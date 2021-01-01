Natalia Kokhanova/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), a leading Russian vertically integrated oil producer, continues to see improvement in refining margins, which alongside higher oil prices, helped boost its recent quarterly performance. And with visibility on the easing of OPEC+ constraints also providing further support, the fundamental backdrop looks good. Although capex is on track to rise in the near term on the back of higher drilling activity, Lukoil's low leverage should ensure shareholders continue to benefit from its strong FCF generation going forward. Assuming oil prices remain strong for the rest of the year and working capital normalizes (as guided), the company remains on track to deliver a solid double-digit dividend yield based on its pending fiscal 2021 results.

Solid Quarterly Results as the Recovery Story Continues to Take Shape

Notably, Lukoil stepped up its oil purchases by c. 21% Q/Q during its latest quarter, with revenues from crude oil and downstream sales also up c. 23% and c. 16% Q/Q, respectively. The result came despite lower gas production numbers due to maintenance activity at its Uzbeki assets, with gas revenues flattish on a Q/Q basis. I would also note the considerable underperformance relative to overall gas flows into China from Uzbekistan (+8% Q/Q), suggesting a significant market share loss for the company. Nonetheless, higher prices and volumes helped offset any bottom-line headwinds, as the company's EBITDA has already reached pre-pandemic levels despite the economy not yet fully recovering from the COVID-19 impact. Meanwhile, the effective c. 17% tax rate also helped to support the bottom line at $2.6 billion (+21% Q/Q).

Source: Lukoil FQ2 '21 Presentation Slides

The FCF run rate was behind expectations, however, as FCF for the half-year period was negatively impacted by a c. Rub124 billion cash outflow related to working capital on the back of rising oil prices and increased trading activity. As this is largely timing-related, however, expect the cash outflow into working capital to reverse in the second half of the year. Pre-working capital impact, Lukoil's FCF for the half-year was closer to c. Rub400 billion and adjusted for interest expense and lease payments (i.e., for the dividend calculation), stood at c. Rub235 billion. In turn, this implies a solid interim dividend per share of c. Rub340/share or a c. 5% dividend yield at the current share price.

Puts and Takes from the Quarterly Operating Data

The strong FQ2 '21 numbers were especially impressive in light of temporary weakness for its hydrocarbon production (excluding West Qurna-2). Per the trading update, production decreased c. 4% Q/Q to 2,065kbpd, led by a 20.5% Q/Q decline in gas production due to scheduled maintenance works at its Uzbekistan project. While crude oil output was resilient at +2.5% Q/Q at 1,562kbpd, gas production of 7.1bcm was affected by lower production in Russia (-20% Q/Q) as a result of maintenance activities in Uzbekistan. On the bright side, downstream throughput at the company's refineries of 15.8m tonnes or 1,267kb/d was robust, implying a 16% Y/Y and 8% Q/Q rise amid an oil demand recovery. Specifically, there was 2.6% Q/Q more processing at Russian assets and 19.5% Q/Q more at European refineries on the back of the respective economic recoveries, with utilization rates also higher following the completion of scheduled maintenance works.

Source: Lukoil FQ2 '21 Presentation Slides

Looking ahead, progress around the ongoing oil reforms will be worth monitoring. Recall that Russian oil producers had suggested two types of EPT ("excess-profits tax-based") regimes for greenfield projects with oil reserves of sub-65mt and HVO ("highly-viscous oil") fields in the Komi Republic. Also in the pipeline could be an expansion of the types 2, 3, and 4 of the EPT to apply to more fields going forward. Thus far, the talks remain ongoing, and any color on the would-be changes could be a key driver of the Lukoil outlook. Lukoil has plenty of new projects in the works as well, including works on the delayed coker at the Nizhny Novgorod refinery (currently on schedule). And with the new installation c. 95% complete as of quarter-end, Lukoil's production looks set to ramp up over time. Looking ahead, production should pick up gradually in H2 '21 as Uzbek gas production returns and Russian crude production also ramps up (per the latest OPEC+ agreement), with both likely driving upward revisions to the guidance numbers.

On Track to Deliver a Solid Double-Digit Yield

To recap, Lukoil's FCF before changes in the working capital was $2.9 billion, excluding a reported $ 1.3 billion working capital build related to oil price growth and the implementation of new strategies by the trading arm. Also boosting the cash generation was capex of c. RUB104 billion, which was below expectations due to timing-related impacts. Lukoil still raised the lower end of its full-year capex guidance range (ex. West Qurna-2) to RUB470 billion, up modestly from the prior RUB460 billion. The upper end of the range remains at RUB490 billion.

Source: Lukoil FQ2 '21 Presentation Slides

Additionally, the company's cash interest expense also rose Q/Q, and due to these effects, adjusted FCF for the dividend calculation was lower than expected. Still, the H1 '21 financials imply a solid c. 5% interim dividend yield, which places Lukoil well ahead of its peers that have already reported. And despite the higher capex, I continue to see solid FCF generation this year, implying an FCF yield of c. 15% assuming an average Brent price of over $65/bbl. In turn, this should support a dividend of c. Rub850/share, implying a c. 13% fiscal 2021 dividend yield.

Final Take

Although capex is set to rise in the second half of the year on the back of higher drilling activity, Lukoil's low leverage ensures shareholders will continue to benefit from a strong FCF outlook. Assuming oil prices remain strong in H2 '21 and working capital normalizes, Lukoil remains well on track to deliver a solid dividend yield based on its fiscal 2021 results. On updated full-year numbers, expect Lukoil's FCF to increase considerably in the upcoming year, translating into a dividend of c. Rub850/share and implying a solid 13% fiscal 2021 yield.