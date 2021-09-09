Adam Berry/Getty Images News

Buying airlines is cheaper than growing them at present

There's an old saying that sometimes it's cheaper to go drilling for oil on the floor of the stock market. Usually attributed to John Paul Getty, the meaning is that sometimes oil companies are cheaper to buy than going prospecting. At other times prospecting is cheaper than buying oil companies. So, a winning strategy is sometimes to buy oil companies, at other times to go prospecting.

The argument about the low cost airlines in Europe is that presently it could be cheaper to be buying an airline than going out and building one from scratch. All the pieces necessary are there for that building. There are pilots available, slots at airports, planes can be leased and so on. All that's required is capital and ambition. Yet it sill might be cheaper to buy an already extant one than go through that process.

Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF) bid for easyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY)

One signal of this is that Wizz Air made a bid for easyJet. Or, at least, an approach asking if they'd be open to a bid. This was quickly rejected, long before it became a formal bid, on the basis that the price was much too cheap.

But as O'Leary of Ryanair (RYAAY) has pointed out, there was a strong industrial logic to the merger. Wizz is strong, even dominant, in Central and Eastern Europe, easyJet in Western. Matching the two up gives the opportunity of being a fully continental network and a dense one at that. As someone who travelled from SW Europe into Central Europe regularly for several years, there's something of a divide, running roughly through Germany. It's trivially easy to get around Western, and also Eastern, Europe but there's a lot less connectivity between the two.

O'Leary also pointed out that Wizz is a properly low cost airline - like Ryanair - while easyJet is probably better described as medium cost. One problem would be whether Wizz costs rose to meet easyJet's, or would it work the other way around?

Ryanair and Boeing

We've also that story about Ryanair trying to bottom feed in picking up some 737 MAX aircraft. Yes, OK, they were trying it on with pitching a really low price. That Boeing (BA) rejected it can and should be taken as a sign that the airframe manufacturer at least thinks that there's a pickup coming in the market. To the extent that O'Leary really wanted new planes that's also true of his actions. Sure, it's nice to get a good price but you'd only actually pull the trigger on buying planes if you thought you could use them.

What does this mean then?

The legacy airlines have been supported by governments through lockdown. They're going to have to pay those debts back - EU rules won't allow governments to just write those subsidies off. There is aid that is allowable and what becomes "state aid". The current system of loans and so on is allowable:

European airlines have accessed more than $45 billion in bailouts from their governments. While aid has not been made available for every airline, some individual brands and groups have received multi-billion-dollar bailouts, most in the form of repayable loans.

There will certainly be attempts to write those loans off. Which will run into those state aid rules (a good list of those aid packages is here. Note that there are often significant operating restrictions tied into them.) and undoubtedly the political horse trading will lead to some of them being forgiven. But such forgiveness won't be this year, or even in the next few. So the fiscal constraint upon the legacies will persist for a few years at least.

We've got Boeing confident enough to reject a lowly pitched price for aircraft. One major low cost airline willing to bid for another, a different low coster will to expand their fleet. We've even got easyJet going with the rights issue that I said would be along eventually.

The cumulative message from these pieces of evidence is that the players in the market at least expect expansion and profit opportunities.

We should probably do the same.

My view

The lockdown has, of course, been terrible for the airlines. But just as all good things end then so do all bad ones. There really is a business cycle that is.

Among the smaller airlines there's still a lot of possible pain. But among the large and well capitalised budget airlines I think this will be a time of consolidation. They'll be able to expand into space left vacant by the legacy airlines and there could well be merger activity as well.

O'Leary, for one, is arguing that prices - thus profits - are going to be high next year given the loss of capacity in the last 18 months. Demand will return to something like normal, capacity will still be constrained.

It is, of course, possible that some of those larger players, those legacies, will get their act together and come and eat the budget airlines lunch. I tend to think this is unlikely because they've not been able to do this this past few decades so why would they be able to now? But there are those things like BA looking at operating from Gatwick again with a low-cost model. It is possible that this, and other similar, fightback succeeds but what probability would we want to put upon that?

The investor view

This isn't a recommendation for any particular stock. Rather, it's that the whole sector is now worthy of detailed attention. Issues like Norwegian shrinking to near nothing, Flybe disappearing, the legacies having to curtail activity, these mean that the larger budget airlines have room to grow. We all expect demand to return once vaccine and testing restrictions are lifted.

This is also exactly when stock market values can get out of line with the intrinsic value of a company. We might well see more bids and offers.

The rebound is going to be interesting, worth paying attention.