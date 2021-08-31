adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had launched a series of regulatory crackdowns on Chinese big techs and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) was not spared. Tencent has lost more than a third of its market value since February as investors fear that the long-term compounding potential of Tencent has been challenged as the CCP rolled out its new policies on gaming to curb gaming addiction among minors and in the pursuit of “common prosperity”.

Gaming Regulation

On 30th August 2021, restrictions were put on youths under the age 18 on how much time they are able to spend on gaming. Youths under 18 years old in China will only be allowed to spend up to three hours per week on online gaming. Gaming companies are only allowed to provide their services to youths under 18 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 8 pm to 9 pm. In addition to the day and timing restrictions, gaming companies are not allowed to provide services to customers who remain anonymous.

Services can only be provided to customers who register with their real identification. This prevents gaming companies from being ignorant of their customer profiles to bypass the regulations. Gaming companies would also not be allowed to offer in-game purchases to minors under the age of 12.

In light of these restrictions, the growth of competitive gaming and esports in China as a career would start to face some headwinds and challenges. Esports has grown at a rapid pace all across the world. The largest Esports tournament that is set to take place on 17 October 2021, known as The International 10 (T.I 10) Dota 2 Championship has the largest prize pool of over U$40mil. Professional gaming has started to become a serious and respected career as more international tournaments are held across various PC and mobile games.

These professional gamers often started gaming at a young age where they hone their skills and fast in-game reactions with creative strategies to try and figure out the Most Effective Tactics Available (META) to gain unfair advantages to win over their opponents. The growing prize pool money each year at these international tournaments creates a powerful virtuous flywheel for gaming publishers like Tencent. The growing prize pool money attracts more players to play the game as there is a financial incentive to spend time and energy into playing the game well. Many more hours of practice would be put into games in hopes to join a professional team to participate in these international tournaments.

This creates more longevity in the popularity of the game as its number of users grows and the average time spent per user grows as well. Gaming companies would be able to generate significant amounts of free cash flow over the continued popularity of the game as the cost to serve each incremental user is much lower than the revenue generated. There is powerful operating leverage in these digital businesses. In addition to that, the number of esports viewers is looking to surpass traditional sports viewers. In 2020, according to Newzoo’s 2020 Global Esports Market report, the number of esports viewers stands at 223 million compared to occasional viewers of traditional sports at 272 million.

Source: Newzoo’s 2020 Global Esports Market report

The franchise value of the streaming rights and advertising value of these popular esports tournaments are growth optionalities that could be worth billions of dollars in economic value. Drawing some comparisons to traditional sports teams.

Source: How Do Esports Companies Compare with Sports Teams?

The value of Esports companies is rising very quickly. The game League of Legends which is owned by Tencent has topped the charts consistently for most valuable games with franchises. It is no surprise that Tencent has been one of the largest promoters in esports. They stand to benefit the most with the rise of esports and competitive gaming growing as a serious career. This is why Tencent has been reinvesting back into the esports industry in hopes to further push forward its developments. It would be a significant business opportunity for Tencent which is highly synergistic to their game publishing segment.

Instead of focusing on what these regulations would do to the bottom line of Tencent’s earnings in the near term, I would prefer to look at the longer-term effects on the overall industry. With these regulations in place, Chinese players would be more disadvantaged compared to their peers from other countries as they would have fewer hours of playtime. The traction of esports would be much slower in China because of these regulatory crackdowns.

According to Tencent’s 2Q FY21 earnings call, minors aged 16 and below contribute to roughly 2.6% of Tencent’s China game grossing receipts. In the near term, this regulatory crackdown on minors would not affect Tencent’s earnings much. However, the longer-term effects such as approvals for new games and the esports industry development slowdown could diminish Tencent’s future earnings potential.

On top of that, the CCP has communicated with Tencent’s management during their meeting to not have a “solitary focus” on profit which incentivises the design of games that are addictive to minors. The CCP has also slowed down the issuing licenses of new games as they begin their regulatory crackdown.

Tencent's Revenue Breakdown

According to Tencent’s FY 2021 Interim Report, its gaming revenue takes up 37.4% of its total revenues with RMB 40.8 billion from mobile games Value Added Services (VAS) and RMB 11 billion from PC client games.

Source: Tencent’s Interim Report 2021

Tencent’s revenue stream is getting more diversified, as management continues to execute on their Fintech and Business Services segment, the revenue contribution of VAS as a percentage of total revenues declines.

Source: CapitalIQ

This proves that Tencent’s management team is able to excel in other business segments outside of gaming and Tencent is well-positioned to continue to grow in China’s internet economy. Tencent remains a mission-critical internet company in China as over 1.2 billion out of the 1.4 billion population in China uses Tencent’s super app WeChat for their day-to-day communication needs.

Source: Tencent’s Interim Report 2021

Over time, we expect the gaming revenue to contribute lesser and this removes the spotlight from the eyes of the Chinese Communist Party. However, with that being said, gaming is still a significant part of Tencent’s business and the developments of the gaming industry in China remain important for Tencent’s future growth.

Valuation

Source: Tencent’s Interim Report 2021

If one looks carefully under the footnotes, Tencent has a vast portfolio of listed securities under its balance sheet. Some of their notable investments include JD.com, Meituan Dianping, Sea Limited, China Literature, Futu Holdings, Bilibili, and VIPShop.

As of 30 June 2021, the amount is worth RMB $1.45 trillion.

Source: Tencent’s Interim Report 2021

In addition to investments in listed companies, Tencent also has investments in unlisted companies. Timely reporting is done in Tencent’s annual reports whenever the management deems it necessary to impair any of their investments. However, to be on the more conservative side, I would assign a value of 75% to Tencent’s unlisted entities.

With the addition of investments in unlisted companies into Tencent’s total investment portfolio netted of its debt and cash equivalents, the total value stands at HKD 1.5 trillion which is 38% of Tencent’s market capitalization of RMB 3.9 trillion as of this writing.

In short, considering the value of their investments along with cash and debt positions, Tencent’s adjusted Enterprise Value comes down to HKD 2.9 trillion.

As of 6 months ended 30 June 2021, Tencent’s first half of its fiscal year 2021’s operating profit came in at 108.76 billion in RMB. When we annualise the operating profit and convert it to Hong Kong dollar, it translates to HKD 262.53 billion. This is deemed conservative because of Tencent’s historical growth trends.

Source: Author’s Own Calculations using HKEXnews

When we look at Tencent, we think about the closest comparable Facebook. The historical EV/EBIT multiple is hovering around 20x. This gives us confidence that Tencent should be trading around 20x or higher based on a few factors.

Tencent is diversifying its core revenue away from gaming, it has a dominant position in communications through its WeChat app, and the management has an excellent track record navigating China’s ever-changing regulatory environment.

Source: Tikr.com, accessed on 12 September 2021

Source: HKEXnews, Google Currency and Own Calculations

Applying a 20x price multiple, it implies an Enterprise Value of HKD $5.25 trillion. After adjusting for the net value of investments, cash and debt, our view is the market capitalisation of Tencent should be HKD $7.1 trillion. Dividing this amount by its latest share count, we see a fair value per share of HKD $734.91 or USD $94.49.

Taking 10 September’s closing price of Tencent of USD $62.37, we believe there is a strong upside of 51.50%.

Conclusion

We believe that Tencent is a buy now. However, if the developments of regulation around the gaming industry tighten even further, we would need to reevaluate the potential headwinds and challenges ahead and we need to figure out if Tencent is able to continue to grow in the gaming industry. In addition to that, management’s continued execution in business segments outside of gaming to further diversify its revenues and pull the lead ahead of competition riding on their super app, WeChat’s dominance would be tailwinds for Tencent’s future growth.