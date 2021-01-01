Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) has been on a roll since my first bullish Seeking Alpha coverage of the stock last December (see Teradata: The Stock May Have Bottomed). Indeed, the stock has more than doubled since then - primarily due to the success of its Vantage cloud-based data-analytics platform and the company's ability to grow annual recurring revenue ("ARR") and deliver excellent free cash flow. However, last week, TDC announced very disappointing FY22 guidance. Meanwhile, TDC's massive stock-based compensation charges for FY21 should not be ignored. As a result, I am reducing my rating on TDC from "Bullish" to "Neutral". It is no longer the compelling risk-reward proposition it was at this time last year.

Earnings

That is not to say that Teradata hasn't been delivering on earnings this year because it has. The Q2 EPS report was bullish. GAAP EPS of $0.39 was a $0.24 beat. Q2 revenue of $491 million came in $16.5 million above consensus estimates and was up 7.7% yoy. Better still, public-cloud ARR of $139 million (28% of total revenue) grew 157% yoy. Total recurring revenue was $376 million (77% of total revenue) and was up 16% yoy.

As a result, TDC generated excellent free cash flow of $219 million or more than 2x the $104 million in FCF it generated in Q2 of last year. That equates to FCF of an estimated $1.94/share based on the 112.7 million fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of the quarter and - one would think - should bode well for shareholders going forward. These results were all following the investment thesis of my previous articles on Teradata, including Teradata: Beating Snowflake At Its Own Game?

As could be expected, investors cheered the report:

However, the stock came back down to Earth last week as a result of the company's disappointing guidance for FY22.

Guidance

Last week (September 9), Teradata issued FY21, FY22, and 2025 guidance. While the company reiterated previous (and strong) FY21 guidance, the outlook for next year was quite disappointing:

Source: Teradata

As can be seen in the FY22 guidance shown above, the 70% growth in ARR yoy would be a definite deceleration as compared to the "at least 100%" guidance for FY21. But what was even more disappointing was that not only that the mid-point of non-GAAP earnings ($1.65/share) was below the midpoint of FY21 guidance of $1.94/share but that FCF next year is also expected to be roughly in line with the FCF generated this year (~$400 million).

As the graphic above clearly shows, the stock reacted as one would have expected.

Going Forward

Teradata has obviously has made excellent progress on its Vantage platform, which can run on multiple cloud environments - including on-premises and hybrid-cloud configurations. However, as mentioned earlier, note that as of Q2 only ~28% of total revenue was from public cloud. The forward guidance for FY22, as just described above, is disappointing because it appears TDC isn't scaling up its cloud ARR as many analysts (including myself) had expected it to. That being the case and combined with the stock price's recent appreciation, a forward P/E = 26x indicates TDC is arguably fully valued at this time. That is especially the case given that the company doesn't expect to grow FCF next year. That isn't what investors expect out of a cloud-based platform that should be able to very cost-efficiently scale up as new customers are brought on board. Perhaps that is exactly the issue: TDC may be having difficulty attracting and winning new customers.

Also, note the short interest in TDC is now under 6%. In April, short-interest in TDC was over 8% and, at the end of 2020, was closer to 20%. That being the case, it is quite possible the shorts have been squeezed out of the stock over the past year:

Data by YCharts

Stock-based Compensation

As is becoming more and more the rule rather than the exception these days, TDC's stock-based compensation is arguably out of control:

Source: Q2 EPS Report

As can be seen in the chart above, Teradata's stock-based compensation is expected to be $0.95/share for full-year fiscal 2021 - considerably above the midpoint of GAAP earnings ($0.80/share). It would appear that the executive management team is so busy patting itself on the back that the ordinary investors who actually own the company are taking a back seat.

Shareholder Returns

Meanwhile, despite its demonstrated ability to generate strong free cash flow (based on FY21 guidance, over $3.50/share), Teradata pays no dividend whatsoever. During Q2, TDC spent $36 million to buy back 0.8 million shares (for an estimated average of $45/share). That leaves ~$321 million on the company's current buyback authorization. And that is significant because it equates to roughly 5.7% considering TDC's market cap is only $5.6 billion.

However, and what is also becoming so common in corporate America these days, note that TDC's outstanding share count continues to expand because the buybacks aren't coming close to keeping pace with share issuance for stock-based compensation. Indeed, the diluted share count has grown by 4.2 million shares as compared to FY20 (i.e. 112.7 million versus 108.5 million in FY21). That being the case, TDC's share buyback plan is doing next to nothing to reward investors.

Yet, the balance sheet is strong: TDC ended Q2 with $684 million in cash and had only $597 million in debt. With strong FCF and the majority of the company's restructuring costs and charges behind it, ordinary shareholders deserve better. Yet, as a result of Teradata's CFO Claire Bramley's comments on the Q2 conference call, there appears to be no dividend in sight for TDC shareholders:

For the full year, we anticipate returning approximately 50% of free cash flow to shareholders via share repurchases while continuing to make investments in the company to support our strategy for profitable growth and cloud acceleration.

That would be great if the share repurchases were actually reducing the outstanding share count (and increasing EPS), but as just shown - they are not. Not to mention that the company has spent only $121 million on share buybacks over the first 6 months of the year, which significantly trails the company's "50% of FCF" target ($324 million in FCF *50% = $162 million).

Summary & Conclusion

With its FY22 guidance, Teradata poured cold water over the bullish growth profile I had assumed for the company going forward. In the meantime, share-based compensation is arguably out-of-control at Teradata and the share buyback program is doing nothing to reward ordinary shareholders because the share count keeps expanding.

Bottom line: I am reducing my rating on TDC from "Bullish" to "Neutral" as the company no longer presents the compelling investment opportunity I previously considered it to be.