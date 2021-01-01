bogdankosanovic/E+ via Getty Images

The recent uncertainty around the economy and COVID has spooked some recovery plays, and this includes hotel REITs. Value investors know, however, that uncertainty creates opportunity, especially for those with a longer investment horizon.

This brings me to Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Since the last time I visited the stock, the shares have returned a negative 13%, underperforming the mid-single digit rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. In this article, I show why this gives investors an opportunity to layer in before a potential reversion to the mean, so let’s get started.

Why CLDT Is A Buy

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-managed REIT that invests primarily in upscale, extended-stay hotels, and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At present, it owns 39 hotels, totaling 5,900 rooms/suites in 15 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

What sets CLDT apart from other hotel REITs is its focus on business customers who tend to stay for longer periods of times. This is reflected by CLDT’s high exposure to Silicon Valley and Washington D.C. As seen below, these two regions represent nearly a third (32%) of CLDT’s pre-pandemic Hotel EBITDA.

(Source: investor presentation)

I see value in CLDT’s primary focus on limited-service rooms, which represent 96% of CLDT’s total rooms. As one could imagine, these rooms are more profitable for the hotel operator due to lower labor costs needed for upkeep. Plus, CLDT has the highest percentage of rooms (58%) that are extended-stay, compared to its hotel peers.

(Source: investor presentation)

Longer stays means less transient turnover, and is one of the reasons for why CLDT has the highest RevPAR (revenue per available room) compared to its limited-service peers. This is reflected by CLDT’s 2019 RevPAR of $132, comparing favorably to the $106, and $128 of Apple Hospitality (APLE) and Summit Hotel Properties (INN), respectively.

Meanwhile, I’m encouraged by the continued rebound in CLDT’s business fundamentals. This is reflected by portfolio RevPAR improving 170% YoY, to $87 during the second quarter. CLDT’s average daily rate rose 32% YoY to $127, and occupancy doubled since the prior year period, to 68%.

Importantly, CLDT produced positive adjusted EBITDA for the fourth consecutive quarter, with it jumping substantially, from $1.2 million in the first quarter of this year, to $12.5 million during the second quarter. This contributed to CLDT no longer being in the red, as it generated AFFO/share of $0.10, comparing favorably to an AFFO/share loss of $0.26 during Q1’21.

Looking forward, I see the post-Q2 surge in COVID rates as presenting some near-term risks to consumer and business travel. However, I do see this hiccup as eventually resolving itself as more individuals become vaccinated and as natural immunity begins ramping up. As seen below, COVID cases in Silicon Valley, where CLDT has a significant presence, has shown a steep decline since the start of September.

(Source: NY Times)

Plus, management appears to be going back on the offensive, as it seeks to acquire attractive properties in the beaten down hotel sector. This is supported by recent acquisitions in Austin, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

We have the confidence to go on the offensive. We've signed a contract to acquire two hotels after successfully managing our way through the worst era in the history of our industry. And as we look to grow our portfolio, we are going to increase our exposure to premium branded extended stay hotels in markets that appeal to a diverse set of demand generators. Our Austin acquisitions are ideal additions to our portfolio, we are really excited about those hotels. These two hotels are two of our youngest four hotels with the TownePlace Suites having just opened in June. And we expect both hotels will enhance our portfolio RevPAR. The Domain in Austin is a massive rapidly growing mixed use sub market within Austin that has seen the highest amount of growth is one of the fastest growing markets in the country.

Balance Sheet and Valuation

CLDT maintains plenty of balance sheet flexibility to weather near-term headwinds. This is reflected by strong liquidity of $253 million, consisting of $131 million in cash on hand, with the remainder in availability on its credit facilities. I find it to be rather impressive that CLDT managed through the pandemic with only $35 million in cash burn through the end of June, equating to only about $0.70 in lost equity value.

I see value in CLDT at the current price of $12.23. Analysts have a consensus FFO/share estimate of $1.26 for next year, equating to forward P/FFO of just 9.2. Plus, analysts expect 10% FFO/share growth in 2023. As seen below, analysts have a consensus Buy rating on CLDT, with an average price target of $15.80. This implies a potential 29% return based on capital appreciation alone.

Investor Takeaway

Chatham Lodging is a quality hotel REIT that has an efficient cost structure and exposure to high-profile business districts. It’s weathered through the pandemic rather well, with a reasonably low level of cash burn, and has returned to profitability in the latest quarter.

While near-term pandemic risks remain, I see reasons to be optimistic around the company and the current valuation for the long-term. As such, I see the recent drop in price in recent months as being a buying opportunity.