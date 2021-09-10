Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund whose mandate is to invest in a "broad range of established companies in emerging markets countries", offering access and direct exposure to "100 dividend-paying emerging market stocks". The purpose is to enable income-driven investors to broaden their international exposure.

The mandate is almost a paradox, in the sense that you would typically associate income-driven investors with stable, safer markets (e.g., the United States), and emerging markets with more risk-oriented investors.

Nevertheless, DVYE seems to be at the center of its own kind of strange Venn diagram, between the two circles of 'risk' and 'stability', and perhaps it does fill some kind of small niche here. If companies in emerging markets generally offer greater risk and reward, DVYE's dividend aspect I would perceive to be serving as a kind of "filter". Put simply, if companies in riskier markets are paying dividends, those companies are probably making more money on average than other emerging markets companies, and are therefore probably also safer (on average).

DVYE, according to iShares, had net assets under management of over $800 million (as of September 10, 2021). In the world of ETFs, this is a small fund (especially given that iShares is a major provider). So, this is indeed niche, at least in the eyes of the broader investment community. The expense ratio is 0.49%, which is not cheap, but reasonable in light of other niche funds and macro-oriented ETFs. For reference, the fund has generated a year-to-date return of just under 12%.

The fund's benchmark index is the Dow Jones Emerging Markets Select Dividend Index, which is constructed and maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices. S&P's website essentially reiterates iShares' mandate in describing their Emerging Markets Select Dividend Index; DVYE seeks to replicate the performance of the index. I should note that while the index and iShares refer to 100 holdings, there were 94 constituents in the latest index factsheet, and 95 holdings in DVYE as of September 10, 2021.

In USD terms, the median valuation of each constituent was $3.2 billion as of August 31, 2021. The range was $421 million to $174 billion. The top 10 holdings represented 18.6% of the fund. So, you have a wide range of market caps, and moderate concentration among the top 10 (at least as compared to U.S. indices, and in light of the fact that there are less than 100 constituents).

Also shown in DVYE's factsheet is a sector breakdown of the constituents, indicating the largest exposures as being Financials (25.2%), Basic Materials (19.4%), and Industrials (13.8%).

It is worth thinking about funds not just regionally (I will cover geographies shortly) but also in sector exposures. That is because while you are making a geographic bet, you are also making a cyclical bet; cyclical sectors tend to do well in the first half of the business cycle, and less well in the second, while economically sensitive sectors are more volatile, rising and falling as the business cycle rolls on (ebbing and flowing with near-term economic strength). Defensive sectors are more stable throughout the cycle.

In this case, DVYE is evidently primarily geared towards so-called "sensitive" sectors. I have tried to illustrate this in my table below. Some discretion is exercised insofar as Consumer Goods might also fall under cyclical stocks, but I am erring on the side of caution and placing it under the Defensive category. I do however refer to Consumer Services as "cyclical".

DVYE has not performed well historically though. So, while the fund might not be especially "volatile", on a headline basis you would be underwater on the share price if you had invested since inception (i.e., excluding dividends), all the way back in late February 2012.

The dividend yield is high though, calculated recently on a 30-day SEC yield basis of 6.74% as of July 30, 2021. The twelve-month trailing yield as of the same date was 6.51%. Whatever it works out to be on a forward basis, you are looking at a high level of distributions relative to the share price that you pay for DVYE shares.

However, markets are largely efficient, and investors know this. So, my concern is that DVYE trades almost like a currency forward contract. FX forwards are priced such that there is no long-term return from the present spot price after adjusting for present/expected interest rate deltas. In simple terms, it means that if you were to hold a particular currency against another, whatever return (negative or positive) in interest rate terms you would earn over the forward period, that gets priced into the contract, such that there is "no free lunch". But otherwise, the forward rate generally makes little to no estimation of future price swings. In the case of DVYE, the long-term drag may be a symptom of the high dividend yield, analogously speaking.

We also need to consider FX risks, and we can tie this into geographic exposures. DVYE's geographic exposures are as follows. We see that China and Russia are at the top of the list.

What has happened to the Chinese yuan and Russian ruble in the recent past, or indeed since 2012? USD/RUB and USD/CNH are shown in the chart below (black and orange, respectively). Evidently the U.S. dollar has been fairly strong against these emerging market currencies to date.

The same applies to other currencies like the Brazilian real (Brazil represents circa 11% of DVYE's portfolio). So, all in all, emerging markets have weak currencies, and this has reduced the value of DVYE's foreign-FX denominated portfolio of stocks. While this is not an FX article, it could be argued that many of these currencies are oversold (I recently wrote about Russian stocks, and covered the Russian ruble in some detail, suggesting that it was likely undervalued and due for some strength).

FX volatility explains some of the downside, then. But the past is the past, and we should assess the valuation of DVYE as of today. First off, given the various geographic exposures here, we need to calculate a weighted equity risk premium to build into our calculation, combined with a weighted risk-free rate (I like to use 10-year bond yields). I source this data from Professor Damodaran (for country ERPs, over the mature market premium) and Trading Economics for bond yield data. Note: I couldn't find a 10-year-yield for the UAE, so I assumed a real rate of roughly 0%, and since UAE inflation is roughly zero too, I just assumed zero; likely aggressive, but ultimately immaterial due to the low fund exposure.

The result is an equity risk premium of 5.99%, which includes a country risk premium element of 1.38% over the base ERP (for the United States) of 4.61%. The risk-free element is high though, at 4.95%, as emerging markets have higher interest rates than in the West. Therefore, the total cost of equity is 10.94% in this case for valuation purposes. I build this into a base estimate for DVYE below, using Morningstar consensus figures and forecasts to inspire my inputs. I err slightly on conservatism, but only just.

Based on this, it would appear that DVYE is dramatically undervalued, which is somewhat surprising considering the portfolio is comprised of less risky companies all else equal. That is to say that I would not have expected an additional premium being built into the price, although it is possible that investors are concerned about corporate governance risks in certain countries like Russia (this is especially notable as investors often view potential future dividend distributions with great skepticism in Russia). Investors may also be concerned with future earnings more generally, and/or they may be building in additional risk in light of potential FX volatility.

Nevertheless, if FX is on our side, and provided the portfolio ticks along, it is likely that base earnings expectations (if met) will enable DVYE to lurch forward in future. To bring my valuation in alignment with fair value, the cost of equity would need to be about 16.7%, almost 6 percentage points above the fair estimation of 10.94%. I do think investors are pricing in significant risk into these stocks. Assets under management in this particular fund are also relatively low, as mentioned previously, so it does remain a contrarian bet to buy emerging markets stocks at present.

Given uncertainty surrounding the global economy and global monetary policy, it is possible that there is no strong catalyst for emerging markets to out-perform at present. But I do think that in the long run, the returns for DVYE should be reasonably good, in spite of historical downside since 2012 on the headline price. I would really like to see a positive variance on the price in addition to the dividend yield, and I think this is possible as emerging market currencies firm up.

Both technology and emerging markets are interesting risk-on trades, but tech has massively out-stripped emerging markets over the years. But this has not always been the case, and DVYE does offer an interesting value proposition. On balance, I am neutral on the fund because of its level of geographic diversification, which I think actually reduces one's transparency with regard to regional FX risks. However, it is worth monitoring, and at least suggests to me that there is value in stock markets abroad, particularly if the U.S. dollar is able to soften/weaken over a sustained period.

As the global economy moves forward, it is possible that we will see emerging markets equity risk premiums (built into the prices of funds like DVYE) weaken in accordance with hopefully reduced macroeconomic and currency volatility.