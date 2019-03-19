Stephen Lam/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is the leading CRM platform for enterprises and its recent Slack acquisition strengthens its entire ecosystem. The acquisition with slack will expand Salesforce's platform into a new dimension in the metaverse that will evolve how businesses communicate internally, within their corporation or team, or externally through Slack. Before being acquired by Salesforce, Stewart Butterfield founded and started Slack with the vision to revolutionize internal communication within organizations to make emails obsolete. Now that Slack's been acquired by Salesforce, its state-of-the-art collaboration platform will provide a huge boost for Salesforce customers.

Salesforce is doing well in terms of business prior to the merger and CRM is known to integrate its large acquisitions with precision as we've seen with MuleSoft and Tableau. The Slack acquisition directly strengthens Salesforce's core mission to "empower companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way". Salesforce will leverage Slack to expand its offering to preexisting customers, while also introducing the Salesforce family of products to current and potential Slack customers. Salesforce is in its early days of integrating Slack and could change the way in how Salesforce customers sell, making it a good pick to beat the QQQ over the next 10 years.

Introducing Slack

Prior to the acquisition, Slack was known for its collaborative cloud-based platform where thousands of applications can be seamlessly integrated. Slack directly competes with Microsoft Teams as Microsoft bundles Teams with Microsoft 365, which could prevent its customers from needing to spend money on an additional platform, like Slack. However, Slack's proprietary solution is unique because it doesn't promote its own products or limit the integrations on its platform, which establishes an open ecosystem, compared to that of Microsoft's. This meshes well with Salesforce's vision, as Salesforce is focused on creating value for its customers by managing all their data across their variety of different applications.

Slack's wide range of integrations will pair well with the 870+ integrations already offered by Salesforce for its customers. Now with Salesforce on board, Slack is well-positioned to compete with Microsoft Teams. This certifies Salesforce's offering as Slack will be deployed to preexisting Salesforce customers, like Teams for Microsoft.

Slack had 12 million DAU in 2020 and a 125% net dollar retention with 85% gross margins, indicating that Slack offers an extremely popular service.

Given the impact that Slack has on its users and its cloud-based approach, it will fit well with Salesforce and Marc Benioff's vision to create the digital HQ for work.

The Sales Opportunity

With the acquisition of Slack, Salesforce now can change the landscape for the way its customers' businesses approach sales.

The video above was released by Salesforce towards the end of July. In the video, it is easy to see why Slack is so popular because it's so simple to navigate, whether on a phone or a computer. Salesforce is specifically making its main product, Slack-First Customer 360, meaning that Slack is the fundamental communication platform that Salesforce will use to integrate into its preexisting solutions, to better understand its customers and provide them with better information. Slack transforms how you work within your company as Einstein recommends actions and workflows are automated, meaning that if a client schedules a meeting or you have a third-party integration like Workday, it can be easily integrated into Slack. Slack Connect extends this innovative form of communication to external companies, as highlighted by the mortgage lending example in the video.

Companies that use Slack Connect are closing deals four times faster, indicating that Slackforce is already increasing productivity for its customers. Slack is where the first-level communication happens within companies between all their employees and divisions, so a great abundance of information and data is shared on this platform. Combining Slack with the Salesforce platform makes sense for both companies as they build on each other's strengths as Slack is based on the cloud and easy to integrate with the vast solutions Salesforce has to offer. Below are two specific examples of product development within Slack that Salesforce already has started to implement.

Huddles - a casual way to spontaneously communicate within Slack. It is essentially like Clubhouse within Slack so that employees can hop into a quick discussion after a meeting or to instantly communicate through voice, like if you went next door to speak to a colleague in their office. These chat rooms are effective for people to hop in and out of conversations even if they're not working in the same location as their other employees.

Einstein - Salesforce's artificial intelligence platform. This pairs well with Slack as Einstein collects and understands the large amounts of data points generated within Slack.

Martha Walchuk, VP of Product Marketing at Salesforce, stated:

With Einstein article recommendations, we can use machine learning on past cases and we can look at how articles were used to successfully solve similar cases in the past, and serve up the best article right in the console to help the agent with the case...

Salesforce has a huge opportunity to continue to develop its integration of Slack to revolutionize the digital HQ. These are just some of the early adoptions that have been made so far and Salesforce will continue to build out and improve Customer 360.

Revenue Growth

Data Source: Slack Q1 2022 Earnings Press Release

Slack's continued to accelerate revenues into 2021 and is on pace to do over $1 billion annually for this year. Prior to the acquisition, Slack was growing revenues above 30% YoY and seeing significant customer traction as customers who generate more than $100k in revenue grew by 10% in Slack's last quarter to 1183 customers.

Source: Seeking Alpha - Earnings Estimates

Salesforce generated 21.25 billion in revenue in 2020 and is on pace to generate ~$26.3 billion this year, representing 23.7% compounded annual growth. Salesforce is expected to generate ~$100 billion in revenue by 2031, while Salesforce is projecting to hit $50 billion

Salesforce's revenue is growing at an accelerated pace as well and bringing on Slack will help fuel Salesforce's revenue growth by expanding its customers capabilities. Salesforce is using Slack to bring an exciting new addition to its program, which will attract new customers while retaining and expanding relationships with existing customers.

Margins

Source: YCharts

Salesforce has strong margins and TTM operating income is certainly headed in the right direction. As Salesforce integrates Slack, it will reap the benefits of Slack's high 85% gross margin business. Slack is also starting to generate free cash flow, as it sported a 23% free cash flow margin as of earnings for Q1 2022. Therefore, Slack shouldn't affect Salesforce's strong margins, and will rather contribute to free cash flow growth for Salesforce as Slack will be generating over $1 billion annually this year.

Valuation & Expected Return

Assumptions:

2021E revenue [A] (conservative estimate) $30 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 35% Average fully-diluted shares outstanding [C] ~ 1 billion Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $10.5 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 15% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Valuation:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As can be seen, Salesforce is trading well below its intrinsic value of ~$327. To determine the expected returns for Salesforce over the next 10 years, our model calculates a projected FCF per share value in year 10 and multiplies it with an assumed price to FCF multiple (35x here), thereby generating a 2031 price target. Using this price target, the model generates an expected CAGR return for a ten-year investment.

Expected Return

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

If one were to invest in Salesforce today, they could expect to generate an ~18% compounded annual return over the next 10 years. Therefore, Salesforce is a buy, as it's expected to outperform our 15% benchmark at Beating The Market.

Margin of Safety

I used a 35% free cash flow margin as Salesforce and Slack sport 74% and 85% gross margins. This free cash flow margin should accurately reflect Salesforces' free cash flow as its business matures.

A 15% free cash flow growth rate over the next 10 years is conservative for Salesforce, as its revenues are still growing above 20%. With Salesforce's plans to do $50 billion by 2025, this estimate will also prove conservative.

Conclusion

Salesforce's stock price hasn't moved much from where it was to start the year and now is an opportune time to invest in Salesforce while it's undervalued. Salesforce is still the number 1 CRM platform, and the acquisition of Slack has already proven a valuable acquisition. As Salesforce implements Slack into its core offering, it should continue to boost the Salesforce ecosystem. Salesforce's Investor Day is coming up towards the end of September and I will surely be on the lookout for new features and covering them in future articles!

I rate Salesforce a strong buy under $275.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!