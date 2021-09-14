Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) Gold Forum Americas 2021 September 14, 2021 12:40 PM ET

Mark Bristow - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jackie Przybylowski - BMO Capital Markets

Jackie Przybylowski

Our next presentation this morning is with Barrick Gold. And we have Mark Bristow, President and CEO of Barrick Gold. Thank you very much, Mark, for joining us.

Mark Bristow

Good Morning, Jackie. Pleasure.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jackie Przybylowski

And we have a fireside chat format for this session. So I will shoot the first question that you. Mark, you've long called for the gold industry to show discipline in growth in preserving free cash flows during this period of strong gold prices.

And today, do you think this discipline is held? Do you think that companies are behaving themselves and being disciplined, or do you think the industry is still done enough to ensure that it would be healthy when gold -- or if gold prices were to fall?

Mark Bristow

No, I think. No -- well, of course, the discipline is there because of the margins, and we haven't seen anything, instead of -- too outrageous in the transaction front. I repeatedly do caution the fact that, when we went into this latest bull market, the industry wasn't in good shape. And $1,700, $1,800 gold price, as you know, makes a big difference to a business model.

And again, when you look at, whichever sort of modeling you follow, we as an industry haven't replaced the gold that we've mined since 2000, on aggregate, so we had a few years, but if you even it out, to about 50%. And even with the ones that aren't captured, it's maybe -- we've replaced 60% or 65%.

So we are in a precarious position as an industry and the grade is now half of what it was in 2000. And, again, we've been through the crisis of the late 90s, with the hedging crosses, where gold went to 260 and we stopped exploring.

And then we had the bull markets of 2011, where we spent a lot of effort destroying value. And now we've actually got it right in this bull markets and everyone wants the money back. And we're not investing it in our future. And that is the worry.

And, I’d just finish by saying, I thought we want a good start in 2019. We lead a consolidation of the industry, which would -- which a lot of people had spoken about. It was a four legged strategy. And Newmont picked up Goldcorp, which is certainly, as you know from Tom, being a good exercise.

You saw the Kirkland Lake consolidation endeavor really worked well to deliver West African consolidation. The Northern Star consolidation out of Australia was good for our industry, and there were many little bits.

But then we stall. Then COVID arrived. We got into the real vertical part of the bull market, and everything stalls. And, again, my frustration is, such a great opportunity to look at our industry and consolidate it. And I'm concerned that we will get through this like we did in 2015. And we’ll look back and we'll say, what did we -- what did we actually deliver for our shareholders?

So, certainly, just in recap on your question, absolutely, the gold industry for the first time has offered the value that that one would expect in a process. The question is, can we also not only build on that value that we've offered to our investors, but can we build out that runway a little bit further?

Jackie Przybylowski

You've talked about forming a new sort of capital return strategy. It's similar to maybe what you had at Randgold, but moving that to Barrick, maybe next year or so. So is it fair to say that that you're kind of looking to do maybe both. Are – is Barrick looking to be a consolidator or participate in consolidation in the industry from here? Are you looking to increase your capital returns or more sustainable capital returns or both?

Mark Bristow

You know, returns in a gold mining industry very different to base metals, is really based on your performance. And it's your long-term performance that's so critical. So you know, my view has always been, we build mines to make profits, to deliver a return on the capital invested in that project. And if you do it right, you should accumulate cash and be able to invest in your future.

So this year was, you know, it's an unprecedented time, we've cleaned up a lot of the assets within Barrick and Randgold. We realized a lot of $1.5 billion worth of values of cash, some of it equity still, and so we felt it was the appropriate way to return to shareholders, and particularly for our Canadians shareholders is a cost effective way.

At the same time, we have a base dividend, which is calculated at $1,200 long-term gold for us. And so that for that year, again, we're right up there with all our other peers, in fact, we're ahead of them, as far as delivering value per share on a return basis. We might not call it dividends, but that doesn't matter.

Going forward, we have very clearly pointed out that we delayed that decision, as we cleaned up the company. We put together for disparate cultures, and took on some great assets, but also some challenging, challenging situations, which we’re getting to the end of.

And so, you know, our intention is to again, update the market, and our stakeholders on exactly how we go to the next step. And again, is always going to be volatility as Tom referenced. And so different companies will look at different things, fundamentally gold is a value creator. And, as I've always said it should pay dividends because effectively, then you get an insurance policies – policy that's self funded.

And so – and we – I mean, of course, we look to the Randgold style, and that is, you know, having a certain amount of cash on the balance sheet and then paying the rest out. That's really where, where we would, you know, that's where my head is anyway. Of course, the board debate is still ongoing but that's where I'd like to see it.

And that should not detract on doing deals that create value. And I think that consolidation is, and you know, we've seen some assets already that came out, when mentioned names, but, very exciting feasibility study has never delivered on the original bankable feasibility study. Many of our, the bigger companies look to evaluate that opportunity. And everyone just stood and watched it when you get the passing show, and then now to go back and fix some of those things.

I think it's, for me, I've always said, the best way to create value is organically, or through early stage opportunities where you don't have to go and fix somebody else's mistakes. That's always the best way to create that.

Jackie Przybylowski

So it's like you're reading my mind, because my next question was going to be what in your portfolio would you look at it, maybe in terms of the next, greenfield mine or greenfield project that you have, or is there anything that you're keen on developing in the near-term?

Mark Bristow

You would have seen we've opened up some frontiers with the big deal in Egypt. And again, that was a long haul to get ourselves comfortable with the framework, because when we invest exploration money, we want to be comfortable about developing something we fund. It's a very prospective geological, terrain whole Nubian-Arabian Shield that we've been working on for a while now.

We've just moved first step into Guyana, which is, again, we've talked about a lot because of the West African skills we have. And we've consolidated a big position there. I mean, the most exciting greenfields opportunities we have at the moment has to be Nevada. We, again, if you look at the ACGs on at the moment, lot of debate about modeling and thinking and real exploration. We really haven't seen that in the gold industry because the reasons are introduced rather beginning. And so we ran out of steam on real exploration, and wasted the last two years really rebuilding those models in Nevada and we're really excited about that.

And the thing about Nevada, it's a bit like Kibali. The orebodies are small, they're hard to find, when you find them, they produce a lot of gold. And Goldrush is one -- about four miles, and rather really significant modern discovery. And I think the gold industry is short of premium provinces, we've got none of that, just a moment. There's nothing out there that really offers long-term high quality production for our industry. And I think the industry's got to catch up with its exploration.

Jackie Przybylowski

It's been a big priority, like you mentioned for Barrick, especially since the Nevada Gold joint venture was formed. How is that process going? Do you think you've completed the work that you needed to do? So you have that full understanding now, or is there still more work to be done or more synergies that you can capture there?

Mark Bristow

The synergies, we took some -- just on supply chain benefits, over $200 million in the first period, we've got another $100 over this year and next year. So we're still fighting the cost pressures on and we're keeping it under control. Everything else really is in very good shape. Turquoise -- we’ve had that ring failure on the big mall in Goldstrike. Again, that -- I think that talks to the way we've got the team, because the team really jumped around. It's a very big project that – the ring is back on site. The new one, we've remanufactured it, we'll have it running fully – fully back by the end of the – this month. And I think the key thing there is that, the team is still looking to be in guidance both in Cortez and in Highland, because those were the two assets that were impacted. But why – how we done that, we've managed the hard carbon material or high grade high carbon, because of the longer residence time we can treat that. And we've stockpiled and built a stockpile of the better looking or the lower carbon, so that when we get that mill running, we can and lift the throughput and keep the grade up for – for the next quarter. So that's in good shape.

Turquoise Ridge is the challenge, at the moment we are – we are trialing five 50-ton battery – of battery trucks. And we need to get through that trial. And because it's the right time, because we still ventilation constrained as we bringing down this third shop. And so that is behind guidance at the moment, Turquoise Ridge.

Overall, the Barrick is trading well on guidance. And so those are the two issues. But -- in the workforce in Nevada has been one of my big priorities. We've made a lot of progress. We've cleaned up. We were operating at a low employment rate at the moment, and that's good. That's a sign of – and we're lifting that efficiency. So you can never do enough of that. But you know, I think of this, where we still got a little bit of work to do is – is to move that G&A further down into the organization. We're at the sort of supervision level now. And we've really got to – I want everyone to come to work as being part of our business rather than just to do a job. And they still work to do before I'm comfortable.

But you would have seen in the quarter this last quarter, we showed how efficient we are the G&A as a sizable, because remember we not to detract from anyone's presentation but we manage the most gold production in the entire industry. And so we carry out a big sort of burden on operational skills.

Jackie Przybylowski

Yeah. And you've mentioned in the past, wanting to, to have all of your workers as owners in the company, which I think is what you're talking about right alliance them. One of your – one of Barrick's biggest skill sets is probably I think, the ability to maintain really close relationships with different host countries and different governments. And maybe I'll just – I'll talk about or ask you about Pueblo Viejo, because you've – you've recently started a new – a joint government led a strategic view of the – of the environmental issues there. Can you talk about why – why that's important or what the – the community engagement would benefit from – from the processes going on there?

Mark Bristow

It was about transparency and our commitment to ensuring that all stakeholders and interested and effective parties are considered, and we have two specific detractors in that region. A church based leadership, and politician is who's got aspirations. And – and whilst we've made enormous progress in our social and community consultation. There's that issue that. And so rather than just ignore it, with the government who are key stakeholders, if Pueblo Viejo pays 18% of all corporate tax in the country. So, it's quite important. Rather than just ignore it, we encouraged that conversation and whilst we continuing with our test where we've landed on two sites, so there's a choice and we feel that in a proper transparent way we should manage the assessment of those sites, we are doing it ourselves. We now have an independent consultant appointed by the Ministry of Mines & Environments, and they will work alongside what we're doing and give comfort to the communities that were doing it properly.

Jackie Przybylowski

And maybe in the last couple of minutes, I'll just ask them on that geographic question, are you happy with the geographic exposure you have? Obviously, the risk areas continue to change every year or every day, it feels like -- are there any jurisdictions that that you would be interested in moving to, I know you mentioned Egypt already and the others, is there any that you may look to minimize your presence in?

Mark Bristow

This is a time like this is time when you build real value, because everyone starts migrating back to the sort of tired old options that maybe can make you feel uncomfortable, but there are industry the place to find world-class assets. So, no, I think we've got a good spread, we are global. We're making progress in Papua New Guinea. That's our big one. I think if we -- once we deliver that genuinely as a real successful outcome, that will open up that area for us, to our shareholders. I'll feel more comfortable about us operating there.

The rest we're operating well. Chile is a big challenge at the moment. We don't have any operations apart from the Zaldívar joint venture there, but it doesn't detract from the prospectivity of Chile likewise, with Argentina and Peru.

We have moved north -- northern part of South America because we know that geology better and those countries are more and they really are seriously working to try to attract investment in their industry. So, apart from that, I think we're well-positioned. We still under invested in Canada and we're working really hard at building our foundation there. And I think that's one place if we wanted to really be successful either organically or early stage acquisitions or just one big bold move something we keep a very close eye on.

Jackie Przybylowski

Well, with that maybe we -- allotted time, unfortunately. I mean that's a terrible place to end up our -- I wish I could follow-up on that. But unfortunately, we are at a time, so you'll have to catch Mark in the hallway and ask him what he means by that. But thank you very much for joining me.

Mark Bristow

Pleasure. Thank you.