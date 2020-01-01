BeyondImages/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

There are a few shipping companies in Europe that are flying under the radar, and 2020 Bulkers (OTCPK:TTBKF) is one of them. Listed in Oslo, this company owns eight brand-new Newcastlemax vessels (with a tonnage comparable to a large capsize vessel) which are mainly chartered out at index-linked prices. Some of those contracts have now been converted into fixed rates for a short period, and 2020 Bulkers is printing cash at the current daily rates.

Source: Yahoo Finance

I would strongly recommend to trade in 2020 Bulkers’ shares through the facilities of the Oslo Stock Exchange where the company is trading with 2020 as its ticker symbol. The current market cap at 143.5 NOK/share is about 3.18B NOK, which works out to approximately $369M. The average daily volume in Oslo is in excess of 100,000 shares per day, which is north of $1.6M. The company reports its financial results

Q2 was good, but the performance is about to improve

During the second quarter of the year, 2020 Bulkers generated about $39,500 per day per vessel in revenue, which resulted in a total revenue of $28.4M, almost twice as high as in Q1, and almost three times as high as in Q2 last year.

Source: Financial Statements

The operating expenses are pretty low, and the company generated an operating profit of $19.6M which is about four times higher than in the same quarter last year. The interest expenses increased by a few hundred thousand dollars, resulting in a pre-tax income and net income of $17.1M which is about $0.77/share. At the current exchange rate, that would be approximately 6.65 NOK/share, so the stock is currently trading at about 5.5 times the annualized Q2 income. But that’s just the start as the current dry bulk shipping rates are about 20%-30% higher than the average Q2 shipping rates so we can reasonably expect Q3 to be even stronger.

It’s all about the free cash flow though, as that’s the metric used by 2020 Bulkers to decide on its monthly dividend.

During the second quarter, 2020 Bulkers reported an operating cash flow of $20M, and adjusted for changes in the working capital position, the operating cash flow would not have been materially different. There’s no capex, which means the $20M in net operating cash flow also is the free cash flow result.

Source: Financial Statements

And this is where it gets interesting. 2020 Bulkers pays $3.7M in principal amounts on its debt, which means the first $14.8M in annual free cash flow is being used to reduce the net debt (which consists of a $240M term loan issued by banks, with a repayment schedule based on an 18 year remaining asset life).

The free cash flow in Q2 was approximately 7.5 NOK/share, indicating 2020 Bulkers is trading at less than 5X its annualized Q2 free cash flow. Adding an average increase of $10,000/day in charter rates for Q3 will likely push the free cash flow per share in Q3 closer to 10 NOK.

The balance sheet looks robust, but I’d be fine with a slightly lower dividend

As of the end of June, the balance sheet consisted of about $394M, of which $224M were liabilities and $148M was equity. So while 2020 Bulkers is indeed trading at a substantial premium to its book value of approximately 57 NOK/share, keep in mind the book value is based on the acquisition cost of the vessels and does not reflect the current market value.

The average age of the vessels is about 1.5 years right now (you can find the fleet list and deployment details here below), and with a DWT of 208,000, the Newcastlemax’es are larger than the capesize vessels these days.

Source: Company Website

I couldn’t easily find what the second hand value would be for Newcastlemax vessels, but if we look at the capesize class vessels, a newbuild is worth about $53M and a five-year-old vessel is worth around $42M. I think using an average value of $50M per vessel is quite realistic, which would put the fair value of the fleet at around $400M, which compares favorable to the $366.5M book value of the vessels on the balance sheet.

Source: Financial Statements

2020 Bulkers is paying a very handsome monthly dividend where it aims to distribute the majority of its free cash flow after taking the debt payments into consideration. So far, the company has declared in excess of $1.50/share in dividends for the current calendar year. That’s in excess of 13 NOK/share.

Source: Company Website

Investment thesis

2020 Bulkers is for sure a very interesting bulk shipping company where shareholders enjoy direct and immediate participation in the current frenzy on the bulk shipping market thanks to the monthly dividends. While that’s a very interesting dividend policy, there are two issues that make 2020 Bulkers a company I'm still cautious about.

Source: Company Presentation

First of all, I think the company should put a bit more cash aside during good times. We have all seen the tough times in the bulk shipping sector, so perhaps 2020 Bulkers should just aim to put aside a more substantial portion of its exceptionally strong free cash flows now, just so that it doesn’t get into debt repayment issues further down the road. Secondly, Norway has a 25% dividend withholding tax, and if one lives in a country where it’s not easy or straightforward to reclaim foreign taxes, about half of the incoming dividends could easily be required to cover tax payments. That being said, although 2020 Bulkers is listed in Norway, the company is officially registered in Bermuda, which does not have a dividend withholding tax. I will likely purchase a small initial stake to see how the tax treatment of the dividends is, but if there would be no foreign dividend withholding tax, it goes without saying the stock would become much more appealing.

2020 Bulkers definitely is one of the more straightforward options to benefit from a buoyant bulk shipping market and is a must-have if you believe in a continuously strong bulk shipping market, but I need to think if it makes sense to initiate a position at the current price levels. The dividends will be great in the near-term future but I’m not sure that warrants buying the stock at more than 2 times the book value of the vessels. The jury’s out, but I'm watching with great interest.