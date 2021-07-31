Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I came across Joann Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) as they recently announced a dividend and initiated a buyback program. The company has embarked in 2016 on an exciting journey to shift towards an omnichannel strategy. In addition to the growth potential, the stock is cheap, near its 52-week low, and trading at close to 5x FY22 EPS. In my opinion, the stock is a buy.

Company Details

Founded in Ohio in 1943, Joann Inc. is now a prominent fabric and craft retailer in the United States. The business went public on the Nasdaq exchange on March 16th, 2021. The company sells sewing materials, paper crafting, art supplies, and home decor products. It has 855 locations in 49 states and a thriving e-commerce operation. The company operates under two main business lines:

Sewing

Based on FY21 numbers, the company derives 48% of its revenue from the Sewing category. The category comprises cotton, warm fabrications (such as fleece and flannel fabrics), home decorating and utility fabrics, fashion, sportswear, and special occasion fabrics among other products.

Arts and Crafts, Home Décor and Other

This second category represents 52% of the company’s FY21 revenue. Under this category, the company offers yarn and yarn accessories, paper crafting components, fine art materials (pastels, watercolors, oil paints, acrylics) seasonal décor, and home décor accessories.

One particular fact that is very interesting about JOAN is their relatively small dependency on China as a supplier. During FY2021, the firm purchased roughly 64% of its supplies from US-based vendors. The remaining 36% was sourced from overseas manufacturers, out of which China accounted for half (approximately 18%).

According to a 2017 study by the Association for Creative Industries (“AFCI”), the Creative Products sector in which the company operates is worth more than $40 billion and continuously expanding. With annual sales of USD 2.7 billion in FY21, there is plenty of room to grow for JOAN. The company has a leading position in the sewing market where it estimates its market share at 33%, while management believes that there is “further significant share opportunity in the arts and crafts category”.

Catalysts

By going through the last 10-K and the last two earnings calls, I have the feeling that JOAN is a very interesting business. Moving forward, I will focus on three important catalysts that, in my opinion, can provide significant upside to shareholders:

Strong growth in e-commerce and omnichannel sales

Since 2016, the company is undergoing a strategy change focused on pivoting from a “traditional retailer to a fully-integrated, digitally-connected provider of Creative Products”. To put things into perspective, the company provided at its peak a diverse selection of more than 95,000 in-stores stock keeping units (SKU) and over 245,000 online SKUs. By expanding its online offering, JOAN is able to reach more customers and provide an outstanding client experience. In addition to the above, the rich variety of online SKUs complements the physical network offering which creates an omnichannel platform. This strategy has proved to pay off in recent years, with revenue generated by the omnichannel platform growing almost fivefold since 2019 (from USD 103 million in FY19 to USD 511 million in FY21).

During the last earnings call, management announced some exciting developments in the strategy. The first one is the ambition to scale the business outside the US:

We are especially excited by the initial results from the launch of our international e-commerce platform through which is a matter of weeks we were already shipping to 29 countries in across every major product category. Though we are at very early stages of expanding our geographic presence, increased global reach will provide JOANN with margin enhancement and growth opportunities going forward. We expect to ship to additional countries later this fall with the next phase of our international e-commerce rollout. Outside of the U.S., there is simply no other company that offers what JOANN can in terms of breadth of assortment and our related value proposition in particular across the sewing space and we intend to leverage our offerings accordingly.

The second point is the healthy growth of omnichannel sales, representing now 11% of total sales during the quarter. The company has successfully developed a BOPIS model (buy online pick-up instore), which offers costumers greater flexibility regarding the fulfillment option:

Customers also continue to respond favorably to our omnichannel capabilities. Omnichannel sales grew by 115% on a two-year stack and reached $53.5 million in the second quarter, representing 11% of our sales in Q2 compared to 5% over the same period in fiscal 2020. Our BOPUS penetration now accounts for around a third of our total omnichannel revenue and our curbside pickup is now ranked as a best-in-class service.

Increasing customer retention and engagement

Based on JOAN's latest 10-K, the company generated 29% of its net sales from its top three million customers. Yet, JOAN had approximately 71 million addressable customers in their database, out of which roughly 17 million customers are part of the email database. I believe there is a potential for generating additional revenue by engaging more actively with customers. Management has already taken steps in order to stimulate its client base by refurbishing its stores and by providing products that match the needs of its non-core customers. Overall, the customer retention trend was positive during the last quarter:

Importantly, in Q2, customer retention and acquisition metrics ran ahead of pre-COVID levels. From our top three million and newly acquired customers, our sales trends were up double digits on a two-year basis at or above our expectations. At sequential basis, we experienced a sharp increase in the number of new customers, doubling their growth from the first quarter. Also during Q2, we did experience a pullback of non-core customers who tend to be more seasonal nature in their shopping habits. Our data indicates that these non-core customers were more engaged in other leisure time interest and services during the quarter, such as outdoor activities and summer travel given the post-vaccination reopening environment. As I mentioned earlier I'm especially proud of the continued progress and customer satisfaction at JOANN. Our net promoter scores have consistently improved in each consecutive month throughout this year and achieved record highs within the quarter. While we're still in the very early stages of our multi-year store refresh initiative, our net promoter scores at newly refreshed stores are meaningfully outperforming our store fleet overall.

Increasing profitability

The third main value driver is in my opinion the management’s focus on increasing profitability. The company generated diluted EPS of USD 0.12 during the last quarter, while EBITDA grew USD 27.8 million on a two-year basis. The company also achieved a record gross margin of 53.7%, which is 100 basis points more than during Q1 FY22:

We reported net income of $5.2 million in the second quarter with diluted earnings per share of $0.12. Adjusted EBITDA was $23.5 million versus $93.1 million in our most impacted quarter last year from the pandemic. On a two-year basis, our adjusted EBITDA improved by $27.8 million. As Wade mentioned, we had record gross margin performance in the second quarter at 53.7% of sales, an improvement of 100 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022. On a two-year stack, gross profit dollars increased 17.8% to $266.8 million, which is an acceleration from our 13.5% growth in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

The other profitability driver is the focus on reducing debt. The company reduced its debt by more than USD 300 million since FY20, therefore lowering the interest expense. In the last 12 months alone, the company repaid USD 133.8 million:

Interest expense for the quarter decreased by $3.5 million versus the same quarter last year to $14.8 million. The decline in interest expense reflects our lower average debt levels compared to last year, as well as a lower average interest rate due to the cumulative effect of our recent refinancing activities. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet that provides us with the flexibility to fund our strategic objectives and provide a return to shareholders, all while absorbing the non-recurring supply chain cost I described earlier. Our long-term debt was $771.2 million as of July 31, 2021, a decrease of $133.8 million from August 01, 2020.

Lastly, the company initiated a quarterly dividend of USD 0.1 per share. Annually, this represents a 4% dividend yield. The company also announced a buyback program for USD 20 million. On a market capitalization of USD 440 million, this adds another 4.5%. The company will therefore return approximately 8.5% to its shareholders over the next 12 months.

Company Valuation

The company has a market capitalization of USD 440 million. Wall Street estimates FY22 EPS of 2.16. Given the fact that the stock is currently trading at USD 10.41 per share, this implies a PE of 4.82x forward EPS. After listening to the Q2 FY22 earnings transcript, I tend to agree with the EPS estimate provided by the analysts for the following reasons:

While management didn’t provide guidance on revenue or earnings, I assume revenue will come in the USD 2.3-2.5 billion range for FY22. I have also assumed a 52% gross margin, although I am confident that JOAN can achieve a slightly better margin.

Depreciation and amortization are expected to be between $80 million and $82 million, and I have assumed SG&A to be USD 980 million.

An effective income tax rate of 22.5% to 23.5% for the full year.

Weighted average fully diluted shares for the full year are expected to be 42.8 million.

According to my calculation and estimates, this should lead FY22 EPS to fall in the USD 2.2 to 2.4 range, despite some cost headwinds:

Despite challenges, we have successfully obtain bookings for ocean freight and over 90% of merchandise we will need for our peak third and fourth quarter selling season. To accomplish this in the current environment, we are having to absorb rates for ocean freight, in some cases, up to 10 times higher than historical levels, as well as incur additional costs to move products through congested ports and temporarily shut down rail networks.

Key Takeaways

I am bullish on JOAN. I see an asymmetrical risk-reward situation. To give an example, even if analysts' estimates for FY22 EPS are missed by half, the stock still trades at a low forward PE of roughly 10x. In my opinion, JOAN is a Peter Lynch-style turnaround, where we will see the results of the new strategy sooner than expected. For now, the stock is depressed, trading lower than the IPO price and with high short interest. In my opinion, this is the best time to buy.