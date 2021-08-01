Dawid S Swierczek/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bombardier (BDRBF) had its share of issues in the past. Investors are concerned with leverage, and they have good reason to be, as leverage is up there in the 5-7x range on guided-for EBITDA after divestitures. While we are not Bombardier investors, we believe strongly in the opportunity presented by private jets through our Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF) investment. Bombardier has substantially repriced, but we believe that despite the leverage, the price is conceivably fair, as the situation in private jets is improving markedly and Bombardier is relatively well positioned with its larger cabin fleet.

Private Jets

The strength in private jets and the B&GA market in general is well corroborated. Dassault Aviation saw a substantial order intake of smaller cabin jets as marginal HNWIs finally took the plunge to avoid the woes of commercial flying in the COVID-19 era. Bombardier is not seeing the same kind of recovery in its smaller scale cabins, on which they are not particularly focused, but it is setting up to benefit meaningfully as its larger cabin jets enter service. The more recently introduced Global 7500, Global 6500 and Global 5500 jets will benefit as the still-to-resume cross border activity picks up, with the margin and pricing benefits that come with offering larger jets. Indeed, the pickup in this side of the business is evident, and points towards benefits from Bombardier's strong relationships with fleet operators which will typically tend towards larger cabins as they best imitate services that would be ordinarily rendered by more unsafe commercial aviation.

(Source: Bombardier Q2 Financial Report)

(Source: Bombardier Q1 Financial Report)

With a prominent focus on the North American market with about 60% of their revenue coming from there, Bombardier are also going to be benefiting from a favourable geographic mix in relation to the trends in private jet activity.

(Source: Bombardier Q2 Financial Report)

Finally, all private jet manufacturers will be benefitting from the fact that pre-owned inventories are hitting decade lows. These conditions are just indicative of how indispensable private jets have been considered by their owners even during the pandemic lockdowns, and also represent the fact that fleet operators are aiming for higher utilization, with private jets proving themselves both valuable assets as well as products.

(Source: Bombardier Q2 Financial Report)

Financial Position, Valuation and Conclusions

The financial position of Bombardier is improving meaningfully, evident in the substantial repricing that often follows situations where debt concerns become more relieved. Firstly, the book to bill ratio has improved to 1.8x, a strong level indicating predictable business. This business is also primarily being concentrated in larger cabin jets where prices are firmer and margins are typically higher. This is key as in addition to the tailwind that private jets are seeing relative to the rest of aviation, which is already a help to Bombardier's financial health, the cash flow situation should also visibly improve. Indeed, their guidance reflects this more positive business outlook, and will help to drive down leverage ratios to below 5x.

(Source: Bombardier Q2 Presentation)

With the substantial improvement expected in EBITDA, we also have a more attractive valuation situation. The business, which has now become a pureplay private jet business, would be trading at just below the 10x level of EV/EBITDA given the guidance. This would be below the General Dynamics (GD) multiple of 13x, where about 20% of the business is Gulfstream. Given a 11x multiple for high tech defense businesses, the implied Gulfstream multiple lies substantially above Bombardier's, so there might be upside there.

While we like Bombardier, we continue to play the space with Dassault given 0x stub value on core businesses after accounting for non-operating assets, using the fact that Bombardier has improved guidance and outlook for its business as assurance that we are making the right play. Also the fact that Dassault has a negative debt while Bombardier, despite likely being fine, is running a much riskier ratio.