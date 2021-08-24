bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. The company is primarily focused on windows, siding, and metal accessories. Most of the business is centered on residential construction with a third of the business coming from commercial buildings.

Over the last several quarters, this highly leveraged manufacturer has massively outperformed the building products industry.

The main reasons why I own CNR are similar to the reasons why I own shares of Masonite (DOOR). There is a long secular tailwind in the housing industry and I wanted to own a small basket of companies that would be prime beneficiaries.

Macro Backdrop

I do not own CNR because it is an exceptionally well-run company or because the window industry is a high-margin industry. CNR is not a compounder with a broad moat that I want to own for many years. Instead, I wanted a company that would benefit from secular tailwinds in the housing market. Since CNR was highly leveraged, it gave me more torque than other companies.

I purchased my first tranche of CNR shares at ~$8/share about a year ago. The macro theme has played out according to plan and the shares have doubled.

The macro theme is centered on the idea that there will be a continued migration out of the cities. For example, over the last year, cities such as San Francisco saw the rates of permanent moves increase by more than 23%. This is compared to the 3% national average. A similar story played out in New York and Chicago.

There were many reasons for the migration out of these megacities. Higher crime rates, affordability issues especially for millennials, Covid-19, proliferation of remote work, low interest rates, and high taxes were all contributing factors for one of the greatest migrations in modern American history. This macro backdrop acted as a secular tailwind for Cornerstone and I expect this trend to continue for at least another two years.

New residential sales have been strong with a recent dip from the peak at the start of the year.

Source: Census.gov August 24, 2021

The housing construction boom has been strong for almost a decade and has now gone into overdrive due to the factors mentioned above.

Source: St. Louis Fed

This boom in residential construction and some parts of commercial construction (warehouses) has greatly benefited CNR and shares have gone up 4X since the pandemic lows in March 2020.

Valuation and Outlook

In the most recent quarter, net sales increased $308 million or 28% over the year before. If one were to compare sales to the second quarter of 2019, net sales increased 6.5%.

The second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $190 million, an 18% improvement over 2020. More importantly, this was an 8% improvement over 2019. The adjusted EBITDA over the last four quarters was $193 million, $158 million, $139 million, and $189 million.

Looking forward, the company expects similar results due to a strong backlog of orders.

We expect pro forma net sales to be between $1.385 billion and $1.435 billion, an approximate 20% increase versus pro forma prior year at the midpoint, with volume, price and mix contributing equally. Strong market momentum within the residential and commercial end markets, positive pricing index, coupled unprecedented backlog support our revenue guidance. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be between $180 million and $195 million. The midpoint of our outlook implies an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.3% and anticipates inflationary costs offset by price in dollars. Source: Q2, 2021, Conference Call Transcript

Net debt still stands at $3.2 billion and the company has $607 million of total liquidity.

The Enterprise Value is $5.3 billion. I use an Enterprise Value/EBITDA to value the company. The EV/EBITDA currently stands at 7.8X. For 2022, I use an adjusted EBITDA of $850 million which takes into account the most recent divestiture of Insulated Metal Panels. Subsequently, the forward EV/EBIDTA would be 6X. My base case valuation for CNR is an EV/EBITDA of 9X which is consistent with the industry. If CNR achieves an adjusted EBITDA of $870 million next year, this would imply an upside of 50% for the shares or a target price of $24.

Risks and Deleveraging

Cornerstone investors must deal with macro risks and some leverage risks.

Deleveraging

Cornerstone has been deleveraging for several quarters. Most recently, the company divested Insulated Metal Panels for $1 billion. The company reduced their net debt leverage ratio to 4.6 times, a significant improvement from a year ago. This number will improve after the divestiture is fully accounted for on the books. The company has a long-term net leverage goal of 2.0X to 2.5X which is now well within range.

Source: Cornerstone Investor Presentation, May 2021

Although the stock price has doubled over the past year, CNR is less risky than it was a year ago when it was highly leveraged and the construction boom was on shaky ground.

Insider Buying

Last month there was some decent insider buying at CNR. The last time there was a cluster of insider buying the stock was trading at ~$4. It is always a good sign when insiders reload after shares have quadrupled.

Source: Insider Monitor

Final Thoughts

CNR is a leveraged manufacturer of commodity-type products. Both residential and commercial construction has provided a major secular tailwind over the last year. If you are a believer that the long-term migration trends in the United States will persist over the next couple of years, CNR should be a prime beneficiary. The stock is fairly valued with 50% upside potential and that is probably why insiders have been buying up stock in the last month.