Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) has filed for a $259 million IPO from the sale of common stock by its parent firm. There is also a planned concurrent private placement, according to an amended registration statement.
The company provides residential mortgage insurance to consumers in the United States.
Given comparatively ACT’s slower growth rate to direct competitor Essent, lack of dividend and far lower earnings per share, ESNT looks to be more interesting, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.
Raleigh, North Carolina-based Enact was founded as a division within parent company Genworth Financial (GNW) in 1981 to provide mortgage insurance to enable borrowers to qualify for lower interest rate loans.
Management is headed by president and CEO Rohit Gupta, who has been within the Genworth group since 2003 and was previously Genworth Mortgage Insurance Company's Chief Commercial Officer.
Below is a brief video by Enact:
(Source)
Enact has received at least $2.37 billion in equity investment from parent firm Genworth Financial.
The firm pursues relationships with national banks, non-bank mortgage lenders, local mortgage bankers, credit unions and community banks.
In 2020, ACT provided new insurance to 1,800 clients, 'including 19 of the top 20 mortgage lenders.' (Source)
According to a 2021 market research report by HousingWire, the private mortgage insurance market expanded in 2020, providing insurance for 2 million low down payment borrowers.
This represented a 53% increase over 2019 and resulted in around $1.3 trillion in total residential mortgages with active PMI by the end of 2020.
The main drivers for this expected growth are increased consumer demand for housing but also greater financial hardship by consumers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, in 2020, 'nearly 60% of purchase loans backed by mortgage insurers went to first-time homebuyers, more than 40% went to borrowers with incomes below $75,000, and the average loan amount with MI was approximately $290,000.' (Source)
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Federal, State and Local govt. agencies
Arch Capital Group
Essent Group
MGIC Investment Corp
NMI Holdings
Radian Group
GSEs
Portfolio Lenders
Reinsurers
Others
Enact’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing total revenue
Uneven net income
Variable cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 564,704,000
|
5.2%
|
2020
|
$ 1,106,459,000
|
13.0%
|
2019
|
$ 978,853,000
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 255,943,000
|
2020
|
$ 370,421,000
|
2019
|
$ 677,628,000
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 263,107,000
|
2020
|
$ 704,350,000
|
2019
|
$ 500,020,000
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, Enact had $435 million in cash and $859 million in total liabilities.
Net free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $622.3 million.
ACT’s parent firm intends to sell 13.3 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $19.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $260 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
Bayview Asset Management investment vehicles have indicated an interest to purchase shares in a concurrent private placement according to the following terms:
(Source)
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $3.5 billion.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 8.17%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the IPO proceeds will go to the parent company.
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.
Regarding legal proceedings, the firm says it is ‘not subject to any pending material legal proceedings.’
Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and other investment banks.
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$3,175,380,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$3,479,326,000
|
Price / Sales
|
2.80
|
EV / Revenue
|
3.07
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$2.94
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
8.17%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$19.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$622,316,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
19.60%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
5.24%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Essent Group (ESNT); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Essent Group (ESNT)
|
Enact Holdings (ACT)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
5.25
|
2.80
|
-46.7%
|
EV / Revenue
|
5.34
|
3.07
|
-42.6%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$4.84
|
$2.94
|
-39.2%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
6.3%
|
5.24%
|
-17.29%
(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)
Enact is seeking to go public as part of its separation process from parent firm Genworth Financial.
ACT’s financials show growing total revenue, variable net income and uneven but high cash flow from operations
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was a very impressive $622.3 million.
The market opportunity for providing mortgage insurance products in the U.S. is large and highly correlated to the demand for home mortgages, especially those on the lower part of the financial spectrum.
Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 39.4% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risks to the company’s outlook are the effects of COVID-19 pandemic ending, thereby reducing demand for home buying, price competition that can pressure margins and increasing losses during periods of economic stress.
As for valuation, compared to direct competitor Essent, the ACT IPO is priced at a lower valuation on various multiples while the firm’s growth rate is only slightly lower than Essent’s.
Essent is currently paying an annual dividend yield of about 1.57% while ACT appears to have no immediate plans to pay a dividend.
I suspect the firm’s revenue growth rate will likely drop as the enormous mortgage refinancing activity during the pandemic fades.
If ACT had a higher growth rate than ESNT, it might be more tempting to buy.
But given ACT’s slower growth rate, lack of dividend and far lower earnings per share, ESNT looks to be more interesting, so I'll pass on the IPO.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 15, 2021.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs is an inherently volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.