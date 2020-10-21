JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since our previous coverage of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we previously projected the company's ad revenues to grow by 18.6% in 2020 but actual growth came in at 9%. Still, this is in line with the market growth rate of 8.8%. Google's ad revenue growth was particularly driven by the YouTube segment at 35% YoY while search growth moderated to 6%. Overall, Google's performance was impressive because it maintained its market share and remains the dominant player in the digital ad market with a 46.1% market share.

In this analysis, we update our revenue projections derived from the growth of internet usage and revised our market share forecast for the company taking account of the potential recovery in search-related ads. We also highlighted Google's adjacent business segments including Google Cloud and delved into other segments such as its Google Play Store, smart speakers and YouTube Premium subscriptions.

In 2020, Google's digital ad revenue growth remained resilient and grew in line with the digital ad market growth rate of 9% and maintained its market share. The company continues to benefit from its dominance over the digital world in search, smartphone OS and video streaming. It is showing signs of recovery in growth in 2021 boosted by the economic reopening and from hard-hit industries last year such as travel and services. The company's diversification efforts are also discussed which relate to the Google Cloud and Google Other segments. Google Cloud continues to be an area of focus for the company which is in 3rd place trailing behind AWS (AMZN) and Microsoft Azure (MSFT) as the cloud market is forecasted to grow driven by rising data volumes. The "Google Other" segment consists of several different revenue streams, we estimated the contribution of the Play Store, smart speaker and YouTube Subscriptions growth with available information.

Source: Google

Solidifying its Market Share Leadership and Robust Ad Revenue Outlook

Despite the 2020 pandemic, Google and the overall digital market displayed resilient growth of 9% YoY as more people spent time online and advertisers continue to shift towards digital ads. The chart below shows the trend of the growing digital ad market relative to the traditional ad market in the US.

Source: Statista

In our previous analysis, we projected the digital ad market to grow based on the rising internet usage underpinned by growing internet adoption globally and increasing time spent online. With the projected internet usage growth, we applied it on the average 10-year digital ad market growth/Total internet usage growth factor of 1.06x to derive our digital ad market projections. Based on this, we see the digital ad market growing to $700 bln by 2025 as more advertisers shift towards digital channels.

Source: Statista, Khaveen Investments

C = A x B

F = D x E

Source: Statista, eMarketer, Khaveen Investments

As highlighted before, Google's market leadership across the search engines, smartphone OS, video streaming and web browser is indisputable. In 2020, its market share across these categories has remained strong. The strength of its search engine stems from the leverage of machine learning and AI enabling it to build products that are smarter and more helpful. For example, Google BERT neural network-based technique for natural language processing ('NLP') pre-training improves results for every English search query by understanding word context. Every search request provides it with more data and its algorithm becomes smarter. Recently, Google introduced Multitask Unified Models (MUM) to further advance its search capabilities with the ability to learn and transfer knowledge across 75 languages.

On top of search, it has previewed Android 12 at Google I/O which will include new ways to personalize devices and promises better speed and power efficiency as well as enhanced privacy protection. Furthermore, YouTube Shorts has been rolled out this year as an extension to the main YouTube platform as it expands into short-form video streaming. It is available in over 100 countries and surpassed 15 bln daily views. According to Nielsen, advertisers who shifted 20% of their expenditure from TV to YouTube generated a 25% increase in their campaign reach and lowering cost per reach by 20%. Meanwhile, products like Maps are becoming more strategic on the ad side. Using Google Maps, advertisers can buy ads for local business listings and "pins." Maps, which only began allowing ads in 2019, has 1 billion monthly active users and it's updated tens of thousands of times in a day.

Market Product Market Share (2019) Market Share (2020) Search Engine Google 92% 91% Smartphone OS Android 74% 72% Video Sharing YouTube 74% 75% Browser Chrome 69% 69%

Source: Google, Chrome, Statista

This year, in particular, the company is set to experience robust ad revenue growth on the back of the economic recovery and strength across retail, travel, financial services and media and entertainment sectors according to management. Its ad revenue growth accelerated by 32.3% YoY in Q1 2021 and 68.9% in Q2 2021. In the US, the digital ad revenues by the travel, auto and entertainment industries declined by 41%, 18% and 6.9% in 2020. Therefore, as the economic recovery continues, Google is on track to register a significant growth to its market share in 2021 to 50.5% based on annualized ad revenues in 2021. Beyond that, we forecasted its market share to grow to 52.2% by 2025 as it continues to maintain its dominance and continuously enhance its platform to attract advertisers. Thus, we see its ad revenues growing to $365.3 bln.

Google's Advertising Revenues 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Market Share 45.2% 46.0% 46.1% 49.6% 50.0% 50.4% 50.9% 51.3% Google Ad Revenues ($ bln) 116.5 134.8 146.9 190.2 226.9 270.6 315.8 365.3 Growth % 22% 16% 9.0% 29.5% 19.3% 19.2% 16.7% 15.7%

Source: Annual reports, Statista, Khaveen Investments

We see the concentration of Google, Facebook (FB) and Amazon in the digital ad market increasing globally as their user bases continue to grow astoundingly. Google's user base stands at 4 bln which is more than half of the world population and Android users have grown by 15% on average in the past 5 years with a total android base of 2.8 bln. Whereas Facebook's daily active users have grown by 12% on average in the past 5 years to 1.8 bln users while Amazon's Prime membership surged by 35% in the past 5 years to 200 mln. However, the company does continue to face rising competitive pressures from Facebook and Amazon who are gaining market share rapidly. This is mainly due to their ability to their strengths across social media and e-commerce advertisement channels. In relation, the ad model of Facebook is beneficial to advertisers as it offers a more targeted approach by targeting users with specific profiles rather than Google with relies more on keywords in searches. Though, according to Smart Insights, Google is still believed to 5be the most effective with a click-through rate ('CTR') of 1.55% in 2020 likely because it promises ads based on relevance.

Source: Google, Facebook, Amazon, Statista, Khaveen Investments

Google Cloud Driven by Data Volume Growth

Another area of focus of the company is Google Cloud which includes infrastructure and data analytics platforms, Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) collaboration tools which include apps like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, Meet and more, as well as other services for enterprise customers. According to the company, Google Workspace continues to show strong growth in the enterprise space to assist in hybrid work environments and continues to expand its advanced security and compliance capabilities. Whereas the Google Cloud Platform enables developers to build, test and deploy applications on its scalable infrastructure. All in all, Google is eyeing significant opportunities to help its large and growing list of enterprise clients including Walmart (WMT), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Procter & Gamble (PG), Shopify (SHOP), Etsy (ETSY), etc. to utilize its cloud with features like data migration, modern development environments and machine learning tools.

Source: Google

In 2020, Google Cloud launched four new regions and continues to expand globally. For example, it has recently announced a new Cloud region in Melbourne, Australia to its exiting 26 regions connected via the Google Cloud global network. It continues to invest across Australia and New Zealand by working with partners to establish subsea cables like INDIGO and JGA South. Indonesian start-up GoTo group consists of Gojek and Tokopedia has also collaborated with Google Cloud for their growth across Southeast Asia. Google Cloud helps GoTo leverage data to understand the users, optimise their operations and deliver solutions more efficiently and effectively. This partnership can also empower the convenience of high availability and scalable services especially MSMEs (Micro, small and medium enterprises) and consumers.

On top of that, Google continues to expand its partnerships such as with Workday to allow customers to deploy Workday's financial management, human capital management ('HCM') and adaptive planning applications on Google Cloud. This could allow it to counter the AWS and Salesforce (CRM) partnership and Microsoft's business application offerings on Azure. Moreover, Google has secured additional wins with government contracts as seen with the announced agreement between Google Cloud and the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) to build an open, agile and globally scalable system for aircraft maintenance.

Overall, Google's infrastructure cloud growth has remained robust in 2020 growing by nearly 50% and increasing its market share to 6.5% from 5.8% a year ago and catching with market leaders AWS and Microsoft Azure. The rapid growth of the cloud infrastructure market is underpinned by the rising volume of global data volume creation at a CAGR of 23% until 2025 as data volume is projected to grow to more than 180 zettabytes as the world becomes more data-driven with the rise of data analytics, 5G and IoT spurring the growth of data creation.

Source: Statista, Khaveen Investments

We projected the growth of the cloud infrastructure market based on the forecasted growth of data volume at a 23% CAGR through 2025 at an average cloud infrastructure/data growth factor of 1.72 obtained by dividing the annual cloud infrastructure market growth rate by the data volume growth rate. Based on this, we see the cloud infrastructure market reaching $750 bln by 2025.

Source: Statista, Khaveen Investments

As one of the fastest growing cloud infrastructure player, we see the company continuing its market share growth momentum to close its gap with AWS and Microsoft. By 2025, we forecast its market share to reach 10.5% from 6.5% in 2020.

Google Cloud Revenues 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Cloud Market Share 5.8% 6.5% 8.2% 8.8% 9.4% Cloud Infrastructure Revenues 6,200 9,284 14,345 18,967 24,960 Growth % 49.7% 54.5% 32.2% 31.6% Other Google Cloud Revenues 2,718 3,775 5,243 7,282 10,114 Growth % 38.9% 38.9% 38.9% 38.9% Total Google Cloud 8,918 13,059 19,588 26,249 35,074 Growth % 46.4% 50.0% 34.0% 33.6%

Source: Canalys, Khaveen Investments

Source: Canalys, Khaveen Investments

Google Cloud is parallel to AWS for Amazon as it is still heavily unprofitable for Google. To be fair, its unprofitability comes as it is growing rapidly and gaining market share. Additionally, its more profitable ad business allows it to sustain its unprofitability for rapid growth. Though, its operating margins are steadily increasing every quarter reflecting the growing scale of its cloud business. Based on the operating margin growth trend, we expect its operating margins to be almost breakeven by 2024 and would be positive to its total company's margins growth. We expect its operating margins to rise from 22.6% in 2020 to 26.3%.

Google Cloud Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Revenues 2,777 3,007 3,444 3,831 4,047 4,628 Operating Income -1,730 -1,426 -1,208 -1,243 -974 -591 Operating Margin % -62.3% -47.4% -35.1% -32.4% -24.1% -12.8%

Source: Google

Efforts to Diversify from Digital Ad Business with Google Other

One criticism of the company is its overreliance on its advertising business which generates 80% of its revenues. Google has been trying to address this by diversifying and expanding into other segments such as its mobile application store, hardware and YouTube subscriptions which are grouped as Google Other. The limitation of forecasting this segment is the lack of disclosure of the segment's components, though we estimate its revenue streams based on available information.

Source: Business of Apps, Statista, Annual Reports, Khaveen Investments

The most significant to Google Other is its Play Store which we estimate represents 44% of Google Other revenues. Developers who create mobile apps must decide between iOS or Android or create two versions of the app. Each of them has its advantages and disadvantages as listed below. For example, the Play Store is generally more convenient and less tedious for developers, but the App Store provides feedback and a more likely to spend user base. Nonetheless, as the only two options, the Play Store and Apple's (AAPL) App Store both are able to control the mobile app market.

Source: Lifewire

As one of the only two companies in this market, we expect Google's market dominance to continue over its strength with the huge Android install base. Due to its strength, we expect its market share to remain stable at an average share of 35% to 2025 as the mobile application market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% through 2026 benefitting from the rising smartphone and internet penetration rates across developing countries and the world. However, Google faces increasing antitrust and litigation risk from backlash from the mobile developer community and attracted the attention of regulators. Google's Play Store is involved in investigations that started in September 2019. 37 U.S. State led by New York, North Carolina and Tennessee has stated that Google generated exceptional profit margins from the company's Google Play accounted for 90% of apps downloaded. Besides, the states alleged that Google bought off developers from competing app stores and intention to pay Samsung's app store to stop competing, after reviewing internal company documents.

Source: Business of Apps

Moreover, Google has recently announced that it is reducing its cut of the Play Store revenues from developers from 30% to 15% for the first $1 mln the developers make in revenues from July 2021 after scrutiny over the removal of Epic Games' Fortnite mobile app from both Apple's and Google's app stores. We took this into account in our revenue projections, as Google does not disclose its app store revenues, we applied a 25% cut as our assumption over its app store volumes and reduced this to 20% from H2 2021 onwards.

Google Play Store Revenues ($ bln) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Total App Store Market Size ('a') 58.1 71.3 89 111 131.42 155.61 184.24 218.14 258.27 Growth % 34% 23% 25% 25% 18.40% 18.40% 18.40% 18.40% 18.40% Google Market Share ('b') 36.5% 34.8% 34.4% 34.8% 35.0% 35.0% 35.0% 35.0% 35.0% Google Play App Transaction Volumes ('c') 21.2 24.8 30.6 38.6 45.98 54.43 64.45 76.31 90.35 Google's Estimated Revenues 5.3 6.2 7.65 9.65 10.34 10.89 12.89 15.26 18.07 Google's Estimated Revenues Growth % 41.3% 17.0% 23.4% 26.1% 7.2% 5.2% 18.4% 18.4% 18.4%

*C = A x B

Source: Business of Apps, AlliedMarketResearch, Kamil Franek

Besides Play Store, Google has recently made advances with YouTube by focusing on a new subscription model called YouTube Premium which was rebranded from YouTube Red. It is a paid membership that provides an ad-free, feature-rich and enhanced experience across YouTube, YouTube Music, YouTube Gaming, and YouTube Kids. In the US alone, 27% of the US internet users use ad block which poses a headwind to Google's traditional ad business. Apart from being ad-free, the subscription allows offline viewing and access to its music streaming services.

Source: Business of Apps

We estimated YouTube Premium revenues by taking the total subscribers per year and multiplying it with the annual subscription costs of $144 ($12 per month) to derive our revenue estimates. We projected its growth based on the 3-year average additional subscriber growth of 9.07 mln by 2025 at 75.3 mln subscribers. Assuming the subscription costs remain constant, we see its revenues growing to $10.8 bln by 2025.

YouTube Premium Revenues 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F YouTube Premium Subscribers ('mln') ('a') 10 18 30 39.07 48.13 57.20 66.27 75.33 YouTube Premium Subscribers Growth % 257% 80% 67% 30% 23% 19% 16% 14% Subscription Costs ('b') $144 $144 $144 $144 $144 $144 $144 $144 Total YouTube Premium Revenues ($ mln) ('c') 1,440 2,592 4,320 5,626 6,931 8,237 9,542 10,848 Growth % 80% 67% 30% 23% 19% 16% 14%

*C = A x B

Source: Business of Apps, MakeUseOf, Khaveen Investments

In devices, we highlighted its smart speaker business which features the Google Nest. The smart speaker had total shipments of 134.5 mln in 2020 and is forecasted to grow by a CAGR of 21% through 2025 on the increasing adoption of smart speakers and enhanced product capabilities. Google's market share in 2020 was 19.7% which has declined from 32.2% in 2017 as competition heats up with the entry of Chinese manufacturers such as Baidu (BIDU) and Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) (OTCPK:XIACY). We forecast its market share to decline amid fierce competition and estimated an average estimated price of $74 of its smart speakers.

Google Smart Speaker Sales 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Total Market Shipments ('mln') ('a') 134.5 162.7 196.9 238.3 288.3 348.9 Total Shipments Growth % 8% 21% 21% 21% 21% 21% Google Market Share ('b') 19.7% 17.1% 16.5% 16.0% 15.5% 15.0% Google Units Shipped ('mln') ('c') 26.5 27.80 32.49 38.12 44.69 52.33 Shipment Growth % 11.3% 4.9% 16.9% 17.3% 17.2% 17.1% Average Estimated Price ('d') $74 $74 $74 $74 $74 $74 Google Smart Speaker Revenues ($ mln) ('e') 1,961 2,057 2,404 2,821 3,307 3,872 Google Smart Speaker Revenue Growth % 11.3% 4.9% 16.9% 17.3% 17.2% 17.1%

*C = A x B

E = D x C

Source: Statista, Counterpoint Research, PCMag, Khaveen Investments

Antitrust Risks

Over a couple of years, Google has been increasingly faced with antitrust risks from regulators in the US over alleged abuse of its monopolistic power. Google's Play Store is involved in investigations that started in September 2019. In July 2021, 36 US States filed a lawsuit against Google over its control of the Android app store. Google argues that the changes the plaintiff is seeking risks raising costs for small developers and impeding innovation.

This follows after the DOJ lawsuit in October 2020 with 11 states over its monopoly on the online search industry as it accounts for 87% of the US search market. The DOJ alleged that Google leveraged its monopoly to stifle competition through its search channels. All in all, the uncertainty over the evolving regulatory developments especially surrounding the company over its dominance in search and the app stores could pose a potential headwind to growth should the company continue to face even greater threats over its business model. However, Google continuously counters by arguing that consumers use its services by choice and not by force. Also, Facebook's lawsuit was previously dismissed citing the lack of evidence over a monopoly.

Valuation

The company has had average revenue growth of 19.5% in the past 5 years with an average gross and net margins of 57% and 19.8% respectively. The weakness of its income statement is its declining margins which have been on a downtrend since 2011 as its costs of revenues as a percentage of sales increased from 30% in 2011 to 39% mainly attributed to rising traffic acquisition costs which are fees Google pays companies like Apple to be the default search engine on iPhones and other devices.

Source: Google, Khaveen Investments

In terms of cash flows, the company has had an average FCF margin of 7.23% in the past 10 years. Its cash flow strength is that it has always been positive except in 2011 supported by strong profit margins with its dominance over the digital ad market.

Source: Google, Khaveen Investments

The balance sheet strength of the company is its consistent and rising share repurchase as the company generates strong cash flows. In the past 5 years, its share repurchases have increased by 79.6% on average and spent $31.1 bln in 2020 on stock buybacks. Moreover, its balance sheet is lean with a debt/equity ratio of 0.44x in 2020 and has remained stable in the past 10 years as the company continues to be profitable.

We valued the company based on an industry average P/S multiple as the company is forecasted to grow its revenues strongly through 2023 at above 20% per year. We selected the comparable companies competing across the digital ad, cloud and app store markets namely Facebook, Microsoft, and Apple.

Company P/S Google 8.38x Facebook 9.82x Microsoft 12.95x Apple 7.09x Average 9.56x

Source: Seeking Alpha

Its revenues are projected based on its advertising, Google other and cloud revenue segments. The advertising revenues are derived from our projections of its market share of the forecasted digital ad market reaching $365 bln by 2025. Moreover, Google Other consists of Play Store, YouTube Premium, smart speakers and other revenues. Finally, the Google Cloud segment was forecasted based on its share of the cloud infrastructure market driven by rising data volumes. Overall, we see its revenues growing to $476.3 bln by 2025.

Google Revenue Forecasts 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Google advertising 134,811 146,924 190,240 226,935 270,602 315,755 365,263 Growth % 9.0% 29.5% 19.3% 19.2% 16.7% 15.7% Google other 17,014 21,711 25,403 29,634 35,958 43,437 52,347 Growth % 27.6% 17.0% 16.7% 21.3% 20.8% 20.5% Google Services 151,825 168,635 215,643 256,570 306,560 359,192 417,610 Growth % 11.1% 27.9% 19.0% 19.5% 17.2% 16.3% Google Cloud 8,918 13,059 19,588 26,249 35,074 45,596 57,907 Growth % 46.4% 50.0% 34.0% 33.6% 30.0% 27.0% Other Bets 659 657 657 657 657 657 657 Hedging gains (losses) 455 176 176 176 176 176 176 Total Revenues 161,857 182,528 236,064 283,652 342,467 405,621 476,350 Total Revenue Growth % 12.8% 29.3% 20.2% 20.7% 18.4% 17.4%

Source: Google, Khaveen Investments

Based on P/S valuation, we obtained an upside of 12.6% on revenues of $236 bln in 2021.

Valuation 2021F 2022F 2023F Revenues ($ mln) 236,064 283,652 342,467 P/S Ratio 9.56 9.56 9.56 Valuation ($ mln) 2,256,772 2,711,708 3,273,987 Shares Outstanding ('mln') 725 725 725 Target Price $3,112.79 $3,740.29 $4,515.84 Current Price $2,764.19 $2,764.19 $2,764.19 Upside 12.6% 35.3% 63.4%

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

We analysed the company's digital ad market growth outlook as well as diversification efforts especially in Google Cloud and the Google Other segment. After registering a resilient year and maintaining its market share, Google's 2021 is outlook is buoyed by the economic recovery and reopening of hard-hit industries as witnessed by its strong ad growth performance in H1 2021. We continue to expect its momentum to be sustained and projected its ad revenues to grow by 29.5% for the full year. We also noted its diversification efforts from the ad market with the continued focus on Google Cloud expansion which is trailing AWS and Azure. Its other revenues streams such as Google Play Store, YouTube Premium and smart speakers could also provide growth opportunities but faces increasing antitrust risk in the app store market. We updated its valuation with revised revenue projections based on P/S but obtained a limited upside of 12.6% in 2021 as its stock price has already surged by 59.6% in the past year. Overall, we rate the company as a Buy with a target price of $3,112.79.