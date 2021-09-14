VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference September 14, 2021 12:00 PM ET

Raghu Raghuram - CEO

James Fish - Piper Sandler & Co.

James Fish

All right. Well, welcome back everyone for our keynote today with CEO, Raghu Raghuram. I believe we also have President, Sumit Dhawan, and both Paul Ziots and Jagroop Bal on the Investor Relations side of VMware here. Welcome guys and Raghu. Congrats again on the new promotions and the upcoming split with Dell. And thanks for doing this with us.

Raghu Raghuram

Absolutely. Pleasure to be here.

Q - James Fish

And I think Paul wanted to make sure that we got this in here that I think everybody is familiar with this statement. So, on behalf of VMware, statements made in these discussions, which are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based upon current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to a number of factors, including those referenced in VMware’s most recent SEC filings on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K.

And with that, just to kick it off, much like we were talking in the green room there, with Raghu’s Philadelphia Eagles kicking it off on Sunday pretty well. Raghu, one of the big catalysts that many investors have focused on is the spinoff from Dell. I guess, how is the process progressing compared to your expectations? And what are you looking for as the largest benefit VMware will receive by separating from Dell? Is it really a good thing for VMware shareholders?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. So, the answer to the first part of your question is that things are on track for early November, as we said in our earnings call. And I think it’s a good thing for VMware. Absolutely, no question about it, and from multiple perspectives. One is, it’s a best of both well scenario, and I’ll get to the best of both in a second. But just from the spin aspect of it, the capital structure flexibility is good for us in the long run because it allows us one more weapon to use when we think about large transactions and so on and so forth, but option is there for us. From a partnering perspective, it further strengthens our positioning as our multi-cloud -- sorry, as the Switzerland of multi-cloud with having very strong partnerships with all infrastructure and cloud companies.

As a result of the spin or even as a result of the spin announcement, I would say, companies that were previously a little concerned about partnering too deeply with VMware, now seem to be a little bit more open because they now feel like the Company is independent of their competitor. And so, those are all some of the benefits.

But, at the same time, we’ve got a fantastic relationship with Dell. And this was built up over the last five years. And what we have done is we have created what we call a commercial framework agreement. And the commercial framework agreement codifies the current performance and as incentives built in to build up the business from there. And it has two parts, obviously, the go-to-market side of it, but also a very strong technology component.

We have 15 statements of work between the two companies that -- for doing more things like what we have done with VxRail. So, the combination of these two gives us the best of both worlds scenario.

James Fish

So, at the announcement of the Dell spin, and actually, you just alluded to it a little bit there, the team made it clear that VMware stock could be utilized as firepower for M&A, really focused on areas like security, networking as containers. Is the idea that tech tuck-ins to your existing markets would make the most sense for VMware, or is the opportunity really about to attack new markets that VMware is currently not penetrated today?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. So, if you look at VMware’s history of acquisitions, right, we generally -- the overwhelming majority of acquisitions that we do are tuck-ins. In the last 10 years, we have done four acquisitions over $1 billion, and each of them were about entering new markets, right? So, typically, our philosophy is, when we are buying companies in the markets that we are in, we are buying tuck-ins. When we have to fundamentally enter a new market and need not just product capability, but go-to-market expertise is when we buy these larger companies. And I expect that philosophy to continue.

Now, if you think about the market that we are playing in, which is multi-cloud computing, it’s a nascent market definition, right? Customers are telling us what are the things they want to see in multi-cloud. We certainly cover a fair bit of it today, but there could be other areas where customers feel like, hey, I want this part of my portfolio to be truly consistent across clouds. And I’m looking for somebody. And then, we might say, look, that’s an area that we need to play in.

But for now, the categories that we are in, our immediate focus is to make all of those terrific multi-cloud categories where we can lead. So, you mentioned some of them in your opening.

James Fish

Got it. And maybe moving on to -- as of last quarter, VMware was on track to provide most products as a subscription by year-end, including actually at the core with vSphere. Are we still on track to actually have vSphere released in SaaS form? And how much of that success is embedded in yours and Zane’s expectations of accelerating SaaS next year, which was a pretty bold statement last quarter, I thought?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. So, we are progressively making all of our product offerings that we have today, consumable in a subscription form factor as well, and vSphere being the biggest and the largest of those. And we are shooting to make vSphere in its initial form available this fiscal year, just to be clear, right?

Now, just to set expectations around this, the vSphere customer base is massive, right, 0.5 million customers. And it’s not that vSphere customers will overnight shift to getting their products via getting vSphere as a subscription offering. So, we expect this to roll through the customer base over time. And so, we have factored that in into our thinking about our growth of our SaaS business.

James Fish

Got it. And the innovation for multi-cloud was really a key focus point for you after really taking on the role of CEO. Obviously, it was part of VMware’s DNA, but you were very emphatic about multi-cloud. So, which products are really seeing the most strength from cloud deployment at this point? And how sustainable are the trends with VCCP (sic) [VCPP] that you just came off a really good quarter of?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. So, let me start with that. By the way, it’s VCPP, I know it’s a confusing acronym, VMware Cloud Provider Program. So, that’s a program that’s been with us for a long time. We have over 4,000 service provider partners that are all using various parts of our infrastructure portfolio. Most of them are using still early vSphere. And we have a subset of them, which are more like the sovereign cloud operators, a few hundred of them, which are part of our subset of VCPP program called Cloud Verified, where they’re using the full VMware stack to deliver infrastructure-as-a-service.

So, they are all growing very nicely. And as you can see in the industry, in various countries around the world, given data and other sovereignty considerations, we think sovereign clouds are going to be very robust for a long time to come. So, we do expect that market to be a healthy market for us.

James Fish

Yes. There are solutions that need to be prodded with additional investments to keep the strength going?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes, yes, definitely. So -- but the answer to the first part of your question, our overall cloud infrastructure offerings, which is our VMware Cloud and AWS, VCPP, our other hyperscaler offerings, all of those we expect to have a healthy growth. And then, our platform offering, which is Tanzu, is still in its early days, especially on top of Kubernetes, and we expect that to grow as well. And then, our Carbon Black Cloud has been growing well. And as we all know, that is security continues to be a top three initiative for customers. So, we expect that to grow as well. And then, the on-premise products that we are progressively making subscription, we will see growth from them.

So, that’s the way we see it. Sorry, what was your next question?

James Fish

Essentially, are there solutions that need to be prodded along with additional investments to keep the strength going?

Raghu Raghuram

I mean, I wouldn’t say prodded is the right term I would use, right? These are relatively young product offerings. And there is a whole wave of innovation that is possible. So, we’re going to continue to innovate in each of these areas pretty aggressively. I mean, you saw the recent announcement we made with the Tanzu Application Platform. There is a gap in the marketplace for a great developer experience on top of Kubernetes.

What is not well understood is that Kubernetes is at the end of the day an infrastructure obstruction. It is not a developer platform, right? So, somebody has to deliver a great developer experience, because really what matters is can developers build applications faster and easier. And so, Tanzu Application Platform is one such example. Tanzu Mission Control is another example where customers, as they deploy modern applications, they are deploying it across clouds, on-premise, et cetera, et cetera, they need to control all of those. And there is a big application sprawl that’s happening and Tanzu Mission Control solves their problem.

So, like you were pointing out a few minutes ago, multi-cloud is an emerging set of industry concerns. There is a lot of innovation that’s possible across every one of our product sectors.

James Fish

Yes. And maybe we’ll just dive right in Tanzu because you brought it up here. It’s to me one of the most exciting things when you think about VMware and where we’re heading. First, how is the container world really evolving at this point? Are you still seeing customers mainly deploy containers on top of virtual machines? Are we actually starting to see the standalone container architecture?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. I think, there was -- there have been a lot of industry analyst reports on this. I would say, depending on which analyst you believe, anywhere from 90% and up run it on containers on virtual machines. So, if you think about the public clouds, EKS on AWS Azure, Google Container and everything is built on top of an underlying VM substrate.

On-prem has -- with the vast majority of containers, overwhelming majority of containers, are all on top of vSphere VMs, whether they’re OpenShift containers, just vanilla containers, Tanzu containers, you name it. So, the reason for that is not any fundamental architectural reason. The reason for that is operational, right? Because you get a lot more flexibility, a lot more manageability, ability to do networking and security and all of those things much easier in that architecture. So, that’s why instead of creating a separate environmental silo. So, that’s why we see that.

In terms of your larger question about what’s happening with containers, I think, there are two types of -- two factors driving container growth. One is, if you’re a developer building a new application today, you’re going to package it in containers because of multiple reasons. It’s more easily portable because the code that you are working is smaller, you can easily focus on your own portion of the code et cetera, et cetera. So, most modern applications built to micro services are built using containers.

The second is there is a movement to take existing applications, especially these 3-tier obligations, app tier, database tier, et cetera, uncontainerize them as well. So, what we see is a lot of the first category. And then, the second category is starting to gather momentum.

James Fish

Just, you were talking about Kubernetes itself directly, but what are -- competitively, what are going to make customers choose Tanzu over what Google offers in Anthos or even what Red Hat has at this point?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. So, what I would say is that usually ends up about three categories of reasons. One is, of course, straightforward. If a customer is on vSphere, Tanzu’s got -- I mean, Tanzu is built into vSphere. It’s like you don’t have to do much more to get it. But, let’s keep that aside for a second. The core thing that wins over customers with Tanzu is a simpler and more modular architecture, right?

As you well know, developers like to choose best-of-breed. And the Tanzu portfolio is, think of it as a bunch of Lego blocks that fit with each other, right? We can pick the Lego block and we can take somebody else’s Lego block or some other piece if you wanted to, right? It’s not a monolithic piece. And so, that’s a big attraction for customers.

The second is, we have invested a lot in DevSecOps differentiation, how secure your golden images are, how secure your DevSecOps tool chain is, container security, et cetera? We have invested a lot in network security at the container level, right, when customers run these microservices applications. And those are all things that we have been traditionally very strong at, right? So, that tends to be a big winner.

And then, the last point is the manageability, the full suite of manageability. We have not only the ability to manage Kubernetes clusters and so on, but using tools like Tanzu observability, manage -- observe the performance of the application and correct the performance of the application.

And then, last but not the least, our existing management tools plug in on top as well, things like cost management. So, it’s a simplicity, it’s a security, it’s a comprehensive breadth of the portfolio.

Now, the other thing to be noted is, our portfolio can be used with OpenShift as well, because OpenShift, while it provides a core platform, there are customers that look to run our management offerings along with OpenShift. So, we show it in that sense as well.

James Fish

That’s great detail there. As we think about though the developer world, VMware has had more of a traditional kind of, I’ll say, CIO or high-level sale, right? Does VMware’s go-to-market have to change more to align with this increasingly developer world? And if so, what are you guys trying to implement today to kind of change that approach?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. Yes, definitely. I mean, we are adapting our go-to-market to those concerns that you -- those constituents rather that you just talked about. So, there are three constituents that -- four, I would say, constituents that we need to appeal to. One is the CIO, which we already did, right? The second is the CTO, which we do in many cases, but more from an infrastructure perspective, but when they hear our Tanzu story, so that’s a natural extension. The two newer constituents that we need our go-to-market to appeal to is the set of DevOps or platform operators, and then the actual developers and the dev managers in the line of business. And those are the two places where we are increasing our go-to-market changes.

James Fish

We actually did get a question from the audience around this. We kind of touched upon Project Tanzu already, but any update on VMware’s project Tanzu, specific and Photon that you want to provide today?

Raghu Raghuram

Sorry. Can you repeat it? Any update on what?

James Fish

On VMware’s project Tanzu, which we kind of were just talking about specific and Photon.

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. So, Photon for us is -- it’s an embedded Linux distribution that we don’t really monetize, and we continue to update it so that it can be a safe and secure Linux distro that we can use in all of our environments.

James Fish

All right. And as we think about last quarter, you guys were talking a little bit about the hyperscalers go-to-market and a little bit longer deal cycles with some partner-led deals. How much longer does it take for those partner hyperscaler deals than the direct sell? And additionally, a big question we get is the difference in terms of ASPs between a traditional on-premise workload versus a cloud workload, any color you can provide there between the change in architectures?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes, of course. So first, to answer your first part of your question first, the difference is not as much in deal selling duration cycle, but what we talked about was the redemption. So typically, when we work with the cloud partners, we are part of the cloud partners’ sale. That sale is a typical cloud step, right? There is usually an RFP for -- the cloud vendors participate in. And they -- in part of the RFP is what’s your VMware strategy, they respond to the VMware -- so they respond to the RFP and they engage in that, right? So, we have some -- we are a portion of that larger sale. So, that’s whatever the cloud sale duration is.

But, what -- the difference that we talked about was once that sale happens, right, now the customer has to turn on the VMware component of it for us to recognize revenue, right? And that gap in time is larger than if we had sold the customer and we were able to turn it on directly, right? So, that’s really the difference. Because when we are selling the customer, we know very clearly the use case, very clearly the consumption plan that the customer has. In fact, we insist that all of our selling teams work with the customer to have a consumption plan in place, even when the sale is done, so that immediately our customer success can -- take a look at the consumption plan, start working with the customer to start redeeming the VMware purchase. Whereas, if we are sold as part of an AWS or an Azure sale or a Google sale, that is a much broader sale where the customer plans to use a lot of the cloud vendor services along with our services. So there, there is a much bigger project plan, et cetera, et cetera. So, that’s the difference in timing that we talked about.

James Fish

Yes. It makes sense. But, any sense to like how you guys monetize that? Second part of my question really...

Raghu Raghuram

Yes, yes, I’ll get to the second part of the question. Yes. So, if you think about 95% of our on-prem customers are just using vSphere, right? They use vSphere along with external storage and external network and external security and all of those sort of external management, et cetera. The cloud offerings that we have, whether it’s the one that we run on AWS or whether it’s the one that we do in partnership with Microsoft or Google or Oracle or any of those IBM, et cetera, et cetera, there the stack is the full stack, it’s a compute storage network put together. So, it’s much larger in VMware IP that the customer is using. It’s a full-fledged infrastructure stack. And therefore, we can monetize it to a significantly larger amount than just in vSphere.

James Fish

Understood. A big cycle that I’m starting to get really excited about is the spending intents around 5G core upgrades on the telco side, right? So, compared to 4G and LTE build-outs, how much the overall wallet share do you guys expect to get in terms of the -- like essentially, we’re seeing carriers start to virtualize their cores, right? So I guess, how much of that do you expect to go on? And why will VMware really be the vendor-of-choice compared to who you guys would compete with in a virtualized world?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. I mean I think, with 5G, the excitement in 5G -- obviously, generally, 5G is great for a lot of different reasons, and plenty has been done about it. The excitement in the 5G implementation architecture is that the 5G radios are not only being virtualized, right, the radio access network that is, but it is also adopting open technologies and open standards, called O-RAN, okay?

So what that does is a couple of different things. One is it dramatically simplifies and cuts down the overall cost of your 5G build-out. And then, the second is because it’s open, you are not tied to any individual provider, right? Our value proposition there is not providing the O-RAN stack, but providing the best platform to run it on. Just like in the 4G world, right, we are the best platform to run VNFs and CNFs, right? So for example, 40% of Vodafone’s traffic in many European countries, cellphone traffic, 4G traffic runs on top of our platform, right? So, we are doing the similar thing on the 5G side. So, we have the platform on top of which the radio functions will actually live, okay? So, that’s really the -- our role in that. And of course, we can manage it and so on and so forth.

In terms of why are we getting chosen and what is our advantage? The first one is carrier grade, right? I mean it’s -- clearly, when you’re running a telco network, the core hypervisor has to be phenomenally robust. At the same time, it’s phenomenally performant. So, we have a version of the hypervisor that’s used in our 5G deployments called ESXRT, which delivers the same jitter and performance as a real-time operating system. So just think about it, all the benefits of a hypervisor but real time, okay?

So, that’s like amazing. And so, that’s -- so the core platform is very robust. Then, you got all of these management, tooling that goes along with it that allows for these telco operators to lower the cost of operation. And then, the third is parts of this can be run on the cloud, right? So, we partner with their cloud provider of their choice, right? Because they also want a multi-cloud solution and to enable some of the management functions to be run in the cloud, which is a very unique architecture, right? And the last one is it’s an open ecosystem that we provide. We support a large range of these core end providers. We are not a vertically integrated solution, right? So, it’s -- many of these reasons. And then, sorry, one more factor is the form factor. So, we can operate in the carrier office. We can operate in the central office. We can operate even as the smaller form factors over time.

James Fish

That’s helpful. Just maybe to follow up, actually. 5G is exciting for sure and it’s actually -- it tends to be more on the enterprise side for what should be exciting here as opposed to consumer, which is a bit different. But, one topic that comes up when we start talking 5G is this idea around edge compute and edge cloud. So, I guess, how are you guys looking to invest around this opportunity to have this new additional cloud world, called Edge Cloud?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. So, when we talk about multi-cloud, people think we are only talking about applications running in two public clouds, right, or more. When we talk multi-cloud, we talk about public clouds, private and edge. So the edge is a big part of our thinking. And it’s a rapidly evolving space. So, there are two dimensions in which we think about the edge. One is, the set of compute environments that comprise the edge. And that is a wide variety.

For example, today, we are serving customers using versions of our hypervisor and our vSphere stack that is in what we call the near-edge. And these are, for example, retail stores that are building a cashier-less retail store, right? So, they’ve got cameras all over the place and they got to do a lot of AI inference and so on. It’s very compute-heavy, right, or logistics, one of the cases that we announced in the last earnings call.

So, there, the idea is you run either VMs or containers doing all of this AI and other vertical functions, that’s a near-edge. And then, there is a far edge, which is a much more thinner, smaller edge platform that you can put in shop floors and other constrained locations, and we play there as well with our VeloCloud compute box, right? So, that’s one aspect of it.

And then the third thing is the telco, right? So, we cover the widest range of compute environments for edge native applications. The other dimension of edge is the other functions, like security functions, networking functions, management of devices, management of users. So, we’ve got the full portfolio of edge functions that we can deliver to customers. SASE for example, is a big deal. So, this is why we are excited about the edge. It’s the breadth of our portfolio that can apply at the edge and the new compute innovation that we can deliver at the edge.

James Fish

I think that’s a great segue actually to SASE. And to me, the SASE framework between the work of our own [ph] and I do on that end, it’s really starting to pick up steam as enterprises really begin to adopt this new framework and really push for zero trust network postures. So, VMware has really been focused on really this segment of zero trust historically through NSX and partnerships with vendors like Zscaler and Palo Alto. Do you feel over time that VMware actually needs to internalize some of these capabilities organically or inorganically to have that full SASE offering, or is VeloCloud and the security partnerships, the better way to approach this market that? Historically we’ve had networking and security separated?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. So, those two worlds are blending. And our approach to zero trust is actually end-to-end. It starts from the end user, goes to the edge of the network, but also goes into the data center and the cloud. So, we have invested very heavily, for example, in East-West security, right? In the data center, we are very unique, very differentiated. We are, in fact, probably the only solution that’s doing zero trust for East-West traffic. And then, at the edge, like you said, we’ve got SASE. And there, we are doing a build of -- a combination of build by partner, right? Sorry, build and partner. So, the partnerships that we have are with Zscaler and with Menlo Securities for delivering various SASE functions.

At the same time, we are building also the Zero Trust Network Access, which is a big part of our end user computing portfolio, right? And some of the firewall functionality that we already have as part of our core NSX technologies. So, it’s going to be a mix of things that we do as opposed to just saying we’re strictly partnering, strictly buying, strictly building.

James Fish

Got it. And not to keep bringing up the competitive angle, but security is a very competitive fragmented space. So, especially, on the Carbon Black side, where there’s a lot of noise, a lot of newer next-gen players, CrowdStrike, SentinelOne. Carbon Black usually has brought up in that discussion. I guess, how are you guys feeling about the competitive environment, specifically in Carbon Black? And then, what the other, I’ll say, firewall vendors are trying to do in micro segmentation with NSX?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. I mean, security is a super broad space. And our strategy overall is what we call intrinsic security, right? So our goal is to really embed security into the platforms that customers use. And then, using all of the sensors that are present in all of these to pull the data up into the cloud and then reason over that data and do proactive as well as reactive security actions. So, that’s really what our strategy is.

And historically, Carbon Black started out, I mean, it was a standalone company, was more of an EPP EDR company. So, when people think about Carbon Black versus CrowdStrike versus SentinelOne et cetera, et cetera, it is strictly this fairly narrow but important segment of EPP EDR, especially with respect to desktops and laptops and so on and so forth. But, our strategy is actually put security signals everywhere, not just in the desktop and laptop, right? But over time, in mobile devices, certainly, we already instrumented the network with our network detection response in NSX. And we have taken the Carbon Black technology and built it into ESX, and we are building it into the container arena as well and the cloud arena. So, we are able to have a very holistic view of what is happening from a security landscape in an enterprise. And that really is where we differentiate ourselves.

And because the Carbon -- one of the key difference -- key strengths of the Carbon Black Cloud is the volume and velocity and variety of data that we can process. And we have put a lot of effort into these very sophisticated data pipelines in the cloud to extract intelligence and signals as to what might be or may not be happening in the customers’ environment because these threats are not starting, these threat vectors travel across from the edge to the user -- sorry, from the user to the edge to the application to the cloud. So, you got to be present in all of these places. And that’s really where we differentiate ourselves.

James Fish

And then, with VMware, this quarter does tend to be a big federal quarter. And unlike last year, we don’t have that election cycle to kind of freak budgets out a little bit, in addition to kind of the government’s discussion around cybersecurity and VMware tends to play a big role in essentially government networks. I guess, how are you expecting this year’s federal business to be? And have you had those discussions with agencies on how VMware security suite can play a better role in protecting those critical environments?

Raghu Raghuram

Yes. So, I mean, the good news is that we are an essential part of a lot of these government agencies and government agencies infrastructure and increasingly their security posture inside of these agencies as well.

Now, with respect to the actual government spend, I mean, there are all sorts of, as we all know, budget resolutions and this that and the other going on, right? So, we don’t really know the shape of the funding envelope for the next year within the government. And so, it’s hard to speculate on those. And clearly, we have to wait and see how all of those things play out. But, the most -- the thing that we focus on is, how can we be an essential part, continue to be -- not only be an essential part of the government as it is today, which we are, but as they seek to grow and move into the cloud and become more secure, we think we are in a foundational position from those aspects of our solution.

James Fish

And as you think about, I could say, more of your internal half for VMware, Q2 earnings, we talked about this kind of return to normal, whenever that actually comes out to be, I guess, how are you positioning VMware on that internal return to normal? And if you are seeing a return to normal, I guess, how is that going to impact some of your external sales processes around products like end user computing?

Raghu Raghuram

So, when you say return to normal, you’re talking in the context of the pandemic, I assume?

James Fish

Correct.

Raghu Raghuram

Okay. Got it. So, yes, I mean, I think, unfortunately, for us, not just VMware, but in the world, I think, it’s the shape of the pandemic’s evolution is such that it’s really hard to talk about return to normal, right? I mean, who new Delta was going to come around and who knows about what’s going to come next, et cetera. And then, given the uneven state of vaccination around the world and the ease at which these viruses mutate and travel is really hard to predict what normal is.

So, at VMware, our -- what we are doing with respect to providing -- helping our employees get through it is a number of health and wellness measures and so on. But most importantly, we emphasize flexibility and choice, which means our employees can continue to work from any location they want, right? And we are having our offices open. But, in order to come into our offices, you got to be vaccinated. And so, that’s the requirement. And so, we expect to be proceeding in this model for quite a while, right? So, we don’t have a hard and fast date and we expect things to come back to normal.

And in fact, in our surveys, roughly 50% to 60% of our employees indicate that they want to be hybrid forever, meaning working from their home offices, maybe two, three days a week, right, and coming into work. And so that is the world that we are preparing towards. That’s the world that we already are in. But that is the world that we’ll be preparing to be in for a long time.

Where it reflects in our end-user computing business externally, when we talk to customers, most of our customers say they are in the same boat as us. And last year, they all had to cover together a set of mechanisms to help customers to make their employees productive from home. Now, they are stepping back and saying, what is my remote work platform that enables employees’ -- enables IT to provision and manage employees when they work from home, and of course, secure them, have them be -- have a great network experience, et cetera.

So, we introduced this Anywhere Workspace platform, which is a combination of our end user computing portfolio, right, plus our VeloCloud and Carbon Black portfolio to deliver a full set of security management and end user productivity and networking capabilities. And that’s been very well received. So, we think actually that customers will look for a hybrid workforce platform, and we want to be the underlying platform for that.

James Fish

Makes a lot of sense. And speaking of just, I guess, expense -- internal stuff on the expense side and margin front, VMware really has benefited from that lower travel T&E expenses. So, there’s some higher component and logistics costs, and you guys aren’t a hardware company at all, but obviously that impacts the supply chain. As we think about the remainder of the year here, how should we be thinking about the time line of these margin levers reversing as these trends potentially abate in 2021, or do they abate in 2021 or continue into 2022? And bringing up the supply chain, I guess, are you seeing any impacts pick up at this point from your angle on supply chain dynamics?

Raghu Raghuram

So, we have not seen a significant impact because of the supply chain. I mean, there are customers that have said, hey, I’m actually going to use your cloud offering a little bit more because I need to get going, and I’m not going to give them my hardware and time, et cetera, et cetera. But, we have not seen a significant impact.

So, the first part of your question around expenses, we do -- we did plan for and expect some unwinding of the pandemic-related “savings”, if you will, from last year, and we have talked about that. And then, in the second -- so that would factor into our second half expenses. And then, there’s also a planned investment in our OpEx in the second half, that’s also that we have talked about. So, those two factors will -- those two aspects will factor into our expense planning for the remainder of the year and next year, but we have not done our next year’s plan.

James Fish

Got it. And going back to the subscription transition here a little bit, some of your peers in some of the product categories have really completely stopped selling new perpetual software licenses. Is that an option for VMware? Is there a possibility that we could actually see a stoppage of perpetual licenses in certain product categories?

Raghu Raghuram

So, we operate in over 100 countries. And like I said, with the 0.5 million customers certainly for vSphere. And in many, many countries, customers like perpetual licenses, and they like the CapEx. [Ph] Similarly, in many verticals, customers like that. And so, our philosophy is to deliver customer choice, right, and enable a customer to say, okay, I want to use your IP, the perpetual license from or a term license or subscription, right? So, from my point of view and our point of view, we care more about the customer selecting us than the business model in which they select us, right? So, that’s the approach that we are taking.

Having said that, if we get to a point where the overwhelming majority of customers are selecting the subscription form, right, or the subscription form of the product -- cloud-delivered forms of the product are significantly superior to the on-premise perpetual software because of things you can do in the cloud, then we will consider at that point, okay, should we still need to provide an inferior version of the product. But that’s not where we are with our products currently.

James Fish

And so, speaking of products, VMworld is coming up here real shortly. I’m sure you’re excited about it, given what I know about you and your love of certain products and all that in being and the weeds on the development. Anything you want to, I’ll say, subtly hint at for coming out of that event to be mindful of? Is it the vSphere as a subscription being announced to customers and Project Monterey update, or something else that we should be thinking about? And any concluding remarks to the audience here about what you’re most excited about for calendar ‘22?

Raghu Raghuram

I’m most excited for your audience to watch VMworld. How about that?

James Fish

Okay.

Raghu Raghuram

No, I mean, as with any other VMworld, there will be some important announcements. We are super excited by what we are doing. But VMworld is not the only thing for us, right? I mean, it’s a year round cycle of innovation, especially as we focus all our energies on winning this multi-cloud opportunity. So, you will start to see a lot of offerings from us that start to accentuate that aspect of our portfolio.

James Fish

I’m looking forward to it. That’s for sure. And I know you guys are continuously innovating, but VMworld is one of the most exciting events in my space each year. So, really looking forward to it. And I think that just about does it for time for us. But thanks, Raghu, for joining us today. And I appreciate your very detailed insight.

Raghu Raghuram

Thank you.

James Fish

Thanks, Raghu. Thanks, everyone.

Raghu Raghuram

All right.