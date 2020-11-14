contrastaddict/E+ via Getty Images

REIT Rankings: Net Lease

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Colorado WMF)

Net Lease REIT Sector Overview

Riding the wave of dividend hikes across the real estate sector this year and defying the macroeconomic and retail-related headwinds, net lease REITs are once again an attractive source of relatively stable high-yield income. With average dividend yields near 5%, net lease REITs are particularly attractive for yield-focused investors compared to the market-cap-weighted REIT indexes, which are increasingly dominated by a handful of lower-yielding technology REITs. Within the Hoya Capital Net Lease Index, we track the sixteen net lease REITs, which account for roughly $100 billion in market value.

As discussed in our Real Estate Earnings Recap, it's back to "business as usual" for most net lease REITs as acquisition-fueled growth - the "bread-and-butter" of the net lease sector - has kicked back into gear. Eight of the eleven REITs that provide guidance raised their full-year FFO growth outlook as more than half the sector now expects its 2021 FFO to be above pre-pandemic levels. Positive standouts during second-quarter earnings season included Spirit Realty (SRC) - which reported 99% rent collection and raised its full-year FFO growth outlook by 580 bps to 10.8% - while Realty Income (O) and National Retail (NNN) reported strong beat-and-raise quarters as well.

Nearly all net lease REITs are now back on the offensive as rent collection has now fully normalized aside from EPR Properties (EPR) - which owns an "experience-heavy" portfolio including movie theaters, theme parks, and gyms. EPR - which was among the hardest-hit REITs by the pandemic - reported that rent collection improved to a respectable 85% in Q2 and introduced FFO guidance which called for a nearly 50% jump from last year but still nearly 50% below its pre-pandemic FFO. Excluding EPR, net lease REITs collected 99% of rents in Q2, significantly higher than their retail REIT peers. By comparison, Mall REITs reported a collection of roughly 90% of rents in the first quarter while Shopping Center REITs collected roughly 96%.

Acquisition-fueled external growth - which has explained the vast majority of the sector's FFO ("Funds From Operations") growth over the last two decades - kicked back into gear late last year and is expected to power a double-digit percentage point rebound in AFFO growth in 2021 following an average decline of roughly 6% in 2020. Net lease REITs - which account for just 7% of the Equity REIT Index - accounted for over a third of total REIT acquisitions over the past twelve months. Net lease REITs acquired more than $2B in real estate assets, on net, in the second quarter following a similar pace in the prior quarter, pushing their twelve-month total to the highest level since 2014.

Among the nine REITs that provided acquisitions guidance, these REITs see acquisitions eclipsing $10 billion for 2021 with most REITs likely to report their highest full-year acquisition volumes on record. W. P. Carey (WPC) and Agree Realty (ADC) were upside standouts on the acquisition-front during the second quarter with WPC boosting its full-year acquisition outlook by $250M at the midpoint while ADC boosted its outlook by $100M. Meanwhile, consistent with the "Beat and Raise" theme across the broader REIT sector during Q2 earnings season, the eleven REITs that provide AFFO guidance raised their full-year outlook by an average of 200 basis points.

Fueled by improved operating performance, ten net lease REITs have boosted their payouts so far in 2021, joining a total of more than 100 REITs that have hiked their dividends this year. Net lease REITs were largely unfazed by the wave of dividend cuts that swept through the REIT sector last year and with the wave of increases this year, the sector is now on pace to achieve cumulative dividend growth of roughly 5% over the baseline 2019-levels. Net lease REITs are now among the highest-yielding REIT sectors with average dividend yields around 5% - and higher for the small and mid-sized REITs - compared to the sub-3% average on the market-cap-weighted REIT indexes.

Meanwhile, last month shareholders of VEREIT (VER) - the third-largest net lease REIT - approved the proposed acquisition by Realty Income which will form a net lease juggernaut that will have a combined enterprise value of nearly $50B. As part of the deal, Realty Income plans to spin off VER's office properties into a new REIT. The merger is expected to close during Q4 2021 and the transactions are expected to add more than 10% to Realty Income's adjusted FFO per share in the first year. The deal is one of twelve major REIT-involved M&A deals since the start of April - and one of six REIT-REIT consolidations - as the "animal spirits" come alive not only within the net lease sector but across the broader real estate industry.

Net Lease REIT Stock Performance

Net lease REITs were slammed early in the pandemic amid the historic market volatility last March and April with the average net lease REIT plunging more than 50% during those two months. These REITs rallied back to life amid the broader "reopening rally" and on improving fundamentals, but concerns over rising rates, inflation, and potential tax code changes have pressured net lease REIT valuations over the past quarter. Net lease REITs are higher by 15.7% this year, lagging the broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which has gained 26.1% this year while the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is higher by 19.4%.

The relatively steady performance of the market-cap-weighted net lease index, however, does mask some of the bifurcations in the performance between sub-segments of the sector. EPR Properties, which more than 50% last year, has led the recovery this year but remains more than 50% below its pre-pandemic level despite this year's 52% surge while small-cap American Finance (AFIN) has seen similar volatility. Four Corners Property (FCPT) - the lone net lease REIT to deliver positive total returns last year - is ironically the lone net lease REIT in negative territory this year. Agree Realty has delivered the returns since the start of 2015 with 18.1% average total returns, followed by Getty Realty (GTY) at 13.5% and STORE Capital (STOR) at 12.4%.

Deeper Dive into Net Lease REITs

"Net lease" refers to the triple-net lease structure, whereby tenants pay all expenses related to property management: property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. One of the more "bond-like" property sectors, net lease REITs tend to operate more like a financing company than a property manager and have investment characteristics similar to corporate bonds due to the long-term nature of most net leases and the underlying "credit" exposure through their tenants' ability to pay rent. Unlike corporate bonds, however, net lease REITs have the ability to grow distributions through a combination of organic (same-store rent increases) and accretive external growth (acquisitions).

Triple net leases - which are used to varying degrees across the REIT universe including the Casino and Healthcare REIT sectors - proved to be particularly durable throughout the pandemic-related turmoil regardless of the headwinds endured by their tenants. While nearly every property sector uses the triple-net lease structure to some degree, we focus this report primarily on the free-standing retail net lease REITs and diversified REITs that don't otherwise fall neatly into one of the other property sectors. These net lease REITs generally own single-tenant properties leased to high credit-quality corporate tenants - primarily in the retail and restaurant industries - under long-term leases.

At the outset of the pandemic, investors were reminded that many net lease sectors, through their underlying tenant base, have heavy exposure to industries that bore the brunt of the "social distancing" impact of the virus outbreak including restaurants and experience-based categories such as movie theaters, fitness, and education. While the triple-net lease structure has provided a strong degree of protection for most segments, some tenants in these heavily impacted categories - such as movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Planet Fitness (PLNT) - still face an uncertain future, particularly if pandemic-related restrictions continue to linger.

While net lease REITs have heavy retail exposure, it's primarily the "right kind" of retail, at least under normal environments that don't involve "social distancing" and lingering economic shutdowns. Additionally, unlike their retail REIT peers, these REITs operate with higher margins and have more plentiful acquisition opportunities due to the smaller size of the average net lease property which may be especially true given the uncertainty over the potential repeal of the 1031 exchange as part of the Biden Administration's tax plan. Private real estate owners are currently able to defer capital gains by selling their property to a REIT in exchange for common stock units, a "tax break" that faces scrutiny from the new administration, forcing many property owners to seek potential exchanges before the changes potentially take effect.

While an eventual full return to normalcy will certainly be welcome, investors have also been reminded that "normalcy" in the pre-pandemic period was also accompanied by persistent concerns over rising interest rates and inflation. REITs are "part equity, part bond" and net leases REITs skew heavily towards the "bond-like" side and face similar interest rate and inflation risks and investment characteristics as corporate bonds. While we believe that the historic surge in inflation we've seen over the last year will eventually be "self-corrected" by moderation in fiscal expansion, a sustained period of elevated inflation - generally driven by high levels of government spending - would be a clear headwind for bond-like REIT sectors in particular.

Net Lease REIT Dividend Yields

Relatively high dividend yields are one of the key investment features of the net lease REIT sector, and the resilience in maintaining or increasing dividends has helped to push dividend yields towards the top of the REIT sector. Net lease REITs now pay an average dividend yield of 4.6%, a premium of 190 basis points over the broader market-cap-weighted REIT average of 2.7%. Net lease REITs pay out roughly 80% of their free cash flow, also towards the top end of the REIT sector average, but typically make heavy use of secondary equity offerings to raise capital to fund accretive external growth.

Within the sector, we note the dividend yields and historic dividend growth of each of the sixteen net lease REITs. Of note, a half-dozen of these REITs have delivered consistent dividend growth over the past half-decade, led by Getty Realty, Four Corners, STORE Capital, Agree Realty, and Realty Income. Seven net lease REITs are currently paying a dividend yield above 5%, led on the upside by externally-managed American Finance and Global Net Lease which each command a dividend yield approaching 10%.

For investors interested in the "preferred route" for investing in these REITs, five of the fifteen net lease REITs also offer exchange-traded preferred securities as tracked in our REIT Preferred Stock & Bond Tracker, a database of all 175 REIT preferred and exchange-listed bonds. These securities include one from National Retail (NNN.PF), one from Spirit Realty (SRC.PA), a suite of three from EPR Properties (EPR.PC, EPR.PE, EPR.PG), two from Global Net Lease (GNL.PA, GNL.PB), and two from American Finance Trust (AFINP, AFINO), all of which are standard cumulative redeemable preferred securities that currently trade with an average yield of roughly 6.0% and trade at modest premiums to par value.

Net Lease REIT Valuations

The recent pullback appears to be a buying opportunity for many mid-size and smaller high-yielding REITs, which are trading at wider-than-warranted discounts to the large-cap and growth-focused peers. Counterintuitively, the evidence suggests that these net lease REITs are fundamentally at their best when share price valuations are slightly elevated, as measured by the share price premium to Net Asset Value ("NAV"). While several of the REITs in the sector remain encumbered by an unfavorable cost of capital, most net lease REITs now have ample access to low-cost capital, which has helped to reignite accretive external growth. Net lease REITs currently trade at an estimated 20% premium to their private market-implied asset value, giving these REITs the "green light" for accretive acquisition-fueled external growth.

Equity market valuations can and do have a meaningful impact on the underlying business operations of these companies, a rather unique phenomenon among publicly traded companies. Net lease REITs essentially capture the spread between their cost of capital (equity and debt) and the capitalization rate of their acquired properties. Higher share prices combined with lower interest rates give these REITs the "ammunition" to grow AFFO and dividends via accretive external acquisitions while depressed valuations make it difficult to fuel the external growth cycle. For illustrative purposes, we diagram the expected sources of total returns under two valuation scenarios, highlighting our view that the total return potential of the sector is higher when the sector is trading with elevated equity valuations.

Net Lease REITs: High Yield Is Back

Riding the wave of dividend hikes across the real estate sector this year, net lease REITs are again an attractive source of stable high-yield income. With average dividend yields near 5%, net lease REITs are particularly attractive for yield-focused investors compared to the market-cap-weighted REIT indexes, which are increasingly dominated by a handful of lower-yielding technology REITs. Strong earnings results confirmed that net lease REITs are again on the offensive as it's back to business-as-usual for these REITs with acquisition-fueled growth kicking back into gear while rent collection fully normalizes.

Net lease REITs thrive in the "lower for longer" macroeconomic environment, so concerns over rising rates, inflation, and potential tax code changes have pressured valuations over the past quarter. Among other advantages of the REIT structure (liquidity, scalability, reliable dividends, ability to diversify, and good corporate governance), access to the public equity markets to fuel accretive acquisitions (funded with secondary equity offerings) has been the defining competitive advantage for these REITs, explaining much of the consistent outperformance over the last three decades. The recent pullback appears to be a buying opportunity for many mid-size and smaller high-yielding REITs, which are trading at wider-than-warranted discounts to their large-cap and growth-focused peers.

