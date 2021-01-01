aapsky/iStock via Getty Images

In this article, we're going to talk about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). The company is one of my better investments in the Basic Materials sector ever since I bought my original stake before and during the pandemic. Ever since the company has appreciated massively- though we finally saw a bit of a halt to the appreciation back in June, with the company having fallen near on $15/share since then.

For some investors, this signifies an investment opportunity in this company.

I would carefully argue that you're not considering upsides and averages enough - and in this article, I'll show you why that is.

Eastman Chemical Company - How has the company been doing?

Remember, in my last article, I actually said that based on less conservative metrics, you could go ahead and "BUY" Eastman. The problem with this has become apparent since - with the returns of 4 months being around negative 6%. It was very clear in that article that if you buy there, you're buying the company at a fairly high multiple.

Let's look at recent results.

Now, we've gotten used to excellent results from this company - and this is unchanged. Despite what the share price might have you believe, EMN is performing extremely well.

EMN delivered record revenues, record adj. EPS, and a strong 1H21 FCF despite some increases in overall working capital. The company's new business segments are ahead of expectations, and the working on the portfolio with an agreement to divest certain additive lines moves forward.

There was a strong sequential and YoY growth in core numbers and earnings, and this growth was seen across the board. Demand and increases derived from building & construction as well as consumer durable end markets, with impressive increases in specialty plastics. Many of the company's segments also delivered impressive results despite historically problematic market conditions.

(Source: Eastman Chemical Company)

The company guides for large amounts of share repurchases in 2H21 (a quarter of a billion USD), over $1.1B in 2021E FCF, less than 2.5X net debt/EBITDA by year-end, an appealing tax rate of no more than 15-16%, and a very strong balance sheet. EMN is BBB rated, and the outlook for continued 2021 is very well.

While there are some company negatives that need to be considered - namely Supply chain disruptions, logistical constraints, component shortages that impact the company's products, and uncertainty when it comes to overall normalization.

On the positive side, there are clear upsides in the form of continued recovery and high demand, improved product mix, some asset tailwinds, a flat cost structure, and good planning for cash management. These upsides are set to deliver a full-year 2021 EPS of around $8.8-$9.2, which signifies an improvement of nearly 40-50% on a YoY basis. The company also believes itself able to continue this trend into 2022, albeit with lower levels of YoY growth.

(Source: Eastman Chemical Company)

Overall, this chemical major is set to deliver impressive results for this year, and there are very few reasons beyond continued COVID-19 impacts (serious ones) that the company should be unable to do so going forward. The company is ahead of schedule in many of its plans...

(Source: Eastman Chemical Company)

...and overall, the 2Q21 results have a clear air of positivity and a good outlook for company investors and where things may go in the future. Beyond macro, there seem limited catalysts for negative development in this company.

The real story here is how the valuation impacts the thesis - so let's move beyond these typically positive results and look at that valuation.

Eastman Chemical Company - What is the valuation?

This is probably one of the companies where a company discount and a company fair value multiple are the most decisive when it comes to what sort of returns you can expect out of the business.

As I've mentioned in previous articles, Eastman Chemical is a company that on a 5-20 year basis trades at a discount multiple, to reflect the betimes cyclicality of its business and income. The latest example of this was COVID-19, but there have been multiple examples in the past. This means that on average, Eastman trades at a discount of between 9-12X P/E, with a 5-year normalized P/E of around 10.92X = 11X P/E.

Based on that 11X P/E and considering the forward 2023E results accurate (which we might not want to do since there are a 33% EPS miss ratio from analysts here), this brings us to a problematic forward estimate. Despite the way the company has fallen, it is frankly not enough to give us an upside on this conservative estimate/forward multiple.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

What we're talking about here is a 3-year return of 9%, which should be enough to convince most investors to stay away. I also hope that the last 4 months have showcased the danger of investing at the "wrong" valuation here, as you could have made better money elsewhere.

As I wrote in my last article, the upside to the company is based on a very clear set of assumptions - all of them centered around that the company will trade, at least for the foreseeable future, at a valuation far above this.

If we assume a forward 15X P/E fair valuation multiple, then the picture changes - dramatically.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Suddenly we're talking 3-year annual returns of 18.5%, nearly 50% in 3 years. However, bear in mind that this valuation for the company has very little basis in the company's historical multiples. Yes, sometimes EMN has traded at 15X P/E, but to put it bluntly, that has only happened 2 times in 17 years. Every time, they very quickly went back down - as happened in June.

To therefore consider 15X P/E as any sort of accurate forward multiple is to paint the situation with too positive of a picture. I don't believe it matters how well the company performs. 15X P/E is not a valuation this company can hold for long, as is evidenced by recent and longer-term past.

However, we can give ourselves a better picture than one based on 11X P/E and still be relatively conservative. Based on a 17-year average P/E multiple, EMN trades at around 12.37X. A forward estimate based on this higher multiple would result in returns of 9.3% per year, which starts to sound more interesting. A 12.4X P/E is also not that unbelievable, considering the performance the company is expecting.

So how high from the 11X P/E discount do we dare go and still consider things conservative?

My stance is that you should not assume a higher forward P/E than 12.5X, which brings the limit of your current upside using current estimates to around 9%-9.5%. This is certainly better than the market is expected to perform, but it's also not great enough for me to abandon other companies and invest in EMN at a valuation nearly twice my average position purchase price.

For investors interested in the basic materials sector and willing to stomach a 9% annual upside, knowing fully well there are better alternatives out there, EMN could be considered a "BUY".

In the context of the larger market though, I would consider EMN to be a "HOLD", simply because there are better alternatives in other sectors that also are conservative and "safe", as EMN can be considered to be.

It's tricky knowing which of these stances should be used to categorize the article since a bullish stance really signifies that I might be representing the opinion you should "BUY" EMN here. I'm saying that you can buy it with an upside. It follows my targets and my goals for investments. However, I'm saying you should consider alternatives because this upside isn't as great as some might see it to be or expect it to be.

Thesis

My stance on EMN is currently the following:

Eastman Chemical Company remains a very qualitative business with an upside going into the next few years. The valuation, however, isn't as good as it could be.

While based on realistic targets, there is an 8-9%+ upside for the company, I'm not buying here due to better alternatives being available. I also want readers to know that any slight deviation towards the negative in these average targets quickly turns forward prospects negative.

However, based on my investment goals, rules, and targets, EMN constitutes a "BUY" here. Because of that, I'm not changing my stance.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Eastman Chemical Company is currently in a position where #1 is possible in my process, through #3 and #4.

Thank you for reading.