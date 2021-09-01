Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA, NYSE:UBP) is a New York tri-state area shopping center REIT that has become one of my favorite income-oriented investments. Recently, the REIT reported their fiscal third quarter results, showing that the pandemic is almost completely behind it while organic and external growth lies ahead.
As you may have noticed, the REIT has two publicly traded share classes: Class A Common shares (UBA) and Common Shares (UBP). While UBA makes up a much larger portion of total capitalization, UBP are super-voting shares mostly owned by insiders that pays out a 10% lower dividend. I have been pitching UBP as the better investment for retail investors all year, and I have even exchanged some of my UBA position for UBP.
Why? Probably due to lower trading volume and less liquidity, UBP has been trading at a more than 10% discount to UBA. Right now, UBA trades for 14.1x FFO, while UBP trades for 13.2x FFO.
Thus, despite paying out a 10% lower dividend for UBP than for UBA, UBP offers a higher yield. Compare the 4.8% dividend yield for UBA to the 5.1% yield for UBP.
For those looking to buy the REIT, UBP looks like the more attractive option for investors willing to deal with lower trading volume. Thus, I'll refer to the company as "UBP" for this article.
Let's review some of the primary things to like about UBP, then take a look at the REIT's most recent quarterly update.
There are at least eight points about UBP that make it attractive:
I go into a lot more detail about these points in my September 2020 article and my June 2021 article on the REIT.
In the three months ending in July 2021, UBP appears to have turned a corner. To use a different metaphor, UBP seems to have turned the page on COVID-19. As stated in the bullet points above, UBP is in the midst of a rebound, with occupancy and rent rates on the rise again.
Unfortunately, rent collection is still not back to 100%. In the quarter ending in July, UBP collected 94.1% of rent, CAM, and real estate tax reimbursements. The primary detractors were in the industries of home/furniture stores, dry cleaners, entertainment, fitness centers, and daycares.
Source: UBP September Presentation
CEO Willing Biddle commented in the fiscal Q3 press release:
Although public health and business conditions are improving, certain categories of our tenants, including health and fitness, day care, hair and nail salons and other personal services, continue to be impacted. In addition, work-from-home trends have decreased the demand for dry cleaning, and certain sit-down restaurants, particularly those without outdoor seating, continue to struggle.
Fortunately, UBP did not convert any new tenants to cash basis accounting in the three months ending July 31st, and the company actually collected $2.4 million in rent from tenants that had been moved to cash basis in prior quarters. Moreover, as of the end of July, UBP had only one remaining rent relief request outstanding.
Even better, after five consecutive quarters of rent rate declines due to the pandemic, rents are finally ticking back up again. Here are the metrics for new leases and renewals from the press release:
These metrics are a big improvement over the 13.5% average decrease in base rent for new leases and 2.2% average decrease for lease renewals in fiscal Q1 and Q2 of 2021 (November 2020 through April 2021).
In those quarters, there was a dissonance between the strong demand for space being reported by management and the declining effective rent rates. It's good to see management optimism in line with the actual results, and it inclines me to believe that this optimism will turn into more rent growth in the quarters ahead.
In FQ3, UBP earned $0.36 per share of FFO. This is a mere one penny behind the $0.37 of FFO per share earned in FQ3 2019. Comparing FQ3 2021's FFO to the $0.23 quarterly dividend renders a very conservative payout ratio of 63.9% — well below the average payout ratio of 87% for the decade from 2010 to 2020.
Perhaps the most important thing I read from Biddle in his comments in the press release concerned acquisitions potentially coming late in the year.
In summary, we are very much looking forward to increasing our occupancy over the remaining months of the year, and we hope to execute on some acquisitions we have in our pipeline.
To fund these potential acquisitions, UBP would likely use a mix of a non-recourse mortgage, cash on hand, and possibly some Class A equity issuance. UBP has $23 million in cash plus $119 million available on the credit facility to arrive at $142 million in available liquidity. Thus, depending on the size of these transactions, UBP may need to issue little to no equity. If so, this would make acquisitions very accretive to FFO per share.
After a tough slog through COVID-19, better days are ahead for UBP. Rent collections are picking up, deferred rents are being repaid, rent rates are rising, and there could be some acquisitions closed this year. That would seem to make UBP's flat price performance over the last few months an opportunity to buy in preparation for more gains ahead.
UBP's well-covered 5.1% dividend yield is attractive in today's market.
