Above: LVS, the dominant property portfolio in the globe's biggest market.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has become something of a puzzle palace for investors since the death of visionary/founder Sheldon G. Adelson last January. Its YTD high of $65.82 was last March, and despite a brief spike here and there, it has been in a steady decline to its price at writing of $41.84. As with all stocks in the sector, its trading pattern has been mostly hostage to pandemic news in general, and for LVS, specifically, Asia. But for LVS the news flow has been negative, or more to the point - missing.

After Adelson’s death, successor management posited two priorities, both of which held promise of releasing the stock out of skeptics' jail to flourish with a renewed vision of an LVS future. One, it would probably include either the purchase or ground-up development in a third Asian nation, or one of the big kahuna markets in the US: New York or Texas. (Neither one at this point appears to be realistically on the horizon). And two, a big-time move into either buying or forming an online platform unit to compete in the robust growth of US sports betting. The table was set, but thus far, no food served.

What has happened on both fronts since appears either to be confined to LVS boardroom discussions of prospects since there is little to no evidence that management appears to be ready to tell investors it has pushed its bets to the center of the table and is imminently going to have an announcement. The big move did come on another front. Last March when the stock was near its YTD high, it sold its entire Las Vegas asset base (The Venetian/Palazzo, Sands Convention Center) for $6.2b. The mantra following the sale was that the deal was to result in proceeds as part of potential financing of one of its priority post-Sheldon moves either in Asia or on sports betting.

But since then, all investors have heard is the sound of crickets.

Whether LVS is intensely pursuing deals or just contemplating various navels is, at this point, problematic. The optics in the present zero attention span markets are not good. And we believe that is among the top reasons the stock sits in a dead pool. There are many others, some of which date back a long way in terms of the uncertainties to be expected when a single owner/family controls the majority equity of a publicly traded stock. Also, note the long-standing aversion the late founder had against online gaming.

The Vegas asset sale triggered no small amount of quibbles among many investors we’ve spoken to who believed the $6.2b LVS pocketed on the sale was well below what it might have fetched had management waited a bit longer for pandemic related tailwinds to diminish. We disagree. We think LVS got a pretty solid market value price for the properties given the time value of money against any realistic assessment as to when the iron grip of the pandemic would liberate pent-up convention and tourist demand on the strip.

But that was around five months ago and the net proceeds of the deal appear to still be sitting in the LVS piggy bank, all dressed up with no place to go. That’s a lifetime in today’s stock market. So given both the historical, structural as well as current rationales as to why LVS management may be taking its sweet time on its next big moves, we must look at the stock as it is.

In other words, as by far, LVS Asia sits on the biggest market cap in the industry at $31.93b. It’s a share price well below where it sat pre-pandemic, post-Beijing crackdown (2015) at $80.62 a share on May 1, 2018.

That price reflected nothing sensational like it did in the early exponential growth phase of Macau back in October 2007 when the stock traded at $133.08. What you had in 2018 was the rearview mirror of Beijing’s money laundering, and junket crackdown that spooked VIP players. You also had most of the fears that came with the crackdown ameliorated by the surging numbers of premium mass and mass play that replaced so much of the VIP segment lost. LVS was a disproportional beneficiary of this development as the co-owner of one of the two biggest shares of market in Macau. (The other being Asian-based Galaxy Entertainment Group).

LVS 23.5% share of the 2019 Macau GGR of $37b, or ~$8b. Its newest property there, The Parisian, was firing on all cylinders. And since then, its conversion of its Cotai Central properties to the Londoner theme has also helped buffer pandemic-related declines across the entire market. Furthermore, LVS was still committed to spending +$3.b in Macau and Singapore to further expand and diversify its footprint. So if you benchmark 2018/19 and add the pent-up demand factor post-pandemic, you surely can make the case that this is a $70 to $80 stock in our view. Analyst consensus PT at writing sits at $64.38. And since the last 90 days, guidance has continued to move positively to BUY with strong buy and hold sentiment steady.

Nor is there any widespread impulse to sell despite the stock’s just sitting in a dead pool so long. Only 1.5% of the LVS outstanding is short as of this writing. Analyst estimates for 2022 revenues reflect a general belief that the worst of the pandemic will be behind the Asian markets. Averaged estimates sit at $10.1b in 2022 revenue, high at $12.5b, low at $8.1b. We see strong recovery both in Macau and Singapore coming in Q4 this year, unleashing more and more mass and premium mass visitation to both markets.

With the current news flow out of Hong Kong and Guangdong trending positively on daily arrivals to Macau, we think the stock is long overdue for a lift. And we think price recovery for the stock could begin in earnest by year-end. LVS has also just completed issuance of $1.93b of senior notes for its Macau subsidiary Sands China Ltd. (1928HK). Proceeds of the sale will be used to extinguish notes issued in 2018.

Other issues which have cast a long shadow over LVS and its peers are, of course, the concession renewal negotiations with Macau due to begin sometime next year with an ever-militant Beijing looking over the SAR’s shoulder. But while the politics of the situation prevent management from ever issuing overly optimistic readings on the outcomes, our on-the-ground sources in Macau have long been convinced that a non-painful renewal will come.

There will be demands for various civic improvement projects. The chimera, long blurring LVS prospects in that regard, was that Sheldon Adelson’s close relationship with former President Trump’s vocal fusillades against China would kill chances for renewal. That ship has sailed, according to our sources inside the industry, media and legal worlds. While that’s no guarantee, especially in attempting to forecast the decisions of a deeply ideological communist government, the prospects we believe are decidedly positive from where we sit now.

Why LVS remains fairly mum on long-term moves

Asia property deals: It seems to us that even as we approach the beginning of the endgame of the pandemic, LVS is kind of walking on eggs as to finding a path to value the prospects of a development deal. (It has exited its long touted intentions for Japan.) If it sees an extensive delay to a normalcy, overzealous pursuit now could trigger overpaying. If it sees a short time span back to normalcy, shared by a potential seller, it could also wind up overpaying.

A ground-up deal would involve a primary purchase of a land parcel - but the key considerations will be most difficult to probe now: Which country? What location? What kind of tax rate, government attitude, stability levels, employee pools are available? These are just the kind of decisions that only an Adelson could have made in the past. It was his bat, it would be his swing at the pitch and home run or strike out, his ownership of the decision. His track record was solid.

LVS management led by CEO Goldstein is essentially composed of long-serving corporate hires. The family interests are represented by COO Dumont, who is a son-in-law of majority owner Dr. Miriam Adelson and her Foundation interests. And a son-in-law, no matter how skilled or able, is not a son - at least in the long history of American business. So they are in effect stewards of the Adelson legacy. They will be deliberate. They will take their time. And yes, probably be a lot more antsy about making a final call on deals than would have been the case were Adelson still at the helm. And that is why in our view, there has been a delay. It isn’t that Goldstein, Dumont and associates are sitting there gripped in fear of making a monumental blunder. That’s what happened to The Walt Disney Company (DIS) after the death of Walt in 1966. The company sloshed around aimlessly losing money and consumer franchise until a new management assumed the helm in 2005.

Above: Average price movements going forward starting to show upside movement as Asian pandemic begins early-stage recovery.

They were paralyzed in fear. Friends who were high up in the precincts of Disney management at the time used to tell me that most of their monumental decision making always began with the question: "What would Walt have done?" There is little doubt in my mind that such thinking cannot but invade the processes of LVS management as the bankers bring deals to them and they ponder: What would Sheldon do with this?

It goes double in spades for a decision on sports betting/online casino platform they are likely mulling. You have insane multiples being paid by buyers for companies already in the business. You have similar overvaluations for many of the public companies formed to enter the sports betting space. Above all, you have a sector fast becoming as crowded as a Shake Shack at lunchtime. Everyone is scoring y/y triple gains in revenues quarter on quarter, but nobody is making a dime yet. And the likelihood is that few, if any, will ever make really big money in this high marketing cost, low hold gambling business.

Against that, you have the option of starting from scratch if you are in the enviable cash position of LVS. You could establish a great brand name that can’t be better, LAS VEGAS SANDS ONLINE, says it all. You could recruit a great staff, make a deal with one of the best pick and shovel tech stack operators, create your skins and go after partnership deals with US brick and mortar properties, arenas, stadiums, etc. to either build or install your brand, open for business and start taking bets.

All this is open to LVS, yet all of it will come down to an educated, well researched, ultimate feeling “right” about a deal in the end by a steward management. And none of it will be easy by any measure. Yet we suspect that LVS management does have a sense of the hourglass sand slowly ebbing away. My best guess at the moment is that we could see big moves made by the middle of next year or before. Until then, own LVS at its current price, against the proposition that its Asia base is now due for a real lift in revenue and reversal of pandemic losses, and conclude that at $41 it represents great value. Next earnings release: October 19-25, a month away.

A few capsule numbers

Beta (5-year monthly) 1.41

EPS (TTM): -1.78. (Analyst consensus for fiscal 2021 ranges from -$0.96 vs. $0.12. Any estimate now is nice to ponder but given the world we live in, for now, it's tough to back up. For that reason we’re passing on calling a forward EPS for now.)

Revenue (TTM): $4.5b

Op. income: -$1,085b

Cash (mrq): $2.06b

LTD: $14.4b

Current ratio: 2.19 (falling comfortably inside high standards for financial stability sufficient to meet debt obligations)

Shares short percentage of 763m outstanding: 1.55%

Insiders (Adelson family/foundation mainly) own 56%. This could change quickly if management decides to seek either a total buyer, or a partner and take more equity off the table.

Institutions: 39.04% of outstanding. Here is where I believe the eventual sale of more equity will come to rest when and if the family makes a decision between Sheldon’s mantra “Yay dividends!” and stuffing the piggy bank with cash. Either way, everyday shareholders stand to benefit in such a move.

Conclusion

Investors continue to be unimpressed with the trading range of LVS and by extension, the new management. This is entirely understandable given the circumstances noted in this post. But our problem is that the conviction that the new management is cowering in a corner, biting its nails in fear of making a wrong move is short-sighted. There are sound reasons for the delay in our view - to an extent. There will come a point, not too many quarters away, where someone will have to lay down the ante and tell fate to deal the cards right or wrong. Meanwhile, you have a company as constituted with a solid Asian base, the prospects of improving footfall in Macau and Singapore and more than enough resources to see it past the crisis.

However, the inescapable fact is that it has been 9 months since Adelson’s death. The earnings call talks have been mostly understandable lip service. There is nothing financially pressing here to force a bad decision because Goldstein and company are being pushed by the family or foundation.

Yet we must recognize that we live in a news flow market driven by algorithms of push button buys and sells set to move on numbers not so much gut instincts of traders.

My better angels are suggesting now that the time is coming nearer where Mr. Market is entitled to more than patented earnings release, vague happy talk. For that reason, we are shifting guidance to HOLD from BUY - despite that our own gut take here is that the stock is undervalued. We must recognize that time is compressed these days.

But we continue to believe that once the tailwinds we expect will attach themselves to LVS stock, it will produce our long-standing PT of $70 to $80 by either 2Q22 or 3Q22.