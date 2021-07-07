Rocky89/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) is one of the largest public timeshare companies in the United States. The holding's revenue is earned mainly through the timeshare business (~75% of revenue), which includes the sales of vacation ownership interest, property management, and financial business, as well as through timeshare platforms (~25% of revenue). Timeshare is the ownership of property for the duration of the holiday.

Business Travel + Leisure Co. is concentrated in the United States, which is its key advantage over other tourist destinations. Domestic tourism in the United States is actively recovering in contrast to international tourism. According to IBISWorld, by the end of 2021, the travel market will grow by 42% YoY to $773 billion (67% from 2019).

Due to its unique business model, TNL has a hedge against low travel demand in the form of revenues from the management of timeshare apartments. The company, unlike its competitors, has kept operating profit and free cash flow in the positive zone during the pandemic. The strong growth in domestic travel demand is instantly reflected in the results of Travel + Leisure Co. We expect a full recovery of financial results in 2023, but the main recovery growth of TNL's business will likely take place in 2021.

The overall revenue of Travel + Leisure Co. can grow by 45% YoY to $3128 million (77% of revenue in 2019) by the end of 2021, and $4,086 million by the end of 2023.

By the end of 2021, EBITDA is expected to grow by 342% YoY to $715 million (82% of 2019 EBITDA), and by the end of 2023, the figure is expected to be $906 million (+10.5% YoY). As with revenue, the main EBITDA recovery will start in 2021.

The share's status is BUY. The target price is $67.90. The upside is 23%. The target price of $67.90 was obtained by deducting the price for 2023 at the rate of 13% per annum.

Travel + Leisure Co. Business

Travel + Leisure Co. is one of the largest publicly-traded companies in the United States operating in the sales and exchange of vacation ownership interest. The holding also manages timeshare real estate in the country.

We will analyze the company's business model later, but for now, let's plunge into the history of the company. Over the past 20 years, Travel + Leisure Co. has seen several important corporate events. Although Travel + Leisure Co., as a separate unit, appeared just recently, the business has existed for over 30 years.

TNL History

The roots of Travel + Leisure Co. go far back to the creation of the Hospitality Franchise System (HFS) investment structure as a subsidiary of the Blackstone Group in 1990 as a tool for the purchase and further management of hotel franchises in the United States.

In 1992, with the purchase of Howard Johnson's motels and Days Inn hotels, the Hospitality Franchise System group had already become the world's largest owner of the rights to the hotel chain. In 1992, the group had already held an IPO and had become a public company. After that, the Hospitality Franchise System continued its expansion and acquired one of the largest chains of roadside motels, Super 8.

Since 1995 and over the three years after, the holding went on the offensive in the real estate sector, through acquisitions of Century 21, Electronic Realty Associates, Coldwell Banker, and PHH Corp. HFS became the largest owner of real estate brokerage companies. In 1997, HFS merged with CUC International, a service conglomerate, bringing the world a new holding: the Cendant Corporation.

In 2005, almost 10 years after its growth, Cendant Corporation decided to split into four areas to simplify business processes: hotels, real estate, travel servants, and car rentals. As early as 2006, Cendant undertook a spin-off of its real estate and hotel business with two companies Realogy and Wyndham Worldwide, respectively.

In 2018, Wyndham Worldwide once again held a spin-off of its business at Wyndham Hotel & Resorts and Wyndham Destinations to focus entirely on the timeshare business.

In 2021, Wyndham Destinations acquired Travel + Leisure, an independent travel media holding. Subsequently, Wyndham Destinations was renamed Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. operates in three main segments: Wyndham Destinations, Panorama, and Travel + Leisure Group. In turn, each of the areas deals with more than five different brands.

Wyndham Destinations is a business segment responsible for the distribution of vacation ownership interest at more than 247 timeshare resorts located in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Asia-Pacific region. Within the framework of this direction, the company provides services for the management of resort areas.

Panorama is a business segment that combines eight sites for the exchange and trade of timeshare vouchers.

Travel + Leisure Group offers travel services and products through the BookTandL.com travel booking platform, travel club memberships by subscription, and branded consumer products.

In turn, in the global financial statements of Travel + Leisure Co., it singles out only two segments: the vacation ownership segment (Wyndham Destinations, which accounts for about 75% of the revenue) and the Travel and Membership segment (Panorama + Travel + Leisure Group). The company's business is characterized by high seasonality with peak revenue of Q2-Q3 due to the holiday season in the USA.

Travel + Leisure Co. Business: Timeshare Business

What is a timeshare? This is the right to own the property for the holiday period. In other words, an individual or a legal entity acquires a certain period (usually at least a week) of using the apartments, which are located in the resort with various amenities. That is, every year in a certain hotel, the reservation time is fixed. Users of vacation ownership interest can sell them or redeem them for points or other vouchers.

It was the sales of such vacation ownership interest before the pandemic that generated about 58% of the segment's revenue. Also, in the context of the segment, the company receives a fee for managing timeshare real estate (~22% of revenue, according to the data for 2019), provision of credit programs for the purchase of vacations (~16% of revenue, according to the data for 2019), commissions remuneration for the sale or development of resort areas (2% of revenue) and others (2% of revenue).

During the peak of Covid-19 restrictions, the only stable source of income was the servicing component for servicing apartments and credit services, which allowed the company's operating profit to be maintained in a positive zone, unlike its closest competitors.

Vacation season is in full swing in the USA and will last until the end of September. Consumers in the United States are not only interested in where to go on vacation but are actively spending their money domestically, thereby realizing the effect of deferred demand. The business Travel + Leisure Co. focuses mainly on the US domestic market, which is an undoubted advantage.

Also, a weak recovery in international tourism is evidenced by the data from Skift Research. This year, Americans prefer to keep their spending on the domestic market.

Travel + Leisure Co. Business: what about Covid and the plans?

The U.S. is now witnessing the peak of a new wave of cases. It's all the fault of the Delta strain, which is responsible for 99% of all cases in the United States.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, with the advent of a new strain, the effectiveness of neutralizing the virus decreases. For example, for mRNA vaccines and the vaccine from AstraZeneca, the effectiveness against the Beta virus drops from 3 to 10 times (the average is about 6.5). For other strains, the indicator decreases on average from 2 to 8 times.

However, there is almost no reason to worry! Vaccines are still effective. According to Forbes, previously, the limiting dilution of serum was 1000 times to successfully neutralize the pathogen. Now, for example, for the Beta strain, the limiting dilution averages 1000/6.5 = 154 times, that is, the injected serum still contains 154 times more antibodies than is needed to completely neutralize the pathogen. For other variants of the virus, the limiting serum dilution is still more than 200 times.

Despite the effectiveness of the vaccines, the rise in new infections could affect households' vacation plans in the future. Is that so? This is partly true, but the vacation plans remain in place. Kelly Sunderland, the head of TripActions, an analytics agency that tracks hotel bookings in real-time, told The Washington Post that despite infections skyrocketing, travel abandonment rates rose from a standard 18% to 22% at the end of July of general orders. In other words, most US households are not changing their vacation plans!

Travel + Leisure Co. Business: Sales of vacation ownership interest

The strong growth in domestic travel demand is instantly reflected in the results of Travel + Leisure Co. The number of booked tours is being actively restored and before the start of the holiday season in Q2 2023, domestic travel in the United States will fully recover, in line with the forecast of the McKinsey & Company consulting agency for the dynamics of the recovery of the US tourism sector. In turn, management gave a forecast for the volume of gross profits from sales of timeshare vouchers at the end of 2021 in the amount of ~$1.5 billion, which corresponds to an ~80% YoY increase in tours in the upcoming quarters. For the period from 2021 to 2023, the average growth of the indicator may be ~40% YoY.

Source: Company’s data, calculation of Invest Heroes

With the growth of tour sales, the average ticket will also fall. We expect that by the start of the Q2 2023 holiday season (within 1.5 years), due to the complete lifting of quarantine restrictions, the demand for inexpensive vacations will return.

Source: Company’s data, calculation of Invest Heroes

The financial results of Travel + Leisure Co. published the data on net sales of vacation ownership interest (VOI). After receiving gross sales of vacation ownership interest, the company creates a reserve for non-refunds and does not take into account sales commissions.

Source: Company’s data, calculation of Invest Heroes

Putting it all together, the net sales of vacation ownership interest will instantly follow the rapid recovery of domestic tourism in the United States. By the end of 2021, net sales will grow by 136% YoY to $1,192 million, and from 2021 to 2023, the CAGR of the indicator will be ~30%, which will be 5% higher than the average forecast for the travel market recovery. It should be noted that the main recovery growth will occur in 2021.

Source: Company’s data, calculation of Invest Heroes

Travel + Leisure Co. Business: Service and management

TNL's key advantage over industry competitors such as Airbnb or Expedia is that the company has a stable revenue stream from providing timeshare property management services. It was one of the reasons for the company's operating revenue being maintained in the positive zone.

TNL currently manages ~26 thousand timeshare apartments, with an average revenue of ~$6,000 per quarter from an apartment. The growth rate of the number of timeshare apartments is quite stable and is at the level of 2% YoY, which we also expect in the forecast period. In turn, an increase in the average revenue from apartments is expected at the inflation rate in the United States.

This makes it possible to live steadily through turbulent times, for example, as the demand for recreation is reduced to almost zero. That is, it is a natural hedge of the company, unlike Airbnb or Expedia.

At the end of 2021, revenue from service and management grows by 6% YoY to $630 million.

Source: Company’s data, calculation of Invest Heroes

Travel + Leisure Co. Business: Consumer financing

The company also offers assistance in purchasing vacation interest sales by issuing loans. During the period of Covid-19 restrictions, consumers did not stop paying on obligations due to massive government assistance, which kept operating revenue in the positive zone. Over the forecast period, we expect consumer finance revenue to grow with the recovery of the core timeshare business and will fully recover in 2022.

Source: Company’s data, calculation of Invest Heroes

As it can be seen from the above, by the end of 2021, the revenue of the timeshare business could grow by 46% YoY to $2391 million. Then, the CAGR of the segment would be at ~17% until 2023.

Source: Company’s data, calculation of Invest Heroes

Travel + Leisure Co. Business: Travel and Membership

Travel + Leisure Сo. also has eight timeshare exchanges or marketplaces. Timeshare Exchange is a platform that is a meeting point for sellers and buyers of vacation ownership interest, which allows changing an annual holiday week, for example, a week in Florida for a week in New York. The revenue of the timeshare site segment is formed by three components:

Transaction revenue (~75% of segment revenue). Platform users can purchase special points, which are used to purchase timeshare vouchers, if you have not already owned them.

Subscription revenue (~21% of segment revenue).

Other (~4% of segment revenue).

Until 2020, in terms of revenue from subscriptions, the company received revenue from the rental business, which was sold to Vacasa in 2019 for $162 million. The deal was closed at the end of 2019, which, accordingly, was not reflected in the revenue of 2020. In early 2021, the company completed its merger with the Travel + Leisure media holding and reorganized its revenue recognition. Now the revenue from subscriptions is separated into a separate segment.

Source: Company’s data, calculation of Invest Heroes

Travel + Leisure Co. Business: Travel and Membership, Transaction Revenue

Transaction revenue recovers much faster than the core vacation ownership interest business. This is primarily since current voucher holders can sell attractive offers at favorable prices for the buyer or exchange them for a later vacation with a surcharge due to the still difficult situation with Covid-19.

We expect the number of transactions to recover in 2021, and in the coming quarters, the growth rate of transactions could be at 42% YoY. This is in line with the pace of recovery in the US domestic travel market, according to IBISWorld. We then expect the rate of transaction growth to be at 3% YoY.

Source: Company’s data, calculation of Invest Heroes

The average transaction revenue has already returned to the 2019 level of $260, which is a good signal. In the forecast period, we expect the indicator to grow in line with the inflation rate in the United States.

Source: Company’s data, calculation of Invest Heroes

Travel + Leisure Co. Business: Exchange’s timeshare, Subscription revenue

Let's move on to another segment. Subscription revenue is directly related to the number of platform users and the average subscription fee. The company previously disclosed the number of customers with a subscription but did not separate revenue from them. After the segment reorganization in 2021 and due to the takeover of Travel + Leisure, the company began to separate revenue from subscriptions in a separate direction.

The number of subscribed customers practically did not decrease during the period of Covid-19 restrictions (3,582 customers in Q2 2021 against 3,884 customers in Q4 2019, a 6.5% drop). We expect the rate to return to ~3800 customers by the start of the next vacation season, with an average subscription price of around $3 per month ($36 per year).

At the end of 2021, revenue from subscriptions will be $174 million, and in 2023 it will grow to $197 million.

Source: Calculation of Invest Heroes

Revenue in the timeshare segment recovered almost instantly after falling during the Covid-19 restrictions. The company has completely redrawn its revenue accounting in connection with the reorganization of its business. In this regard, we believe that it would be more correct to indicate the revenue forecast for the Travel and membership segment without past cases. At the end of 2021, revenue will be $751 million, and in 2023 it will be $842 million.

Source: Calculation of Invest Heroes

Financial forecast

The cumulative revenues of Travel + Leisure Co. may grow by 45% YoY to $3128 million by the end of 2021; and, by the end of 2023, the revenue will amount to $4,086 million, which is in line with our expectations of a complete recovery of the travel market in the United States. It should be noted that a significant recovery in the holding's revenue will take place in 2021, since the Travel + Leisure Co. focuses primarily on the US market. Domestic tourism is growing rapidly, in contrast to international tourism. From 2021 to 2023, the average annual revenue growth rate is expected to be 14% YoY.

Source: Company’s data, calculation of Invest Heroes

The final costs of sales of Travel + Leisure Co. are the maintenance of online platforms, employee salaries, and the cost of maintaining a timeshare real estate. The share of COGS holding in the revenue is quite stable and amounts to about 41%. In Q4 2020, the company managed to return to an acceptable level of cost of sales of 42%, but due to the acquisition of Travel + Leisure, this share increased to 46%. We expect COGS to return to 41% in Q3 2021 due to business process optimization.

Source: Company’s data, calculation of Invest Heroes

The company does not detail the breakdown of SG&A costs. We expect the average share of SG&A expenses in the forecast period to return to ~15% (12% of revenue in Q2 2021) at the beginning of the next holiday season in the United States. General and administrative costs have returned to their usual level of 14% of revenues, which we also expect in the forecast period. A distinctive feature of Travel + Leisure Co. is the cancellation of sales of timeshare vouchers. In the forecast period, we expect the share of write-offs to average 11% of net voucher sales. Thus, by the end of 2021, EBITDA should grow by 342% YoY to $715 million, and by the end of 2023, the indicator is expected to be $906 million (+10.5% YoY). Regarding revenue, the EBITDA recovery will take place in 2021.

Source: Company’s data, calculation of Invest Heroes

We expect that free cash flow will grow in 2023 due to the stabilization of the increase in accounts receivable due to the full recovery of the travel market (with an increase in accounts receivable, the change is negative in the cash flow statement). At the end of 2023, the indicator may reach $793 million (+90% YoY).

Source: Company’s data, calculation of Invest Heroes

By the end of 2021, the company will be able to reduce its net debt to $4,790 million, and the ratio of net debt to annual EBITDA will return to 7x. The company has a fairly high ratio of net debt to annual EBITDA. However, due to stable revenues, the interest coverage ratio (a measure of how well a firm manages its debts) should be at 4.0. This means that Travel + Leisure Co. should be able to pay its debt without any problems.

Source: Company’s data, calculation of Invest Heroes

Shareholders

Institutional investors own approximately 92.4% of the outstanding shares of the company. This share is higher than that of comparable travel service companies, which is a welcome signal. Typically, institutional investors aim at long-term business growth.

In turn, the largest shareholders of the company are The Vanguard Group, Inc. (10%), BlackRock Fund Advisors (8%), Invesco Advisers, Inc. (5%), Principal Global Investors LLC. (4%), Iridian Asset Management LLC (3%).

Source: Refinitiv

Valuation

Travel + Leisure Co. is one of the most promising companies with a unique business model. The domestic tourism sector is now on a hot wave, even as the new Delta strain is spreading. Households in the United States are actively spending the accumulated cash on domestic travel, which is a key advantage of Travel + Leisure Co. The tourism sector will recover by 2023, but the timeshare platform segment will already fully recover by the next vacation season, and the timeshare voucher business will recover in 2021.

Moreover, due to the receipt of the proceeds for the care and maintenance of timeshare apartments, the company shows a positive cash flow even in conditions of zero demand for vacations, which distinguishes it from its closest competitors. This is a key benefit.

The company's growth drivers in the next 12 months are the strong financial results for 2021 due to high domestic demand for tourism and the lifting of quarantine restrictions by the next vacation season.

We assess the company at the end of 2023, given the full recovery of financial results and the sector as a whole.

The share's status is BUY. The target price is $67.90. The upside is 23%. The target price of $67.90 was obtained by discounting the price for 2023 at the rate of 13% per annum.

By the end of 2021, we expect FCF Yield at 5%. The company also announced the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The last day of purchase is September 15, 2021, and the dividend yield could be 0.5% at current prices.

TNL securities are already at the point when the purchase of securities will be justified, as the upside on the horizon will be> 20%.

Risks

Company can face diminishing demand for vacation ownership interests from generation Z because the addressable consumers of TNL product are the generation of Baby boomers. This is connected to lifestyle. Modern generation does not like to tie itself to a specific place.

A new wave of coronavirus outbreak could disrupt sales in the vacation ownership apartments.

Slowing demand for domestic vacation. With the opening of borders, people will start to spend their money abroad.

Authors: Aleksandr Sayganov, Andrew Kurapov