Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Company Conference Call September 14, 2021 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Mullen - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Shearman - Chief Science Officer

Lisa Michaels - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Harrison

Great, good morning everybody. Thanks for joining us here. I’m Matthew Harrison, one of the biotech analysts at Morgan Stanley. Very pleased to have Editas with us for the next session.

Before we get started, I just need to read a disclosure statement. Please note that all important disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures, appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.

We’ve got the full crew with us, so we have Jim Mullen, CEO, Mark Shearman, CSO, and Lisa Michaels, CMO. Very pleased to have you all here and thanks for joining us.

I thought maybe a good place to start is you recently spent some time at Cold Spring talking about some of the newer technologies that you’re working on, so maybe just talk a little bit about SLEEK and why you’ve made some investments there, and how you think that differentiates maybe versus other CRISPR technologies out there.

Mark Shearman

Thank you Matthew, it’s Mark - I’ll take that question, and thanks for bringing this up. We’re really excited about the technology.

SLEEK is short for Selection by Essential Gene Exon Knock-In. It’s a technology that was developed in house at Editas utilizing the AsCas12a nuclease to very selectively and at high efficiency knock transgenes into a specific locus. We’ve published mostly on the GAPDH locus. Essentially, the technique allows you to get high efficiency knock-in in a number of different cell types. We’ve published data on IPSC, T-cells and K-cells, and in addition to the high efficiency, you also get sort of a selective process because only those cells that have been successfully edited, meaning you get the restoration of the Exon 9 of GAPDH do you get survival of those cells and therefore transgene expression, so we think this is a really powerful technique that is far superior to other modes of integration, targeted integration that at least we’ve seen published, and we’ve deployed this in our iNK program as well as in our collaboration on the alpha-beta T-cell program with Bristol Myers Squibb. It’s something that we’ve been working on for a while that has been developed in a pretty sophisticated way and opens up a lot of possibilities for us for knocking in genes into, as I say, the GAPDH locus but at a low site as well, which adds also a factor of tune-ability to the expression.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, great. Good. Then one other sort of, I guess, platform question, because before we get to some of the program which I know that people want to focus on, is just I think for investors, it’s hard because there’s so much innovation in gene editing, and they hear a lot about prime editing and base editing and CRISPR and other novel enzymes that potentially could be used, so maybe just talk to people about how you see your platform fitting in with the variety of emerging technologies across the space.

Mark Shearman

We utilize both the Cas9 and Cas12 nucleases, which I mentioned that give us a lot of optionality, whether it’s in the recognition of the PAM sequence, whether it’s in the nature of the double-trend break that occurs, whether it’s direct or staggered, and so that has been deployed in all of our programs to date. Yes, you’re right - there’s a lot of innovation taking place generally in this area, whether it’s engineering known nucleases the way that we did with the AsCas12a or whether it’s the discovery of other nucleases with different properties, size, and so on. I think all of that is really exciting.

Obviously we pay very close attention to all of that, including development in either base or prime editing, and we have our own thoughts on how we could continue to innovate and participate in this essentially revolution of editing.

I think at one point, you have to reduce this to practice. You have to industrialize the CRISPR Cas systems. I think we have effectively done that now with the programs that we have in or approaching the clinic, plus in the pipeline, and so it’s really just balancing the degree to which the new innovations can offer something beyond what you currently have versus reducing to practice what you have and developing the therapy that we’re focusing on.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, great. Thank you.

Jim, just a question, I guess for you, before we put Lisa on the firing line to tell us everything about the upcoming data. You took over as CEO, I guess it’s been somewhere between six and 12 months now - I’m sorry, I don’t remember exactly how long, but just give us your updated thoughts on the company, things that have changed, your outlook now that you’ve been here for a while, and just help investors think about what you’re focused on from a high level standpoint.

Jim Mullen

Yes, thanks. I actually started in mid-February, started the role, and you probably remember my first thing to focus on was recruiting a CSO, and I believe I can declare great success in having brought in a fantastic CSO.

But what I was really focused on in the early days, it was two things, really. I was trying to get underneath and understand where is our--you know, how strong is the scientific core of the company, but then also try to put in place the thinking, the discipline that I’ve seen in my past as you go from sort of a research company to research and development and move on. I think some of that had been a bit missing with my predecessors in terms of really putting in place some of the discipline, so a lot of that’s been put in place and it helps because I’m surrounded by people like Mark and Lisa, that have lots of experience in drug development, so now we’ve got a team that really knows what that movie looks like.

Then as I think about where am I going now with this, I’m really starting to ask the question, as we look back and--you just touched on it a little bit in your question, but Mark, as we looked back at the beginning of this technology a few years ago, how has it evolved, what have we learned, and what are the new ways that we can apply this technology and therefore what opportunities are now available to us that may not have been--that we may not have thought about in the past, right? That’s a second piece.

Then we’ve got really our three platforms, right? I always call it our in vivo, which is the next thing you’re going to quiz Lisa on for the next 20 minutes, is in vivo; the ex vivo with sickle cell, which is equally exciting, and then the edited iPSC platform where we’re initially focused on the iNK. Those are all sort of very different ways to apply the technology with very different opportunities.

Then the last point I would make is really expanding our business development collaborations, so we’ve got a very strong collaboration with BMS in oncology and the alpha-beta T-cells, and they’ve been very active and they continue to expand their use of our technology in their pipeline. We’re also looking is there a good place to--is there a good partner there for the iNK because the iN space, as you know, is very competitive and you need a lot of expertise and a lot of throw weight.

Those were really the two areas, and then I’d say lastly Mark and company are really spending a lot of time thinking about alternative delivery technologies, so particularly for the in vivo, we’ve focused on AV heretofore, but we don’t need to limit ourselves only to AV, we think there’s some other interesting opportunities there.

That probably gives you a little bit of a sense of what I spend my days doing.

Matthew Harrison

Great, great. Maybe before we turn to Lisa, just talk about bus dev a little bit. I know you can’t tell us specifics, but maybe just in broad strokes, what are the kinds of deals that you’re most hoping for? Is this a specific product collaboration, is this a platform collaboration? Maybe just give us some sense of the specific items that you’re focused on there.

Jim Mullen

Well, in the oncology space, we do have the relationship with BMS. We’d also like to either broaden that relationship or have another broad relationship in oncology that allows us to do a bit more collaboration, if you will, and be involved in the development and the manufacturing potentially, participate at some level in commercialization. In part, that’s also looking to continue to build and leverage our platform that we’re building out in the iPSC, right, so the editing iPSCs and thinking about other cell types beyond NK.

With respect to the sickle cell program and beta-thal program, our view is--or my view is we continue to progress through the clinic on our own. We can very clearly do that. Ultimately we will want some kind of a commercial partnership outside the U.S. which probably means you end up with a mid-late stage development commercial partner along the way. But where we are with moving into the clinic and that’s moving along, I think the best thing to do is sort of wait until probably about this time next year to start to have those conversations after we’ve developed the clinical data.

Matthew Harrison

Okay.

Jim Mullen

Yes, so those are sort of the partnerships out, and partnerships in would be really looking around technologies that augment the platform, editing technologies and/or delivery technologies.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

All right, Lisa, so for the first time, you’re going to tell us every bit of data so we don’t have to wait until September 29, and we’re very pleased with that. Outside of that, maybe you could just, in broad strokes, outline for people what are we going to get, what should people be looking forward to the 29th?

Lisa Michaels

Matthew, I was just laughing at myself sitting here and thinking about how the questions have changed so much since I joined the company last November, because last November, the question is how come you haven’t enrolled a patient in a trial? Those were the first questions I was getting asked, and I remind everybody that this was--unfortunately a year and a half later, the headline’s not quite so big, but this was the very first program that went with an in vivo editing in the human body, and as a consequence of the concerns and the fact that this was completely new when this study was first conceived, it was conceived primarily as a safety study.

It is a dose-limiting toxicity study, it’s very similar to what people are used to seeing in oncology, where you select the highest dosage you believe provides some benefit without causing any problems for the patient. When the first patient was treated in February of last year, all of a sudden COVID hit and everything came to a stall, and then the program came back to Editas where most of my focus for the first couple of months was just trying to get the engine moving and getting patients enrolled.

But one of the very first observations that we were able to make is a lot of the theoretical concerns related to safety and the Cas apparatus inside the human body, and one of the concerns was, would you have unexpected inflammation and immune responses against the Cas protein itself, so the trial began primarily as a safety study with the intention of just seeing whether or not we could--you know, we would cause harm rather than good.

The most important thing that we found in the first two patients was that we had perfectly adequate safety and unexpected adverse events did not materialize, so we were able then to modify the protocol, which allowed at that point in time only patients who had light perception to be able to enroll in the study, so we were able in January of this year to enroll the first patient actually in the mid-dose cohort, which is the level where we were hoping that we would achieve high enough levels of editing to really start to get some clear signals that something has actually happened in the back of the eye.

The data set that we will be presenting at the end of this month includes those patients that were treated with up to 15 months of follow-up in the first cohort and includes observations up to at least three months in the patients that were treated in the second mid-dose cohort. The reason why I say that is because of the injection procedure and the fact that the blood is actually put over the area of the eye that we’re intending to edit, we know it takes about six weeks or so to get to the next [indiscernible] of editing. The blood needs to be resorbed so that we can start measuring efficacy, and so we’re targeting at least being able to represent efficacy data through at least three months of collection in order to be able to demonstrate both safety but also to see if we can uncover any signs that editing has actually occurred.

I remind people, the other thing that’s one of the real challenges with this particular study is, unlike a PTR study or hemophilia or sickle cell disease, where you very easily measure the protein in blood, in this particular case we’re actually subject to physiologic measurements that are really surrogate measures of editing in the back of the eye, that would be indicative that we’ve been able to get enough protein reconstitution, and so one of the most important things that I’m looking at is to be able to show reproduceability as well as sustained effect in terms of all the measures that we’re collecting.

Matthew Harrison

Perfect, good. All right, so a couple follow-ups. I guess first, let’s talk about duration of follow-up, how important is that? I know you touched on needing enough time to get the maximal editing, but is three months enough, I guess is the real question for the patients in the second cohort, or do you need more time to be able to see some of these other biomarkers move?

Lisa Michaels

It’s a very good question, and the answer is I really don’t know. We’re making an--we’re pretty much making an assumption that by three months, that would be the very time point where I would assume I should be able to directly measure something, but the protocol does require the patients to continue for ongoing follow-up. We bring them back for most of the repeated efficacy measures every three months for up to a year, and then we’ll continue to follow them for 12 months.

Because it is a one and done, one of the things that we have as sort of a variable in these patients is how much vision did they have when they entered the trial and what is the capability of having vision restored. It may well have a lot to do with what the patient has experienced in the past, what we’ll see in the first couple of months, but because of neuroplasticity and the high amount of variability of vision these patients may have had in their lifespan, that continued follow-up will be very important to see what the clinical relevance is.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, good. I want to come back to baseline vision because I think that’s important, but just a couple other direct questions. Obviously pre-clinically, you could excise eyes and directly measure how much editing was achieved. You can’t do that here, so can you talk about the surrogate markers you’re looking at and how you’re going to look at those to infer what level of editing might have occurred, or if there’s a dose exposure relationship?

Lisa Michaels

What I know from the non-clinical work is that the concentration of the product that was delivered in both the mouse and the primate models did correlate to definite measures of how many cells were edited as well as some correlation to protein reconstitution, so I’m having to at this point in time put a lot of faith in our models, both in the mouse and the non-human primate, to predict that we’re going to achieve similar things in the human.

I’ve actually moved away from, at this point in time, trying to measure it in terms of percent editing because it’s really not relevant anymore. At this point in time, it really is what level of editing is required and how many cells does a patient have that need to be corrected to then actually result in some sort of clinical signal. We know that the direct outcome of our editing is to restore the outer nucleo layer, so we are looking and we are continuing to follow up in a progressive manner being able to image the back of the eye. It’s probably not a sensitive measure of what we’re able to do, but certainly being able to show increased thickness there would be a nice positive finding that would correlate to something that we would actually be able to show.

The second one, of course, is retinal--these patients have photoreceptors that aren’t really responding to light, and so various different measures where we can actually shine light in the eye, both for patient reported as well as objective measures, to see whether or not we can change responses to light when they’re put on the back of the eye and whether the patient can even perceive those. Those all for me would be indicative that editing has occurred, but they probably will not correlate to an explicit 10, 15, 20 or 30%, and at the end of the day, that probably doesn’t matter because what we’re shooting for is that next higher level of can we actually measure changes in how patients perceive vision themselves. That may well be just seeing different colored flashes on screen or it may actually get down to more meaningful measures, such as some improvement in terms of range of vision, changes in their actual measured visual acuity, or even something as simple as being able to maneuver at different levels of light, where a patient may do very well in bright light and because we’ve modified the effect on the cones, they may actually be able to do better in dimmer situations.

All of those are being collected because at the end of the day, this is sort of an exploratory evaluation of which those best measures are going to be, as well as trying to correlate them in some combination of something meaningful to the patient.

Matthew Harrison

I want to come back to baseline vision, and I guess the other thing is how should investors look at the data in the context of the baseline vision of the patients, because--and I think you touched on this, but presumably patients that had no or little light perception that enrolled in the study, it’s going to be very difficult to get them to see significant clinical response, but maybe that’s not the right way to think about it.

Lisa Michaels

You know, it’s an interesting question. I do know that in terms of at least proof of concept, the expectation is that we’re going to restore some sort of function in the back of the retina. The challenge in t his particular disease is that most of these patients have lost their vision very early in life. We know the majority of them are actually diagnosed in infancy, they’re found within the first couple of years of life, and so there’s a possibility they’ve never actually experienced meaningful vision. One of the challenges that we do face in this is whether or not their brain has the ability to translate the signals of vision to something more meaningful, so there’s a lot of variability as to when they’ve had their maximum loss of vision.

But what we’re trying to do is that because it was a safety study, the first patients enrolled are those sentinel patients who only have light perception or slightly better vision. Once those patients have demonstrated safety at each dose level, the protocol is relatively open in terms of enrolling patients with different levels of blindness but better seeing eyes, and that allows us to explore a little bit better whether better seeing eyes would have a comparative or even better benefit than those [indiscernible], so at this point in time, I only have six patients who we treated where we have that follow-up data, and it’s a little bit too early to discern which patient population is the one that would be best treated with the treatment.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. Last question and then I want to make sure we spend some time on sickle cell, but what’s the path forward from this data? What happens next in terms of do you continue to enroll more patients here, or how many more--I mean, I know you can’t answer exactly, but just talk to people broadly what the path forward is and how to think about this program.

Lisa Michaels

We’re a go. This is still a complete, total go. We have completed the planned dosing in the mid-dose cohort. We have already started enrolling the patients in the planned high dose cohort, and because after the IDMC evaluation that we had this summer, based upon the safety in the mid-dose adult cohort, we’re also now enrolling pediatric patients.

Like I said, we’re continuing to explore higher dose levels as well as going to the younger age groups, and we’re just progressing forward at the moment.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, great. Perfect.

Can we talk about sickle cell? I guess there’s two questions here. One, there are obviously other sickle cell programs, both with gene therapy and gene editing, so what do you think is your differentiation or potential differentiation here, and then just remind people about how quickly you think you can move this program ahead.

Lisa Michaels

Well, I guess I’ll start with the first question--I mean, the second half of the question first, and that is we’re actively moving forward. We actually have already screened a number of different patients and we’re in the process of putting them through the steps to allow them to go to phoresis so that we can edit the cells. That’s all going forward at the moment and I’m just waiting for when I have the go-ahead to be able to treat my first patient in the study, so all just moving forward on that one.

As to the potential differentiation, I think one of the things that’s been really kind of fun for me to watch, and again how the questions have changed since November of last year, where I was being asked, well, you’re so far behind [indiscernible], do you think you even have a chance. I think the lesson learned from that one is that it’s still early days across all the various different programs. I’m very impressed, actually, by the data that’s come out for CRISPR/Vertex. I think that it does as it suggests that the gene editing approach likely will be superior in this place and we are right there in that horse race in order to move forward in the program.

Where we differentiate from a lot of the programs is actually in our target for the inducement of hemoglobin F production. CRISPR/Vertex has been targeting BCL11A as well as some of the other competitors have been doing in this place. We’re targeting--because we’re using the Cas12, we’re able to actually target the hemoglobin B locus and an effective and efficient manner, and the value of hitting that target is that we are able to mimic what is kind of a physiologically proven and safe target in basically mimicking persistent fetal--hereditary persistent fetal hemoglobin production.

We think there’s a couple different advantages to this one. The first one is, at least in terms of some early data in comparison to BCL11, we do appear to be able to get higher levels of hemoglobin F, but I think also more importantly, and people are becoming more aware of, is there are potential risks related to safety on which targets that you go for and what level of fidelity that you have and only contribute to [indiscernible] off target effects. I think by our targeting the hemoglobin B locus in mimicking something that’s been well established and is associated with no disease in humans naturally proven, so to speak, I think we have a distinct advantage that will become apparent over time.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, and I guess just remind everybody, you need to have some assay validation that has to occur with this program. Just remind people around timelines for that and what removing that or resolving that will have any impact, if at all, on the clinical program.

Lisa Michaels

Well, it doesn’t have any impact on the clinical program now. This was always perceived as something that we needed to do on an ongoing fashion. It’s not limiting my ability to move forward in patients, and we have a clearly defined plan for the assay validation which we intend to be able to present to the agency, so that we have--quite frankly, what we’re really looking at is a clinical trial that could be used for registration purposes.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. I guess last question while we’re 301, beta-thal, I think you still need to file a separate IND for that, so just remind people if you’re on track for that and how people should think about progression in thal versus sickle cell.

Lisa Michaels

So we’re just looking to get the IND submitted. We’re still targeting the end of this year and hopefully we’ll start enrolling patients relatively promptly next year.

Matthew Harrison

Great. We’ve got a couple minutes left. Maybe we could just broadly talk about iPSCs, because I think that’s obviously pretty interesting and a lot of work on NK cells. Maybe just the vision there and how you think about your cell lines versus some of the cell lines that in products that are in the clinic, and what the clear sort of differentiation is for you.

Mark Shearman

Maybe I can take that. Really, the iPSC platform is taking advantage of what I described earlier, which is both AsCas12a nuclease activity and the SLEEK technology. Our goal really is to try to address or to customize an iNK cell which addresses what would be currently considered some of the limitations specifically around persistence. We’re using a combination of knock-out and knock-in technologies to come up with a series of edits. We haven’t disclosed the exact combination, but in our corporate deck you can see a couple of examples of the knock-outs that we’ve made, and then coming up at the ASH conference, we have some additional abstracts and presentations indicating some of the knock-in strategies, so people will get a sense of the direction we’re going in here. It’s really a combination of a number of different strengths that we have to produce a customized iNK cell that we hope would be superior in both AGCC cling as well as persistence and potentially also targeting. That’s where we’re currently at.

We will present or disclose more information on this program in 2022, but it’s really an exciting allogenic approach for really potentially a range of solid tumors for sure.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, great. Good.

Well Jim, Lisa, Mark, thank you for being here, thanks for the time. Very much appreciate it.

Jim Mullen

Thanks Matt. It’s a pleasure. Take care.

Mark Shearman

Thanks so much.

Matthew Harrison

Bye.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A