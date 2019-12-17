blackdovfx/iStock via Getty Images

MercadoLibre Investment Thesis

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is an online commerce ecosystem in Latin America that continues to grow its top-line at a rapid clip. What's more, despite increasing its marketing spend during Q2 2021, it still managed to turn a profit during the quarter.

The stock is not cheaply valued at 10x next year's revenues. However, given its long runway ahead driven by increasing product assortments and financial services, together with strong user engagement, I suspect that all considered the stock is attractively priced. Here's why:

MercadoLibre's Revenue Growth Rates Remain Strong

MercadoLibre's revenue growth rates remain incredibly strong. That being said, there's obviously some uncertainty of how MercadoLibre's growth rates will fare in H2 2022.

To illustrate, see above that Q2 2020 was up 61% making it a slightly easier comparison for MercadoLibre rather than the second half of 2021 where its growth rates were higher than 90% for H1 2021.

This implies that the upcoming period will be moderately tougher. Furthermore, during the earnings call management highlighted that as regions reopen, this will set up MercadoLibre against tough competition.

On the other hand, on a positive note, the number of active users adopting MercadoLibre was once more strong and increased by 47% y/y to 76 million. On yet the other hand, looking back to Q4 2021, Q2 2021 doesn't appear to have gained many users.

This implies that over the past 6-month period, active users only increased by 3%. Can we infer that MercadoLibre is starting to saturate its user reach?

That being said, investors don't have to be overly concerned, as MercadoLibre's increasing assortment of categories and payment solution business continues to drive strong revenue growth.

Also, other avenues that are promising included its digital wallet services that offer consumers a range of financial services which continue to see strong user engagement and frequency.

Do MercadoLibre's Profits Matter?

During Q2 2021 EBIT margins were down 100 basis points y/y. This was driven by increased costs associated with its First Party business which weighed down its cost of goods sold as well as higher marketing investments which weighed down its opex slightly.

Altogether, this compressed MercadoLibre's net margins from 6.4% in the same period a year ago to 4.0% this time around.

However, remember that MercadoLibre's profitability has in the recent past been razor-thin during its best quarters or single digits unprofitable margins during bad quarters.

Hence, in that light, with the exception of Q2 last year, 4.0% is a dramatic improvement from most other quarterly results, which have typically been ever-so-slightly unprofitable as a whole.

What's more, compared with countless other e-commerce marketplace companies, it's a breath of fresh air to see a company actually turning a profit, when most other marketplaces struggle to turn a profit.

On the other hand, when all was said and done, despite its top-line again exploding higher, its negative operating leverage during the quarter meant that its EPS line only grew by 18% y/y. However, given that its valuation is attractive, investors have been more than willing to accept that and look the other way.

MELI Stock Valuation - Attractively Priced

At the surface level, paying approximately 10x next year's sales is a punchy multiple. One may counter this by declaring that MercadoLibre is reporting unparalleled growth rates, which are the envy of many other e-commerce players. What's more, as discussed already, MercadoLibre is already profitable despite aggressively investing for further growth.

For reference, we could look towards other non-US marketplace companies. For instance, JD.com (JD) is a company that's growing in the mid-20s% CAGR, but what it lacks in top-line growth rates, it more than makes up for it by being incredibly free cash flow generative. Nonetheless, its stock is priced at less than 1x next year's revenues.

Another point of reference could be Coupang (CPNG). This e-commerce player is priced at approximately 2x next year's sales. However, Coupang's growth rates for Q2 2021 were approximately half of MercadoLibre's at 57% y/y growth (at const. currency), while Q2 2021 EBITDA margin was slightly worse at a negative 2.7% compared with 2.2% in the same period a year ago.

The Bottom Line

There's no question on anyone's mind that MercadoLibre is growing at a breakneck pace. The only question that lingers is, when MercadoLibre's growth rates start to mature, will the company be making solid free cash flow?

Investors are paying up 10x next year's revenues for a company which in reality isn't going to be highly profitable when the dust settles. The saving grace here is that these growth rates are just so juicy.

All that being said, I'm finding other opportunities with more attractive valuations where I'm deploying my own capital right now. Happy investing!