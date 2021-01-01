ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

One of the surprising and little-discussed impacts of the recent bull market and all-time highs is that while the rally has spread far and wide among large-cap stocks, the upward trend has also had the effect of flushing down the gains that some richly valued mid-cap stocks have made. Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is a good example of this: the low-code software platform vendor, which emphasizes helping businesses automate their internal processes through drag-and-click software, has suffered a sharp ~30% decline since the start of the year, underperforming the S&P 500 by nearly fifty points.

That slide in Appian's share price has been accompanied not only by weakening sentiment but a slightly less bullish fundamental picture as well. Appian's revenue growth is softening, particularly in cloud subscriptions where the company tends to focus its story, while its scalability is being thrown into question as EBITDA margins continue to slide. Impatient with the mixed results and a persistently high valuation, the selloff in Appian this year has been intense:

Data by YCharts

I had been bearish on Appian for years, considering the stock to be a little-differentiated platform with a relatively poor margin profile versus other SaaS vendors and an ultra-high valuation. Last quarter, noting Appian's sharp YTD declines, I took my view on Appian up one notch to neutral.

Yet after seeing Appian's Q2 results (which beat Wall Street's expectations on the top line, but saw wider losses than investors had hoped for), and even after a further slide in the share price, I still see very few reasons to actually buy into Appian right now. I remain neutral on this stock, and I view the pros and cons on this name to be relatively balanced.

On the positive side, Appian is addressing a relatively large market for process automation that has been a core focus area for businesses and IT departments since the post-pandemic era began. As it scales, Appian has also succeeded at pawning off lower-margin services work to third-party partners and focusing on building out its cloud subscription offering, which is still showing impressive ~40% y/y growth.

Conversely, however, growth is starting to show signs of a slowdown, especially in Appian's rather underwhelming Q3 guidance. Profits are still nonexistent, and Appian is also up against a number of very notable competitors, most notably ServiceNow (NOW).

Chief of all risks remains Appian's valuation, which retains a legacy premium despite the recent souring of sentiment. At current share prices near $103, Appian trades at a market cap of $7.30 billion. After we net off the $249.7 million of cash on the company's most recent Q2 balance sheet, Appian's resulting enterprise value is $7.05 billion.

For the current year, meanwhile, Appian has guided to a revenue range of $355-$357 million, representing 17% y/y growth. For FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street is projecting $421.8 million in revenue, or +18% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). This puts Appian's valuation multiples at:

19.8x EV/FY21 revenue

16.7x EV/FY22 revenue

To me, there's still a lot of air left in Appian's stock especially with cloud growth expected to slow to the 30s and overall revenue growth having already slowed to the high teens. Continue to keep a close eye on this stock but right now is not the optimal time to buy.

Q2 download

Let's now go through Appian's latest Q2 results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Appian Q2 results

Source: Appian Q2 earnings release

In Q2, Appian grew its revenue at a 24% y/y overall pace to $83.0 million, beating Wall Street's expectations for $78.1 million (+17% y/y) by a seven-point margin. The company's revenue growth also accelerated versus just 13% y/y growth in Q1, though a large element of that is due to an easier comp in Q2 versus the immediate onset of the pandemic in Q2 of last year. We note as well that Appian's cloud revenue saw strong 44% y/y growth to $42.5 million, representing just over half of Appian's overall revenue.

Let's start with the positive metrics first. In addition to strong cloud growth north of >40% y/y, Appian's cloud revenue retention rates hit 121% in Q2, the strongest rate over the past year. Given how much investors prize high revenue retention rates for software companies (think about it: a renewal/upsell deal is much cheaper for companies to land than trying to bag a new customer, in terms of sales dollars and effort), this will be a positive catalyst for Appian's stock if it can manage to sustain this.

Figure 2. Cloud revenue retention

Source: Appian Q2 earnings release

Another positive highlight: Appian has also done a good job at squeezing down the professional services component of its business. At the time of Appian's IPO, a ~50% revenue mix of low-margin (and in some cases, negative-margin) professional services was a major concern for the stock. Now, Appian's services revenue, on top of having a positive (though indexing lower than subscriptions) gross margin, is also "only" ~30% of the revenue mix. Pro forma gross margins in Q2, meanwhile, hit 70% - a one-point improvement to last year's Q2.

Figure 3. Appian revenue mix

Source: Appian Q2 earnings release

There are some concerns to flag from this quarter, however. The first is that Appian's guidance turned out to be rather underwhelming. The company is guiding to $45-$45.5 million in cloud revenue in Q3, implying a slowdown to just 31-33% y/y growth: more than ten points weaker than in Q2, and implying that this quarter's strong cloud growth may be due mostly to the easier last-year comp. Total revenue growth at 17-18% y/y guidance also fails to inspire much confidence.

Figure 4. Appian guidance

Source: Appian Q2 earnings release

The second major red flag: profitability. In Q2, Appian generated an adjusted EBITDA loss of -$18.3 million, more than 2x the prior year's losses and representing a -20% adjusted EBITDA margin, versus just an -11% margin in Q2 of last year. For a company whose total revenue growth is expected to slow down to just the high teens, a -20% adjusted EBITDA margin is unacceptable (especially for such a richly traded stock) and calls into question Appian's ability to scale.

Figure 5. Appian adjusted EBITDA trends

Source: Appian Q2 earnings release

Key takeaways

In my view, Appian will continue to trade sideways and underperform the broader markets. The company's latest Q2 results don't inspire much confidence in either Appian's growth trajectory or its ability to close its margin gaps, and for such a richly traded stock at ~16x forward revenue, these flaws are rather more difficult to excuse. Stay on the sidelines and continue to watch this stock, but now is not the optimal time to buy in.