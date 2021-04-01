Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tarek Antaki as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

On Aug. 20, 2021, City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) announced the sale of its assets in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $576mm ($546mm net of fees, a gross $395mm paid December 2021 and $181mm paid February 2023). The stock rose 25% to $16 the following trading day, but I believe it should trade closer to $24 per share (implying a 1.4x return). The market isn't fully pricing in the attractiveness of this transaction, leaving potential investors with a low-risk way to generate attractive returns.

The sale is for $546mm (net of closing fees), which represents 75.2% of the market cap (as of the close 9/13/21) and 60.1% of the enterprise value (or EV). This figure is post-closing and assumes the cash is not reinvested. In exchange for the $546mm, CIO is only giving up 10.5% of EBITDA, 9.6% of operating income, and only 7.2% of net rentable square feet. This leaves investors in a win-win situation.

If the company is unable to find a replacement asset, then an investor in CIO will receive approximately a $491mm dividend, or 67.6% of the current market cap. The balance of the proceeds will likely be used to pay down debt which means after the dividend, an investor will own a company worth between $21 and $25 per share (see figure 4) or an upside of 1.2x to 1.5x. If the company is able to use 100% of the proceeds to buy an asset generating a reasonable cap rate, then investors are sitting on an asset that should be worth between $22 and $25 per share (see figure 5), or an upside of 1.3x to 1.5x.

The company lays out the net asset value of the company at varying stock price levels in figure 1 below. The table was taken from the company's investor presentation.

Figure 1. Net Asset Value Per Share Post Transaction

One point of skepticism may be that the transaction was structured over two tranches, and investors believe there is a risk the transaction may not close. If this is the case, investors are over discounting a failed transaction for two reasons. First, according to the investor presentation, the transaction is with a private equity firm managing $30bn. According to the asset sale agreement and investor presentation, the buyer placed a non-refundable deposit (assuming CIO completes its obligations) of $29mm, or 5% of the transaction value. The company indicated it has included "specific performance and damages remedies" (on top of the non-refundable deposit) if the buyer fails to complete the transaction. In short, this is a real transaction with a reputable buyer with skin in the game if they walk away from the transaction.

Second, the transaction was structured in two tranches to give the company time to find a replacement asset because it is completing a 1031 exchange. This is especially important since the company will earn a gain on the sale of $9.75 per share (68% of the market cap), or $430mm. The company has the ability to accelerate the closing of both transactions with a 45-day notice and will do so if it finds a replacement before the scheduled closing.

It's worth noting that the company discussed the potential sale of this asset in their Q2 2021 conference call (in early August 2021), but I believe few if any investors front run the transaction. That's because, as figure 2 shows, the company did not materially outpace the overall REIT index (VNQ) since Aug. 5 (the call where the company discussed the potential sale). Also, an analyst on the call asked a question implying comparables were trading at $200mm in San Diego, which turned out to be 64% less than the actual deal size.

Figure 2. Relative Performance: VNQ (US REIT ETF) versus CIO

The Company

Going public in April 2014 (spun out of Second City and was backed by Samuel Belzberg), City Office REIT is a real estate investment trust that owns 5.8mm square feet of office space in "18-hour cities," primarily in the southern and western United States. They own properties in Phoenix, Tampa, Denver, Orlando, San Diego, Dallas, Portland, and Seattle.

Figure 3. Portfolio Details

Source: Company presentation

CIO is well-diversified in cities that have a lower cost of living relative to larger cities, higher-than-average population growth, and cheaper office space relative to cities like NYC. Given this, the company should be able to grow same-store NOI (a similar metric to same-store sales growth) for multiple years. In fact, the company grew same-store NOI in 2020 by 1.1%. As readers know, the COVID-19 situation was likely one of the most difficult business environments for the sector ever. Showing any growth is impressive. In Q1 and Q2 2021, the company grew same-store NOI at 5% and 2.7%, respectively. I believe this is a growth company within its category and should therefore command a premium multiple to the overall sector, rather than the current discount.

Valuation

In figure 4, I assume the company pays a dividend with the proceeds. Please note that only about 90% of the cash value would be paid out and the balance would be used to pay down debt.

Figure 4. Value per share (cash dividend plus core business)

2021 EV/EBITDA Net asset value 14x 15x 16x Core business value $8.8 $10.6 $12.3 Cash value per share: (90% for estimated one-time dividend + 10% for partial debt repayment) $12.4 $12.4 $12.4 Total value per share $21.2 $23.0 $24.7 Upside (downside) 26.9% 37.8% 47.9%

According to Capital IQ data, the company was trading between 15-19x EV/EBITDA in the two years prior to COVID. I think it's fair to assume that, with time, the market will gravitate toward that multiple range - as the company has a more attractive debt profile post-transaction, the market realizes this is a growth stock (for real estate) and the market in general normalizes post-COVID - making the multiple assumptions in figure 4 somewhat conservative. Another way to evaluate this investment would be to compare cap-rates pre and post transaction. The assumption is that the market should trade CIO down to the same (or at least a similar) cap-rate after they pay a one-time dividend. Let's examine this further.

In this scenario, the company pays a one-time divided equal to 75.2% of the current stock price (in two tranches). Investors would be left with a business that generates $86.4mm in cash net operating income (2021 forecast) and has $660mm in debt (includes preferred equity and working capital adjustments). This would give the company an enterprise value of $1.4bn (assuming a $16.7 per share stock price). Applying the $86.4mm cash NOI to the EV means investors own an asset with a cap-rate of 6.2%, even after the one-time dividend. Prior to the transaction, the company traded at a cap-rate of 7.4%. Assuming the market values the stock at the same cap-rate that it had prior to the sale announcement means the stock will trade around $11.5 per share, or a downside of 31.1%. This gives investors a total return of 1.35x (0.66x from the dividend + 0.69x post-dividend stock price). I outline the math in figure 5.

Figure 5. Company value using historic cap-rate

Description In $mm Debt pre-asset sale $574.1 Projected debt paydown ($54.6) Preferred equity $112 Working capital adjustments net of book value of remaining land $29.4 Total debt and debt-like instruments $660.9 Cash NOI post transaction $86.4 Cap rate prior to asset sale announcement 7.40% Implied enterprise value (Cash NOI / cap-rate) $1168 Less debt and debt-like instruments ($661) Projected equity value (EV minus debt) $507 Current equity value (at $16.7 per share) $726 Upside (downside) -30.1%

In figure 6 we assume the company invests the proceeds at varying cap rates between 5.5%, 6%, or 6.5% and then trades at 15x, 16x, or 17x EV/EBITDA.

Figure 6. Value per share after deploying proceeds from asset sale

Investing proceeds scenario: Net Asset Value Investing proceeds cap-rate 5.50% 6.00% 6.50% 2021 EV/EBITDA 15x 16x 17x Core business value (per share) $8.8 $10.6 $12.3 Investing proceeds at above referenced cap rates $9.5 $11.1 $12.8 Total value per share $18.3 $21.7 $25.1 Upside (downside) 9.5% 29.9% 50.3%

To be neutral or accretive, the company should invest the proceeds at a rate that would maintain or increase the value of the entire company. According to an April 2021 NAR report, office cap rates were 6.6% for buildings above $2.5mm. This is well below the company's pre-transaction cap-rate of 7.4%. This means the company has its work cut out to find an accretive transaction. This point also means the company is more likely to pay out the proceeds as a dividend or buy-back stock aggressively, rather than make a non-accretive transaction.

Risks

Market conditions

A broader market pull back might result in the stock trading down from current levels. This has likely the highest probability risk of occurring, given the parabolic direction of the overall market and the general level of speculation in certain pockets of the market. If this occurs, it would only make the bull case more compelling and I will likely increase my position in the stock. Also, the company would likely buy back stock in this scenario.

Valuations stay compressed

The "stay at home" theme might last much longer than anticipated, keeping valuations for the sector below historic levels for several years. If the world continues to deal with a COVID resurgence, then the value of office properties in general would continue to command low valuations (since demand will stay low) and the sector might give up some of their gains over the last year (i.e., the stock would trade at a higher cap-rate, closer to 8-9%). To quantify this scenario, at an 8.5% cap-rate the stock would trade 50.9% lower to $8.2 per share. Keep in mind investors would have received a one-time dividend worth 75.2% of the current stock price, which is a total return of 1.2x. Not great, but I can live with this scenario.

Management

In the hopes of increasing the size of the portfolio (and securing their jobs), management may complete a non-accretive transaction with the proceeds. (Please see column one of figure 5 for this scenario.) If the company deployed the capital at a 5% cap-rate and the overall market gives the company a lower than its historic average 15x EV/EBITDA multiple, then the upside is only 6.3% (or $18.3 per share). Obviously, this scenario doesn't compensate investors for the risk they are taking. But I do view it as a low probability event given management's (and the board's) history of making smart decisions.

While one of the obvious risks is that the transaction falls apart and the company trades back to the level prior to the transaction (i.e., a 22% downside), I believe that has a low probability (<10% probability) of occurring due to the counterparty of the buyer and the non-refundable deposit. That said, even if it did occur, the stock would not trade the full 22% lower (maybe it would settle at a 10-15% loss) because the market will assume there are other willing buyers for the San Diego assets (even if it is at a lower overall price level). Taken together, I didn't list this risk as a primary risk because the probability weighted total impact on the stock is immaterial (under a 3% total impact), and thus not a major concern.

Conclusion

CIO offers investors a compelling risk/reward at current levels because no matter the path the company takes with the soon to be large cash infusion, the investor payoff is attractive while the downside risk remains muted. If the company doesn't complete a new transaction with the funds, then investors will likely receive a total return of 31.4% (see figure 5 for details).

If the company deploys the capital at a 6% cap rate (not accretive) and the market values the company at 16x EV/EBITDA, then the company is worth $21.7 per share, or an upside of 30%. See figure 6 for a matrix of outcomes under this scenario. In summary, given the high probability upside as a result of a completed sale of the San Diego assets and the limited downside described in the risks section, I like the risk/reward tradeoff for CIO, which is why this is one of my largest positions.