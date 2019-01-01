JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The midstream/pipeline industry is one of the most interesting and most vital of all industries in the US today. Without the fossil fuel products that these firms transport, modern society as we know it could not function. While investors might be fearful of a transition away from fossil fuels, something that ultimately will come, that day is still long off. Because of that pessimism, shares of many of these firms are trading at attractive levels. And while some investors are ignoring this kind of opportunity, the companies themselves are making good use of the opportunity to consolidate. One great example can be seen by looking at Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB). Just recently, the company announced an acquisition that will further grow the enterprise and do so affordably.

A necessary note

Unless otherwise noted, and even then on a case-by-case basis, all references to dollars or '$' is to Canadian dollars.

A look at the deal

Enbridge is not a small company. According to management, the company operates approximately 40,977 miles of oil and gas pipelines throughout the US and Canada. It also has 95,205 miles of main lines and service lines at its disposal. Through all of these, the company provides for the transportation of approximately 25% of the crude oil produced in North America. This includes 65% of all US-bound oil coming from Canada and includes 40% of US crude imports. The company is also responsible for transporting 20% of the natural gas transmitted in the US.

This has created a large enterprise. Last year alone, the company generated operating cash flow of $9.78 billion. It is important to note that this is a reference to Canadian dollars, not U.S. dollars. At the current exchange rate, this would translate to nearly $7.71 billion U.S. That is still significant in size. But its current size is not good enough for management or shareholders. The company wants to create further value. To do this, management decided to acquire Moda Midstream from EnCap Flatrock Midstream. The purchase price here is $3 billion US in cash. This will allow the company an even greater emphasis on the US Gulf Coast export market, giving it yet another network connecting it to the Permian and Eagle Ford basins. This is in addition to the Gray Oak line the company has had since 2019.

This acquisition includes what management will call the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center. It will also include a 20% ownership of the Cactus II Pipeline, which connects from the Permian basin to Corpus Christi. It also brings with it the Taft Terminal, which is a large storage tank connected to Permian intrastate pipelines and harbors. It also includes ownership of the Viola Pipeline, which has a capacity of 300 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) and gives access to both the Permian and Eagle Ford regions. Those specifics have not been provided, all of these pipelines appear to include largely long term take or pay contracts. That means additional stability for the company in the long run. The acquisition also includes expansion opportunities and a 50% interest in an opportunity to develop liquids and terminal export capability, with the total value of these opportunities of about $1 billion US.

Combined, this acquisition will allow the company 15.3 million barrels of current liquid storage and 1.6 million barrels per day of current export capacity. 90% of the revenue generated by it comes from long term contracts. In addition, it includes permits for crude storage pipelines that total 5.5 million barrels, plus 0.3 million barrels per day of export capacity. In addition, the acquisition includes 500 acres of land in the terminal in which it plans to build a 60MW solar power facility.

The terms for this asset were remarkably attractive. According to management, they purchased the asset at an EBITDA multiple of 8. With only $459 million of cash on hand, it is safe to assume that most, if not all, of the purchase price will be paid for with the company's credit facilities. That will probably be a short-term solution, since the company only has $8.51 billion available on its credit facilities, with the remaining $12.43 billion already having been tapped. Odds are, management will eventually issue some additional notes or term loans, likely notes, to handle the purchase price. Some investors might be worried because the company already has $64.04 billion in net debt on its books. However, the interest rate on its debt is quite low, ranging mostly between 2.50% and 4.20% per annum. Taking this range, the operating cash flow of this particular acquisition should be between $249 million US and $300 million US. This is based on EBITDA of $375 million US. That works out to a price to operating cash flow multiple of between 10 and 12.

When it comes to future expectations, investors should see this as one step of many as management tries to create additional value for its investors. After all, they specified to shareholders that this transaction will not negatively affect the company's plan to invest large amounts of capital in the foreseeable future. The current goal is to allocate between $5 billion and $6 billion to capital investments in the year 2022 and in subsequent years. This is all part of the company's plan to allocate $17 billion toward capital expansion projects between 2021 and 2023, with the end goal of adding $2 billion in annual EBITDA to its profitability. Of course, the company does not need additional cash flow to make it attractive. Using the figures from 2020, it is already trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 10.5. That implies an EV to EBITDA multiple of about 12.5.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided by management, it seems to me as though the company is making an excellent decision in acquiring Moda Midstream. This maneuver is beneficial to the company's business model, and it is being done at an attractive price for shareholders. It plays in well to the company's long-term strategy. What's more, shares of Enbridge itself look to be rather attractive. This all combines to make me even more bullish on the company than I was the last time I looked at it.