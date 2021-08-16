Martin Harvey/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Robert Karr's 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Karr's regulatory 13F Form filed on 8/16/2021. Please visit our Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q1 2021.

This quarter, Karr's 13F stock portfolio value increased 9.3% from $644M to $704M. The number of holdings increased from 21 to 22. The top three positions represent ~63% of the 13F assets: Microsoft, Alibaba Group Holdings, and Global Payments.

Robert Karr was one of the most successful among the "tiger cubs" (protégés of Julian Robertson & his legendary Tiger Fund). Although his main expertise is Asian equities, ~30% of the assets are typically in US listed 13F securities. The fund (1996 inception) closed to outside money and became a Family Office in 2014. To know more about Robert Karr and "tiger cubs", check out the book Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

New Stakes:

Peloton Interactive (PTON): PTON is a minutely small 0.09% of the portfolio stake established this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

None.

Stake Increases:

Global Payments (GPN): GPN is now a top three ~16% of the portfolio stake. It was first purchased in Q2 2019 at prices between $136 and $163 and increased by ~200% next quarter at prices between $154 and $175. There was a ~70% selling in Q1 2020 at prices between $116 and $209. Next quarter saw another ~80% reduction at prices between $126 and $190. The position was rebuilt in Q3 2020 at prices between ~$161 and ~$185. Next quarter saw a ~30% increase at prices between ~$156 and ~$215. There was another ~70% stake increase last quarter at prices between ~$177 and ~$216. The stock currently trades at ~$165. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT): DT is a 9.20% of the portfolio position primarily built last quarter at prices between ~$40 and ~$56. There was a ~50% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$45 and ~$61. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $69.16.

Constellation Brands (STZ) and Estee Lauder (EL): These are minutely small stakes (less than ~0.6% of the portfolio each) that were increased during the quarter.

Stake Decreases:

None.

Kept Steady:

Microsoft Corp (MSFT): MSFT is currently the largest position at ~29% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $97 and $120 and increased by ~90% next quarter at prices between $119 and $138. Q3 2019 saw a ~14% stake increase while in Q1 2020 there was similar selling. The stock currently trades at ~$297.

Alibaba Group ADR (BABA): BABA is Karr's second-largest position at 18.39% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $79.50 and $94 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $57 and $84. Q1 2016 saw another ~50% increase at prices between $60.50 and $81.50. Since then, there had only been minor adjustments. Last quarter saw a ~25% selling at prices between ~$223 and ~$271. The stock currently trades at ~$165.

Livent Corp (LTHM): LTHM is a ~10% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2019 at prices between $5.50 and $7.75 and increased by ~60% next quarter at prices between $6.45 and $8.95. There was a ~40% selling in Q2 2020 at prices between $4.60 and $8.75. Q4 2020 saw a two-thirds increase at prices between ~$9 and ~$19. The stock currently trades at $24.62.

Note: Livent is a spinoff from FMC Corporation (FMC) that started trading in October 2018 at ~$16.25 per share.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT): EEFT is a large ~9% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q3 2020 at prices between ~$87 and ~$106 and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$129. There was a ~60% stake increase in Q4 2020 at prices between ~$88 and ~$145.

Note: Euronet Worldwide has had a previous roundtrip in the portfolio. A small 0.93% of the portfolio position was purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $69 and $167. It was disposed next quarter at prices between $73 and $121.

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY): A small stake in CDAY was first purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $44 and $78 and reduced by ~60% next quarter at prices between $39 and $84. Q3 2020 saw a 3.18% of the portfolio stake built at prices between ~$69 and ~$85. The position was disposed next quarter at prices between ~$83.50 and ~$110. A 2.52% of the portfolio stake was rebuilt last quarter at prices between ~$80.75 and ~$107. The stock currently trades at ~$110.

Adobe Systems (ADBE), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Amazon.com (AMZN), Amphenol Corp (APH), Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), Ecolab (ECL), Facebook (FB), Performance Food Group (PFGC), Procter & Gamble (PG), ServiceNow (NOW), Simon Property Group (SPG), and Uber Technologies (UBER): These are very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Karr's 13F stock holdings in Q2 2021:

