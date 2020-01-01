imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

The self-storage industry is a particularly attractive niche of the REIT space. However, not every self-storage player is made the same. Some have exhibited stronger growth over time, while others have chugged along. One prospect that has done particularly well is a company called National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). Recently, management has demonstrated continued upside on both the top and bottom lines of the enterprise. Having said that, even the highest quality prospects can reach a point where they start to look pricey. In the long run, I suspect that National Storage Affiliates will make for an attractive prospect for investors to buy into. However, given the recent run-up in the company's share price, I would urge a degree of caution because of how expensive the company is beginning to look.

A look at recent developments

The last time I wrote about National Storage Affiliates was in an article published in April of this year. Though that is not all that long ago, the performance exhibited by the company since then has been extraordinary. Shares have generated a profit for investors in the amount of 34.6%. That compares to the 7.2% return achieved by the S&P 500 over the same timeframe. When I came out bullish about the company, I expected returns to be appealing over time, but I would have never guessed they would have generated that kind of return in such a short window.

This upside is not without a cause. Performance generated by the business has been particularly appealing. But before that, a refresher is in order. Historically speaking, National Storage Affiliates has managed to achieve attractive growth year over year. Revenue in 2020 came out to $432.22 million. That implies an upside of 11.4% compared to the $387.90 million achieved a year earlier. Going back to 2016, revenue totaled $199.05 million. That works out to an annualized increase of 21.4%. As revenue increased, so too did profitability. Operating cash flow grew from $94.65 million to $220.65 million. FFO, or funds from operations, jumped from $57.78 million to $166.91 million. The adjusted equivalent of this increased from $65.46 million to $169.34 million. NOI, or net operating income, grew from $132.44 million to $285.70 million. And EBITDA increased from $116.25 million to $282.92 million.

Some growth at National Storage Affiliates has been organic in nature. However, the company has not been afraid to buy up other assets. In July of this year, for instance, the business purchased seven properties for $68.6 million. And more likely than not, it has additional fuel ready shouldn't see the opportunity. I say this because the company recently issued shares, raising net proceeds of $537.4 million. Undoubtedly some of this will go to paying down debt, but it could also be reserved for further expansion. Frankly, given how pricey shares are as of this writing, I believe it would be wise for management to use the cash to grow further.

*Created by Author

Between its acquisitions and the rising demand for services like what National Storage Affiliates provides, revenue so far this year has come in strong. In the first half of 2021, it totaled $261.24 million. That compares to the $208.64 million achieved in the first two quarters of 2020. Operating cash flow increased from $105.68 million to $144.26 million. FFO increased from $77.29 million to $110.51 million. The adjusted equivalent increased from $78.37 million to $110.92 million. Meanwhile, NOI grew from $136.64 million to $178.15 million, while EBITDA jumped from $134.34 million to $177.55 million.

*Created by Author

For the full 2021 fiscal year, management expects adjusted FFO to be between $2.11 per share and $2.14 per share. That would imply an adjusted reading of $298.52 million. She put that in perspective, that is 76.3% higher than what the company achieved in 2020. If we apply the same kind of growth to other cash flow metrics, FFO should be about $294.25 million. NOI should come in at $331.41 million, and EBITDA should come in at $328.18 million. Operating cash flow should be $255.96 million, but I like to create an adjusted figure for this by removing preferred distributions from the equation. Doing so would give us a reading of $242.85 million.

*Taken from National Storage Affiliates Trust

Shares are looking lofty

Taking all of this data, I was able to price shares. For the 2021 figures, the company is trading at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 28.3. Its price to FFO multiple stands at 23.5, while the adjusted equivalent stands at 23. The price to NOI multiple is even lower at 20.7, while the EV to EBITDA multiple looks to be 26.2. If we assume that this year is an outlier, something that I think would be a dangerous assumption, then these multiples are 33.1, 41.2, 40.6, 24, and 30.3, respectively.

No matter how you stack it, these are some pretty lofty price points. They are expensive not only on an absolute basis, but also relative to peers. To demonstrate this, I took the five highest rated of the company's peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. I saw a range of 5.9 to 27.9 using the price to operating cash flow approach, in both scenarios, the 2021 and 2020 ones, National Storage Affiliates was the most expensive of the group. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA multiple, ending up with a range of between 5.1 and 30. Using the figures from 2021, two of the companies were cheaper than our prospect, while using the 2020 figures would make ours the most expensive.

Takeaway

Right now, National Storage Affiliates is doing well for itself and its shareholders. Long term, I expect that this trend will continue. However, that does not mean that shares necessarily make for a strong prospect. Although the company has done well recently, the stock is starting to look awfully pricey. If the 2021 figures hold, the company probably does offer some additional upside. But any sort of weakness could make the company overvalued.