsequently, we deduct net debt and management fees to arrive at an equity valuation.

Our analysis accounts for the divesture of Liberty Safe and acquisition of Lugano Diamond & Jewelry; robust 2Q results and management's revised full year guidance; and the corporate tax reclassification.

As noted above, our fair value estimate is $32. As a result, we maintain our previously issued price target range of $31-33 per share.

Conclusion

CODI is a holding company which owns controlling stakes in ten middle market businesses in the industrial and consumer segments.

The portfolio performed well in the first half of 2021 and management has been quite active this summer, making all the right moves to maximize shareholder value.

We currently value CODI at $32 and will maintain our price target range of $31-33.