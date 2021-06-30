FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) has filed for a $259 million IPO from the sale of common stock by its parent firm. There is also a planned concurrent private placement, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides residential mortgage insurance to consumers in the United States.

Given comparatively ACT’s slower growth rate to direct competitor Essent, lack of dividend and far lower earnings per share, ESNT looks to be more interesting, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Enact was founded as a division within parent company Genworth Financial (GNW) in 1981 to provide mortgage insurance to enable borrowers to qualify for lower interest rate loans.

Management is headed by president and CEO Rohit Gupta, who has been within the Genworth group since 2003 and was previously Genworth Mortgage Insurance Company's Chief Commercial Officer.

Enact has received at least $2.37 billion in equity investment from parent firm Genworth Financial.

The firm pursues relationships with national banks, non-bank mortgage lenders, local mortgage bankers, credit unions and community banks.

In 2020, ACT provided new insurance to 1,800 clients, 'including 19 of the top 20 mortgage lenders.' (Source)

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by HousingWire, the private mortgage insurance market expanded in 2020, providing insurance for 2 million low down payment borrowers.

This represented a 53% increase over 2019 and resulted in around $1.3 trillion in total residential mortgages with active PMI by the end of 2020.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increased consumer demand for housing but also greater financial hardship by consumers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, in 2020, 'nearly 60% of purchase loans backed by mortgage insurers went to first-time homebuyers, more than 40% went to borrowers with incomes below $75,000, and the average loan amount with MI was approximately $290,000.' (Source)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Federal, State and Local govt. agencies

Arch Capital Group

Essent Group

MGIC Investment Corp

NMI Holdings

Radian Group

GSEs

Portfolio Lenders

Reinsurers

Others

Financial Performance

Enact’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing total revenue

Uneven net income

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 564,704,000 5.2% 2020 $ 1,106,459,000 13.0% 2019 $ 978,853,000 Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 255,943,000 2020 $ 370,421,000 2019 $ 677,628,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 263,107,000 2020 $ 704,350,000 2019 $ 500,020,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of June 30, 2021, Enact had $435 million in cash and $859 million in total liabilities.

Net free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $622.3 million.

IPO Details

ACT’s parent firm intends to sell 13.3 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $19.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $260 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Bayview Asset Management investment vehicles have indicated an interest to purchase shares in a concurrent private placement according to the following terms:

(Source)

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $3.5 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 8.17%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the IPO proceeds will go to the parent company.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Regarding legal proceedings, the firm says it is ‘not subject to any pending material legal proceedings.’

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $3,175,380,000 Enterprise Value $3,479,326,000 Price / Sales 2.80 EV / Revenue 3.07 Earnings Per Share $2.94 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 8.17% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $19.50 Net Free Cash Flow $622,316,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 19.60% Revenue Growth Rate 5.24% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Essent Group (ESNT); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Essent Group (ESNT) Enact Holdings (ACT) Variance Price / Sales 5.25 2.80 -46.7% EV / Revenue 5.34 3.07 -42.6% Earnings Per Share $4.84 $2.94 -39.2% Revenue Growth Rate 6.3% 5.24% -17.29% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

Enact is seeking to go public as part of its separation process from parent firm Genworth Financial.

ACT’s financials show growing total revenue, variable net income and uneven but high cash flow from operations

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was a very impressive $622.3 million.

The market opportunity for providing mortgage insurance products in the U.S. is large and highly correlated to the demand for home mortgages, especially those on the lower part of the financial spectrum.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 39.4% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company’s outlook are the effects of COVID-19 pandemic ending, thereby reducing demand for home buying, price competition that can pressure margins and increasing losses during periods of economic stress.

As for valuation, compared to direct competitor Essent, the ACT IPO is priced at a lower valuation on various multiples while the firm’s growth rate is only slightly lower than Essent’s.

Essent is currently paying an annual dividend yield of about 1.57% while ACT appears to have no immediate plans to pay a dividend.

I suspect the firm’s revenue growth rate will likely drop as the enormous mortgage refinancing activity during the pandemic fades.

If ACT had a higher growth rate than ESNT, it might be more tempting to buy.

But given ACT’s slower growth rate, lack of dividend and far lower earnings per share, ESNT looks to be more interesting, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 15, 2021.