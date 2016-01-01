Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

There are not very many things that almost every person has in common. But one of the commonalities is that we, or at least most of us, have teeth. And those teeth require proper care or else they can decay or cause other issues. Naturally, the dentists who provide that care need to rely on companies that are capable of providing the tools and other items that are necessary for them to complete their jobs. One industry leader in this space that investors should take into consideration is Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY). Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had exhibited fairly steady growth. Profits have been all over the place, but cash flow has been generally improving over time. With shares trading at reasonable levels, the business could make for a decent long-term play for any investor who believes their dental care will remain an important aspect of modern society.

A sizable enterprise

Dentsply is a fairly decent-sized company. According to management, the enterprise is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. Not only does it serve the US market, it also provides its goods to more than 120 other nations. It has several brands under its name, including Byte, IPN, Midwest, and more. At this time, the company operates under two main segments.

The first of these is called Technologies and Equipment. The company has two subsegments operating under this. The first of these is the Dental Technologies and Equipment Products unit. Through this, the company sells treatment centers, imaging equipment, CAD/CAM systems, and other related technologies. For those who do not know, treatment centers include dentist chairs and all of the features that come with them. This particular segment accounts for 50% of the company's overall revenue and it has a significant amount of market penetration in the US and Germany when it comes to the CAD/CAM systems that it sells. At present, the market share in those two countries stands at 19% and 18%, respectively. The other subsegment is called Healthcare Consumable Products. Through this, the company sells urology catheters, medical drills, and other miscellaneous products. This unit is responsible for a further 10% of the company's revenue.

The other segment Dentsply has is called Consumables. Through this segment, the company sells preventive, restorative, endodontic, and dental laboratory products. This segment includes the sale of small equipment and it sells things like anesthetics, prophylaxis paste tooth whiteners, and other related products. On the whole, this segment is responsible for generating 40% of the company's overall revenue.

When it comes to actually selling the products, Dentsply takes a multifaceted approach. For instance, they claim that about two-thirds of all of their stuff is distributed through third-party distributors. However, some particular products are sold directly to their customers. A great example of this would be the urology products in the business markets. These are sold directly to the end-user in 15 different countries throughout Europe and North America. And in 20 other countries, these products are sold through distributors.

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dentsply exhibited steady growth. Revenue increased from $3.75 billion in 2016 to $4.03 billion in 2019. Revenue then took a beating, falling to $3.34 billion in 2020. Fortunately, this decline appears to have been short-lived. That is because in the first half of 2021, revenue has totaled $2.09 billion. That is significantly higher than the $1.37 billion achieved in the same timeframe a year earlier. It is worth mentioning that while the company does expect organic growth to be between 18% and 25% this year, some growth will be due to recent acquisitions the company has completed. In December of 2020, for instance, it acquired Straight Smile, currently known as Byte, for $1 billion in cash. It also acquired, earlier this year, Propel Orthodontics for $132 million. It also acquired a minority interest in a healthcare consumables business in June of this year in exchange for $16 million. That is not to say the company won't sell assets. The company made two sales earlier this year for a combined $27 million. All combined, management expects organic growth and its acquisitions to drive revenue up to between $4.1 billion and $4.3 billion this year.

Although the path for revenue has been fairly predictable, the same cannot be said of profitability. In three of the five years ending in 2020, the company generated net losses. However, cash flow has been more consistent. Though it too has experienced some ups and downs, the general trend has been positive, rising from $563 million in 2016 to $635 million last year. Free cash flow has performed similarly. This year looks to be even better for both measures of cash flow and profitability. Net income in the first half of 2021 totaled $216 million. That compares to a $235 million loss achieved a year earlier. Operating cash flow jumped from $164 million to $263 million. And free cash flow has risen from $125 million to $197 million.

For the current fiscal year, management expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.75 and $2.90. This should translate into net income of $624.3 million. If we also take performance for so far this year when it comes to operating cash flow and project that out for the rest of the year, that metric should be around $1.02 billion. This implies that the company is trading at a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 13.1 and add a forward price to earnings multiple of 21.3. This is not exactly cheap, but it is not expensive for a growing industry leader. What makes this even more appealing is that management does not seem to think that this increase in sales and profits this year is a one-time thing. They anticipate long-term organic growth to be between 4% and 5% per year, with acquisitions adding a bit to this. The company is also targeting $250 million in cost savings that should help to ensure profitability moving forward.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Dentsply is definitely an industry leader and it is a company that appears to be benefiting from a transition. The cost-cutting initiated by management and the expectation for continued growth works to make the enterprise a quality prospect for investors to consider. Shares are not exactly cheap, but so long as the business does not experience a step back when it comes to cash flow or earnings, they do look appealing for investors who are interested in owning the business for the long run.