TriplePoint Venture Growth

TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) NYSE is technically an externally managed investment company regulated as a Business Development Company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The external manager is TriplePoint Capital which earns very generous fees. In the second quarter, the 1.75% management fee was $3.1 million. The incentive fee for earrings over 8% was $2.4 million. The fund was founded in 2014 and has grown equity rapidly from $ 22 million in equity to $414million. The growth in equity is from the additional sales of stock to support more debt without lowering the credit rating.

TriplePoint’s purpose is not to offer high returns on short-term money. The stock is sold to allow the fund to borrow with a BBB credit rating. The price of the stock has not changed that much. Investors should not anticipate any stock price gains. Investors should consider it as a high-income savings account. It is safer than a typical stock market investment, but it does not have FDIC protection.

Risk and Opportunities

The dividend is high because the business is not well understood so the dividends must be high to attract buyers. The fund structure is very unusual, and its income comes from an unusually profitable niche. If the fund's earnings doubled, it will not increase the dividend. It is purely a source of $1.44 per share income per year. If more investors understood it, the stock price would be bid up and the dividend percentage yield would drop. That could happen, but it has not happened yet. So, the stock price increase is a potential long-term upside.

While the investments are volatile, the returns average out very well. Since the fund was created in 2014, it has paid dividends steadily. In 2019, the dividend rate was increased to the current $0.36 .per share per quarter. The stock has been steady, except for March 2020, when the fears of the pandemic caused the stock to plummet to six dollars per share. However, the business was not affected, and stock slowly increased to the current $15.40 level. The fund advertises that it has the opportunity for capital gains. However, the opportunity is quite small.

The venture capital market could slow so the return will be reduced. This would reduce the incentive payments on earnings over 8% and later it could reduce the dividends. This risk is small.

The fund invests in venture capital companies that are in the growth phase, meaning the pre-IPO phase. The fund provides mostly loans and some equity investments. As of June 30, 2021, the fund had assets of $685 million. It has notes due in 2025 and 2026 of $269 million. The equity is $414 million. The book value of a share on June 30, 2021, was $13.03 per share compared to its price of $15.40. In the first half of 2021, the average interest on the debt was 13.9%. In addition, the debt usually comes with warrants to the fund. While the interest rates are high, the duration of these loans is short-term. In the second quarter of 2021, $45 million of loans were repaid. So, the fund has a high amount of churn. In the second quarter of 2021, the fund had an investment income of $20 million and paid management fees all by $5.5 million. Because it is growth-stage fund, there are assets to serve as collateral.

Earnings Stability

In the second quarter 2021, the fund had loans outstanding of $585 million. These loans were classified as clear when the money is no longer at risk. Most loans are classified as white initially. If the risk increases, they are classified as yellow, orange, or red. In the second quarter of 2021, yellow loans accounted for $38 million. Orange accounted for $22 million. There were no red loans. In 2020, red loans accounted for $15 million.

The following chart illustrates the investment earnings for the three-month and six months period of 2020 and 2021.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months ended June 30, For the Six Months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Investment income Interest income from investments $ 19,743 $ 23,269 $ 38,933 $ 43,542 Other income 579 527 1,362 1,095 Total investment $ 20,322 $ 23,796 $ 40,295 $ 44,637

Per Share Income

Basic and diluted net investment income per share $ 0.30 $ 0.38 $ 0.59 $ 0.78 Basic and diluted net increase in net assets per share $ 0.39 $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 0.53 Basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (OOO) 30,917 30,747 30,899 30,315 Basic and diluted distributions declared per share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.72 $ 0.72

Source: TPVG

While the investments are volatile, the returns average out very well. Since the fund was created in 2014, it has paid dividends steadily. In 2019, the dividend rate was increased to the current $0.36 per quarter. The stock has been steady, except for March 2020, when the fears of the pandemic caused the stock to plummet to six dollars per share. However, the business was not affected, and stock slowly increased to the current $15.40 level. The fund advertises that it has the opportunity for capital gains. However, the opportunity is quite small. This must be considered purely a dividend stock.

Conclusions

TriplePoint should be considered as a safe source of income. It is particularly attractive if you have an IRA so that income taxes are not a problem. The management fees are 1.75% with an incentive that kicks in at 8%. If the company's business becomes less attractive, the fees paid will drop. For people who have a need for this type of income for all or part of their portfolio, this company is an attractive option. For these people, it is a strong buy.