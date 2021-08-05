PonyWang/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to assign a Neutral rating to Kuaishou Technology (OTCPK:KUASF) [1024:HK]. This represents an update of my prior article for Kuaishou published two and a half months ago on July 1, 2021.

Kuaishou's share price performance has been very poor in the last few months, which was a combination of unfavorable government policies, a lower-than-expected e-commerce GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) target, and share sales by cornerstone investors for its IPO. Moving forward, Kuaishou has to trade off higher selling and marketing in the near-term in exchange for market share gains in foreign markets in the future. A more diversified geographic mix will make the company relatively less vulnerable to regulatory risks in China.

Kuaishou's forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples are the highest as compared to its peers, which imply that its valuations are unappealing on a peer comparison basis. I choose to maintain my Neutral rating for Kuaishou, after considering what has been discussed in this article.

Significant Share Price Volatility

Kuaishou's shareholders have been on a rollercoaster ride in the last two and a half months following my previous update on the stock.

Kuaishou's stock price dropped by -67% from HK$194.8 as of June 30, 2021 to an all-time low of HK$64.5 intraday on August 20, 2021 as a result of a number of factors.

The first factor is that Kuaishou's full-year FY 2021 e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value or GMV guidance was disappointing. The company highlighted in August 2021 that it expects its e-commerce GMV to reach RMB650 billion for fiscal 2021. In contrast, Kuaishou had earlier guided for FY 2021 e-commerce GMV to be as high as RMB800 billion in April 2021. Furthermore, Kuaishou's 1H 2021 e-commerce GMV only accounted for less than half or approximately 40% of the company's new, relatively modest full-year target of RMB650 billion.

In my April 16, 2021 initiation article on Kuaishou, I had stressed that the future growth in Kuaishou's e-commerce business will "partially alleviate the market's concerns about the company's reliance on revenue derived from its core livestreaming (i.e., virtual gifts) business line, which is exposed to regulatory headwinds." As such, Kuaishou's weaker-than-expected new e-commerce GMV guidance is a setback for the company's business diversification plans.

The second factor that led to Kuaishou's stock price plunge is the market's fear of further regulations and policies which will do more damage to the company's core livestreaming business.

On August 5, 2021, South China Morning Post reported that one of the Chinese state media publications, Economic Daily, commented that "China's live-streaming video market will need tougher regulation to stop the spread of vulgar content and low-level entertainment." Subsequently, CNN published an article on August 19, 2021 that "The Chinese Ministry of Commerce" introduced "proposals for an 'industry standard' for live-streamers who market products on online shopping platforms." In late-August 2021, CNBC highlighted that "China has issued draft guidelines on regulating the (user content recommendation) algorithms used by internet service providers."

It is apparent from recent news flow referred to above that regulatory and policy headwinds for live-streaming operators like Kuaishou are getting worse. China has recently restricted gaming time for minors, and it is likely that live-streaming might also be perceived as an "unhealthy" form of entertainment for young people as well, increasing the risks of new policies regulating the sector.

The third factor is more related to non-fundamental issues. Kuaishou's share price fell by -15% from HK$105.2 as of August 4, 2021 to $89.1 as of August 5, 2021. The lock-up period for shares owned by pre-IPO investors in Kuaishou ended on the previous day, August 4, 2021. Further selling pressure for Kuaishou in the near future will be dependent on whether Kuaishou's IPO cornerstone investors have the intention to hold most of their shares in the listed company going forward.

That said, Kuaishou's share price subsequently rebounded by +55% in the next one month from its historical trough of HK$64.5 in August to close at HK$100.1 at the close of the September 13, 2021 trading day. This is likely due to a broad-based recovery in the stock prices of Chinese technology stocks in general. A September 2, 2021 Bloomberg article noted that "The Hang Seng Tech Index (comprising of the largest Hong Kong-listed technology companies operating in China) is up around 14% from its Aug. 20 low", as "bargain hunters have been seeking opportunities in the beaten-down Chinese tech shares".

International Expansion

As highlighted in the preceding section, Kuaishou faces significant regulatory and policy risks in its home market, China, which makes it critical for the company to accelerate its international expansion efforts. The general perception is that Kuaishou has not been able to penetrate overseas markets as successfully as its key rival, ByteDance better known for its TikTok app.

However, it is encouraging that Kuaishou's overseas monthly active users have been rising rapidly this year, growing from more than 100 million as of end-Q1 2021 to more than 150 million in April 2021 and over 180 million by June 2021. Kuaishou disclosed at its Q2 2021 results briefing that its key international geographic markets are "South America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East", and it is specifically targeting countries "with high population density, high acceptance of short video products and high monetization potential."

On the flip side, Kuaishou's more aggressive international expansion plans will be a drag on the company's profitability in the near-term. The company acknowledged at its recent Q2 2021 earnings call that "we need to accelerate our progress and capture market share in more regions as quickly as possible", and noted that this was the key contributor to higher sales and marketing expenses in the recent quarter. Kuaishou's sales and marketing costs doubled YoY from RMB5.6 billion in Q2 2020 to RMB11.2 billion in Q2 2021. Notably, market consensus (as per S&P Capital IQ data) expects Kuaishou's non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) adjusted net loss to widen from -RMB9.7 billion in 1H 2021 to -RMB14.6 billion in 2H 2021.

The market might choose to penalize Kuaishou for its overseas expansion efforts if the company's increased sales and marketing expenses don't translate to substantially higher overseas monthly active user growth.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Even with the recent correction in Kuaishou's share price, Kuaishou is still the most expensive stock among its peers based on forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples as per the peer valuation comparison table below. While Kuaishou boasts a superior revenue growth outlook as compared to its peers, I have highlighted in the preceding section that Kuaishou remains loss-making and its losses could widen in the quarters ahead with higher marketing and selling expenses relating to international expansion. As such, it is hard to see Kuaishou's shares as undervalued, which supports my Neutral rating for the stock.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Kuaishou

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate Kuaishou 3.7 2.7 +40.8% +37.3% Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) 2.4 2.0 +10.0% +13.2% Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) 1.1 1.0 -2.1% +10.8% HUYA Inc. (HUYA) 0.6 0.4 +9.3% +14.7% DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) 0.2 0.2 +0.3% +10.9%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

The key risk factors for Kuaishou include slower-than-expected e-commerce GMV growth, new policies in China that are unfavorable for the company's businesses, and a higher-than-expected increase in selling and marketing costs that does not deliver positive results.